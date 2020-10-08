Used 2008 BMW X5 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 71,032 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,980$1,521 Below Market
PC Auto Sales - Jacksonville / Florida
Visit PC Auto Sales LLC online at www.pcautosalesjax.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us 904-503-2621 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 BMW X5 3.0si with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXFE435X8L036149
Stock: 08BMWX5WHITE
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 78,347 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995$1,201 Below Market
Pennant Certified Pre-Owned - Fort Myers / Florida
Here at Pennant Certified Pre Owned all of our vehicles gothrough a rigorous 120-point inspection after we acquire them. Any issues arefixed and the vehicle is fully detailed before it goes on the lot for sale. Ourfinance team has over 30+ years of automobile finance experience. With ourrelationship of over 20+ local and national lenders we have the ability to geteven the most challenged credit approved. All prices are plus tax tag and our $299 dealer fee. Visit us at 3476 Fowler Street FortMyers FL 33901 or give us a call @ 239-362-1158! We look forward to hearingfrom you soon!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 BMW X5 3.0si with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXFE43528L029857
Stock: 2502
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 80,582 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,651$1,682 Below Market
Schomp BMW of Highlands Ranch - Highlands Ranch / Colorado
$100 below Kelley Blue Book! CARFAX 1-Owner, ***Just Traded In***. 3rd Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, DVD, NAV, REAR CLIMATE PKG, TECHNOLOGY PKG, Alloy Wheels, All Wheel Drive, Panoramic Roof, PREMIUM SOUND PKG, RUNNING BOARDS, DARK BAMBOO INTERIOR WOOD TRIM, PWR TAILGATETHIS X5 IS EQUIPPED WITH THE FINEST FEATURESPREMIUM PKG universal garage door opener, auto-dimming rearview mirror, auto-dimming pwr folding heated exterior mirrors, front seat 4-way pwr lumbar, digital compass, Bluetooth w/high-capacity phonebook download, BMW Assist w/(4) years of service, Nevada leather seat trim, ground lighting in doors, illum interior door handles, entry/exit lights in each door, dual rear reading lights, rear footwell lights, dual cargo rails w/(4) adjustable tie-downs, storage net & strap, multi-function hooks, locking underfloor storage, removable rubber mats in front door bins, illum front center storage compartment w/accessory pwr outlet, TECHNOLOGY PKG rearview camera, park distance control w/graphic display, BMW on-board navigation system, 8.8" display, expanded iDrive system, controller w/force feedback, voice command system, real time traffic info w/dynamic re-routing, expanded on-board computer functions, auto ventilation, PREMIUM SOUND PKG multimedia changer, 600-watt 16-speaker sound system w/ (2) subwoofers, digital sound processing, surround sound simulation, REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM DVD player, 8" screen, 3RD ROW SEAT underfloor storage, height-adjustable headrests, self-leveling suspension, 3rd row climate control, COMFORT ACCESS SYSTEM, REAR CLIMATE PKG 4-zone auto climate control, privacy glass, rear manual side window shadesCOME EXPERIENCE THE ULTIMATE DRIVING MACHINE TODAYWe are a 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016 BMW Center of Excellence Award Winner.Pricing analysis performed on 8/10/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 BMW X5 3.0si with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXFE43588L029524
Stock: 1B01596A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 94,967 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,999
Armadillo Auto Sales - Lynnwood / Washington
Call - 425-743-6333 to Schedule your Test Drive Today!!! Easy Financing options for everyone.We are a preferred Credit Union Direct Lender (CUDL) and can get Interest Rates as low as 2.99% o.a.c.Please check out our Great Reviews!!!* a negotiable doc fee of up to $150 is in addition to the price and or advertised sales price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 BMW X5 4.8i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXFE83598LZ98725
Stock: 6626
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 104,951 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$11,995
Royal Volkswagen of Bloomington - Bloomington / Indiana
DEALS DEALS DEALS!!! THIS 2008 BMW X5 4.8i is HERE but not for long!!! This great find features a White coat and an AWD 4.8L V8 32V Valvetronic under the hood. The AWD capabilities of this car give it a better handling experience all around, and giving you more traction and handling than its RWD competitors. Already a beautiful drive, we went ahead and put in a FRESH OIL CHANGE making it an even better driving experience all around! The amenities of this car are plentiful and easy to use, not taking away from the engaging driving experience you're looking for! This vehicles also have a title FREE OF ALL ACCIDENTS AND DAMAGE - COMPLETELY SQUEAKY CLEAN!!!!! Give us a call at (812)332-3333 and schedule your test drive today! Our team here at Royal on the Eastside is professional, and we offer a no-pressure environment. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Do not hesitate to call for more information. We are here to help you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 BMW X5 4.8i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXFE83568L168090
Stock: P9664
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 98,735 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,500$480 Below Market
Carmel Auto Gallery - Carmel / Indiana
This 2008 BMW X5 4dr 4.8i features a 4.8L V8 32V Valvetronic 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Other Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Wood Trim, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, 12 Speakers, MP3 decoder, Radio data system, Weather band radio, Automatic temperature control, Head restraints memory, Power driver seat, Steering wheel memory, Auto-leveling suspension, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power adjustable front head restraints, Rear anti-roll bar, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Spoiler, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear seat center armrest, Telescoping steering wheel, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Nevada Leather Upholstery, Split folding rear seat, Passenger door bin, Rain sensing wipers, Rear window wiper, 3.91 Axle Ratio Adaptive headlights, Aux. Audio Input, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Head-Protection System, HID Headlamps, Locking Tailgate, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Sales Team at 317-669-7000 or emil@carmelautogallery.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 BMW X5 4.8i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXFE83538L166572
Stock: BT6572
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 135,434 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,995
Apple BMW of York - York / Pennsylvania
Apple BMW has cars for many budget-conscious buyers. We've rounded up our best budget Cars, Trucks and SUVs. Click Below on YELLOW Docu-folder for more info!, LEATHER, POWER MOONROOF, Bluetooth, 3-Stage Heated Front Seats, Auto-Dimming Interior Mirror, Automatic-Dimming Power Folding Side-View Mirrors, BMW Assist, Cold Weather Package, Compass w/Digital ReadOut, DVD Based Navigation System, Front & Rear Park Distance Control, Heated Steering Wheel, Lumbar Support, Nevada Leather Upholstery, Premium Package, Real Time Traffic Information, Rear-View Camera, Retractable High-Intensity Headlight Washers, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Ski Bag, Storage Package, Technology Package, Universal Garage Door Opener, Voice Activation.Space Gray Metallic 4D Sport Utility 2008 BMW X5 3.0siApple budget cars are available to the public at near Auction Value and sold AS-IS! Financing available on qualifying vehicles, most are **Cash** purchases. Come find the vehicle of your choice in your budget. Call us for details and to schedule a test drive on the vehicle of your choice. (717) 849-6549.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 BMW X5 3.0si with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXFE43598L032044
Stock: B3510P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 154,401 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,995
Lakewood Happy Motors - Lakewood / Colorado
Traction Control, Rollover Protection Bars, Stability Control, Brake Assist, All Wheel Drive, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance, Aluminum Wheels, Temporary Spare Tire, Power Steering, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Panoramic Roof, Rear Spoiler, HID headlights, Automatic Headlights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Fog Lamps, Daytime Running Lights, Power Mirror(s), Mirror Memory, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Premium Synthetic Seats, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Seat Memory, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Power Outlet, Floor Mats, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Tire Pressure Monitor, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Security System, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Power Windows, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Premium Sound System, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Rear Defrost, Woodgrain Interior Trim, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Front Reading Lamps, Power Outlet, Cargo Shade, ABS, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Child Safety Locks, Traction Control, Rollover Protection Bars, Stability Control, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 BMW X5 3.0si with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXFE43558L031571
Stock: 32546
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 125,890 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,089
Stevinson Toyota East - Aurora / Colorado
Stevinson Toyota East is offering this 2008 BMW X5, 3.0si, only 125890 miles, Navigation/GPS/NAV, Heated Seats, Rear Back-Up Camera, One Owner, Blue Tooth, Leather.Stevinson Pre-Owned Vehicles Include: * 151-Point Vehicle Inspection *Free Carfax Report * Thorough Reconditioning * 10% Discount on Parts and Service * Located in Aurora CO, but also serving the greater Denver area, including Highlands Ranch, Parker, Stapleton, Centennial, and Commerce City.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 BMW X5 3.0si with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXFE435X8L030075
Stock: P13567
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 158,757 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$9,950
Rent To Own Outlet - Gretna / Louisiana
Vehicle Runs Well, Smooth ride, Lots of storage, Arctic cold a/c, Must test drive, Great first ride, Primarily highway miles, Available Satellite Radio, Family friendly, Drives great
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 BMW X5 3.0si with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXFE43568L033524
Stock: 033524
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 57,754 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,975
Maximum Auto Search - Englewood / Colorado
Maximum Auto Search is a locally owned, family operated used car and truck dealership near Denver that has been in business since 2004. We specialize in unique, hard to find cars and trucks, and usually have over 400 hand selected units in inventory! Each car undergoes a thorough, rigorous safety inspection by one of our ASE Certified technicians. Because of our volume and our superior customer service, we have developed strong banking relationships with lenders like Wells Fargo, Capital One, ALLY, and USAA as well as local credit unions such as CUDC, Bellco and CUDL. Whether you are paying cash, have good credit, bad credit or no credit at all, we are here to help! Call us now at 720-279-0000 or visit us online at maximumautosearch.com. For a complimentary CARFAX report and additional photos, please visit our web page. Unless otherwise explicitly stated THERE ARE NO WARRANTIES EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED. Tambien hablamos Espanol!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 BMW X5 3.0si with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXFE43588L034609
Stock: 13383
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 95,481 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,980$2,393 Below Market
PC Auto Sales - Jacksonville / Florida
Visit PC Auto Sales LLC online at www.pcautosalesjax.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us 904-503-2621 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 BMW X5 xDrive30i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXFE43539L271297
Stock: 09BMWx5Silver
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 113,292 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,195$1,824 Below Market
LV Cars Airport - Las Vegas / Nevada
All prices shown are cash prices do not include doc fee recon fee state taxes and bank fees ( if applicable ) All vehicles are sold as is- warranty options are available at additional cost. All sales are final- no refunds or exchanges. LV CARS AIRPORT LOCATION HAS THE BEST USED CARS AND DIESEL TRUCKS IN LAS VEGAS. COME SEE ALL THE PRE OWNED INVENTORY FOR YOUR SELF OR APPLY ONLINE! WE CAN AND WILL FINANCE YOU !!! Specializing in Financing Good or Bad Credit Customers with Low Down Payments and Great Rates. With the most competitive prices on Pre-Owned Cars Suvs Trucks and Diesel Trucks in Las Vegas. All Vehicles are Inspected and come with a Nevada Vehicle Inspection Valid Emissions Test and a FREE AUTO CHECK Vehicle History Report. All Pre-Owned Inventory Comes with Warranty options up to 5 Years.LV Cars Airport is a must if you are looking for a Quality pre-owned vehicle.Come see all the inventory centrally located in Las Vegas at:4956 Paradise Rd. Las Vegas NV 89119 next to the Thomas & Mack Arena two blocks from McCarran International Airport at Tropicana and Paradise behind the AM/PM.We approve everyone onsite and take the worry out of used car buying.Quick and Easy Approval process. Just click here to apply and be approved in minutes.https://lvcarsairport.com/creditapp.aspx?Questions? Operators are waiting for your call @ 702-476-6867
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 BMW X5 xDrive30i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXFE43599L260370
Stock: LVCA260370
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2007 BMW X5 4.8i97,360 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,990$984 Below Market
Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT of Eugene - Eugene / Oregon
Sunroof, 3rd Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, REAR CLIMATE PKG, SPORT PKG, All Wheel Drive, iPod/MP3 Input, PREMIUM SOUND PKG, 3RD ROW SEAT, HEATED REAR SEATS, COMFORT ACCESS SYSTEM, PARK DISTANCE CONTROL W/GRAPHIC DISPL... THIS X5 IS FULLY EQUIPPED: SPORT PKG leather-wrapped sport steering wheel, 19" x 9.0" Y-spoke alloy wheels (style 211), P255/55HR19 run-flat all-season tires, active roll stabilization, electronic damping control, sport seats, shadowline exterior trim, anthracite headliner, PREMIUM PKG universal garage door opener, panoramic moonroof w/1-touch open/close & pwr sunshade, auto-dimming rearview mirror, auto-dimming pwr folding exterior mirrors, front seat 4-way pwr lumbar, digital compass, Bluetooth w/high-capacity phonebook download, BMW Assist w/(4) years of service, ground lighting in door handles, illum interior door handles, entry/exit lights in each door, dual rear reading lights, rear footwell lights, dual cargo rails w/(4) adjustable tie-downs, storage net & strap, multi-function hooks, locking underfloor storage, removable rubber mats in front door bins, illum front center storage compartment w/accessory pwr outlet, PREMIUM SOUND PKG 6-disc CD changer in glovebox, 600-watt 16-speaker sound system w/ (2) subwoofers, digital sound processing, surround sound simulation, 3RD ROW SEAT underfloor storage, height-adjustable headrests, 3rd row climate control, COMFORT ACCESS SYSTEM, COLD WEATHER PKG heated steering wheel, ski bag, 3-stage heated front seats w/fast heating & 4-zone balance control, retractable headlight washers, REAR CLIMATE PKG 4-zone auto climate control, privacy glass, PARK DISTANCE CONTROL W/GRAPHIC DISPLAY, SATELLITE RADIO, HEATED REAR SEATS KEY FEATURES ON THIS X5 INCLUDE: Leather Seats, iPod/MP3 Input Plus license and title, and $150 title and registration processing fee. Price does not include a charge for 0.40% Oregon Corporate Activity Tax. A 0.5% state sales tax will be added to new vehicle sales Not all sales at MSRP.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 BMW X5 4.8i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXFE835X7LZ37463
Stock: 7LZ37463
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 90,006 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,998$1,889 Below Market
Luther Brookdale Mazda - Brooklyn Center / Minnesota
BEAUTIFUL EXTERIOR AND INTERIOR!BEST DEALS IN TOWN. GET THIS DON'T LET THE HIGH MILES SCARE YOU. THIS IS A GREAT VEHICLE AT A GREAT PRICE. THIS VEHICLE HAS PASSED OUR LUTHER SAFETY INSPECTION TO ENSURE SAFE TRANSPORTATION FOR YOU. Economical! This vehicle is rated higher than most vehicles in it's class in terms of fuel economy!Get ready for winter in this stylish AWD. Snowdrifts and icy roads are no match for this machine! AWD gives you confident maneuvering even in inclement weather. AWD gives you confident reliable handling in all weather conditions. Be ready for anything winter can throw at you with AWD. Deliver your loved ones home safely with this vehicle's AWD. No matter what road conditions exist, AWD gives you confident reliable handling. This car comes with AWD to make driving in any condition as safe as possible. This is the car you'll want to be driving if you have to drive in inclement weather. When the roads are covered in ice and snow you will truly appreciate the confidence that AWD provides. This vehicle grips the road while the others slip, since it is equipped with all wheel drive.GREAT LOOKING INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR!LUTHER BARGAIN LOT ==== CALL 866-947-8111 ==== 7417 Brooklyn Blvd, Brooklyn Park, MN 55443 ===== BARGAIN LOT vehicles are SAFETY inspected. Minor repairs are completed to ensure a safe mode of transportation for a fair budget. Priced to sell, all vehicles are clearly marked. Financing available on MOST units! Only available for a short period of time. Sold 100% AS-IS. Want a second opinion? All vehicles are available for you to take to your mechanic, we encourage it! Carfax, safety inspection, and reconditioning repair orders available for your viewing. Not eligible for warranty or exchange policy. Not eligible for Luther Advantage Card Gas Card. DON’T WAIT ===== LUTHER BARGAIN LOT ==== CALL 866-947-8111 ==== Check whether a vehicle is subject to open recalls for safety issues at safercar.gov Metro Bargain Lot vehicles are SAFETY inspected. Minor repairs are completed to ensure a safe mode of transportation for a fair budget. Priced to sell all vehicles are clearly marked. Only available for a short period of time (~30 days) before they are liquidated. Sold 100% AS-IS. Want a second opinion? All vehicles are available for you to take to your mechanic we encourage it. Carfax safety inspection and reconditioning repair orders available for your viewing. Not eligible for warranty or exchange policy. Not eligible for Luther Advantage Card Gas Card or Promotional Visa Gift Cards.*Financing available on SELECT vehicles*. DON’T WAIT….Call Metro Bargain Lot TODAY at 763-331-7272.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 BMW X5 xDrive30i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXFE43509L261570
Stock: M261570
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 105,597 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,995
Dallas Autos Direct - Carrollton / Texas
This 2009 BMW X5 30i is proudly offered by Dallas Autos Direct Want more room? Want more style? This BMW X5 30i is the vehicle for you. The BMW X5 30i's pristine good looks were combined with the BMW high standard of excellence in order to make this a unique find. Once you see this BMW, you'll quickly see that this is the perfect vehicle for the outdoor junky! You'll even feel relaxed knowing that this All-Wheel drive vehicle will get you to where you are going no matter what may come your way. Also, with this BMW X5's dependable control you'll be able to drive into the sunset without a care in the world! It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven BMW X5. More information about the 2009 BMW X5: The 2009 X5, which is called a sports activity vehicle by BMW, combines some of the best attributes of a sport wagon and an SUV, offering better handling than most SUVs yet some measure of off-road ability and toughness. In the first and second rows, the X5 offers a good, quiet ride as well. As in BMW's sedans, there's also plenty of opportunity to upgrade the X5 with high-tech options. A new-for-2009 optional diesel engine provides impressive power yet delivers surprising fuel economy. Interesting features of this model are spacious interior, Good compromise between sport wagon and rugged SUV, and available luxury and technology options. Finance available with applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 BMW X5 xDrive30i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXFE435X9L261334
Stock: 9L261334
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 113,114 miles
$9,997$1,036 Below Market
Alliance Motor Group - Middleton / Massachusetts
3.0L 6-cylinder engine, 6-speed automatic transmission, 18-inch alloy wheels, Xenon headlights, Foglights, Quad-zone climate control, Panoramic moonroof, Front and rear heated seats, Heated steering wheel, Navigation, Bluetooth, Front and rear Parktronic, Rearview camera, Side steps, This X5 xDrive30i is in excellent cosmetic and mechanical condition. All our cars come with one master key. Extra accessories (keys, mats, books) are not guaranteed, but will be provided if available. Advertised price does not include the doc fee or any applicable state registration fees or taxes. We make every effort to accurately list vehicle options in the description. We do not guarantee the accuracy of options as decoded by listing services. Please contact us with any questions.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 BMW X5 xDrive30i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXFE43569L261038
Stock: 9L261038
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 138,228 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995$1,130 Below Market
Ava Auto Sales - Long Beach / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 BMW X5 xDrive30i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXFE43599L273328
Stock: 273328
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following BMW X5 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the BMW X5
- 5(54%)
- 4(14%)
- 3(16%)
- 2(10%)
- 1(5%)
Related BMW X5 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Fisker Karma 2012
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe 2015
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2017
- Used INFINITI QX70 2017
- Used Scion xB 2015
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2018
- Used INFINITI QX80 2011
- Used Audi S7 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2018
- Used Honda Crosstour 2015
- Used Ford Focus ST 2018
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac 2010
- Used Lexus CT 200h 2017
- Used Nissan Xterra 2015
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2016
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo Ashburn VA
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe Irving TX
- Used BMW X1 Springfield MA
- Used BMW X5 New Orleans LA
- Used BMW X1 Grand Rapids MI
- Used BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo Orlando FL
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe Evansville IN
- Used BMW X2 Saint Petersburg FL
- Used BMW M2 Lakeland FL
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 Rockville MD
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon