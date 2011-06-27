  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW X5
  4. Used 2011 BMW X5
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(87)
Appraise this car

2011 BMW X5 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Athletic handling, potent and efficient engines, luxurious and comfortable interior, huge list of features, steadfast high-speed stability.
  • Standard steering is stiff at low speeds, ride may be firm for some, hefty price.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
BMW X5 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price
$12,995
Used X5 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

When it comes to luxury crossover SUVs, the 2011 BMW X5 is a standard-bearer in terms of handling and performance. However, it comes up a bit short on utility and value when stacked up against the competition.

Vehicle overview

Take a look at the 2011 BMW X5 and you'll be hard-pressed to notice the differences from last year. The foglights have been moved inward, the rear bumper reflectors were raised a few centimeters and the lower valances were revised. Oh, and the iDrive screen got bigger. In the grand scale of makeovers, the 2011 X5 didn't exactly get the full Heidi Montag. But as "Sesame Street" is so keen to tell us, it's what's inside that really matters.

In the 2011 X5's case, it's specifically what's inside the engine bay that should make you take notice. Gone is the perfectly adequate straight-6 found in the xDrive30i model, and in its place sits the 300-hp straight-6 with its single, twin-scroll turbocharger shared with the 2011 335i. Not only does this impressive engine produce substantially more power and torque than the old 30i mill, it also achieves significantly better fuel economy.

For those looking for an even bigger dose of horsepower, the X5's top-of-the-line V8 model now features the twin-turbo 400-hp V8 shared with the 5 and 7 Series sedans. Both new engines get a slick new eight-speed automatic along with a brake regeneration system, which partially relieves the alternator of the job of fuel-sapping battery recharging.

Beyond its powertrain changes, the 2011 X5 is still the same midsize luxury crossover SUV that caters to those willing to trade some utility for a more sporting driving experience. Its taut suspension keeps the heavy body planted through corners and instills confidence at elevated highway speeds. The steering is wonderfully communicative and well-weighted at speed, but many will find it too heavy in lower-speed maneuvers.

Indeed, the 2011 BMW X5 isn't the biggest SUV around (its optional third row is barely usable) and it's pricey in comparison to vehicles like the 2011 Acura MDX, 2011 Infiniti FX series and 2011 Land Rover LR4. Then there are similarly priced models like the 2011 Porsche Cayenne and 2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport that are also worth a good long look. Yet the BMW X5 has always had a lofty standing among this group. Given the X5's dramatically improved powertrains for 2011, that standing just got even loftier.

2011 BMW X5 models

The 2011 BMW X5 is a midsize luxury crossover SUV that comes standard with five-passenger seating. An optional third-row seat provides room for two (small) additional people. There are five trim levels available: xDrive35i, xDrive35i Premium, xDrive35i Sport Activity, xDrive35d and xDrive50i. The last three digits in the xDrive name indicate the engine. There is a high-performance version known as the X5 M that we address in a separate review.

Standard equipment on the xDrive35i includes 18-inch wheels, foglights, automatic and adaptive xenon headlights, automatic wipers, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, 10-way power front seats, leatherette premium vinyl upholstery and a 12-speaker sound system with HD radio, a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack. The diesel-powered xDrive35d is equipped similarly, but adds a panoramic sunroof and the availability of additional options.

The xDrive35i Premium adds to the 35d's extra content 19-inch wheels, roof rails, privacy glass, a power-adjustable steering wheel, leather upholstery and an iPod/USB audio interface (all optional on xDrive35d). The xDrive35i Sport Activity adds an upgraded suspension, 20-inch wheels, sport seats, a thicker steering wheel, darker exterior trim and an increased top speed. This equipment is optional on the xDrive50i, which instead gets a V8 engine and a 16-speaker premium stereo, but downgrades to 18-inch wheels.

The base xDrive35i has the fewest number of optional items available, with only a Convenience package (panoramic sunroof, auto-dimming mirrors, BMW Assist telematics and Bluetooth), heated front seats, satellite radio, the iPod interface and navigation system available.

These items, plus a veritable cornucopia of others, are available on the higher trims both in packages and as stand-alone items. They include a power tailgate with adjustable opening height, parking sensors, a multiview parking camera, sideview cameras, active steering, an adaptive suspension, automatic high beams, adaptive cruise control, the third-row seat, Comfort Access keyless entry (push-button start is standard), four-zone climate control, 14-way "multicontour" front seats, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, a head-up display, a rear seat entertainment system, the 16-speaker premium sound system and satellite radio.

The M Sport package available on the xDrive35i Sport Activity and xDrive50i includes different 20-inch wheels, the adaptive suspension, parking sensors, a body kit and an M steering wheel.

2011 Highlights

The BMW X5 gets significant powertrain changes for 2011. The base engine is BMW's latest 300-horsepower turbocharged six-cylinder, while the V8 gets upgraded to the same 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 first seen in the 7 Series. A new eight-speed automatic becomes standard on all but the diesel-powered xDrive35d, which carries on unchanged. The 2011 X5 also gets a mild styling refresh and the wider iDrive screen now found throughout the BMW lineup.

Performance & mpg

Every 2011 BMW X5 is all-wheel drive (hence xDrive), but there are three engines available. The xDrive35i gets a 3.0-liter inline-6 turbocharged to produce 300 hp and 300 pound-feet of torque. Both this engine and the xDrive50i come standard with an eight-speed automatic transmission. According to BMW, the 35i will go from zero to 60 mph in 6.4 seconds -- quicker than the old V8 model. At the same time, its estimated fuel economy of 17 mpg city/25 mpg highway and 20 mpg combined are better than the old six-cylinder.

The X5 xDrive50i gets a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 producing 400 hp and a robust 450 lb-ft of torque. It'll do the 0-60 run in 5.3 seconds. Its fuel economy is a less thrifty 14/20/16.

The X5 xDrive35d features a 3.0-liter inline-6 turbodiesel that produces 265 hp and 425 lb-ft of torque. It comes with a six-speed automatic. In Edmunds acceleration testing, it went from zero to 60 mph in 7.2 seconds. This engine, which features so-called "clean diesel" technology returns estimated fuel economy of 19/26/22.

Safety

Standard safety equipment for the 2011 BMW X5 includes antilock brakes, stability control, brake drying and standby features, a rollover sensor, front side airbags and side curtain airbags for the first and second rows. In government crash tests, the X5 scored a perfect five stars for frontal-impact driver protection and four stars for frontal-impact passenger protection. It got a perfect five stars for front and rear side protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the X5 its highest rating of "Good" in its frontal-offset and side-impact crash tests.

In Edmunds brake testing, the xDrive35d with optional 19-inch wheels came to a stop from 60 mph in 121 feet -- an average distance.

Driving

The 2011 BMW X5 is one of the best-handling midsize luxury crossovers you can buy. Whether driving on back roads or on an endless expanse of interstate, the X5 is a champ. Some competitors offer more utility and off-road capabilities, but the X5 ably brings BMW's legendary handling prowess to the SUV arena, though the elevated ride height and considerable curb weight are noticeable on tight roads. Engine performance is strong , especially the new base mill.

The X5 isn't perfect, though. We've found the steering to be overly heavy at parking lot speeds, even if its hefty nature adds precision on the open road. Even though we're not fans of optional active steering in other BMWs, it seems well suited to an SUV like the X5. Road and wind noise are pleasantly muted, but buyers looking for a Lexus-like comfy-couch ride may find this Bimmer a bit firm.

Interior

The X5's interior layout is restrained and elegant, with precise construction and high-quality materials. The front seats are nicely shaped and adjust for a wide range of body types (the optional comfort seats offer even more adjustment). With last year's inclusion of the latest iDrive system, one of our biggest previous pet peeves was remedied. The new iDrive is much easier to operate thanks to the addition of physical buttons for commonly used functions and a much larger screen.

The 2011 X5's cabin is not without its drawbacks, though. The second-row seats are mounted a bit too low to the floor, even though headroom is plentiful. Longer-legged passengers will likely bemoan this seating position, as it forces knees upwards. The optional third row is even more cramped and is suitable only for children. With both of these seats folded, cargo space measures 75 cubic feet, which is about average in this class.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 BMW X5.

5(55%)
4(21%)
3(8%)
2(5%)
1(11%)
4.0
87 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 87 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

It just keeps getting better
lessbs,06/03/2012
I had the 2011 x5 diesel built to my specs and delivered in Sept 2010. I loaded it up with almost all accessories which, like all German cars, add considerably to the price of the car. I now have about 26,000 miles on it. The car drives as close to a BMW feel as is possible for an SUV and continues to improve as the computer learns how you drive it. I am tall (6'3") and it is one of the few cars that truly fits me. We drive the car regularly between Seattle and the San Francisco Bay area, and it is hard to imagine a better car for this use.
Pricey but Nicey
Phillip,07/16/2015
xDrive35d 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
I suspect that a low mileage used X5 would be the way to go for most folks. We bit the bullit in 2010 and ordered ours with all of the options. At the time, there was a hefty rebate on the diesel and a tax incentive of $5k . My wife and I both drive it and it has 66,000 miles. Brakes, tires and a battery is all we have done to it. Regular dealer and good independent service have kept the cost down. You don't buy one of these to save money. You buy it for the driving experience, comfort and safety that the Beemer is famous for. We get about 30 mpg on the highway and 24 in town. I had the dealer install the BMW trailer hitch package and it is worth it. I'll pull a horse or big utility trailer with it easily. The hitch is rated at 6500 lbs, but the same car in europe is rated at 7700 lbs. The hitch kit from the dealer includes an integrated trailer brake system hooked into the computer. They re-program the computer to "know" the trailer and lights etc. The shift patterns change when a trailer is hooked up. Pretty good stuff. BMW says the transmission and some other fluids are for life. My mechanic says to change them out at about 80K. I tend to believe him as it makes sense that any fluid will break down over time. Would I buy one again? Absolutely. New? Probably not. Probably get another diesel with under 10K miles on it. They are around and priced well. UPDATE 7/15/2017 The repair costs make the car a poor value if you plan on keeping it. We are having lots of problems with the diesel emissions system that are running into several thousand dollars. BMW has sort of addressed the issue but not entirely, The have issued an "Extended warranty" on some components but the car is constantly in the shop. I suspect the gas version may be better. Stay away from the diesel or buy the extended warranty and sell it before the warranty expires.
Awesome machine
Joey,08/03/2015
xDrive35i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
This thing is a blast to drive, and a really good option for families with one or two kids. You can't beat the safety features; this thing's a tank. The only real concern with the X5 35d is the upkeep cost. If you consider the fuel economy, maybe it evens out...but doubtful. I can't say the repair cost is high, because we haven't had to actually have any repairs done (60k miles). The warranty covered a few sensors that needed to be replaced, but everything else has been routine. Don't bother with a dealership for oil changes. They will straight up lie to you. I had two local BMW shops tell me it's over $300 to change the oil and fill the DEF on my 35d. Order the Castrol oil, a filter and some DEF and do it in the driveway, or take it to a small shop and pay 15 bucks. Total cost for me was less than $100. If we can afford it in the future, we will certainly invest in another X-model. Let's hope we can squeeze 150k out of this one.
oil field
Dave,12/05/2015
xDrive35i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
Bought this car with 39.000 just 2 weeks ago. First issue, minor oil ring seal. Leaked for a bit. Now the issue is its burning oil. Do all bmw cars and trucks have oil issues? Went through this with the 645ci. Ridiculous!
See all 87 reviews of the 2011 BMW X5
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
400 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Diesel
265 hp @ 4200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2011 BMW X5 features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2011 BMW X5
More About This Model

The 2011 BMW X5 eases its twin-nostril nose into an alligator-infested Florida everglade, the murky water rising higher and higher toward the driver window. The BMW representative riding shotgun urges a cautious speed. "A driver vent too fast earlier and got stuck. He had to vait for an hour in zee vater." Doesn't that sound fun?

Yet big luxury SUVs like the X5 are all heading into metaphorically murky waters. With gas prices hovering around 3 bucks, green consciences expanding and governments from around the world enacting or threatening strict new emissions regulations, the future has the potential to be gloomy for the X5 and others. As such, big changes are in order for it to stay ahead of the rising tides.

Not that you could tell by looking at the redesigned 2011 X5, though. Note how BMW moved the foglights inward, raised the rear bumper reflectors a few centimeters and resculpted the lower valances front and rear. The iDrive screen is now wider. Not exactly a Heidi Montag makeover.

It's actually under the hood where the 2011 BMW X5 sees those major changes. Not only does the V8 model get the 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 from the 7 Series, the base model now features BMW's latest twin-scroll, single-turbo inline-6 that features direct injection and Valvetronic throttle-free intake technology.

Not only does this new 300-horsepower X5 xDrive35i out-accelerate the old V8 model and produce 40 more horses and a whopping 75 more pound-feet of torque than the outgoing xDrive30i, it achieves significantly better fuel economy thanks to a bevy of new high-tech features like an eight-speed automatic and brake energy regeneration. Indeed, this new X5 is more fuel-efficient than an all-wheel-drive Ford Flex.

While we trudged out of that everglade successfully unstuck and uneaten, the BMW X5 likewise seemed capable of making a similar metaphorical escape by lowering its fuel consumption while not only maintaining performance expectations, but exceeding them. At the very least, this powertrain achievement certainly gives the X5 a leg up against competitors like the Acura MDX, Infiniti FX35, Land Rover LR4, Porsche Cayenne and Range Rover Sport. How does it fare in other ways? Well, trudge on.

Used 2011 BMW X5 Overview

The Used 2011 BMW X5 is offered in the following submodels: X5 SUV, X5 Diesel. Available styles include xDrive50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A), xDrive35d 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6A), xDrive35i Premium 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), xDrive35i Sport Activity 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), and xDrive35i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2011 BMW X5?

Price comparisons for Used 2011 BMW X5 trim styles:

  • The Used 2011 BMW X5 xDrive35d is priced between $12,995 and$12,995 with odometer readings between 75757 and75757 miles.
  • The Used 2011 BMW X5 xDrive35i is priced between $12,995 and$12,995 with odometer readings between 98891 and98891 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2011 BMW X5s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2011 BMW X5 for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2011 X5s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $12,995 and mileage as low as 75757 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2011 BMW X5.

Can't find a used 2011 BMW X5s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used BMW X5 for sale - 7 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $11,592.

Find a used BMW for sale - 3 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $9,576.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW X5 for sale - 11 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $18,208.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW for sale - 12 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $8,090.

Should I lease or buy a 2011 BMW X5?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out BMW lease specials
Check out BMW X5 lease specials

Related Used 2011 BMW X5 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles