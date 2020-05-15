2021 BMW X5 Review

by the Edmunds Experts • 05/15/2020

Available with two or three rows of seating, BMW's X5 is a midsize SUV that is very close to the top of its class. Whatever trim level you pick, the BMW X5 has a spacious and comfortable interior, an impressive range of standard features such as an adaptive suspension, and plenty of power.

The X5 is currently available in four different trim levels, the sDrive40i, the xDrive40i, the xDrive50i and the M50i. The sDrive40i models use rear-wheel drive while all the other X5 models use all-wheel drive. 40i models use a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine, while the 50i models use a turbocharged V8.

For 2021, we're expecting a plug-in hybrid version with the name of xDrive45e iPerformance to surface late in 2020, with the powertrain added later to the xDrive40i model. Under the hood, the xDrive45e will have a version of BMW's inline six-cylinder engine, paired with an electric motor and providing 394 combined horsepower. While official fuel economy ratings aren't out yet, we expect the xDrive45e to be more fuel-efficient than the standard X5 and have an EV-only range of about 40 miles.

The X5 is not without a few flaws but we've ranked it third in a relatively competitive class, behind the Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class and Porsche Cayenne.