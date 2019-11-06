Used 2003 BMW X5 for Sale Near Me

Took a chance buying a used 2003 X5 4.6 with about 80,000 miles. Have put about 25,000 miles on it so far. Not a long distance commuter car, although I have been using it as my daily driver for the last 3 years. Best as a hot rod Sunday driver or on short drives to the lake towing 2 wave runners or a boat. Poor stock radio. You'll want to replace the radio 'head unit' so factor $500 to $1,000 for that if you DIY. Very nice seats. Fit and finish of interior for 2003 exceptional. Ride too harsh for most people (mainly due to the big 20" wheels and low profile tires of the 4.6is). One thing critics overlook is that this machine was built to tow 6,000 pounds, so it can do much more than drive around looking cool. Lots of torque and power. Quick 0-60. Snaps your head back, no problem. More than you will ever use. Could you take this car to 300K? Maybe, if you are gentle. I've heard the weak spot is the transmission. Don't abuse it and you might be okay. It's really a 2nd car for carving back roads on sunny days. I wouldn't beat it up commuting. There are better cars for that job. Oh... did I mention this car can corner? You can definitely take this car to the track if you like. It can hang some serious turns. It's like two different cars. Around town it's a bit bumpy and overkill. But in the canyons it drives like a race car. Update 06/11/2019... Still have the car and it's still doing well. If you want to keep one of these long term there are a few maintenance items you will need to address. You can perform these fixes yourself if you have time and inclination; timing chain guides, valley pan, vanos, driveshaft spline. You can Google them and see what is involved. Also possibly gasket behind the water cooled alternator housing. Or, look for a car that's had some or all of these things done already. Not all of them need to be done right away. Just depends on the mileage and how the car was driven. There is also a cold weather oil separator issue fix but those in moderate climates don't need it.

