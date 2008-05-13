Used 2001 BMW X5 for Sale Near Me

3,728 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
X5 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,728 listings
  • 2001 BMW X5 3.0i in Silver
    used

    2001 BMW X5 3.0i

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,775

    Details
  • 2001 BMW X5 3.0i in Dark Green
    used

    2001 BMW X5 3.0i

    209,558 miles
    3 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $3,994

    Details
  • 2000 BMW X5 4.4i
    used

    2000 BMW X5 4.4i

    137,761 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,995

    Details
  • 2002 BMW X5 4.4i in Dark Blue
    used

    2002 BMW X5 4.4i

    158,999 miles
    1 Accident, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,333

    Details
  • 2003 BMW X5 3.0i in Black
    used

    2003 BMW X5 3.0i

    89,734 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2003 BMW X5 4.4i
    used

    2003 BMW X5 4.4i

    83,000 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,500

    Details
  • 2004 BMW X5 3.0i in White
    used

    2004 BMW X5 3.0i

    102,684 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,900

    Details
  • 2004 BMW X5 4.4i in Light Brown
    used

    2004 BMW X5 4.4i

    154,070 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,988

    Details
  • 2004 BMW X5 3.0i in Silver
    used

    2004 BMW X5 3.0i

    269,460 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $2,450

    Details
  • 2005 BMW X5 4.4i
    used

    2005 BMW X5 4.4i

    75,021 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,838

    Details
  • 2005 BMW X5 3.0i in Light Brown
    used

    2005 BMW X5 3.0i

    179,443 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2005 BMW X5 4.4i
    used

    2005 BMW X5 4.4i

    74,690 miles

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2005 BMW X5 4.4i in Gray
    used

    2005 BMW X5 4.4i

    92,293 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,958

    Details
  • 2005 BMW X5 3.0i in Silver
    used

    2005 BMW X5 3.0i

    173,001 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2006 BMW X5 3.0i in Black
    used

    2006 BMW X5 3.0i

    157,726 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,450

    Details
  • 2006 BMW X5 3.0i in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 BMW X5 3.0i

    134,911 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2006 BMW X5 4.8is in Silver
    used

    2006 BMW X5 4.8is

    128,366 miles
    Title issue, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,990

    Details
  • 2006 BMW X5 4.4i in Gray
    used

    2006 BMW X5 4.4i

    173,363 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following BMW X5 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,728 listings
  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW X5
  4. Used 2001 BMW X5

Consumer Reviews for the BMW X5

Read recent reviews for the BMW X5
Overall Consumer Rating
4.5105 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 105 reviews
  • 5
    (64%)
  • 4
    (26%)
  • 3
    (7%)
  • 2
    (4%)
I'm In Love
mom68,05/13/2008
We just bought this BMW, which is our first jump from Volvo into any other vehicle in over 15 years. We were blown away by the performance of the engine, the luxury of the interior and how an SUV (don't care if BMW calls it an SAV or not, it's still an SUV) actually handles like a car. God willing, we're going to remain BMW owners for a long time. We bought an extended warranty at the dealer, as we've read here at Edmunds that repairs can become an issue. If you find a good used one like we did our pristine "new" x5, buy it. I'm blown away each time I get in the car at how well it's made. Even down to the alarm key. We loved BMW so much, we ran out and bought a 740i for the husband the next weekend.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
BMW
X5
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related BMW X5 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings