Used 2001 BMW X5 for Sale Near Me
3,728 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- used
2001 BMW X5 3.0iNot ProvidedNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,775
- used
2001 BMW X5 3.0i209,558 miles3 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$3,994
- used
2000 BMW X5 4.4i137,761 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,995
- used
2002 BMW X5 4.4i158,999 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,333
- used
2003 BMW X5 3.0i89,734 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
- used
2003 BMW X5 4.4i83,000 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,500
- used
2004 BMW X5 3.0i102,684 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$8,900
- used
2004 BMW X5 4.4i154,070 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use
$7,988
- used
2004 BMW X5 3.0i269,460 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$2,450
- 75,021 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,838
- used
2005 BMW X5 3.0i179,443 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
- 74,690 miles
$7,995
- 92,293 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,958
- used
2005 BMW X5 3.0i173,001 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,995
- used
2006 BMW X5 3.0i157,726 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,450
- used
2006 BMW X5 3.0i134,911 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
- 128,366 milesTitle issue, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$9,990
- used
2006 BMW X5 4.4i173,363 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following BMW X5 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the BMW X5
Read recent reviews for the BMW X5
Write a reviewSee all 105 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.5105 Reviews
Report abuse
mom68,05/13/2008
We just bought this BMW, which is our first jump from Volvo into any other vehicle in over 15 years. We were blown away by the performance of the engine, the luxury of the interior and how an SUV (don't care if BMW calls it an SAV or not, it's still an SUV) actually handles like a car. God willing, we're going to remain BMW owners for a long time. We bought an extended warranty at the dealer, as we've read here at Edmunds that repairs can become an issue. If you find a good used one like we did our pristine "new" x5, buy it. I'm blown away each time I get in the car at how well it's made. Even down to the alarm key. We loved BMW so much, we ran out and bought a 740i for the husband the next weekend.
