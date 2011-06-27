Close

Desert Auto Dealer - Palm Desert / California

IMPORTANT: This vehicle is going under sale pending. Guaranteed CLEAN TITLE on this SUV and an optional extended warranty is available.This is a well cared for 2-OWNER vehicle and this SUV was driven only 9,000 miles/year, currently at 81,000 miles.The automatic transmission provides for a smooth yet reliable ride and this 6 Cylinder engine is a great alternative to a V8 in efficiency while getting much more performance compared to a 4 Cylinder engine.Expect excellent traction on dry and wet surfaces thanks to the all wheel drive system.The power roof is convenient to operate and makes any trip more enjoyable, meanwhile the HID headlights create a more natural form of light, which results in higher visibility and increased safety at night. The factory built in HD radio gives you more music, talk shows and news without any monthly subscription fees, moreover you can say goodbye to lots of CD's with the built-in MP3 player. The AUX input is a must have in this world of smartphones, additionally the keyless entry is an added convenience option.The installed stability control improves traction on slippery or icy roads, additionally the cruise control improves your fuel consumption. The woodgrain trim is easy on the eyes, moreover this alarm system trims down your car insurance premium and keeps your belongings safe. The memory seat feature makes sure that your perfect seat position is never forgotten while the break assist is a great safety feature that can stop this car quickly and effectively.Since a tire pressure monitoring system helps with safety, it may lead to lower insurance premiums for your vehicle, in addition to the increase in performance from the Dual-Shift transmission delivers a truly exciting driving experience. These rain sensing wipers turn on as soon as you see drops of water on your windshield, whats more is you can easily let fresh air in with the push of a button thanks to the power windows. The insta... Read the full description on our Website at: www.desertimportexport.com

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 BMW X5 xDrive35i Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5UXZV4C51BL413567

Stock: 413567

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-06-2020