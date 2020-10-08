Used 2007 BMW X5 for Sale Near Me

3,728 listings
X5 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,728 listings
  • 2007 BMW X5 4.8i in Gray
    used

    2007 BMW X5 4.8i

    97,360 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,990

    $984 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 BMW X5 3.0si in Silver
    used

    2007 BMW X5 3.0si

    136,506 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    $609 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 BMW X5 4.8i in Silver
    used

    2007 BMW X5 4.8i

    137,966 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,000

    Details
  • 2007 BMW X5 3.0si in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 BMW X5 3.0si

    117,015 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,999

    Details
  • 2007 BMW X5 3.0si in White
    used

    2007 BMW X5 3.0si

    106,549 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,994

    Details
  • 2007 BMW X5 4.8i in Silver
    used

    2007 BMW X5 4.8i

    74,260 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,975

    Details
  • 2007 BMW X5 4.8i in Silver
    used

    2007 BMW X5 4.8i

    68,976 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,999

    Details
  • 2007 BMW X5 4.8i
    used

    2007 BMW X5 4.8i

    107,675 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,995

    Details
  • 2007 BMW X5 3.0si in Gray
    used

    2007 BMW X5 3.0si

    141,310 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,895

    Details
  • 2006 BMW X5 3.0i in Black
    used

    2006 BMW X5 3.0i

    157,726 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,450

    Details
  • 2008 BMW X5 3.0si in White
    used

    2008 BMW X5 3.0si

    71,032 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,980

    $1,521 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 BMW X5 3.0si in Gray
    used

    2008 BMW X5 3.0si

    78,347 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,995

    $1,201 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 BMW X5 3.0si in Silver
    used

    2008 BMW X5 3.0si

    80,582 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,651

    $1,682 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 BMW X5 4.8i in Black
    used

    2008 BMW X5 4.8i

    94,967 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,999

    Details
  • 2006 BMW X5 3.0i in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 BMW X5 3.0i

    134,911 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2008 BMW X5 4.8i in White
    used

    2008 BMW X5 4.8i

    104,951 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $11,995

    Details
  • 2008 BMW X5 4.8i in Black
    used

    2008 BMW X5 4.8i

    98,735 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,500

    $480 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 BMW X5 4.8is in Silver
    used

    2006 BMW X5 4.8is

    128,366 miles
    Title issue, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,990

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following BMW X5 searches:

Consumer Reviews for the BMW X5

Read recent reviews for the BMW X5
Overall Consumer Rating
3.969 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 69 reviews
  • 5
    (41%)
  • 4
    (20%)
  • 3
    (28%)
  • 2
    (9%)
  • 1
    (3%)
Very Disappointed - Definitely not worth the money
mobettuh,02/25/2013
3.0si 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A)
I purchased a used 2007 BMW X5 less than 1 year ago. This is my FIRST luxury vehicle & I've always heard GREAT reviews about BMW. Within my first year of ownership, I have spent numerous hours in the BMW Service Department having MAJOR repairs done to this vehicle. They have replaced the transmission, the radiator, solenoid valve twice, latch on 3rd seat broke off completely, brake fluid flush, and I'm heading back into the service department this week bcuz the CEL is on again for the 3rd time in 7 weeks. I'm extremely disappointed & would not recommend this vehicle (or any BMW) for purchase. Not the QUALITY that I thought I was getting for my money.
Report abuse
