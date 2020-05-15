  1. Home
2021 BMW X5

Price Range

  • $59,000-$83,000 (estimated)

Release Date

  • Fall 2020

What to expect

  • The X5 is a luxury SUV with impressive powertrains and a spacious interior
  • A new plug-in hybrid will likely be added to the lineup, the xDrive45e iPerformance
  • Part of the fourth X5 generation introduced for 2019
2021 BMW X5 Review
by the Edmunds Experts05/15/2020

What is the X5?

Available with two or three rows of seating, BMW's X5 is a midsize SUV that is very close to the top of its class. Whatever trim level you pick, the BMW X5 has a spacious and comfortable interior, an impressive range of standard features such as an adaptive suspension, and plenty of power.

The X5 is currently available in four different trim levels, the sDrive40i, the xDrive40i, the xDrive50i and the M50i. The sDrive40i models use rear-wheel drive while all the other X5 models use all-wheel drive. 40i models use a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine, while the 50i models use a turbocharged V8.

For 2021, we're expecting a plug-in hybrid version with the name of xDrive45e iPerformance to surface late in 2020, with the powertrain added later to the xDrive40i model. Under the hood, the xDrive45e will have a version of BMW's inline six-cylinder engine, paired with an electric motor and providing 394 combined horsepower. While official fuel economy ratings aren't out yet, we expect the xDrive45e to be more fuel-efficient than the standard X5 and have an EV-only range of about 40 miles.

The X5 is not without a few flaws but we've ranked it third in a relatively competitive class, behind the Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class and Porsche Cayenne.

Edmunds says

The BMW X5 is one of the most appealing midsize luxury SUVs around, and the plug-in hybrid version that's likely on the horizon for 2021 will bring more breadth to the lineup. If you were waiting for the PHEV version of the 2020 BMW X5 to come back, you may not have to wait very much longer.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 BMW X5.

Trending topics in reviews

