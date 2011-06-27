We bought two X5's, one in 2001, one in 2011. The 2012 X5 has 28K miles on it and warranty expired in October '15. In early October, the car called BMW and said service was required. We took it and they could not say what service was needed. We told them to replace the wipers since we were there on our $1,000+ extended service plan. So far we have gotten two sets of wipers and two oil changes for our $1000. Don't buy that plan from them. It covers little. In December '15 the vehicle was leaking oil in the garage. They determined it was leaking from a hose going to the turbocharger and fixed it as a courtesy beyond the warranty period at no charge. 45 days later it was leaking again in the same spot in the garage. This time it was determined that the turbocharger needed replaced. They agreed to replace it with a 5% deductible of $263. Each trip there is painful. The service department is grossly understaffed. Today there was one adviser there, with a line waiting to see her. She was literally running, doing her best. After a 10 minute wait to pay and a 10 minute wait to get the vehicle, I was out. The car smells like glue really strong. I got an appraisal too, no longer having peace of mind. Our $60K car is now worth $18K private party/$12K trade in after 6 years, 4 months and 36,000 miles. BMW no longer holds it's value. Our 15 years of BMW loyalty are at an end. The quality of product has declined, and the dealer experiences are time consuming and frustrating. BMW is supposed to give you peace of mind and the ultimate driving experience. For us, they have failed. We went back to the dealer for a seat calibration warning in April 2017. Service department did good work. We waited while work was done and browsed the showroom. Salesman all around their central kiosk. After looking at new X5s I asked a salesperson a question about the new technology package. He told me to look on line for details. No interest in selling a new car (which would be a hard sell based on our X5 quality issues. A call to the sales manager was returned 3 days later.

