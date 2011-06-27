Used 2011 BMW X5 for Sale Near Me
- $12,995Great Deal | $4,607 below market
2011 BMW X5 xDrive35i77,900 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 BMW X5 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXZV4C55BL402538
Stock: 402538A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $11,500Great Deal | $2,690 below market
2011 BMW X5 xDrive35i Premium81,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Desert Auto Dealer - Palm Desert / California
IMPORTANT: This vehicle is going under sale pending. Guaranteed CLEAN TITLE on this SUV and an optional extended warranty is available.This is a well cared for 2-OWNER vehicle and this SUV was driven only 9,000 miles/year, currently at 81,000 miles.The automatic transmission provides for a smooth yet reliable ride and this 6 Cylinder engine is a great alternative to a V8 in efficiency while getting much more performance compared to a 4 Cylinder engine.Expect excellent traction on dry and wet surfaces thanks to the all wheel drive system.The power roof is convenient to operate and makes any trip more enjoyable, meanwhile the HID headlights create a more natural form of light, which results in higher visibility and increased safety at night. The factory built in HD radio gives you more music, talk shows and news without any monthly subscription fees, moreover you can say goodbye to lots of CD's with the built-in MP3 player. The AUX input is a must have in this world of smartphones, additionally the keyless entry is an added convenience option.The installed stability control improves traction on slippery or icy roads, additionally the cruise control improves your fuel consumption. The woodgrain trim is easy on the eyes, moreover this alarm system trims down your car insurance premium and keeps your belongings safe. The memory seat feature makes sure that your perfect seat position is never forgotten while the break assist is a great safety feature that can stop this car quickly and effectively.Since a tire pressure monitoring system helps with safety, it may lead to lower insurance premiums for your vehicle, in addition to the increase in performance from the Dual-Shift transmission delivers a truly exciting driving experience. These rain sensing wipers turn on as soon as you see drops of water on your windshield, whats more is you can easily let fresh air in with the push of a button thanks to the power windows. The insta... Read the full description on our Website at: www.desertimportexport.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 BMW X5 xDrive35i Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXZV4C51BL413567
Stock: 413567
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-06-2020
- $12,995Great Deal | $2,798 below market
2011 BMW X5 xDrive35d75,757 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Leesburg Auto Import - Leesburg / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 BMW X5 xDrive35d with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXZW0C52BL663311
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $11,890Good Deal | $2,448 below market
2011 BMW X5 xDrive50i100,755 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bergey's Lincoln - Lansdale / Pennsylvania
2011 BMW X5 4.4L 50i AWD! CLEAN CARFAX! PANORAMIC MOONROOF, OUTSIDE TEMP DISPLAY, XENON ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS, HEATED WINDSHIELD WASHER JETS! Complimentary PA State Inspection First Oil Change At Bergeys! Carbon Black Metallic Exterior. Vehicle Features: 4.4L V8 w/ Twin Power Turbo, 8-Speed Sport Automatic Transmission, xDrive All Wheel Drive System, 4-Wheel Anti-Lock Disc Brakes, Brake Energy Regeneration, Chrome Exhaust Tips, Anti-Theft Alarm System, Dynamic Stability Control, Dynamic Traction Control, Hill Descent Control, Roll Over Sensor, Tire Pressure Monitor, Split Folding Rear Seats, Service Interval Indicator, Electronic Analog Instrumentation w/ LED Illumination, Outside Temp Display, Power Windows, Auxiliary Power Outlet, Dual Front Sun Visors w/ Illuminated Mirrors, Panoramic Moonroof w/ 2-Piece Glass Panel, Electric Interior Sunshade, Xenon Adaptive Headlights w/ Auto Leveling, Automatic Headlights, Halogen Free Form Foglights, Adaptive Brake Lights, Dual Power Outside Mirrors, Automatic Tilt Down for Curb Visibility, Intermittent Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Heated Washer Jets, Rear Window Wiper/Washer w/ Adjustable Wiping Interval. Please email or call us for vehicle availability! Check Out our website for the Complimentary Carfax Report!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 BMW X5 xDrive50i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXZV8C59BL421083
Stock: XX5899
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- $7,595Good Deal | $917 below market
2011 BMW X5 xDrive35i Premium167,798 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Kendall Volkswagen Of Bend - Bend / Oregon
Volkswagen of Bend is offering this 2011 BMW X5 as-is. Please feel free to contact us or stop by and we can review the inspection and vehicle with you. Thank you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 BMW X5 xDrive35i Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXZV4C56BL416173
Stock: YZB2375
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- $11,900Good Deal | $1,828 below market
2011 BMW X5 xDrive50i115,690 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
A-1 Motor Sales - Schaumburg / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 BMW X5 xDrive50i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXZV8C51BLL67911
Stock: 1515
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $12,495Good Deal | $2,405 below market
2011 BMW X5 xDrive35d92,265 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Amati Auto Group - Hooksett / New Hampshire
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 BMW X5 xDrive35d with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXZW0C52BL368726
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,595Fair Deal | $458 below market
2011 BMW X5 xDrive50i133,554 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
R & B Car Company Warsaw - Warsaw / Indiana
Used 2011 BMW X5 xDrive50i, DESIRABLE FEATURES: BACKUP CAM, NAV, TURBO, HTD SEATS, LEATHER, PWR SUNROOF, AWD, VOICE CONTROLS, PANO SUNROOF, HID HEADLIGHTS, SIRIUS XM, LED TAIL LTS, PREMIUM SOUND, TOW PKG, BLUETOOTH, RADAR SENSING, PWR LIFTGATE, DUAL CLIMATE, USB, KEYLESS ENTRY, AUX PORT. This 2011 BMW X5 xDrive50i AWD 4dr 50i features a Gray (space Gray Metallic) Exterior with a Black Leather Interior and has only 133,554 miles. TECHNOLOGY FEATURES: This BMW X5 xDrive50i Includes GPS System, Premium Sound System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Homelink System, Multi-zone Climate Control, Satellite Radio, Keyless Entry, Voice Command Features, Navigation System, Memory Seats, Anti Theft System, Multi-Information Display, Auxiliary Audio Input, Steering Wheel Controls, Memory Mirrors, AM/FM Stereo, Garage Door Opener, Outside Temperature Gauge, Bluetooth Connection, Auxiliary Power Outlet, Rear Auxiliary Power Outlet, MP3 Compatible Radio, HD Radio, Single-Disc CD Player, USB Port(s), Digital Clock Here at R & B Car Company Warsaw, we make the necessary repairs before they are put on the lot. We strive to give you a great valued car and take the guessing out of the equation. DEALER CONTACT INFO: Call R & B Car Company Warsaw today at (574) 566-0504 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE of this 2011 BMW X5 xDrive50i AWD 4dr 50i! R & B Car Company Warsaw. You can also visit us at, 2105 N Biomet Dr. Warsaw IN, 46582 to check it out in person! MECHANICAL FEATURES: Scores 20.0 Highway MPG and 14.0 City MPG! This BMW X5 xDrive50i comes Factory equipped with an impressive 8cyl, 4.4l, 400.0hp engine, an automatic transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Push Button Start, All Wheel Drive, Turbocharged Engine, Power Windows, Power Liftgate, Trailer / Tow Package, Traction Control, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Disc Brakes, Telescoping Wheel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Cruise Control, Auto Transmission with Manual Mode, Gasoline Engine, Rear Window Wiper, Intermittent Wipers, Spare Tire (Small Size), Inside Hood Release, Trip Computer, Power Steering, Remote Trunk Release, Tachometer INTERIOR OPTIONS: Heated Seats, Power Tilt/Sliding Sunroof, Leather Seat Trim, Dual Power Seats, Panoramic Moon Roof, Rear Heat / AC, Automatic Climate Control, Wood Trim, Compass, Adjustable Lumbar Seat(s), Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Bucket Seats, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Air Conditioning, Center Console, Adjustable Head Rests, Trip Odometer, Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Beverage Holder(s), Rear Window Defroster, Tilt Steering Wheel, Split Folding Rear Seat, Reading Light(s) EXTERIOR OPTIONS: Fog Lights, Roof / Luggage Rack, Tinted Glass, Auto Headlamp SAFETY OPTIONS: Xenon Headlamps, Electronic Stability Control, HID Headlamps, Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers, Back-Up Camera, Brake Assist, Radar Sensor, Rear Head Air Bag, Auto Leveling Headlights, Anti-Lock Brakes, Rollover Protection System, LED Tail Lights, Dual Air Bags, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror, Front Side Air Bags, Front Head Air Bag, Child Proof Locks, Passenger Air Bag Sensor This vehicle has Satellite Radio so you can say goodbye to boring drives, Climate Control / Multi Zone because we all have our own comfort zone, and Voice Command Features. This vehicle has you navigating like Magellan with this Navigation System, GPS System which you'll appreciate if you've ever settled behind the wheel of your car wondering whether you really know how to get to your destination, and Keyless Entry which not only arms and disarms the vehicle's alarm, but unlocks the driver's door, making it unnecessary to use a key. This vehicle has Steering Wheel Audio Controls, thePremium Sound System turns every ride into a backstage pass, and Homelink System. This vehicle has Memory Seats to adjust driver and passenger to their own level of comfort, included Anti-Theft System to lower your insurance rates, and Auxiliary Audio Input
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 BMW X5 xDrive50i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXZV8C54BL422075
Stock: 30797A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- $12,995Good Deal | $1,191 below market
2011 BMW X5 xDrive35i98,891 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Snap Car Buying - Chantilly / Virginia
Find maximum driving pleasure in our 2011 BMW X5 35i xDrive in an outstanding Black Sapphire Metallic. Powered by a 3.0 Liter 6 Cylinder that offers 300hp while tethered to a responsive 8 Speed Automatic transmission. This All Wheel Drive is ready to impress you with near 23mpg on the open road while securing optimal handling and traction in all types of road conditions! This SUV offers confident handling, tight cornering and abundant power that only BMW can deliver. Instantly recognizable, our 35i is impressive with stunning wheels, sunroof, rear spoiler, dual exhaust, roof rack side rails, and adaptive xenon headlights. The captivating interior of this 35i draws you in with gorgeous heated leather front seats and memory settings for the driver's seat. The technology is innovative and intuitively designed. Bluetooth connective, full-color navigation, CD and MP3 player and an exemplary sound system are just a sampling of what this SUV has to offer. This xDrive35i is the ultimate SUV. In typical BMW style, our X5 is equipped with an array of advanced safety features such as stability control, rearview camera, brake drying/standby features and a rollover sensor to keep you out of harm's way. A luxurious blend of SUV utility and sedan-like handling, this is the complete package that is quintessential BMW. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! p! 'Delivery options available.'
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 BMW X5 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXZV4C52BL408734
Stock: SCB1395
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- $15,997
2011 BMW X5 xDrive35i Premium51,697 milesDelivery available*
Alliance Motor Group - Middleton / Massachusetts
3.0L turbocharged 6-cylinder engine, 8-speed automatic transmission, 19-inch alloy wheels, Adaptive xenon headlights, Foglights, Quad-zone climate control, Panoramic moonroof, 3rd row seat, Power seats, Leather seats, Heated seats, Rear seat DVD entertainment, Navigation, Bluetooth, Front and rear Parktronic, Rearview camera, Power liftgate, Side steps, This X5 xDrive35i Premium is a low mileage vehicle in excellent cosmetic and mechanical condition. The Carfax report is flawless and contains the complete service history. All our cars come with one master key. Extra accessories (keys, mats, books) are not guaranteed, but will be provided if available. Advertised price does not include the doc fee or any applicable state registration fees or taxes. We make every effort to accurately list vehicle options in the description. We do not guarantee the accuracy of options as decoded by listing services. Please contact us with any questions.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 BMW X5 xDrive35i Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXZV4C51BL400494
Stock: BL400494
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- $12,999Good Deal | $550 below market
2011 BMW X5 xDrive35i71,891 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Las Vegas Auto Sports - Las Vegas / Nevada
2011 BMW X5 xDrive35i Premium AWD ***CLEAN HISTORY REPORT*** ***AWD*** ***NAVIGATION SYSTEM*** ***REARVIEW CAMERA*** ***PANORAMIC ROOF*** ***BLUETOOTH*** ***LEATHER*** CALL OR TEXT JUNIOR 702.504.5596 *** or *** DANIEL AT 702.595.4223 *Advertised prices do not include doc fee, recon fee, emission fee, state taxes and bank fees ( if applicable ). All vehicles are sold as is- warranty options are available at additional cost. All sales are final- no refunds or exchanges.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 BMW X5 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXZV4C55BL404273
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $12,871Fair Deal | $246 below market
2011 BMW X5 xDrive35d106,472 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sea-Auto Sales - Edmonds / Washington
We are proud to present this 2011 BMW X5 xDrive35d for your consideration! The BMW X5 is the most innovative vehicle in its class. Utilizing technology, comfort, and engineering, this X5 provides an unparalleled experience to both the driver and passengers. If you are in the market for a clean, AWD SUV, that is stylish and affordable then this is the SUV for you. Call us today to schedule your test drive appointment.425-776-1133
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 BMW X5 xDrive35d with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXZW0C52BL655404
Stock: 13243
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $10,590Fair Deal
2011 BMW X5 xDrive35d122,890 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNet - Dallas / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 BMW X5 xDrive35d with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXZW0C51BL662036
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $10,000Good Deal | $327 below market
2011 BMW X5 xDrive35i126,851 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Conway Heaton Ford - Bardstown / Kentucky
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 BMW X5 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXZV4C5XBL405242
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,555Good Deal | $1,030 below market
2011 BMW X5 xDrive35d119,980 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Archangel Michael Auto Group - Bloomington / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 BMW X5 xDrive35d with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXZW0C5XBL655764
Stock: 76
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $12,591Fair Deal | $366 below market
2011 BMW X5 xDrive50i113,454 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ourisman Chantilly Kia - Chantilly / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 BMW X5 xDrive50i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXZV8C54BL420715
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $13,950
2011 BMW X5 xDrive35i101,180 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Texans Auto Group - Spring / Texas
***2011 BMW X5 101K MILES FULLY LOADED NAVIGATION GPS PANORAMIC ROOF LEATHER SEATS ENTERTAINEMENT CENTER POWER SEATS AND POWER WINDOWS FRONT CURTAIN PASSENGER & SIDE IPMACT AIRBAGS ABS BRAKES DVD ICE COLD DUAL AC ZONE CLEAN TITLE & CLEAN HISTORY REPORT CHECK OUT OUR REVIEWS BY CLICKING THIS LINK http://reviews.birdeye.com/texans-auto-group-503075072 ***Another fine per-owned vehicle offered for sale by Texans Auto Group of North Houston Spring TX***Contact our Sales Department for Complete Details at any Time at*** 281-288-3388 ***Physical Address: 4919 FM 2920 Spring TX 77388***Visit us on the web at http://www.texansautogroup.com.WE SPECIALIZE IN LOW MILEAGE HIGH QUALITY CARS AND TRUCKS VISIT www.texansautogroup.com We Offer 2nd Chance Bank Financing!!! With AROUND 25% down on the majority of our vehicles we can get you approved with BANK FINANCING. This means you can rebuild your credit unlike your typical note yard. We can get you financed regardless of past credit history. Do you have a repossession a bankruptcy a foreclosure; well we can still get you financed with 25% down--no matter your credit score. We have helped thousands of Texas residents get their credit back on the right track.Thank you for your interest in purchasing from Texans Auto Group.THANKS FOR LOOKING. VISIT OUR WEBSITE www.texansautogroup.com FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO FILL OUT AN ONLINE APPLICATION
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 BMW X5 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXZV4C52BL406059
Stock: 406059A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $14,999
2011 BMW X5 xDrive35d106,338 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Armadillo Auto Sales - Lynnwood / Washington
Call - 425-743-6333 to Schedule your Test Drive Today!!! Easy Financing options for everyone.We are a preferred Credit Union Direct Lender (CUDL) and can get Interest Rates as low as 2.99% o.a.c.Please check out our Great Reviews!!!* a negotiable doc fee of up to $150 is in addition to the price and or advertised sales price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 BMW X5 xDrive35d with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXZW0C50BL369051
Stock: 6625
Certified Pre-Owned: No