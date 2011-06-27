  1. Home
2012 BMW X5 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Athletic handling
  • potent and efficient engines
  • luxurious and comfortable interior
  • huge list of features
  • steadfast high-speed stability.
  • Standard steering is stiff at low speeds
  • ride may be firm for some
  • hefty price.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2012 BMW X5 remains a top choice among luxury crossover SUVs thanks to its athletic performance and refined interior.

Vehicle overview

After coming off a slight refresh last year, the 2012 BMW X5 sees little in the way of change. And that suits us just fine, as the vehicle that defined the luxury crossover SUV segment more than a decade ago still makes the top of the list. With generous features, a choice of powerful engines, a refined interior and solid on-road credentials, it's easy to see why.

As a front-running luxury crossover, the X5 offers nearly every modern convenience we've come to expect. Evolving improvements to BMW's iDrive interface makes controlling these features easy as well. Shoppers also have several engine choices, ranging from a stout turbocharged six-cylinder to a brawny twin-turbo V8 or a torque-rich diesel. There's even a 555-horsepower monster in the X5 M.

All of the X5's rich offerings come at a price, of course. And that price climbs sharply once you begin adding options. Buyers should also be aware that some items, like optional third-row seats suitable only for children, heavy steering effort at low speeds, and a ride quality that might be too stiff for some may tarnish some of the X5's shine.

Even with these drawbacks in mind, the 2012 BMW X5 is a top pick among a strong group of competitors. The Acura MDX, Infiniti FX and Land Rover LR4 are worth a look and will probably leave more money in your bank account. You'll spend a lot for Porsche's Cayenne, but it holds the performance edge. And don't overlook the Mercedes M-Class given its impending redesign this year. For all-around excellence, however, the X5 is hard to beat.

2012 BMW X5 models

The 2012 BMW X5 is a midsize luxury crossover SUV that seats five. An optional third-row bench adds two more seats, though they are quite small. Five trim levels are offered: xDrive35i, xDrive35i Premium, xDrive35i Sport Activity, xDrive35d and xDrive50i. The last three digits in the xDrive name indicate the engine. A high-performance version known as the X5 M is covered in a separate review.

Standard equipment on the xDrive35i includes 18-inch wheels, foglights, automatic and adaptive xenon headlights, roof rails, a power tailgate with adjustable opening height, automatic wipers, parking sensors, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, 10-way power front seats, leatherette premium vinyl upholstery, BMW Assist telematics with Bluetooth and a 12-speaker sound system with HD radio, a CD player, an iPod/USB audio interface and an auxiliary audio jack. The diesel-powered xDrive35d is equipped similarly, but adds a panoramic sunroof, auto-dimming mirrors, heated front seats and the availability of additional options.

The xDrive35i Premium enhances the 35d's extra content with 19-inch wheels, privacy glass, a power-adjustable steering wheel and leather upholstery (all are available options on the xDrive35d). The xDrive35i Sport Activity adds an upgraded suspension, 20-inch wheels, sport seats, a sport steering wheel, darker exterior trim and an increased top speed. This equipment is optional on the xDrive50i, which instead gets a V8 engine, a navigation system and a 16-speaker premium stereo.

The base xDrive35i offers the fewest options, eligible only for the Convenience package (panoramic sunroof, auto-dimming mirrors, wood interior trim and ambience lighting), heated front seats, satellite radio and a navigation system.

These items, plus a cornucopia of others, are available on the higher trims both in packages and as stand-alone options. They include a multiview parking camera, sideview cameras, active steering, an adaptive suspension, automatic high beams, adaptive cruise control, the third-row seat, Comfort Access keyless entry (push-button start is standard), four-zone climate control, 14-way "multicontour" front seats, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, a head-up display, a rear seat entertainment system, the 16-speaker premium sound system and satellite radio.

The M Sport package available on the xDrive35i Sport Activity and xDrive50i includes different 20-inch wheels, the adaptive suspension, parking sensors, a body kit and an M steering wheel.

2012 Highlights

After last year's refresh, the 2012 BMW X5 returns with some previously optional features becoming standard. Most notably, the xDrive50i now comes with the navigation system as standard.

Performance & mpg

All 2012 BMW X5 models are all-wheel drive but shoppers may choose from three available engines. The xDrive35i is powered by a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 that produces 300 hp and 300 pound-feet of torque. Both this engine and the xDrive50i come standard with an eight-speed automatic transmission. According to BMW, the 35i will go from zero to 60 mph in 6.4 seconds. Its EPA-estimated fuel economy registers 16 mpg city/23 mpg highway and 19 mpg in combined driving.

The X5 xDrive50i gets a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 producing 400 hp and a robust 450 lb-ft of torque. It'll do the 0-60 run in 5.3 seconds and returns a less efficient fuel economy rating of 14/20/16 mpg.

The X5 xDrive35d features a 3.0-liter inline-6 turbodiesel that produces 265 hp and 425 lb-ft of torque. It comes with a six-speed automatic. In Edmunds acceleration testing, it went from zero to 60 mph in 7.2 seconds. This engine, which features so-called "clean diesel" technology returns estimated fuel economy of 19/26/22.

Safety

Standard safety equipment on all 2012 BMW X5s includes antilock brakes, stability control, brake drying and standby features, a rollover sensor, BMW Assist emergency telematics, active front head restraints, front side airbags and side curtain airbags for the first and second rows. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the X5 its highest rating of "Good" in its frontal-offset and side-impact crash tests.

In Edmunds brake testing, an xDrive35d with optional 19-inch wheels came to a stop from 60 mph in a just-average 121 feet.

Driving

The 2012 BMW X5 is one of the best-handling midsize luxury crossovers around. Whether driving on back roads or on an endless expanse of interstate, the X5 is a champ. Some competitors offer more utility and off-road capabilities, but the X5 ably brings BMW's legendary handling prowess to the SUV arena. You'll notice the elevated ride height and considerable curb weight on tight roads, though. Engine performance is strong throughout the lineup, even with the base six-cylinder.

On the downside, the X5's steering is overly heavy at parking lot speeds, even if its hefty nature adds precision on the open road. We're not fans of optional active steering in other BMWs, but it's well-suited to an SUV like the X5. Road and wind noise are pleasantly muted, but buyers looking for a Lexus-like comfy-couch ride may find this Bimmer a bit firm.

Interior

As with most BMWs, the X5's interior layout is elegant yet austere, with solid construction and high-quality materials. The front seats are nicely shaped and adjust for a wide range of body types (the optional comfort seats offer even more adjustment). The 2012 X5's cabin is not without its drawbacks, though. The second-row seats are mounted a bit too low to the floor, even though headroom is plentiful. Longer-legged passengers will likely bemoan this seating position, as it forces knees upwards. The optional third row is even more cramped and really only accommodates children. With both rows folded, cargo space measures 75 cubic feet, about average in this class.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 BMW X5.

5(43%)
4(19%)
3(14%)
2(8%)
1(16%)
3.6
37 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 37 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

An amazing Jack-of-all-Trades car but very complex
TomG,02/14/2018
xDrive35d 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
First off, the X5 diesel does everything extremely well - it's comfortable, fast, sporty, and economical (fuel). The thoughtfulness of the designers is amazing, and the execution is making a nearly 5000lb car feel like it weighs 2000lbs less is something to behold. Compared to the old E53 body style, the E70 feels like it's carved out of one piece of metal and has attained an overall higher level of refinement. The main drawback of these is that the complexity of the car adds to the maintenance costs, and that's reflected in the relatively low resale value once the warranty expires. Overall, the car is solid and built well, but there are a ton of gadgets (e.g. every door is soft-close). The drivetrain is robust, but expect problems with the CDI fuel injectors (the cowl area at the base of the hood is not sealed correctly and drips water onto #5 & 6), which cost ~$700 each and there are six of them. The "clean" part of "clean diesel" also is troublesome with expensive repairs to the DPF, SCR active tank, NOx sensors, etc., often required. Bottom line is I would not own one of these out of warranty if I didn't know how to work on them, but otherwise the tradeoffs are definitely worth it.
Love It AND Hate It
TQuinn,05/10/2016
xDrive35i Premium 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
I have owned this vehicle for 14 month. It has been on a flatbed truck FOUR times!!!! Thermostat failure caused car to shut down while I was driving on the parkway - stuck for 3 hours. Brakes seized and calipers would not free the front wheels - stuck for 2 hours. Coolant reservior EXPLODED - coolant everywhere - stuck for 3 hours. Oil Tank EXPLODED - oil EVERYWHERE - stuck for 3 hours. The only saving grace is that my local dealership has excellent service and has provided me with a loaner vehicle every time mine was in the shop (it has gotten to the point that I feel it needs repairs whenever it is dirty so I at least get a free wash out of it....). The X5 is pretty. It handles very well. It has great pick-up and braking capacity.......but it has ZERO reliability. NEVER AGAIN!
Incredibly expensive to maintain the V8 Bi-Turbo
Stephen Slayton,09/22/2016
xDrive50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
Constantly requiring expensive maintenance. Bought with 60K miles in 2015. Have spend $10,000 -- and this it at least 1/3 less than what the dealer would charge. EVERYTHING requires massive labor and parts are amazingly expensive. My 6th BMW, but my first V8 Bi-Turbo.
How BMW lost a 15 year customer
Don Louis,02/14/2016
xDrive35i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
We bought two X5's, one in 2001, one in 2011. The 2012 X5 has 28K miles on it and warranty expired in October '15. In early October, the car called BMW and said service was required. We took it and they could not say what service was needed. We told them to replace the wipers since we were there on our $1,000+ extended service plan. So far we have gotten two sets of wipers and two oil changes for our $1000. Don't buy that plan from them. It covers little. In December '15 the vehicle was leaking oil in the garage. They determined it was leaking from a hose going to the turbocharger and fixed it as a courtesy beyond the warranty period at no charge. 45 days later it was leaking again in the same spot in the garage. This time it was determined that the turbocharger needed replaced. They agreed to replace it with a 5% deductible of $263. Each trip there is painful. The service department is grossly understaffed. Today there was one adviser there, with a line waiting to see her. She was literally running, doing her best. After a 10 minute wait to pay and a 10 minute wait to get the vehicle, I was out. The car smells like glue really strong. I got an appraisal too, no longer having peace of mind. Our $60K car is now worth $18K private party/$12K trade in after 6 years, 4 months and 36,000 miles. BMW no longer holds it's value. Our 15 years of BMW loyalty are at an end. The quality of product has declined, and the dealer experiences are time consuming and frustrating. BMW is supposed to give you peace of mind and the ultimate driving experience. For us, they have failed. We went back to the dealer for a seat calibration warning in April 2017. Service department did good work. We waited while work was done and browsed the showroom. Salesman all around their central kiosk. After looking at new X5s I asked a salesperson a question about the new technology package. He told me to look on line for details. No interest in selling a new car (which would be a hard sell based on our X5 quality issues. A call to the sales manager was returned 3 days later.
See all 37 reviews of the 2012 BMW X5
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Diesel
265 hp @ 4200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
400 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2012 BMW X5 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover17.4%

More about the 2012 BMW X5

Used 2012 BMW X5 Overview

The Used 2012 BMW X5 is offered in the following submodels: X5 SUV, X5 Diesel. Available styles include xDrive35d 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6A), xDrive35i Premium 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), xDrive50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A), xDrive35i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), and xDrive35i Sport Activity 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2012 BMW X5?

Price comparisons for Used 2012 BMW X5 trim styles:

  • The Used 2012 BMW X5 xDrive35i is priced between $12,000 and$12,000 with odometer readings between 129655 and132178 miles.
  • The Used 2012 BMW X5 xDrive35d is priced between $15,995 and$15,995 with odometer readings between 72050 and72050 miles.
  • The Used 2012 BMW X5 xDrive35i Sport Activity is priced between $13,999 and$13,999 with odometer readings between 94613 and94613 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2012 BMW X5s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2012 BMW X5 for sale near. There are currently 5 used and CPO 2012 X5s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $12,000 and mileage as low as 72050 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2012 BMW X5.

Can't find a used 2012 BMW X5s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used BMW X5 for sale - 1 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $18,613.

Find a used BMW for sale - 1 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $20,869.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW X5 for sale - 10 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $21,621.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW for sale - 5 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $11,934.

Should I lease or buy a 2012 BMW X5?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out BMW lease specials
Check out BMW X5 lease specials

