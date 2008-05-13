Used 2001 BMW X5 for Sale Near Me

We just bought this BMW, which is our first jump from Volvo into any other vehicle in over 15 years. We were blown away by the performance of the engine, the luxury of the interior and how an SUV (don't care if BMW calls it an SAV or not, it's still an SUV) actually handles like a car. God willing, we're going to remain BMW owners for a long time. We bought an extended warranty at the dealer, as we've read here at Edmunds that repairs can become an issue. If you find a good used one like we did our pristine "new" x5, buy it. I'm blown away each time I get in the car at how well it's made. Even down to the alarm key. We loved BMW so much, we ran out and bought a 740i for the husband the next weekend.

