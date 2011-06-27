  1. Home
2009 BMW X5 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Nimble handling, powerful engines, luxurious and comfortable interior, huge list of features, excellent iPod interface.
  • Ride is on the firm side for some, munchkin-sized third-row seat, hefty price, frustrating iDrive interface.
Edmunds' Expert Review

In the luxury crossover SUV segment, the 2009 BMW X5 sets the standard for handling and performance. In terms of value and utility, however, many competitors are better.

Vehicle overview

BMW put the "sport" in sport-utility vehicle when it introduced the X5 a decade ago. At its launch, BMW's marketing department dubbed the crossover a Sports Activity Vehicle (but then again, they also call the new four-door X6 a coupe, so perhaps nomenclature isn't BMW's strong suit). Nonetheless, the 2009 BMW X5 is just as sporty as its predecessors, injecting an ample amount of Bavarian handling chutzpah into the ridin'-high body of a family-friendly SUV. Although several luxury automakers have taken aim at the X5's sporting formula, this BMW remains very attractive for those who want the "S" in SUV to actually mean something.

Now three years into its current generation, the X5 adds a new engine for these fuel-economy-conscious times. The 2009 X5 xDrive35d features a twin-turbocharged diesel inline-6 that not only produces ample low-end power (425 pound-feet of torque) but also sips fuel at the rate of a compact SUV rather than one that weighs 5,000 pounds. New emissions-scrubbing technology known as BluePerformance makes this diesel engine suitable for sale in all 50 states.

Aside from its engine, the xDrive35d is mostly identical to the xDrive30i and xDrive48i trim levels (which were renamed for 2009 from 3.0si and 4.8i, respectively). They all provide sharp and confident handling, comfortable seating for five people (although the optional third row is only suitable for small kids) and plenty of luxury goodies. This isn't to say BMW has a patent on this formula. Vehicles like the Acura MDX, Infiniti FX and Porsche Cayenne also provide the type of handling that sport sedan drivers will appreciate. If spirited handling isn't a priority, there are other luxury crossovers that offer a comfier ride, easier steering at slow speeds, better value and more utility. But for Bimmer-philes or driving enthusiasts who need a family-friendly SUV, the 2009 BMW X5 is the obvious sporting choice.

2009 BMW X5 models

The 2009 BMW X5 is a midsize luxury SUV available in xDrive30i, xDrive35d (late availability) and xDrive48i trim levels. Standard equipment on the xDrive30i includes 18-inch wheels, adaptive xenon headlights, cruise control, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, power front seats with driver memory settings, a power tilt and telescoping steering column, vinyl "leatherette" upholstery, the iDrive electronics interface and a 12-speaker sound system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack. Aside from their different engines, the xDrive35d and xDrive48i trims are virtually identical (the 48i adds leather upholstery, however).

A number of optional packages are available to further luxe out the X5. The Premium package adds auto-dimming mirrors, a power liftgate, BMW Assist telematics with Bluetooth and leather upholstery with the xDrive30i. The Sport package adds an adaptive suspension, 19-inch wheels, sport seats and a sport steering wheel. The Premium Sound package equips the X5 with a premium sound system, a six-CD changer and an iPod interface (included on the xDrive48i, a stand-alone extra on the xDrive30i). The technology package adds parking sensors, a back-up camera and a navigation system with voice activation and real-time traffic. The rear climate package adds rear privacy glass, manual rear side sunshades and four-zone auto climate control. The active ventilated seat package adds multi-adjustable front "comfort" seats with ventilation.

Other stand-alone options include upgraded leather upholstery, keyless ignition and entry, active steering, a head-up display, an iPod adapter (requires the sound package on the xDrive48i), a rear-seat entertainment system, satellite radio and HD radio. A third-row seat is also available and includes a rear self-leveling suspension. Twenty-inch wheels can be added to the Sport-package-equipped xDrive48i.

2009 Highlights

A new twin-turbo diesel engine debuts on the 2009 BMW X5, which promises robust power and enhanced fuel economy. Optional and standard equipment has been adjusted throughout the X5 lineup, as have the trim level names.

Performance & mpg

There are three engines available for the 2009 BMW X5. The X5 xDrive30i is powered by a 3.0-liter inline-6 that produces 260 horsepower and 225 lb-ft of torque. Its EPA estimated fuel economy is 15 mpg city/21 mpg highway and 18 mpg combined. The xDrive35d features a twin-turbocharged diesel inline-6 that produces 265 hp and 425 lb-ft of torque. This engine includes clean-diesel technology that allows it to be sold in all 50 states. BMW estimates fuel economy will be 19 mpg city and 25 mpg highway while matching the xDrive30i's acceleration abilities. The X5 xDrive48i gets a 4.8-liter V8 good for 350 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque. In performance testing, the 48i went from zero to 60 mph in 7.0 seconds. EPA fuel economy estimates are 14 city/19 highway and 16 combined. All X5s are all-wheel drive and come with a six-speed automatic transmission with manual shift control. Properly equipped, an X5 can tow 6,000 pounds.

Safety

The 2009 X5 comes standard with antilock brakes, traction control, stability control, brake drying and standby features, a rollover sensor, front side airbags and side curtain airbags for the first and second rows. In government crash tests, the X5 scored a perfect five stars for frontal-impact driver protection and four stars for frontal-impact passenger protection. It got a perfect five stars for front and rear side protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the X5 its highest rating of "Good" in its frontal-offset and side-impact crash tests.

Driving

The 2009 BMW X5 is one of the best-handling midsize luxury SUVs you can buy. Whether driving on back roads or on an endless expanse of interstate, the X5 is a champ. Although some competitors offer more utility and many are more adept off-road, the X5 does an amazing job of taking the sensations and talents of BMW's legendary sport sedans and translating them to the SUV world. This is particularly true when the X5 is fitted with the optional active dampers and stabilizers.

The X5 isn't perfect, though. We've found the steering to be overly heavy at parking lot speeds, even if its hefty nature is a boon on the open road. The optional active steering system eases parking maneuvers, but the downside is reduced steering feel. The X5 has an agreeable ride quality, particularly on long highway jaunts, but buyers looking for a Lexus-like comfy-couch ride may find this Bimmer a little harsh.

Interior

The new X5's interior is one of the most elegant BMW has ever built. The construction is precise, the materials are high-quality and the instrumentation is crystal-clear. The front seats are nicely shaped and adjust for a wide range of body types (the optional comfort seats offer even more adjustment). The only sour notes include the complex iDrive system (although it's well-suited to the optional iPod interface), the cramped third-row seat and the gear selector, which many drivers find too much like a video game controller. With the second- and third-row seats folded, the X5 offers a total of 75 cubic feet of cargo space, which is about average for this class.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 BMW X5.

5(71%)
4(15%)
3(9%)
2(2%)
1(3%)
4.5
59 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 59 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

leaky, oily and sealless
Gene,07/18/2015
xDrive48i 4dr SUV AWD (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
My wife and I are over 70 and do not drive aggressively. The car was never red lined or even close. The car is fun to drive but very expensive with excessive repairs. All recommended maintenance, oil changes, brake pads, brake flushing, alignment, etc. were done on or ahead of schedule. The car has 85,000 miles on it and has had over $14,000 in out of factory warranty repairs. The dealer labor is $150+ an hour and the dealer parts are 1.3 to 3 times more than the same OEM part when available outside. The AC leaked during the 50,000 warranty and a connection hose was replaced. Everything else failed and was repaired after 50,000 and by 85,000 miles. Most failures have been acknowledged by the dealer and on the internet to be a common failures on a BMW V8 engine. Repairs: Head light washer nozzle came off and was replaced. Water tank split at seam and was replaced. Vacuum pump leaked and was replaced. Oil seals on front of engine leaked and were replaced. Front end bushings were worn and were replaced. Engine valve cover gaskets leaked and were replaced. Engine Valve seals leaked and were replaced. Fuel pump leaked vacuum and was replaced. I recommend you not own this car after 50,000 miles unless you have an extended warranty. Thank goodness i had one. Update The car now has 106,000 miles on it. The fuel pump has been replaced again. My extended warranty company has spent over $21,000 in repairs at the Dealership. BMW issued a recall over a year ago on the passenger air bag but has not replaced it yet. I stand by my earlier report. UPdate again The car has 111,000 miles on it. The passenger seat airbag recall has not been replaced. BMW does not have the new airbag but they continue to sell new cars with. presumably new good air bags! At my last dealer inspection, I was told I needed to replace my rear brake shoes which had less than 3 mils thickness left. It had only been 25,000 miles since the original pads which lasted 85,000 were replaced. I took the car to a second dealer. The rear brake shoes had 6/7 mils. The original dealer rechecked again and confirmed their mistake. The car seems to runs and drives fine but the valve clicking noise outside the car is excessive. I am told this is normal. Although not recommended, I had transmission fluid and differential fluid changed, and have engine oil changed every 10,000 to 11,000 miles (not the recommended 15,000 or when the service light indicates). The car now has 112,000 miles on it. Here is an update BMW finally replaced both front air bags Air bags that were not available from BMW North America for years were suddenly available within a couple if months after I received a notice from a lawyer announcing a class action law suit. The water pump failed and was replaced. cost $800. The tensioner pulley bearing was starting to make a noise and i had it the belt the tensioner and the thermostat replaced at the same time. The dealer charged me two separate labor charges although 80% of the labor time was redundant until I complained, another $600 reduced to $350 after the labor charge reduction. The transmission started slipping and was just replaced with an independant rebuild at a cost of $7,000. It would have been $10,000 at the dealer using the BMW rebuild! The mechanic said BMW water pumps fail between 50,000 and 100,000 miles and transmissions at between 100,000 and 150,000 miles. Again, reliability sucks! Update review 7/23/2019 Thank goodness no major failures since last report. Normal maintenance Replaced left tie rod end at 115,000 miles because could not adjust for perfect alignment. Cost $600 at independent. Replaced brake rotors and pads all around at 122,000 miles. Dealer was shocked that we got 60,000 miles on first replacement but we are easy on brakes, no rapid stops. Stayed with BMW parts but used an independent. Cost $1,200, mostly parts. Dealer price was $2,000 on what is now a $9,000 car! My recommendation is the same. Fun to drive but count on $ thousands for repairs if out of warranty. Independent labor rate is 30% to 40% less than dealer. $190 to $100/$150 per hour. Driving has been much less. The car now has 132,000 miles. Has a small leak around oil filter gasket. Costs $800 to replace gasket. Doesn't use oil since valve seals replaced. Change every 8/9,000 miles or yearly, not 15,000 recommended. Temperature AC control sometimes requires hitting max to come on when just starting. Bombarded with extended warranty calls. They want $3,000 to $4,000 to cap coverage at wholesale value of $7,000 drivetrain only and argue about coverage. I am on borrowed time and taking a chance but remember, valve seals, transmission, AC compressor, water pump, fuel pump twice, have already been replaced and I am maintaining above recommendations. Over $35,000 in repairs, mostly covered by two extended warranties. I am not counting maintenance like tires, brake pads, oil changes, etc.
Buy one, love it, and be prepared for maintenance
Eric,06/27/2016
xDrive35d 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
As a good friend said to me before I bought my first bimmer, they don't break often, but when they do, its expensive. This car is no exception. That being said I buy low priced, high quality cars. I prefer them depreciated from their showroom pricing, but in good condition. We bought our 2009 BMW X5 with 92K on it. In the last 24 months we have spent about 6-7K in repairs. The car does need special therapy. The tight tolerances of the sensors, the tight standards of the brakes, tires, wheel bearings, and glow plugs mean constant mechanic massaging. BUT!!!! When this car is running right(80% of the time) it is simply the best car I have ever driven. Insanely fast, stable, and powerful. With snow tires I have conquered the toughest storms that Colorado can throw at me. Do yourself a favor. Buy one of these cars with 90-100K on it, set aside $6K in repair dollars(that is still half of the original sticker price) and you will own a great car. A really great car.
Buyer be aware!
Kevin,08/22/2016
xDrive35d 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
Overall this was a high performing, satisfying experience. However, the frequency of my trips to the repair shop had both me and my mechanic frustrated, and diminished the positive feeling. The problem with these vehicles is the expense of highly specialized parts and the time needed to repair. If you're not ready to absorb these expenses, do not purchase this car.
Quality issues ?
cwe6279,05/04/2015
xDrive30i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A)
This car was great the first 3 years I owned it. Year 4, 5 were more troublesome and 5+ downright maddening. Since the Warranty expired, had to replace the following at about $5000-7000 per year average cost: - IBS sensors and cables (twice) - Alternator - batteries/brakes (only normal wear and tear repair I have had to make) - Catalytic converter it only has 30k miles on it! Aside from the issues above, the service I received was really disappointing (but maybe it's just my area). I heard from various sources there was a lot of local turnover and some challenges in the dealer/manufacturer relationship and that was certainly reflected in the service levels I experienced.
See all 59 reviews of the 2009 BMW X5
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
260 hp @ 6600 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
350 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Diesel
265 hp @ 4200 rpm
See all Used 2009 BMW X5 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2009 BMW X5
More About This Model

The new 2009 BMW X5 xDrive 35d is late to the diesel-fueled German luxury crossover party, but fashionably so. Like its countryman rivals from Audi, Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen, the X5 xDrive 35d achieves 50-state legality for its turbodiesel inline-6 via an emissions control system that injects urea into the exhaust stream. On the road, though, the BMW trumps them all, posting the best fuel economy, quickest acceleration and sharpest handling in this segment. It's also the most expensive, but in this case you get what you pay for. The X5 xDrive 35d is the most capable diesel-powered SUV on the market.

That's not to say that the others are slouches. The Audi Q7 TDI comes standard with third-row seating, the Mercedes-Benz ML350 Bluetec's sumptuous cabin stands out even in this company, and the Volkswagen Touareg 2 V6 TDI provides a premium experience while being the cheapest by thousands.

The 2009 BMW X5 has answers, though: A third-row seat is optional, its overall interior quality will please most and its stellar power plant arguably justifies that price premium. Oh, and with the optional Sport package in place, this 5,120-pound bruiser slipped through our slalom cones at an astonishing 65.8 mph — dead even with the 2010 Chevrolet Camaro SS.

Modern turbodiesels promise a superior mix of fuel economy and power, but few deliver like this one. In addition to dusting its direct competition, the X5 diesel is 38 percent more fuel-efficient and just 0.1 second slower to 60 mph than the pricier X5 xDrive48i with its gas-powered V8. One potentially significant caveat: The soundtrack from the engine bay evokes truck stops more than country clubs, whereas the other diesels are relatively demure. But if you can find some charm in its gruff baritone, the 2009 BMW X5 xDrive35d will reward you with class-leading performance that easily excuses its late arrival.

Used 2009 BMW X5 Overview

The Used 2009 BMW X5 is offered in the following submodels: X5 SUV, X5 Diesel. Available styles include xDrive30i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A), xDrive48i 4dr SUV AWD (4.8L 8cyl 6A), and xDrive35d 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2009 BMW X5?

Price comparisons for Used 2009 BMW X5 trim styles:

  • The Used 2009 BMW X5 xDrive30i is priced between $8,793 and$8,793 with odometer readings between 126143 and126143 miles.

Price comparisons for Used 2009 BMW X5 trim styles:

  • The Used 2009 BMW X5 xDrive30i is priced between $8,793 and$8,793 with odometer readings between 126143 and126143 miles.

Which used 2009 BMW X5s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2009 BMW X5 for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2009 X5s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $8,793 and mileage as low as 126143 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2009 BMW X5.

Can't find a used 2009 BMW X5s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used BMW X5 for sale - 3 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $25,657.

Find a used BMW for sale - 12 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $20,202.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW X5 for sale - 12 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $24,180.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW for sale - 8 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $11,323.

Should I lease or buy a 2009 BMW X5?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out BMW lease specials
Check out BMW X5 lease specials

