Consumer Rating
(79)
2008 BMW X5 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Nimble handling for this type of vehicle, powerful engines, luxurious and handsome interior, huge list of available features.
  • Some may find the ride a tad firm, munchkin-sized third-row seat, hefty price, iDrive still more hassle than it's worth.
List Price Range
$9,995 - $12,438
2008 BMW X5 models
Edmunds' Expert Review

In the crossover luxury SUV segment, the 2008 BMW X5 sets the standard for handling and performance. In terms of value and utility, however, many competitors are better.

Vehicle overview

Ten years ago, the idea of a performance SUV would have been sillier than the thought of a hit TV show featuring Wayne Newton and Marie Osmond dancing about in evening wear to Dolly Parton music. Okay, maybe not sillier, but still pretty eyebrow-raising. Yet the BMW X5 has quelled the notion that SUVs have to be sloppy-handling behemoths. Now in the second year of its second generation, the X5 has a lot more competition than it originally did, as a slew of premium automakers have followed BMW's suit with their own entries that pay more attention to "sport" than "utility."

Last year's complete redesign gave the X5 an added dose of both sport and utility. In terms of the latter, it grew in size (to distance itself from the X3), gaining more cargo capacity and enough space for a third-row seat. (Mind you, that optional folding third row is best suited for children and gymnastically inclined members of the Lollipop Guild.) The interior also can be equipped with BMW's latest selection of high-tech goodies, from optional 20-way power ventilated front seats to HD radio. Of course, the words high-tech and BMW cannot be uttered without a mention of the much-maligned iDrive electronics control interface -- yes, it's better than before, but it's time for BMW to swallow its pride and design a more intelligent system.

In terms of sport, the latest X5 boasts a completely new front suspension design for enhanced handling agility and a refined set of six- and eight-cylinder engines. As wonderfully as the first X5 drove, this second-generation one drives even better. There's more suspension compliance over bumps and harsh pavement, yet the vehicle is still quite agile and responsive when driven aggressively.

For Bimmer-philes and driving enthusiasts needing and/or wanting a midsize SUV, the 2008 BMW X5 is an obvious choice. However, the Acura MDX and Infiniti FX35 (on the lower end in terms of price) and Porsche Cayenne (on the high side) are also SUVs that will elicit plenty of grins around twisty roads. If handling isn't a priority, there are also several other crossovers in the X5's price range that offer a lot more value and utility. But if you can swing the price tag and can live with a little less space, then buying an X5 makes a whole heap more sense than watching Scary Spice rumba across a dance floor.

2008 BMW X5 models

The 2008 BMW X5 is a midsize luxury SUV available in two trim levels: 3.0si and 4.8i. Standard equipment on the 3.0si includes 18-inch wheels, adaptive xenon headlights, cruise control, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, 10-way power front seats with driver memory, a power tilt-telescoping steering column, vinyl "leatherette" upholstery, the iDrive electronics interface and a 12-speaker sound system with two subwoofers, CD player and an auxiliary audio jack. Aside from its larger engine and the addition of leather upholstery, the 4.8i is pretty much identical.

Both trims come with a bevy of optional packages. Most X5s on dealer lots will include the Premium Package, which adds leather upholstery (3.0si), power lumbar support, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and Bluetooth. The Sport Package includes 19-inch wheels, active roll stabilization, electronic dampening control, a sport steering wheel and adjustable front seat thigh support. The Technology Package adds a navigation system with real-time traffic, front and rear parking assist and a rearview camera. Other desirable options include upgraded multi-contouring power front seats with ventilation, a third-row seat, a power liftgate, BMW's active steering, keyless ignition, a rear-seat entertainment system, satellite radio, HD radio, an iPod adapter and a head-up display.

2008 Highlights

After a complete redesign last year, the BMW X5 has only minor changes to standard and optional equipment for 2008. Most noteworthy is that the sunroof is now standard, while a power tailgate option debuts.

Performance & mpg

The BMW X5 comes with either a six-cylinder or V8 engine. The 3.0si is powered by a 3.0-liter inline-6 that produces 260 horsepower and 225 pound-feet of torque. The 4.8i gets, predictably, a 4.8-liter V8 good for 350 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque. Both engines are coupled to a six-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. In performance testing, the X5 4.8i went from zero to 60 mph in 7 seconds. Fuel economy estimates for 2008 are 15 mpg city and 21 mpg highway for the 3.0si, while the 4.8i returns 14 mpg city and 19 mpg highway.

Safety

The X5 comes standard with antilock brakes, traction control, stability control, brake drying and standby features, a rollover sensor, front side airbags and side curtain airbags for the first and second rows. A rearview camera and front and rear parking sensors are optional. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the 2008 BMW X5 its highest score of "Good" for both the frontal-offset and side impact crash tests.

Driving

The 2008 BMW X5 is simply one of the best-handling midsize luxury SUVs you can buy. Some competitors offer more utility and many are more adept off-road, but the X5 does an amazing job of taking the sensations and talents of BMW's legendary sport sedans and translating them over to the SUV world. This is particularly true when it is fitted with the optional active dampers and stabilizers. The optional active steering system does indeed ease parking maneuvers as it sharpens the steering ratio considerably at low speeds, though the downside is reduced steering feel. The X5 has an agreeable ride quality, but those looking for a Lexus-like comfy-couch ride may find this Bimmer a little harsh.

Read our 2008 BMW X5 Long-Term 20,000-Mile Test

Interior

The new X5's interior is one of the most elegant BMW has ever built. The dash is gently curved, with handsome wood inlays, generously sized air vents, oversized instrumentation and a truly gorgeous soft-feeling top that unifies the whole design. The only sour notes are the all-in-one iDrive controller and the optional third-row seat. Despite recent improvements, the iDrive system still annoys many drivers with its complexity, and the third-row seat is acutely lacking in spaciousness, even compared with those in other midsize crossover SUVs. Although not a deal-breaker, the electronic gear selector is also rather odd, resembling a joystick found on the bridge of the starship Enterprise. With the second- and third-row seats folded, the X5 has 75 cubic feet of cargo space available, which is about average for this class of vehicle.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 BMW X5.

5(54%)
4(14%)
3(17%)
2(10%)
1(5%)
4.0
79 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

water pump fail
beemerx5,01/11/2012
We bought an '08 X5 6 cyl in Oct/2011 w/ a little over 48k miles, had it serviced while still under warranty, cracked air-intake boot replaced, faulty left mirror adj switch replaced, oil-gasket leak repaired & new brake pads & sensors replaced on all 4 - all warranty work. Then in Jan/2012 the elec water pump failed causing eng over-heat & the car automatically forced my wife to slow down. This, in itself to me, is quite dangerous, depending on what sort of traffic one might be in when this occurs. At the time, the car had just past 50k miles by 200 miles. We still got a free tow (under warranty) & BMW did pay for the water pump part, but not the pricy labor involved. This is our 1st BMW.
Better have deep pockets and patience.
Matthew eichmann,03/27/2016
3.0si 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A)
My 2008 X5 3.0 is a love hate relationship. One of my absolute favorite cars...the styling is amazing, the interior is simple but extremely well built. Power is smooth from the inline 6 engine, and the handling is like a sports car. But.....the least reliable car I have ever owned, by a long shot. Bought the car new, and at 90,000 miles I've had ...Radiator replaced ...coolant expansion tank ...valve cover gasket, twice! ...I drive controller ...water pump ...various gaskets that always amount to $1k each in labor ...Hydraulic sway bar ($2k just for the part alone) ...Valve cover ...Vanos solenoids Even after all that, I still enjoyed the car and did all the repairs. Til it developed a well known flaw of the 3.0 engine. Camshaft bearing failure. Which requires 25 hrs labor and a whole new cylinder head. Minimum $5k at a independent shop. More like $7k at the dealer. Suffice it to say that ended my love affair with the X5, and I traded it in. Great cars, but don't own one without a warranty, and better yet, another car to drive while it's in the shop. You'll need it.
2008 BMW X5 4.8i Sport
Harrison,10/23/2015
4.8i 4dr SUV AWD (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
I recently bought an X5 a few months ago with 90k miles. I have put about 12k miles on it sence I've owned it. everything seems to be working just fine, I took it for an oil change 2 months after I bought it and they said it had a slight oil leak from the main seal, they said it was nothing to be too concerned with but to keep my eye on it. this is the only problem I have ran into and from what I hear all bmw's have this problem or one similar. I honestly love my x5, I've never driven an suv that puts the power down and handles like a sports car. The ride quality is really nice, almost like floating on a cloud. The interior is nice, spacious and simple, everything is at your finger tips. Cargo space isn't bad, a little smaller than a Tahoe's. The valvetronic exhaust sounds really good when put into sport mode. The 20" sport rims and tires are a MUST, 20/275 in the front and 20/315 in the rear, really makes the X5 look mean and drive like a beast, Overall I would recommend this vehicle to someone, just get the vehicle checked out before you buy it.
Garbage reliability
Colin,12/20/2016
4.8i 4dr SUV AWD (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
Nothing else drives like a BMW! Really its pretty good, great view out, great seats, comfortable and wonderful to drive... When it works.. I also really like towing with the car and its hitching alignment features where the rear view camera helps you align the hitch shank with the trailer hitch. Plenty of room for all of my equipment. The downside, these trucks have garbage reliabilty. I've replaced the alternator, the CCV system. The sunroof won't close from vent, the engine leaks oil and burns it due to crap valve stem seals. The control arm bushings die every 60K miles depending on the road conditions. The heater valve has failed, the engine bay rain tray craps out. The oil seals around the alternator bracket fail. Lots of poorly made parts that are like $5 but cost $1000s in labor to replace fail. These cars are garbage reliability, only buy one if its low miles, or you plan to wrench it yourself. Man, I've never had a car have some many things brake, they aren't hard to diy, but shouldnt fail in the 1st place. Really oil seals leaking at less than 80K, common BMW. Sold this car after 5 months of ownership. Purchased another X5m with an extended warranty and have been quiet happy.
See all 79 reviews of the 2008 BMW X5
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
260 hp @ 6600 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
350 hp @ 6300 rpm
See all Used 2008 BMW X5 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2008 BMW X5 Overview

The Used 2008 BMW X5 is offered in the following submodels: X5 SUV. Available styles include 3.0si 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A), and 4.8i 4dr SUV AWD (4.8L 8cyl 6A).

