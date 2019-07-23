Used 2009 BMW X5 for Sale Near Me

My wife and I are over 70 and do not drive aggressively. The car was never red lined or even close. The car is fun to drive but very expensive with excessive repairs. All recommended maintenance, oil changes, brake pads, brake flushing, alignment, etc. were done on or ahead of schedule. The car has 85,000 miles on it and has had over $14,000 in out of factory warranty repairs. The dealer labor is $150+ an hour and the dealer parts are 1.3 to 3 times more than the same OEM part when available outside. The AC leaked during the 50,000 warranty and a connection hose was replaced. Everything else failed and was repaired after 50,000 and by 85,000 miles. Most failures have been acknowledged by the dealer and on the internet to be a common failures on a BMW V8 engine. Repairs: Head light washer nozzle came off and was replaced. Water tank split at seam and was replaced. Vacuum pump leaked and was replaced. Oil seals on front of engine leaked and were replaced. Front end bushings were worn and were replaced. Engine valve cover gaskets leaked and were replaced. Engine Valve seals leaked and were replaced. Fuel pump leaked vacuum and was replaced. I recommend you not own this car after 50,000 miles unless you have an extended warranty. Thank goodness i had one. Update The car now has 106,000 miles on it. The fuel pump has been replaced again. My extended warranty company has spent over $21,000 in repairs at the Dealership. BMW issued a recall over a year ago on the passenger air bag but has not replaced it yet. I stand by my earlier report. UPdate again The car has 111,000 miles on it. The passenger seat airbag recall has not been replaced. BMW does not have the new airbag but they continue to sell new cars with. presumably new good air bags! At my last dealer inspection, I was told I needed to replace my rear brake shoes which had less than 3 mils thickness left. It had only been 25,000 miles since the original pads which lasted 85,000 were replaced. I took the car to a second dealer. The rear brake shoes had 6/7 mils. The original dealer rechecked again and confirmed their mistake. The car seems to runs and drives fine but the valve clicking noise outside the car is excessive. I am told this is normal. Although not recommended, I had transmission fluid and differential fluid changed, and have engine oil changed every 10,000 to 11,000 miles (not the recommended 15,000 or when the service light indicates). The car now has 112,000 miles on it. Here is an update BMW finally replaced both front air bags Air bags that were not available from BMW North America for years were suddenly available within a couple if months after I received a notice from a lawyer announcing a class action law suit. The water pump failed and was replaced. cost $800. The tensioner pulley bearing was starting to make a noise and i had it the belt the tensioner and the thermostat replaced at the same time. The dealer charged me two separate labor charges although 80% of the labor time was redundant until I complained, another $600 reduced to $350 after the labor charge reduction. The transmission started slipping and was just replaced with an independant rebuild at a cost of $7,000. It would have been $10,000 at the dealer using the BMW rebuild! The mechanic said BMW water pumps fail between 50,000 and 100,000 miles and transmissions at between 100,000 and 150,000 miles. Again, reliability sucks! Update review 7/23/2019 Thank goodness no major failures since last report. Normal maintenance Replaced left tie rod end at 115,000 miles because could not adjust for perfect alignment. Cost $600 at independent. Replaced brake rotors and pads all around at 122,000 miles. Dealer was shocked that we got 60,000 miles on first replacement but we are easy on brakes, no rapid stops. Stayed with BMW parts but used an independent. Cost $1,200, mostly parts. Dealer price was $2,000 on what is now a $9,000 car! My recommendation is the same. Fun to drive but count on $ thousands for repairs if out of warranty. Independent labor rate is 30% to 40% less than dealer. $190 to $100/$150 per hour. Driving has been much less. The car now has 132,000 miles. Has a small leak around oil filter gasket. Costs $800 to replace gasket. Doesn't use oil since valve seals replaced. Change every 8/9,000 miles or yearly, not 15,000 recommended. Temperature AC control sometimes requires hitting max to come on when just starting. Bombarded with extended warranty calls. They want $3,000 to $4,000 to cap coverage at wholesale value of $7,000 drivetrain only and argue about coverage. I am on borrowed time and taking a chance but remember, valve seals, transmission, AC compressor, water pump, fuel pump twice, have already been replaced and I am maintaining above recommendations. Over $35,000 in repairs, mostly covered by two extended warranties. I am not counting maintenance like tires, brake pads, oil changes, etc.

