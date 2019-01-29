5 star reviews: 39 %

4 star reviews: 22 %

3 star reviews: 5 %

2 star reviews: 17 %

1 star reviews: 17 %

Average user rating: 3.5 stars based on 41 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

3 out of 5 stars, bummer

Bill , 03/31/2019

xDrive50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)

I've had the car for 6 weeks ,, 2000 miles been in for service 3 times. air conditioner keeps going out, third time now. service mgr. says its fine. this has been a bad deal for me. had a 2016 x5, never a problem. regretting my purchase. needs to go in to service now for 4th time.

4 out of 5 stars, Great ride

T Russell , 01/28/2019

xDrive50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)

Love the phytonic blue color, the peppy v8 that has a muscle sound to it upon start. Interior is gorgeous. The upgraded B&W sound system has amazing sound clarity especially on the HD radio channels. I like the standard shifter versus crystal shifter. It’s smooth in your hand rather than the nice looking but sharp in your hands plastic feeling one. Wish all knobs though had the glass coating. Storage is adequate and better than our Audi q7. The massage seats give you many options to choose from but really aren’t that strong of a feeling even on the strongest setting. Heated arm rest,seats and steering is warm, but not that hot. Love the interior ambient light choices. It’s very bright at night and not bad during the day. Gesture controls are easier to use than I thought they would be. Charging plate warms up my phone and while there is a chime that dings to remind you to grab it out of the car, it’s not very noticeable. Our Audi tells us “your cell phone is still in the car”. Wish the button for “auto turn off” of engine at lights would stay off until you want it to come back on but you have to reset it each time. Same with heated seats and stearing . ( our Audi stays on until you turn off ) heated and cooled cup holders are nice but it’s not that warm or cold. Wish the great looking wood covering cup holders was spring loaded so you didn’t have to pull it closed. Also would of liked drive mode to stay on last one you used like the Audi Q7 does. Each day you get in you have to push a bunch of buttons. When parking in garage and leaving key in it, it doesn’t power things down.not sure why.you have to manually do it..opening doors doesn’t do it. I like the feature of auto locking and unlocking upon approach and departure.The remote for back hatch works for opening but not closing. Kick gesture doesn’t work as quickly/ easily as our Audi. Sound isolation is very good on the road. V8 allows a quick passing of other cars on the road. Heater warms up fast but I don’t luke that it has only one button for heated and cooled seats and you then on the touch screen you have to choose the one you want.the “hey Bmw” like Siri works way better than expected for everything..heating, cooling, massage, interior lights, radio, navigation etc. I love that bmw has buttons, steering control, voice commands and touch screen choices.Apple car play is just ok. The bmw I drive works the same, but my complaint with it is that apple car play won’t stream pandora, Spotify, Amazon,or I heart radio.. only the bmw I drive will. ( in our Audi ,,,,apple car play works for all functions) I don’t like having to go between both I drive and apple car play settings. So apple car play really is only good for Waze, maps, and responding to text. So for now I’m not using it. It’s nice the idrive does send your text thru and streaming music is the best benefit, but why can’t bmw either do all functions of apple car play or adapt all functions of apple car play to the idrive system? Laser lights look beautiful on the car, but I’m not sure really what purpose it really has. Wish the back seats reclined like in Audi Q7. Leather quality was the premium choice and it’s very soft but with the stitching of patterning I believe it will hold up well. I like that you can store a heck of lot of radio channels on presets and it blends in satellite, fm, and am as one rather than going in between bands to get to satellite. Great looking suv. Expensive though with all the options. Love the look of the m package

5 out of 5 stars, Perfect blend of tech, comfort, and sportiness

Flip , 02/03/2019

xDrive40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

I owned a couple of BMWs about10 years ago but never an SUV. For the family hauler I had Acuras and most recently a Jeep Grand Cherokee, which I loved. I decided though to upgrade to a more lux SUV with the latest tech, specifically looking for some autonomous driving capability. I researched for months, also looking at MB, Range Rover, Audi, and Volvo. The 2018 X5 left me cold. It felt a lot like my 2006 550. When the early spy shots of the 2019 X5 appeared I was interested! Boiled down, the MB was a little stuffy. The tech didn't impress. Same with the RR. The interiors look great but the electronics are slow and awkward. The Volvo was very nice but I was shocked by one odd feature. The sunroof cover is a thin mesh that let's the sun through. Unacceptable in AZ! It was blaring down on me during the test drive. Glad I drove it when it was 100 outside. And the Audi Q7 is super nice, but I think the rearend is bloated and it's a little large for me. So the 2019 X5 launches and it hit on on all cylinders... beautiful interior with awesome high res screens. Seats are nearly as good as the Volvo (which means GREAT). I loaded it with nearly all the options, so got the drive asst pro. The traffic jam assist is awesome during rush hour. Totally hands free for miles at a time, while I get a seat massage and have the news read to me. Note it will yell at you if you look away from the road for too long! The Harmon Kardon stereo is fabulous, barely needing an adjustment for beautiful thumping sound. The cooled cup holders actually get pretty cold and easily keep my drink cool. Wireless charging is nice and even gesture control is turning out to be less gimicky and more useful than I expected. Comfort access is nice with soft close doors and kick open hatch. When approaching the car everything lights up and the welcome carpet appears...nice touch. A few nits include the cheap glove box material, and a radar sensor that came loose. Trip to the shop was quick though. I wish the gauge cluster was more customizable but it's easy enough to see all info. IDrive, touch, voice, and gesture make it easy to get to the info you want. Unlike other comments, the software has been fine...no glitches to report. I've only briefly put in sport mode and punched it. It's plenty quick for an SUV. Overall a VERY nice package. Luxurious, hi tech, and quick. Very happy with my X5! UPDATE AFTER 7000 MILES... I still love my X5! It's still very comfortable and quiet, and I find myself utilizing the technology on every commute. We moved recently and the garage requires a sharp left turn. Pulling out of the garage and hitting backup assistant allows the car to pull out and retrace the route down the driveway. It's a helpful feature. The traffic jam assist is fabulous. I always watch what it's doing as someone cutting you off could require in a sudden stop, and once in a while it loses the lane and starts to drift, though that is very rare. 99% of the time it works flawlessly. It's such a great feature when taking a work call and having a sip of coffee. BTW it was a little tricky getting the system engaged at first because the instructions are poor. Here's how to do it: There are 2 modes available...regular cruise and lane keep. Engage the cruise with lane keep. When the conditions are right for several seconds (speed under 40, on a freeway, and it's tracking the lane), a 3rd cruise option icon appears for traffic jam assist. Hit mode again to engage. The steering wheel will light green when it's engaged. It will retain control until traffic exceeds 40 and then the wheel will turn red and an alert will sound. That means it's about to disengage. As I said I love this feature. It's takes the fatigue out of rush hour by allowing the car to manage all of the stop and go...just stay alert ;). I also use gesture control often. It allows you to control items without taking eyes off the road. No issues with reliability and I'm averaging 22.4 in mainly city driving. My only complaint on performance is with sudden acceleration. It's definitely a quick car but there is a 1 second lag when gunning it. Kind of bad if you have to make a sudden maneuver...I would expect more instant response. Overall I still highly recommend this car!

5 out of 5 stars, Bmer Guy 34 Years & Counting

Andreas Friedrich , 01/11/2019

xDrive40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

UPDATE: After 23K I love it as much as I did at mile 800! And now I am totally comfortable with all of the new technology. The one small improvement I would recommend to BMW is the lane control needs to be less strong. I have set it at lowest level but the “bump” when I get close to center divide line or road side line is still too “strong”. Wonderful redesign!! Traded-in 2015 with 81K. Driven 16K miles since December 31, 2018. This 2019 model is more comfortable, spacier, better technology, bigger and clearer screens, smoother transmission, more power (faster start from standstill), better driver’s frontal highway view, almost all “buttons” are easier to see and reach, much more convenience (e. g. start/stop easy to see/reach, both tailgates are automatic), more technical data and travel info (at first overwhelming, but after one or two weeks weeks and 500 miles you start appreciating value of data/info available), and, of course, it feels like a Bmer!! This may be the ultimate, ultimate Bmer gasoline SUV (I presume this SUV will only come with an all electric power train in about 4-5 years).

Write a review

See all 41 reviews