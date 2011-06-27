  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(26)
Appraise this car

2013 BMW X5 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Athletic handling
  • potent and efficient engines
  • luxurious and comfortable interior
  • huge list of features
  • steadfast high-speed stability.
  • Standard steering is stiff at low speeds
  • mediocre utility
  • hefty price.
List Price Range
$13,966 - $20,995
Used X5 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2013 BMW X5 remains a top choice among luxury crossover SUVs thanks to its athletic performance and refined interior.

Vehicle overview

Picture this: You're driving on a Nevada highway. The wind is gusting, bringing with it a wall of sand that cloaks the freeway ahead and pelts the car's paint with mother nature's idea of microdermabrasion. As other cars blow about in their lanes, the 2013 BMW X5 you're driving just plows forward as if on a tranquil spring cruise. Then the freeway starts to twist and increase in elevation. Yet the X5 keeps charging on while other, less composed SUVs have to slow down.

It's in these extreme circumstances when the X5 really proves itself, demonstrating a staggering degree of stability and handling prowess for something so big and heavy. It may not be the sort of SUV that ad agencies will show fording a river or climbing a rocky mountain trail, but the X5 has a toughness and solidity all its own. At the same time, this luxury midsize crossover comes with the equipment, quality construction and high-end trappings one expects from BMW.

However, the 2013 BMW X5 isn't the most spacious choice for family hauling purposes. BMW's own X3 isn't that much smaller, for instance, and while the X5 does offer a third-row seat, it's laughable compared to those in the less expensive Acura MDX and Infiniti JX. There are also other sporty choices such as the Infiniti FX and Porsche Cayenne one would likely want to consider. But overall we think pretty highly of the X5. And if your drives regularly involve Nevada sand storms, well, you know what to get.

2013 BMW X5 models

The 2013 BMW X5 is a midsize luxury crossover SUV that seats five. An optional third-row bench adds two more seats, though they are quite small. Five trim levels are offered: xDrive35i, xDrive35i Premium, xDrive35i Sport Activity, xDrive35d and xDrive50i. "xDrive" indicates that it has standard all-wheel drive, while the last three digits represent the engine. A high-performance version known as the X5 M is covered in a separate review.

Standard equipment on the xDrive35i includes 18-inch wheels, automatic and adaptive bi-xenon headlights, LED running lights, foglamps and automatic wipers. Inside, you get keyless ignition, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, 10-way power front seats with memory functions, leatherette premium vinyl upholstery, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, the iDrive electronics interface, Bluetooth phone connectivity, the BMW Assist emergency communications system, and a 10-speaker sound system with a CD player, HD radio, an auxiliary audio jack and an iPod/USB audio interface.

The xDrive35i Premium, xDrive35d and xDrive50i add a panoramic sunroof, power-folding and auto-dimming mirrors, front and rear parking sensors, a power liftgate, rear privacy glass, heated front seats, leather upholstery and a power-adjustable steering wheel. Many of these items are optional on the base X5.

The xDrive35i Sport Activity adds a sport-tuned suspension, 20-inch wheels, sport seats, a sport steering wheel, darker exterior trim and an increased top speed. These items are optional on the xDrive50i as part of the Sport Activity package.

The four upper trims offer additional options. The Convenience package adds rear- and top-view parking cameras, keyless ignition/entry, four-zone automatic climate control, rear manual side sunshades, a navigation system, voice controls and real-time traffic information. The Cold Weather package adds a heated steering wheel, heated rear seats and headlight washers. The Technology package adds a head-up display, a side-view parking camera and automatic high beams. The Luxury Seating package gets "multicontour" 14-way power front seats with four-way lumbar, adjustable side bolsters, ventilation and massage.

The keyless ignition/entry, automatic high beams, head-up display, navigation system, 14-way seats and satellite radio are also available as stand-alone options. Others include an adaptive adjustable suspension, active steering, adaptive cruise control, power soft-close doors, extended leather upholstery, a rear-seat entertainment system and the BMW Apps suite of Internet-based smartphone features.

The xDrive35i Sport Activity and xDrive50i are also eligible for the M Sport package. This adds additional power, 19-inch wheels, special exterior and interior trim, an M division sport steering wheel and the other Sport Activity features for the 50i.

2013 Highlights

A new M Performance package debuts for the 2013 BMW X5. Besides some cosmetic upgrades, its adds 15 horsepower to the xDrive35i and 40 hp to the xDrive50i. Both get 30 extra pound-feet of torque as well.

Performance & mpg

The xDrive35i models feature a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 that produces 300 horsepower and 300 pound-feet of torque. Both this engine and the 50i get an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive standard. According to BMW, it will go from zero to 60 mph in 6.4 seconds. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 16 mpg city/23 mpg highway and 19 mpg combined. With the Sport Activity's M Sport package, output increases to 315 hp and 330 lb-ft of torque.

The xDrive50i gets a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 good for 400 hp and 450 lb-ft of torque. BMW says it'll hit 60 mph in 5.3 seconds, while EPA-estimated fuel economy is 14/20/16. With its M Sport package, output goes up to 440 hp and 480 lb-ft of torque.

The xDrive35d features a diesel-powered 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 that produces 265 hp and 425 lb-ft of torque. It gets a six-speed automatic and all-wheel drive. In Edmunds performance testing, it brought the X5 from zero to 60 mph in 7.2 seconds. It returns an EPA-estimated 16/26/22.

Safety

Every 2013 BMW X5 includes stability and traction control, antilock brakes, automatic brake drying, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and adaptive brake lights. The latter flash the taillights under sudden extreme braking as a warning to trailing motorists. Also standard is the BMW Assist emergency communications system, which provides automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery and on-demand roadside assistance.

In Edmunds brake testing, an xDrive35d with optional 19-inch wheels came to a stop from 60 mph in 121 feet, which is average for the class.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the X5 its highest rating of "Good" in its frontal-offset and side-impact crash tests.

Driving

The 2013 BMW X5 is one of the best-handling midsize luxury crossovers around. Whether driving on back roads or on an endless expanse of interstate, the X5 is a champ. Some competitors offer more utility and off-road capabilities, but the X5 ably brings BMW's legendary handling prowess to the SUV arena. You'll notice the elevated ride height and considerable curb weight on tight roads, though. Engine performance is strong throughout the lineup, even with the base six-cylinder.

On the downside, the X5's steering is overly heavy at parking lot speeds, even if its hefty nature adds precision on the open road. We're not fans of optional active steering in other BMWs, but it's well-suited to an SUV like the X5. Road and wind noise are pleasantly muted, but buyers looking for a Lexus-like comfy-couch ride may find this Bimmer a bit firm.

Interior

As with most BMWs, the X5's interior layout is elegantly austere, with solid construction and high-quality materials. The front seats are nicely shaped and adjust for a wide range of body types. The optional 14-way seats offer even more adjustment.

There are a few drawbacks, though. The iDrive electronics interface works well for wrangling all of the X5's systems, but it can come off as rather complicated; some rival systems are easier to use. Utility can also be a concern. The second-row seats are mounted a bit too low to the floor; longer-legged passengers will likely bemoan this seating position, as it forces knees upwards. The optional third row is even more cramped and really only accommodates children. With both rows folded, cargo space measures 75 cubic feet, about average in this class.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 BMW X5.

5(50%)
4(15%)
3(4%)
2(12%)
1(19%)
3.7
26 reviews
26 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

CPO purchase, no big complaints, but updated
Bruno,11/17/2016
xDrive35i Sport Activity 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
We wanted to buy a new one in 2010, but they were just a little too high for anything but a diesel, and we were wary of diesel price swings, the different character of that engine, and being able to pull into a pump anywhere at a busy station back when diesel was less common. Years later, we found that many diesel versions had reliability issues. But in terms of all-around ability (ride, handling, acceleration, comfort, utility, towing ability, looks) it was still our favorite 6 years later. It handles fantastic for such a large heavy vehicle. You can feel the weight but the huge tires grip like crazy. The SAV version is definitely the one to get, it looks great, and gives a feeling of confidence in turns and at speed that most others just do not. Utility is good, not great, with over 70 cu ft of cargo area with seats down. They don't fold flat, which is disappointing (we have dogs), but there is plenty of room for a road trip with 4 dogs, 2 people, and luggage. A family of four would do ok. It can also tow a fairly heavy trailer, but I installed my own hitch and wiring as the BMW version is outrageously expensive. Took 2 hours, so there's no valid reason for their exorbitant labor charges, as they should be able to do it in half the time. Ride is firm but not harsh, though big bumps will be felt. It is a better ride than our Volvo S60 R design sport sedan, but those seeking a luxury smooth ride should look elsewhere. It is surprisingly quiet for a vehicle like this. Seat comfort is better for the thin shouldered, as the bolsters do press a little on my broad back at the lats. The thigh extension is a must-have. Xenons make visibilty good at night, and there are no blind spots to worry about. Throttle tip in is actually slower than it should be, you have to punch it to get power in regular transmission mode. It doesn't seem to be turbo lag (max torque comes in at just 1250 rpm) but a throttle tip in issue. Acceleration is good, not breathtaking, but more than enough for regular driving, especially at speed. Handling is very confidence inspiring and curvy mountain roads won't raise the hairs on your back like in most crossovers or SUVs. Not too far from a sport sedan and better than most mundane sedans. Very handsome vehicle, materials are good, and our 3 year old example looked practically new. Many others we looked at didn't fare so well. We paid $37,000 for one with 34K miles and it still has one year of bumper to bumper and 2 more years of CPO coverage. With taxes and the hitch we have $39K in it. It stickered for about $69,000 so that's a nice savings. It had an airbag recall that was fixed before we got it but otherwise the history was clean. There was no spare on this one which is unfortunate, but those temp spares are so limited in range and speed that it wasn't of much use anyway on long trips. The interior design is handsome but not beautiful. Ergonomics are typical BMW, with a learning curve for some functions like cruise and the computer. The NAV is useful but like most, not always great. The iDrive controller is fairly easy to use now and fairly logical, though one can still get screens not doing what you want when choosing the split screen or wanting to display your songs when you are also navigating, etc. Tons of brake dust, like all BMWs. But a very solid feeling vehicle and great build quality. Conceptually this is the closest to a "does it all" vehicle that one can find. Sporty, good looking(in SAV trim), good handling, quiet, reasonable ride quality, safe, spacious, and reasonable comfort. My only fix would be to add the luxury comfort seat option, as the sport seats are supportive but a little firm compared to our Volvos. But anything will be less comfortable than Volvo seats. Only those who value solid handling and sporty aspirations should bother paying the price, as there are plenty of bigger or more cushy rides available for less. We just want the confidence it gives at high speed and the active safety of great handling and braking for the class. UPDATE: Steering is actually over-heavy, in parking situations the wide tires and heavy steering actually make your arms ache while backing a trailer. It "feels" as heavy as it is, and so unless you need the extra space, the X3 is probably a better choice for driving enthusiasts, but really a wagon would be best of all. Unfortunately they make only the 3 series wagon and I find its seats too narrow. The X5 seats are wide. It's very solid at speed, but not nimble. UPDATE: Actually it handles very well, but in a heavy manner. Ride is for enthusiasts rather than luxury seekers. Depreciation has been really bad as apparently BMW's reliability and high cost of repairs haunt it. A good bargain well researched $37K vehicle has a resale value of about $24K after 20 months. I will keep it through expiration of CPO warranty, just to keep my money's worth
My first BMW
sal42,02/25/2013
This is a great vehicle, as well as my first BMW. If you learn how to drive the X5 properly you can achieve the MPG figures, and even exceed them, the vehicle has done surprisingly well on gas mileage. The car has been totally reliable and it's performance has been very impressive, it really does handle like a BMW sports sedan, not a big SUV. It is comfortable and feels very solid and secure, even at very high freeway speeds, and it's practicality and space are very much appreciated on a daily basis. I have the M performance and sport packages and they really do make the vehicle look and feel amazing! I would recommend the X5 to anyone looking for a great luxury SUV.
diesel hot rod
gatorjaws,05/29/2015
xDrive35d 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
I love this vehicle! Plenty of power(diesel).Tried all diesels and picked the x5 because it came close to my hemi powered vehicle.The ride and steering are firm because this is a performance car not a comfort car.I have my foot in it a lot and still average 23 mpg.Outside finish is top shelf, interior design is very friendly but the gaps and joints are not so good for the price.Plenty of storage(3rd seat would be mistake).Unless you have a lot of money stay away from the staggered wheel setup.Tires cannot be rotated.The spare tire is a must have.Just because its a BMW dealership does not mean good service,shop and compare.More options means more issues.Choose wisely and enjoy! Just over 50,000 mile and still no complaints. Keyless remote does like to make its own decisions sometime's.LOVE THE BRAKES!
X5 xDrive 5.0i Horrible Engine Quality
Kelly Anderson,06/22/2019
xDrive50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
I purchased a new 2013 BMW X5 5.0i xDrive with the N64 Engine. I have had the following problems 1. Excessive Exhaust Smoke due to oil leaking through the valve guides. 2. OIL LEAKS due to the upper oil pan leaking Both problems started at 48,000 miles ( I now have 53,000 miles). BMW Service refused to repair the problems because the vehicle was out of warranty. BMW Dealer Service told me the following; Value guide repair is $8,000. Possibly more. Upper Oil Pan Repair is $3,200. $11,200 in Repair for a low mileage vehicle is insane. Vehicles with this low of mileage should NOT be leaking and burning OIL for any reason. This is a design flaw in BMWs engineering, they should fix it.
See all 26 reviews of the 2013 BMW X5
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Diesel
265 hp @ 4200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2013 BMW X5 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall3 / 5
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover17.4%

