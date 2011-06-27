Used 2016 BMW X5 Consumer Reviews

No regrets, but..... Tulsa man , 12/08/2015 xDrive35i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 61 of 62 people found this review helpful It's a solid vehicle with good performance and quality. However, for such a premium SUV, they have omitted or neglected a few features. Here are a few gripes: The tail gate will not open by waving your foot under the rear bumper for a completely hands free experience. This feature has been standard on all 5 series since 2012 and is especially useful for an SUV. After years of developing and updating idrive, why does BMW not update the idrive compatibility and new features (i.e. Apple Play) automatically and remotely via the existing satellite connection? Why are the front turn signals not LED like the 5 series sedans? We've owned several late model BMW's over the past few years. We get the impression over the years the design has become more attractive, however the decreasing quality and cost cutting measures are getting more obvious. We're tempted to try Audi products next time. Our friends are impressed with their new Q7's and A4. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Better than anticipated Parsippany , 05/25/2016 xDrive35i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 19 of 19 people found this review helpful Love the car. Rides better than anticipated. Looking forward to many years of riding enjoyment.

First full year of enjoyment completed! Jim Campbell , 08/15/2016 xDrive50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) 25 of 26 people found this review helpful This is my third X5 and they just keep getting better. This 2016 with the 5.0 V-8 is a rocket and handles like a dream. This is my Dailey driver and business car that rides like the 5 series and will pull my fishing boat on the weekends. This is a performance machine so don't expect exceptional mileage. When I drive the interstate at 70- 75 the mileage is 23 but around town 16-17 with all the starting and stops- heavy machine so you should expect it. My last 2012 was the diesel an I got 20 in town and 26 Highway. Amazingly got 12.5 pulling a boat 950 miles to Florida! I like the diesel but wanted a change. I'm a gear head and have a Corvette, so I enjoy performance and handling. You really cannot compare this to another V6 SUV, this V-8 with 440 hp can run with the Porsch SUV for 25k less.

Best BMW X5 Yet Larry Nellans , 09/19/2015 xDrive35i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 16 of 17 people found this review helpful This is the sixth BMW X5 I have owned and it is the best yet. The stearing and handeling is fantastic and so smooth and easy, just like driving a car.