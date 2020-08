Used 2003 BMW X5 for Sale Near Me

Kuni BMW - Beaverton / Oregon

3.0i trim. Premium Sound System, All Wheel Drive, Aluminum Wheels. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE All Wheel Drive, Premium Sound System, Aluminum Wheels. Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Mirrors. Edmunds Consumers' Most Wanted Midsize SUV Under $45,000. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. CARFAX 1-Owner

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2003 BMW X5 3.0i with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5UXFA53503LV87720

Stock: T3LV87720

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-21-2020