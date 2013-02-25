Used 2005 BMW X5 for Sale Near Me

Carefree Motors - Tucson / Arizona

2005 BMW X5 3.0i SUV 4 Door 6-Cyl 3.0 Liter Automatic All Wheel Drive Premium Package Hill Descent Control Traction Control Stability Control ABS (4-Wheel) Air Conditioning Power Windows Power Door Locks Power Steering Telescoping Wheel AM/FM Stereo CD/MP3 (Multi Disc) Premium Sound Navigation System Integrated Phone Dual Air Bags Side Air Bags Dual Power Seats Wood grain Leather Moon Roof Roof Rack Towing Package Alloy WheelsFuel City/Hwy 13/19 MPG2 YEARS FREE LUBE OIL AND FILTER CHANGES179443 Original Actual MilesONLY $5995.00! Carefree Motors has been family-owned and operated by Joe Kroto for 35 years! Conveniently located at 6941 E. 22nd Street in Tucson AZ 85710. (Across the street from Palo Verde High School) Feel free to stop by Monday - Friday 9:00am - 5:00pm and on Saturday from 10:00am - 2:00pm. You are welcome to give us a call with any questions you may have at 520-747-7162 or email us at carefreemtrs@mindspring.com! We look forward to meeting you your family and your friends! We are proud of our quality pre-owned vehicles and we are confident you will be happy purchasing your next vehicle from us!! We are here to assist you in acquiring the vehicle you want. We will not pressure you into purchasing a vehicle you have no interest in buying! For easy Loan Pre-Qualification contact the friendly staff at Lendmark Financial Services 520-319-8750. Conveniently located at 4528 E. Broadway Blvd Tucson AZ 85711. Or if you prefer we will prepare the paperwork necessary for your credit union to finance the vehicle. Of course if you don't require a lender we will gladly accept a cashiers check money order or cash. Wishing you a great new year!! We look forward to hearing from you soon!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 5 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 BMW X5 3.0i with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5UXFA13585LY06015

Stock: Y06015

Certified Pre-Owned: No

