  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW X5
  4. Used 2014 BMW X5
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(11)
Appraise this car

2014 BMW X5 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Potent and efficient engines
  • luxurious and comfortable interior
  • huge list of features
  • steadfast high-speed stability.
  • Mediocre utility
  • higher price than many rival luxury crossover SUVs.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
BMW X5 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$17,000 - $26,903
Used X5 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Thanks to subtle improvements all around, the redesigned 2014 BMW X5 is a top choice for a luxury crossover SUV, especially if performance is a priority.

Vehicle overview

You still occasionally see original, first-generation BMW X5s on the road. In today's context, they look a little awkward. Their narrow width and tall body evokes a 5 Series wearing platform shoes. But credit BMW's foresight; the Germans knew what America wanted before we did: a luxury SUV that didn't drive like an SUV.

Fourteen model years later, BMW is hoping that it still knows what you want with its redesigned 2014 BMW X5. Performance? Luxury? Utility? Yep, it's all still here. BMW says it wanted to keep everything previous X5 owners liked. But it also wanted to bring the vehicle as up to date as possible. And we have to admit, it makes sense: Even last year, the final year of the previous, second-generation model, the BMW X5 was one of our favorite picks for a midsize luxury crossover SUV.

For the 2014 model, you get the feeling that BMW is stepping carefully. The new X5 looks a lot like the previous model. It's a handsome rig to be sure, but at first glance you might mistake it for an older X5 or even an X3. Overall size and weight are pretty much the same, effectively guaranteeing the X5's capable handling and stability remain intact. The interior is similar as well, though this time it's a bit roomier and classier-looking. The second-row seat is now split in 40/20/40 sections, improving utility, and a third-row seat is still available. Of course, the X5 can still be loaded up with features to your heart's content, and this year you can select different design themes for a bit of extra customization.

Under the hood you'll find another round of déjà vu. The turbocharged inline-6 in the 35i trim level is still available and unchanged. The X5 50i's turbocharged V8 is still here, too, though it now produces a heady 445 horsepower and gets slightly better fuel economy to boot. The most intriguing choice this time around is the 35d model and its diesel-fueled engine. Its 255-hp output is essentially the same as before, but it gets a few tweaks and is finally paired to the eight-speed automatic for even better fuel economy.

The original X5 entered a small field of competitors back in 2000, but midsize to large luxury crossover SUVs abound now. And that presents you with some choices. From a family-hauling standpoint, the 2014 BMW X5 still isn't ideal. BMW's own X3 isn't that much smaller, for instance, and although the X5 does offer a third-row seat, it's laughably small compared to those in the less expensive 2014 Acura MDX and Infiniti QX60. And if it's performance you're after, the new 2014 Range Rover Sport and 2014 Porsche Cayenne are also excellent choices. But overall, we think very highly of the latest X5 and gave it an "A" rating. Even with subtle improvements, it's a paradigm for a luxury crossover with presence, power and refinement.

2014 BMW X5 models

The 2014 BMW X5 will come in three main trim levels: 35i, 35d and 50i, which essentially indicate what's under the hood. All have all-wheel drive ("xDrive"), though there is also a rear-drive version of the 35i available ("sDrive").

Standard equipment for the 35i and 35d include 18-inch wheels, adaptive xenon headlights, foglights, a panoramic sunroof, a power liftgate, front and rear parking sensors, automatic dual-zone climate control, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, leatherette (premium vinyl) upholstery, 10-way power front seats (with four-way power lumbar), driver memory settings and heated front seats. Electronic features include BMW Assist, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, smartphone app integration, a 10.2-inch central display screen, the iDrive controller, a navigation system, voice controls (navigation), and a nine-speaker sound system with a CD player, a USB interface and HD radio.

The X5 xDrive50i is equipped very similarly, though it has 19-inch wheels, leather upholstery, 16-way power ("multicontour") front seats, a rearview camera and a top-down camera system as additional standard features.

Naturally, a wealth of option packages is available to further customize your X5. Starting things off are three optional equipment lines -- Luxury, xLine and M Sport -- that include different wheel designs (up to 20 inches), color schemes and trim and upholstery types. M Sport also includes sport front seats and a sport steering wheel with shift paddles for the transmission.

From here, you can go with the Premium package that adds soft-close automatic doors, keyless ignition/entry, satellite radio and leather upholstery (35i and 35d). The Luxury Seating package gets you the 16-way power front seats (35i and 35d) and ventilation for the front seats. The Cold Weather package includes a heated steering wheel and heated rear seats.

The Driver Assistance package features a rearview camera and a head-up display (35i and 35d). To this, the Driver Assistance Plus package adds adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, a top-down camera system, speed-limit info, lane departure warning, forward collision warning (including pedestrians) and city collision mitigation. The Dynamic Handling package adds adaptive suspension dampers, a rear air suspension and active suspension antiroll bars.

Some of these features are available as stand-alone options. Other X5 options include active steering, LED headlights, automatic high-beam control, automated parking assist, upgraded and/or extended leather upholstery, upgraded interior trim, four-zone automatic climate control, rear window manual sunshades, second-row comfort seats and a third-row seat (includes the rear air suspension). You can also order a 16-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound audio system or an even more expensive 16-speaker Bang & Olufsen surround-sound system. Lastly, a rear-seat entertainment system and a night-vision camera system are available.

2014 Highlights

The 2014 BMW X5 has been fully redesigned. Evolutionary in nature, it features updated styling, revised engines and slightly more interior space.

Performance & mpg

The sDrive35i (rear-wheel drive) and xDrive35i (all-wheel drive) models feature a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine that produces 300 hp and 300 pound-feet of torque. At our test track, the xDrive35i sprinted from a standstill to 60 mph in just 6.2 seconds, which places it at the top of its class. All X5s regardless of engine or drive configuration get an eight-speed automatic transmission. All xDrive versions also have hill descent control.

The EPA estimates the sDrive35i's fuel economy at 22 mpg combined (19 mpg city/27 mpg highway). The xDrive version is just slightly lower at 21 mpg combined (18 mpg city/27 mpg highway).

The xDrive35d features a diesel-powered 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 that produces 255 hp and 413 lb-ft of torque. The EPA estimates the 35d will return a seriously respectable 26 mpg combined (23 mpg city/31 mpg highway).

The xDrive50i gets a turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 good for 445 hp and 480 lb-ft of torque. At the pump, you're looking at 17 mpg combined (14 mpg city/22 mpg highway).

Properly equipped, the X5 can tow up to 6,000 pounds.

Safety

Every 2014 BMW X5 includes stability and traction control, antilock brakes, automatic brake drying, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and active head restraints. Also standard is the BMW Assist emergency communications system, which provides automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery and on-demand roadside assistance. In a simulated panic stop from 60 mph, the X5 xDrive35i took 122-feet, which is an average distance for the segment.

Optional safety features are effectively grouped into the Driver Assistance packages, and they include a rearview camera, blind-spot monitoring, a top-down camera system, lane departure warning, forward collision warning and a collision mitigation system that can apply the vehicle's brakes automatically to prevent or minimize a head-on impact at low speeds.

In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the new X5 earned a top score of "Good" for its performance in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset impact test and the side-impact test. The performance of the optional collision mitigation system earned their top "Superior" rating.

Driving

The 2014 BMW X5 is one of the best-handling midsize luxury crossovers around. Whether driving on back roads or on an endless expanse of interstate, the X5 is a champ, feeling secure and stable, yet also relatively fun to drive (though perhaps not as much as the previous version). Road and wind noise are pleasantly muted (depending on speed and the surface, of course), but buyers looking for a Lexus-like comfy-couch ride may find this Bimmer a bit firm (especially with the optional 20-inch wheels).

Engine performance is strong throughout the lineup, even with the base six-cylinder. The turbocharged V8 is a beast, and acceleration isn't that far off from the previous generation's X5 M model. But our favorite is the 35d's diesel six-cylinder. Its prodigious torque output gives you quick acceleration around town, yet it's still strong enough for easy passing on the highway. The top fuel economy is just a bonus.

Interior

As with most BMWs, the X5's interior layout is elegant, with solid construction and high-quality materials. Models with the upgraded and extended leather options are particularly impressive. From the driver seat, you're presented with classic BMW gauges and a large central display screen with crisp graphics. The front seats are nicely shaped and adjust for a wide range of body types, while the optional multicontour seats offer even more adjustments.

The iDrive interface works well for controlling and adjusting all of the X5's systems, and this year's version includes a touchpad on the control knob for handwritten inputs. In our experience, though, iDrive typically take a few more clicks and twists of the control knob to get what you want; some rival systems are easier to use.

Utility can also be a concern. The second-row seats are comfortable, but rear legroom is merely adequate. The optional third row is even more cramped and will be a tight fit, even for children. With both rows folded, cargo space measures 66 cubic feet, which is about average for the segment. One distinct attribute of the X5 continues to be its split two-section liftgate. The lower, smaller section pulls down flat, making it easy to sit on for tailgating.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 BMW X5.

5(82%)
4(0%)
3(9%)
2(0%)
1(9%)
4.5
11 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 11 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Beautiful but it's the last US made BMW I'll get
JC Car Enthusiast,06/23/2017
sDrive35i 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
I will start by saying that I consider my self a BMW enthusiast. This is my 5th BMW and sadly my first review, were I feel compelled to put out there, what my disappointments have been. I understand that one can be the unlucky bearer of a rare lemon. However the abysmal difference of expiereiences with this, my first US made BMW makes me believe that there could be fundamental quality control differences between plants. Here is what went wrong: loud ringing on the right-rear column (4 visits to repair), transmission box failure (1 visit, but the engine sounds funny, when going up a hill, ever since), cargo door would open on its own (3 visits where I was mostly blamed for "inadvertently hitting the open button", until on the 4th visit, they found that there was in deed an issue), failure of the soft-locking mechanism (this being the worst of all issues, as the doors would open by themselves while the vehicle was being operated!!). I swear this to be true. It took 4 visits as well, where BMW service centers would refuse to fix the problem since they had to "witness" the issue happening. The challenge being that if the episodes would happen at random, the service tecnitians could not drive around the car for days until they actually saw the phenomenon happen. So of course, as a customer, to have to deal with the disbelief of the dealerships, while being forced to drive around when doors can open at any time, is beyond frustrating. I believe that BMW still makes very good product, but I have moved my vote of no confidence in the North Carolina quality control and for the first time in 15 years, I steered off from BMW SUV's.
A Refined Step up from prior X5s - Legendary BMW
Jon,08/09/2015
sDrive35i 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
We replaced a 2007 X5 4.8i with the new 2014 X5 sDrive 35i model year and it is a much improve vehicle. Key areas of improvements for us are: 1) Idrive & Connect Technology - Voice command is incredibly accurate and easy to use. 2) Interior quality & refinement. Seats, instrument cluster and leather dash are higher quality material & overall design. 3) Ride comfort & Handling. You can still feel and have the legendary BMW style handling and road manners, but harshness is all but gone, as compared to 2007 model year. The car feels much lighter and agile than the previous model. 4) LED Headlights are impressive in looks, brightness and visibility while driving at night.
Best X5 Ever
co_gs350,10/11/2014
The new X5 is a delight to drive and is truly beautiful inside. The performance ride and handling are awesome. Test drove the Porsche Cayenne and ML. BMW is hands down the best for me.
Refined and improved
Gahighlander,05/16/2018
xDrive35i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
Terrific road car. The BMW X5 was significantly improved for 2014 and later models. Evolutionary styling. Great handling and performance with better sound insulation. A little thirsty but versatile with useful storage. Some of the electronic controls take a while to learn and master and could be more intuitive.
See all 11 reviews of the 2014 BMW X5
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
23 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Diesel
255 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
14 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
445 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2014 BMW X5 features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2014 BMW X5
More About This Model

Before the first BMW X5 arrived way back in 1999, most SUVs were built for tackling mud, climbing rocky trails and towing ski boats. Their clumsy on-road manners were something you endured for the pleasure of sitting high, mighty and apparently invincible.

But BMW reckoned there was a market for a sports activity vehicle rather than a sport-utility vehicle, and while it's easy to argue about the semantics of these labels, what Munich had in mind was a big all-wheel-drive beast that you would actually enjoy driving.

BMW was not alone in realizing that the off-road element was a lot less important than a four-wheel-drive's implied prestige, imperious seating and ample cabin space. The X5 ended up a pioneer, to be followed by the Porsche Cayenne, Audi Q7 and Range Rover Sport. That success is one reason why the styling of this third-generation X5 "refines and reinforces the X5's look of presence and elegance," according to designer Olivier Heilmer, rather than offering anything truly new.

2014 BMW X5

More Quiet, Less Weight
That said, this midcycle update goes to the X5's core, its chassis reworked to add strength and lightness and the shell now 5 percent stiffer without imposing a weight increase on a vehicle that's significantly better equipped. Some versions weigh much the same, but others are as much as 200 pounds lighter. Drag has been reduced, too, the coefficient of the slimmest-wheeled version dropping from 0.34 to 0.31.

The toughest mission, however, was to tackle criticisms of the outgoing model's ride and refinement. Reducing noise transmission via the front bulkhead, the glass and the wheel housings has cut noise levels by a useful 2.5dB average across the range, while new seats similar to those in the 7 Series sedan have quelled vibration.

There are numerous changes to the suspension which has been reworked to smother small bumps more effectively. This has been achieved, says BMW, by changing the front suspension geometry, relocating the lower spring pans to sit closer to the axle and improving bump-stop progression. The springs are softer, too, and the dampers have been recalibrated to suit. The rear axle gets the same spring, damper and bump-stop mods, although its geometry remains the same. Most significant of all — though not necessarily beneficial from the driver enjoyment perspective — is a switch from hydraulically assisted steering to the electric variety.

2014 BMW X5

More Power, Eventually
At launch, the most powerful drivetrain available comes in the xDrive50i, which combines a twin-turbo 4.4 liter V8 with an eight-speed paddle-shift transmission and all-wheel drive. A 3.0-liter straight-6 powers the xDrive35i, while the diesel-powered xDrive35d model will join the lineup next year. For the first time, a rear-wheel-drive X5 will also be available with the 3.0-liter gasoline power six only.

Output in the 2014 BMW X5 V8 climbs 10 percent to 450 horsepower and torque is up to 479 pound-feet. It's enough to shave half a second from the 0-62-mph time, which falls to an impressive 5.0 seconds flat. BMW says fuel economy improves a little, too, but there are no EPA numbers to back that up just yet.

Despite all the grunt, and the traction to make maximum use of it, the V8 X5 is not the fastest thing off the line. The engine and transmission need a few moments to absorb your right foot's command before launching the BMW forward with the urge you'd desired moments earlier. It's a pause that appears when you're on the move at lowish speeds, too, although switching to Sport mode does a bit to enliven the drivetrain. The twin-turbo V8 does make a nice sound, however, providing a satin V8 beat that turns impressively muscular when the throttle is sunk deep.

2014 BMW X5

Deft Chassis, Dulled Steering
Not surprisingly, the X5 chassis is more than capable of handling the V8's efforts. Or it does in the form we tested the car in, which included the $4,500 Dynamic Handling package, which adds an air-sprung rear suspension, adjustable dampers, active antiroll bars and cross-axle torque-vectoring. The standard setup is rather ungenerously specified with steel springs, conventional shocks and passive antiroll bars, a combination we didn't get a chance to sample.

Even so, we would recommend the upgraded setup for two reasons. The first because this is a big load carrier in need of self-leveling, the second because we suspect the ride will need softening for broken tarmac moments. Dialed in to Sport mode, this X5 proves satisfyingly agile through bends both tight and sweeping. It's a vehicle that feels smaller than its bulk implies, and certainly nimble enough to entertain. It's also stable, steers accurately, stops convincingly and rolls enough to let you know what you're doing without turning remotely floppy and uncooperative.

A shame, then, that the new electrically supported steering takes the edge of this accomplishment by coming over curiously vague through the first few degrees of its movement. This faintly disconnected feel applies in both Comfort and Sport modes, too. Happily, it does little to undermine the accuracy of the X5's steering, but it does dim the sporting appeal of this sports activity vehicle.

2014 BMW X5

As for the ride, it swallows most small bumps whole as promised, although the odd clatter across ridges and potholes in Sport suggests that it's the Comfort damping mode you'll mostly want on U.S. roads. It's unfortunate that in this setting the steering is a little too light — and you can't mix and match the steering, drivetrain and suspension settings to achieve an ideal blend.

There's no shortage of electronic driving aids in other departments, however: lane-keeping, radar-controlled cruise that extends to traffic jam stop-and-go, and (from December) a lane-keeping traffic jam assistant, too. Night vision and BMW's excellent head-up display also appear on an expensively lengthy options list.

Cleaner, More Spacious Cabin
Inside this X5 you're greeted with a slightly more sophisticated cabin than before. Apart from the permanently affixed infotainment screen, the architecture is essentially familiar, right down to the signature twin air-vent stacks at the dashboard's outer edges.

But there are subtle improvements, such as the gentle curves of the decorative wood, aluminum and double-stitched leather that heighten the luxury ambiance. They make up for some of the more pedestrian switchgear in the center stack that looks a little cheap.

Solid rear-seat space is another one of this X5's upsides, a factor made even more useful by the very comfortable back bench. There's also slightly more cargo room thanks to some packaging changes, along with the continued option of a third row, now split 40/20/40. It's still far from a full-size SUV in this regard, but for those who only occasionally need a third row, this X5 is more useful than it has ever been.

2014 BMW X5

Hasn't Forgotten Its Roots
At its heart, though, the X5 is still the sporting SUV that it was back in 1999. Perhaps too much so aesthetically, as this restyle is certainly short of imaginative flourishes. BMW would doubtless argue that the existing formula is very successful so there's little reason to make drastic changes.

It's certainly more polished this time around with its mix of big cabin comfort, luxury trimmings, sporting performance, all-weather security and accomplished manners. The 2014 BMW X5 is slightly spoiled by the V8's lazy step-off and that flawed steering feel, but neither shortcoming is pronounced enough to dampen the average buyer's enthusiasm for it.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which selected members of the press were invited, to facilitate this report.

Used 2014 BMW X5 Overview

The Used 2014 BMW X5 is offered in the following submodels: X5 SUV, X5 Diesel. Available styles include xDrive35i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), xDrive35d 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A), sDrive35i 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), and xDrive50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 BMW X5?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 BMW X5 trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 BMW X5 xDrive35i is priced between $17,000 and$26,903 with odometer readings between 38434 and136611 miles.
  • The Used 2014 BMW X5 xDrive35d is priced between $19,547 and$24,995 with odometer readings between 50541 and129635 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 BMW X5s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 BMW X5 for sale near. There are currently 10 used and CPO 2014 X5s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $17,000 and mileage as low as 38434 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 BMW X5.

Can't find a used 2014 BMW X5s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used BMW X5 for sale - 1 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $10,706.

Find a used BMW for sale - 3 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $21,372.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW X5 for sale - 2 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $13,700.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW for sale - 4 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $17,116.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 BMW X5?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out BMW lease specials
Check out BMW X5 lease specials

Related Used 2014 BMW X5 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles