Used 2010 BMW X5 for Sale Near Me

3,728 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
X5 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,728 listings
  • 2010 BMW X5 xDrive30i in Black
    used

    2010 BMW X5 xDrive30i

    128,270 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,999

    Details
  • 2010 BMW X5 xDrive30i in Dark Green
    used

    2010 BMW X5 xDrive30i

    73,935 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,000

    $2,659 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 BMW X5 xDrive30i in Black
    used

    2010 BMW X5 xDrive30i

    103,349 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,495

    $1,453 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 BMW X5 xDrive30i in Gray
    used

    2010 BMW X5 xDrive30i

    151,850 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,250

    $1,850 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 BMW X5 xDrive30i in Gray
    used

    2010 BMW X5 xDrive30i

    105,337 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $10,988

    $1,960 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 BMW X5 xDrive30i in Black
    used

    2010 BMW X5 xDrive30i

    62,254 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,990

    Details
  • 2010 BMW X5 xDrive30i in Gray
    used

    2010 BMW X5 xDrive30i

    111,538 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,954

    Details
  • 2010 BMW X5 xDrive35d in Silver
    used

    2010 BMW X5 xDrive35d

    143,871 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,792

    Details
  • 2010 BMW X5 xDrive30i in White
    used

    2010 BMW X5 xDrive30i

    82,480 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $14,700

    Details
  • 2010 BMW X5 xDrive30i in Gray
    used

    2010 BMW X5 xDrive30i

    110,439 miles

    $9,981

    Details
  • 2010 BMW X5 xDrive35d in White
    used

    2010 BMW X5 xDrive35d

    146,639 miles

    $9,430

    Details
  • 2011 BMW X5 xDrive35i in Dark Brown
    used

    2011 BMW X5 xDrive35i

    77,900 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,995

    $4,607 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 BMW X5 xDrive35i Premium in Silver
    used

    2011 BMW X5 xDrive35i Premium

    81,000 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $11,500

    $2,690 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 BMW X5 xDrive30i in Silver
    used

    2009 BMW X5 xDrive30i

    95,481 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,980

    $2,393 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 BMW X5 xDrive30i in Dark Blue
    used

    2009 BMW X5 xDrive30i

    113,292 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,195

    $1,824 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 BMW X5 xDrive35d in Gray
    used

    2011 BMW X5 xDrive35d

    75,757 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,995

    $2,798 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 BMW X5 xDrive50i in Black
    used

    2011 BMW X5 xDrive50i

    100,755 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,890

    $2,448 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 BMW X5 xDrive30i in Gray
    used

    2009 BMW X5 xDrive30i

    90,006 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,998

    $1,889 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following BMW X5 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,728 listings
  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW X5
  4. Used 2010 BMW X5

Consumer Reviews for the BMW X5

Read recent reviews for the BMW X5
Overall Consumer Rating
4.352 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 52 reviews
  • 5
    (69%)
  • 4
    (10%)
  • 3
    (10%)
  • 2
    (6%)
  • 1
    (6%)
First BMW
lsd1,07/21/2011
The 2010 BMW X5 was my entry into the BMW brand. It is a nice blend of car and SUV. I bought it with 12,000 miles so took advantage of a price discount by the dealer. I have put 14,000 miles on the car so far and have been pleased. The 2010 'control wheel' (which manages access to radio, navigation, etc.) is much more user friendly than I expected, and improved over 2009 and earlier versions. The finishes and quality earn the great reputation this brand has achieved. Have not had any service issues with the car since purchase.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
BMW
X5
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related BMW X5 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings