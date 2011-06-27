Vehicle overview

Ten years ago, the idea of a performance SUV would have been sillier than the thought of a hit TV show featuring Wayne Newton and Marie Osmond dancing about in evening wear to Dolly Parton music. Okay, maybe not sillier, but still pretty eyebrow-raising. Yet the BMW X5 has quelled the notion that SUVs have to be sloppy-handling behemoths. Now in the second year of its second generation, the X5 has a lot more competition than it originally did, as a slew of premium automakers have followed BMW's suit with their own entries that pay more attention to "sport" than "utility."

Last year's complete redesign gave the X5 an added dose of both sport and utility. In terms of the latter, it grew in size (to distance itself from the X3), gaining more cargo capacity and enough space for a third-row seat. (Mind you, that optional folding third row is best suited for children and gymnastically inclined members of the Lollipop Guild.) The interior also can be equipped with BMW's latest selection of high-tech goodies, from optional 20-way power ventilated front seats to HD radio. Of course, the words high-tech and BMW cannot be uttered without a mention of the much-maligned iDrive electronics control interface -- yes, it's better than before, but it's time for BMW to swallow its pride and design a more intelligent system.

In terms of sport, the latest X5 boasts a completely new front suspension design for enhanced handling agility and a refined set of six- and eight-cylinder engines. As wonderfully as the first X5 drove, this second-generation one drives even better. There's more suspension compliance over bumps and harsh pavement, yet the vehicle is still quite agile and responsive when driven aggressively.

For Bimmer-philes and driving enthusiasts needing and/or wanting a midsize SUV, the 2008 BMW X5 is an obvious choice. However, the Acura MDX and Infiniti FX35 (on the lower end in terms of price) and Porsche Cayenne (on the high side) are also SUVs that will elicit plenty of grins around twisty roads. If handling isn't a priority, there are also several other crossovers in the X5's price range that offer a lot more value and utility. But if you can swing the price tag and can live with a little less space, then buying an X5 makes a whole heap more sense than watching Scary Spice rumba across a dance floor.