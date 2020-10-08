Used 2007 BMW X5 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 97,360 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,990$984 Below Market
Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT of Eugene - Eugene / Oregon
Sunroof, 3rd Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, REAR CLIMATE PKG, SPORT PKG, All Wheel Drive, iPod/MP3 Input, PREMIUM SOUND PKG, 3RD ROW SEAT, HEATED REAR SEATS, COMFORT ACCESS SYSTEM, PARK DISTANCE CONTROL W/GRAPHIC DISPL... THIS X5 IS FULLY EQUIPPED: SPORT PKG leather-wrapped sport steering wheel, 19" x 9.0" Y-spoke alloy wheels (style 211), P255/55HR19 run-flat all-season tires, active roll stabilization, electronic damping control, sport seats, shadowline exterior trim, anthracite headliner, PREMIUM PKG universal garage door opener, panoramic moonroof w/1-touch open/close & pwr sunshade, auto-dimming rearview mirror, auto-dimming pwr folding exterior mirrors, front seat 4-way pwr lumbar, digital compass, Bluetooth w/high-capacity phonebook download, BMW Assist w/(4) years of service, ground lighting in door handles, illum interior door handles, entry/exit lights in each door, dual rear reading lights, rear footwell lights, dual cargo rails w/(4) adjustable tie-downs, storage net & strap, multi-function hooks, locking underfloor storage, removable rubber mats in front door bins, illum front center storage compartment w/accessory pwr outlet, PREMIUM SOUND PKG 6-disc CD changer in glovebox, 600-watt 16-speaker sound system w/ (2) subwoofers, digital sound processing, surround sound simulation, 3RD ROW SEAT underfloor storage, height-adjustable headrests, 3rd row climate control, COMFORT ACCESS SYSTEM, COLD WEATHER PKG heated steering wheel, ski bag, 3-stage heated front seats w/fast heating & 4-zone balance control, retractable headlight washers, REAR CLIMATE PKG 4-zone auto climate control, privacy glass, PARK DISTANCE CONTROL W/GRAPHIC DISPLAY, SATELLITE RADIO, HEATED REAR SEATS KEY FEATURES ON THIS X5 INCLUDE: Leather Seats, iPod/MP3 Input Plus license and title, and $150 title and registration processing fee. Price does not include a charge for 0.40% Oregon Corporate Activity Tax. A 0.5% state sales tax will be added to new vehicle sales Not all sales at MSRP.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 BMW X5 4.8i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXFE835X7LZ37463
Stock: 7LZ37463
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 136,506 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995$609 Below Market
Deschutes Auto Sales - Bend / Oregon
Visit Deschutes Auto Sales online at usedcarsinbend.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 541-527-4260 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 BMW X5 3.0si with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXFE43567L039189
Stock: 9189
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 137,966 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,000
Mercedes-Benz of Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia
Handyman Special - Fix it yourself for extra savings! This car MAY NOT pass state safety and emission inspections. Cars in this category are sold AS-IS in the condition it sits. It is up to the buyer to determine the mechanical needs of the vehicle. All repairs, state safety and emissions tests will be the responsibility of the new owner. MARKET-BASED PRICING:Our market-based pricing software scans the market hourly and prices our vehicles based on real-time market supply and demand data. This means you get our best price upfront. No games, just an easy and transparent shopping experience!All prices plus tax, tags and $695 dealer processing fee. - -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 BMW X5 4.8i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXFE835X7LZ43103
Stock: 7201037B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 117,015 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,999
Sea-Auto Sales - Edmonds / Washington
We are proud to present this fully loaded 2007 BMW X5 3.0si! Arguably the best color combination with the Blue exterior and tan leather interior. This X5 features the extremely reliable I6 3.0L motor paired with the automatic transmission that shifts wonderfully in all gears and is a great vehicle for long commuting or short trips around town. The X5 is loaded with options like Sport Package, panoramic sunroof, heated seats, Keyless entry, Push Start, Third row seats and Back Up camera. This is a great car for the whole family and looks great. This X5 just passed our safety inspection and is ready to go home to a new owner! Please give us a call to schedule a test drive at your convenience!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 BMW X5 3.0si with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4USFE43567LY79419
Stock: 13266
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 106,549 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,994
Peruzzi Toyota - Hatfield / Pennsylvania
At Peruzzi, our business is you!!2007 BMW X5 3.0si White 3.0L I6 DOHC 24V Valvetronic 6-Speed Automatic Electronic AWDCARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 8064 miles below market average! 12 Speakers, 18 x 8.5 Star Spoke Alloy (Style 210) Wheels, 4.44 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-Theft AM/FM Stereo w/CD/MP3, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Head restraints memory, Heated door mirrors, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leatherette Upholstery, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Weather band radio. 17/23 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 BMW X5 3.0si with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXFE43537L012435
Stock: 3785PA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 74,260 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,975
Arizona Specialty Motors - Tempe / Arizona
Arizona Specialty Motors is pleased to offer this pristine 2007 BMW X5 4.8i Sport with only 74,260 actual miles. Finished in Titanium Silver Metallic with supple Charcoal Nevada Leather and loaded with options including upsized chrome wheels, heated sport seats, xenon lights, premium hifi sound and 350 HP matched with a 6 speed steptronic transmission. Our mission is simple: At Arizona Specialty Motors we pledge to you a ZERO PRESSURE, FULL DISCLOSURE, and 100% TRANSPARENT buying experience. We sell the HIGHEST quality hand selected vehicles with the service and respect you deserve as our valued client. Our FAMILY owned dealership has been serving customers in the U.S. and Internationally since 1999. At ASM we take pride in offering a great selection of quality pre-owned vehicles from practical family sedans and SUV's to the Classic Muscle Cars of yesteryear, modern day Luxury vehicles and Exotics. *WE ACCEPT TRADES PAID FOR OR NOT. * Financing is available from over 35 Lending Partners for almost any credit situation with rates starting as low as 2.49 O.A.C. Please call for additional details * Low cost finance able asset protection and extended service plans are available. *Open 6 DAYS A WEEK MONDAY- SATURDAY FROM 9AM-7PM * Sunday By Appointment *Conveniently located 1 mile west of the 101 and north of the 202 freeways at 1625 E WEBER DRIVE TEMPE AZ 85281. * Across the street from Big Surf Waterpark! * Free airport pick up available from PHX Sky Harbor Airport. * Nationwide Shipping available from our door to yours. CALL US TODAY @ 1-833-568-7155 FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AS WE LOOK FORWARD TO SERVING YOU..... Our Valued Customer. Text to 480-510-5970 or call 480-454-3844 If financing is desired Get Pre Approved at www.arizonaspecialtymotors.com Call us today to set up a test drive! Home delivery available! Open Monday-Saturday 9-7pm ARIZONA SPECIALTY MOTORS 1625 E WEBER DRIVE TEMPE ARIZONA 85281 480-454-3844 arizonaspecialtymotors.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 BMW X5 4.8i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXFE83517LZ42423
Stock: 11716
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 68,976 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,999
Cadillac of South Charlotte - Pineville / North Carolina
Sunroof-Rearview Camera-Keyless Entry. This 2007 BMW X5 4.8i comes complete with Cold Weather Package, Technology Package, Premium Package, Premium Sound Package, Rear Climate Package, Cruise Control, Security System, Multi-Zone A/C, CD Player, Premium Sound System, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Woodgrain Interior Trim, and much more. Our highly trained technicians inspected and re-conditioned this vehicle. All recommended services are complete. Chat, email or call today to schedule your test drive and experience the difference for yourself! Please verify any information in question with Cadillac of South Charlotte located at 10725 Pineville Rd, Pineville, NC 28134
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 BMW X5 4.8i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXFE83527LZ45783
Stock: Y7LZ45783
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 107,675 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,995
Kuni BMW - Beaverton / Oregon
4.8i trim. Leather Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, Dual Zone A/C, Premium Sound System, Alloy Wheels, All Wheel Drive, Edmunds.com explains 'Rides and drives like a BMW sedan'. KEY FEATURES ON THIS X5 INCLUDE All Wheel Drive, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C Rear Spoiler, Leather Seats, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls. BMW X5: BEST IN CLASS With over 23 cubic feet of Cargo Volume (behind rear seat), the X5 can accommodate the equivalent of 2 carry-on suitcases and 2 sets of golf clubs, more than the Audi Q7 and Acura MDX. More Highway Cruising Miles than the MDX. AutoWeek credits X5 with being a great-handling SUV matched by few others in its class. AutoPacific Ideal Vehicle Award Winner. COME EXPERIENCE THE ULTIMATE DRIVING MACHINE TODAY Kuni BMW is the largest BMW Center in Oregon. At Kuni BMW we take a tremendous amount of pride in the relationships we develop with our clients. The philosophy at Kuni BMW has always been to hire the most dedicated, professional, and knowledgeable staff possible. We invite you to make your purchase of an Ultimate Driving Machine from the Ultimate BMW Center. This vehicle is equipped with Stargard theft recovery system accessory for an additional $695. Sale price may include any or all applicable offers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 BMW X5 4.8i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4USFE83587LY64086
Stock: T7LY64086
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 141,310 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,895
Sports And Imports - Trenton / New Jersey
*** Runs Excellent - Heated Leather - Power Sunroof *** We offer financing and welcome all trade ins. Please feel free to contact us with any questions or concerns that you may have. We appreciate the chance to earn your business and look forward to hearing from you soon. Please visit our website at www.sportsandimports.us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 BMW X5 3.0si with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXFE43527L011504
Stock: 7L011504t
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2006 BMW X5 3.0i157,726 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,450
Choice Motor Car - Plainville / Connecticut
VERY nice running X5. Very clean leather and interior. Fresh trade-in at a local new car store who then wholesaled it to us. Loaded with heated leather seats, power sliding sunroof, in dash Navigation with wide screen, power windows locks and seats, keyless remote entry and so much more. Drives great. previous total loss history but has been inspected and runs great. Buy it with cash or finance with only $900 down and low weekly payments deducted straight from your checking or savings. Have good credit? We work with several lenders to get you the best rate. NO CREDIT? BAD CREDIT? Not to worry. BAD or NO credit is perfectly acceptable with our Guaranteed Credit approval program available to ANYONE who has ANY FORM of income, whether it be paystubs, unemployment, self employment, Social Security, Disability..You name it, We accept it!!! Easy weekly payments deducted directly from your checking or savings and there is no penalty for early payoffs! Sales tax and registration are included in your down payment. Hurry before it goes!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 BMW X5 3.0i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXFA13516LY27869
Stock: Y27869
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 71,032 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,980$1,521 Below Market
PC Auto Sales - Jacksonville / Florida
Visit PC Auto Sales LLC online at www.pcautosalesjax.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us 904-503-2621 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 BMW X5 3.0si with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXFE435X8L036149
Stock: 08BMWX5WHITE
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 78,347 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995$1,201 Below Market
Pennant Certified Pre-Owned - Fort Myers / Florida
Here at Pennant Certified Pre Owned all of our vehicles gothrough a rigorous 120-point inspection after we acquire them. Any issues arefixed and the vehicle is fully detailed before it goes on the lot for sale. Ourfinance team has over 30+ years of automobile finance experience. With ourrelationship of over 20+ local and national lenders we have the ability to geteven the most challenged credit approved. All prices are plus tax tag and our $299 dealer fee. Visit us at 3476 Fowler Street FortMyers FL 33901 or give us a call @ 239-362-1158! We look forward to hearingfrom you soon!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 BMW X5 3.0si with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXFE43528L029857
Stock: 2502
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 80,582 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,651$1,682 Below Market
Schomp BMW of Highlands Ranch - Highlands Ranch / Colorado
$100 below Kelley Blue Book! CARFAX 1-Owner, ***Just Traded In***. 3rd Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, DVD, NAV, REAR CLIMATE PKG, TECHNOLOGY PKG, Alloy Wheels, All Wheel Drive, Panoramic Roof, PREMIUM SOUND PKG, RUNNING BOARDS, DARK BAMBOO INTERIOR WOOD TRIM, PWR TAILGATETHIS X5 IS EQUIPPED WITH THE FINEST FEATURESPREMIUM PKG universal garage door opener, auto-dimming rearview mirror, auto-dimming pwr folding heated exterior mirrors, front seat 4-way pwr lumbar, digital compass, Bluetooth w/high-capacity phonebook download, BMW Assist w/(4) years of service, Nevada leather seat trim, ground lighting in doors, illum interior door handles, entry/exit lights in each door, dual rear reading lights, rear footwell lights, dual cargo rails w/(4) adjustable tie-downs, storage net & strap, multi-function hooks, locking underfloor storage, removable rubber mats in front door bins, illum front center storage compartment w/accessory pwr outlet, TECHNOLOGY PKG rearview camera, park distance control w/graphic display, BMW on-board navigation system, 8.8" display, expanded iDrive system, controller w/force feedback, voice command system, real time traffic info w/dynamic re-routing, expanded on-board computer functions, auto ventilation, PREMIUM SOUND PKG multimedia changer, 600-watt 16-speaker sound system w/ (2) subwoofers, digital sound processing, surround sound simulation, REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM DVD player, 8" screen, 3RD ROW SEAT underfloor storage, height-adjustable headrests, self-leveling suspension, 3rd row climate control, COMFORT ACCESS SYSTEM, REAR CLIMATE PKG 4-zone auto climate control, privacy glass, rear manual side window shadesCOME EXPERIENCE THE ULTIMATE DRIVING MACHINE TODAYWe are a 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016 BMW Center of Excellence Award Winner.Pricing analysis performed on 8/10/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 BMW X5 3.0si with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXFE43588L029524
Stock: 1B01596A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 94,967 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,999
Armadillo Auto Sales - Lynnwood / Washington
Call - 425-743-6333 to Schedule your Test Drive Today!!! Easy Financing options for everyone.We are a preferred Credit Union Direct Lender (CUDL) and can get Interest Rates as low as 2.99% o.a.c.Please check out our Great Reviews!!!* a negotiable doc fee of up to $150 is in addition to the price and or advertised sales price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 BMW X5 4.8i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXFE83598LZ98725
Stock: 6626
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2006 BMW X5 3.0i134,911 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
Ultimate Rides - Appleton - Appleton / Wisconsin
All Wheel Drive! Large 2-Pane sun roof! Leather upholstery! This 2006 BMW X5 is a luxurious and comfortable ride!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 BMW X5 3.0i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXFA13596LY23973
Stock: 8345
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 104,951 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$11,995
Royal Volkswagen of Bloomington - Bloomington / Indiana
DEALS DEALS DEALS!!! THIS 2008 BMW X5 4.8i is HERE but not for long!!! This great find features a White coat and an AWD 4.8L V8 32V Valvetronic under the hood. The AWD capabilities of this car give it a better handling experience all around, and giving you more traction and handling than its RWD competitors. Already a beautiful drive, we went ahead and put in a FRESH OIL CHANGE making it an even better driving experience all around! The amenities of this car are plentiful and easy to use, not taking away from the engaging driving experience you're looking for! This vehicles also have a title FREE OF ALL ACCIDENTS AND DAMAGE - COMPLETELY SQUEAKY CLEAN!!!!! Give us a call at (812)332-3333 and schedule your test drive today! Our team here at Royal on the Eastside is professional, and we offer a no-pressure environment. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Do not hesitate to call for more information. We are here to help you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 BMW X5 4.8i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXFE83568L168090
Stock: P9664
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 98,735 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,500$480 Below Market
Carmel Auto Gallery - Carmel / Indiana
This 2008 BMW X5 4dr 4.8i features a 4.8L V8 32V Valvetronic 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Other Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Wood Trim, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, 12 Speakers, MP3 decoder, Radio data system, Weather band radio, Automatic temperature control, Head restraints memory, Power driver seat, Steering wheel memory, Auto-leveling suspension, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power adjustable front head restraints, Rear anti-roll bar, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Spoiler, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear seat center armrest, Telescoping steering wheel, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Nevada Leather Upholstery, Split folding rear seat, Passenger door bin, Rain sensing wipers, Rear window wiper, 3.91 Axle Ratio Adaptive headlights, Aux. Audio Input, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Head-Protection System, HID Headlamps, Locking Tailgate, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Sales Team at 317-669-7000 or emil@carmelautogallery.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 BMW X5 4.8i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXFE83538L166572
Stock: BT6572
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 128,366 milesTitle issue, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$9,990
Windy City Motorsports - Lombard / Illinois
This 2006 BMW X5 4dr 4.8is features a 4.8L V8 DOHC 32V 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Titanium Silver Metallic with a Black Nappa Leather Interior Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - 2006 BMW X5 4.8is 4.8L V8 AWD with auto trans in Titanium Silver Metallic/Black Leather! Clean carfax with no accidents! Has good service history! Hard to find 4.8L engine!! Fully loaded with *navigation *parking sensors *panoramic sunroof *heated steering wheel *bluetooth hands free *dual climate control *heated seats *power liftgate *rear heated seats *rear powered seats and more!! Call us today to schedule a test drive!! We finance anyone! Good credit, bad credit, no credit, NO PROBLEM!!!! Call us today 630-620-1900! For complete interior and exterior pictures and further details along with the free Carfax report, visit our website at www.intlcarcenter.com Advertised price is subject to change depending on buyers credit if financing with our lenders. - This BMW is in Good overall exterior condition, Good overall interior condition, Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Heated Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, Automatic Headlights, Automatic Load-Leveling, Child Safety Door Locks, Electrochromic Exterior Rearview Mirror, Electrochromic Interior Rearview Mirror, Electronic Brake Assistance, Electronic Parking Aid, Front Air Dam, Front Power Lumbar Support, Heated Exterior Mirror, High Intensity Discharge Headlights, Leather Seat, Load Bearing Exterior Rack, Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror, Power Trunk Lid, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear Wiper, Second Row Folding Seat, Skid Plate, Subwoofer, Telematics System Bluetooth, Center Console, Chrome Exhaust Tips, Cup Holders, Front Heated Seats, Head-Protection System, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Rear Heated Seats , Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Sales Department at 630-620-1900 or intlcarcenterinc@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 BMW X5 4.8is with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXFA93546LE84170
Stock: PMC1879
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-13-2020
Consumer Reviews for the BMW X5
- 5(41%)
- 4(20%)
- 3(28%)
- 2(9%)
- 1(3%)
