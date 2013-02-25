Used 2005 BMW X5 for Sale Near Me

3,728 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
X5 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,728 listings
  • 2005 BMW X5 4.4i
    used

    2005 BMW X5 4.4i

    75,021 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,838

    Details
  • 2005 BMW X5 3.0i in Light Brown
    used

    2005 BMW X5 3.0i

    179,443 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2005 BMW X5 4.4i
    used

    2005 BMW X5 4.4i

    74,690 miles

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2005 BMW X5 4.4i in Gray
    used

    2005 BMW X5 4.4i

    92,293 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,958

    Details
  • 2005 BMW X5 3.0i in Silver
    used

    2005 BMW X5 3.0i

    173,001 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2006 BMW X5 3.0i in Black
    used

    2006 BMW X5 3.0i

    157,726 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,450

    Details
  • 2006 BMW X5 3.0i in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 BMW X5 3.0i

    134,911 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2004 BMW X5 3.0i in White
    used

    2004 BMW X5 3.0i

    102,684 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,900

    Details
  • 2006 BMW X5 4.8is in Silver
    used

    2006 BMW X5 4.8is

    128,366 miles
    Title issue, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,990

    Details
  • 2006 BMW X5 4.4i in Gray
    used

    2006 BMW X5 4.4i

    173,363 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2006 BMW X5 3.0i in Black
    used

    2006 BMW X5 3.0i

    112,724 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $7,551

    Details
  • 2004 BMW X5 4.4i in Light Brown
    used

    2004 BMW X5 4.4i

    154,070 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,988

    Details
  • 2006 BMW X5 4.4i in Gray
    used

    2006 BMW X5 4.4i

    152,374 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2006 BMW X5 3.0i in Gray
    used

    2006 BMW X5 3.0i

    89,492 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $7,728

    Details
  • 2004 BMW X5 3.0i in Silver
    used

    2004 BMW X5 3.0i

    269,460 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $2,450

    Details
  • 2007 BMW X5 4.8i in Gray
    used

    2007 BMW X5 4.8i

    97,360 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,990

    $984 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 BMW X5 3.0si in Silver
    used

    2007 BMW X5 3.0si

    136,506 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $6,995

    $609 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 BMW X5 4.8i in Silver
    used

    2007 BMW X5 4.8i

    137,966 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $4,000

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following BMW X5 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,728 listings
  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW X5
  4. Used 2005 BMW X5

Consumer Reviews for the BMW X5

Read recent reviews for the BMW X5
Overall Consumer Rating
4.6128 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 128 reviews
  • 5
    (76%)
  • 4
    (10%)
  • 3
    (10%)
  • 2
    (2%)
  • 1
    (2%)
It's a BMW
benzboyz,02/25/2013
Bought my BMW X5 3.0i SAV in Feb 2010 with approximately 70k miles...current mileage 150k. I have always thought that BMW hit it out of the park in the looks department when they designed the X5; still do. I travel a lot for work and the X5 gives me confidence that I can handle any road conditions and is a comfortable highway cruiser. While I don't regret my decision to purchase BMW's flagship SAV, a potential buyer needs to remember that this vehicle is $50k new and is engineered to high performance/handling specs. As a result of both of the attributes, ongoing maintenance is going to be more frequent and expensive than most run of the mill SUVs.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
BMW
X5
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related BMW X5 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings