I love this car. Period. Is it perfect? Nope, but here is why. We bought it used with 82K and we are at 207K now on the original clutch. Weave had it 8 years now and have grown very attached to it. We were hit solidly from behind with our two boys in the back seat, the car that hit was totaled and we drove home. It has been fantastic in the snow and on the rare occasion that chains are required, it felt unstoppable in a blizzard in about a foot of snow. It is solid on the road and we have even taken it up into the mountains. It is not an off road vehicle, but it can handle its own in rough roads. The seats are extraordinarily comfortable for long trips and the back seats are great for our boys with enough room for a couple of backpacks for toys. It has been very very reliable and we have done a little bit here and there, things that come with cars, brakes, compressor, tires etc. but nothing extraordinary. They do burn oil at higher mileage so you want to watch for that. We chose the 3.0L engine because it is bulletproof and would not get anything larger. It is not necessary and fuel economy suffers. The only downside is it feels like it needs a 6th gear. We keep a log book of all our fill ups and we get 20-21 on average combined and 23 freeway. The back does not pack a lot of room for gear, but most people take too much and on big trips we throw a case on top. This is a fine vehicle and we have loved it and would buy it new again if we could. Update: We finally gave this vehicle to a friend who was turning 16, so its' future is uncertain. On a positive note, we found a 2006 6-speed manual with 60K miles on it to replace it. Literally ran out the door to go buy it. We have had such a great experience with these cars. One point, get the 6 cylinder engine 3.0 not the bigger 4.0 or 4.4. We just went through our first major snow storm and the car drove like we have come to expect.

