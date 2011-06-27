Vehicle overview

BMW is best known for coupes and sedans that blend performance, comfort and luxury into an intoxicating stew of automotive goodness. Understandably, then, there was some apprehension when the German manufacturer announced plans to build an SUV in 1999. BMW loyalists fretted that it would be an affront to everything they had come to know and love about the brand. But in the decade since, the BMW X5 hasn't just proved itself worthy of wearing the blue-and-white Roundel -- it has almost single-handedly defined the luxury crossover SUV segment.

The 2010 BMW X5 adheres to the same principles that made it a leader in the first place. Performance is as prominent as ever, thanks to a taut suspension, all-wheel drive and a choice of three very capable engines. From the base 3.0-liter inline-six cylinder to the torquey turbodiesel and creamy 350-horsepower V8, the X5's under-hood options will appeal to a wide range of drivers. A luxurious cabin with top-notch materials and admirable build quality furthers the X5's desirability, as do exceptionally comfortable front seats.

Building on these strong credentials, the 2010 model receives some welcome improvements to one of its biggest past liabilities -- the often-reviled iDrive control system. Previously saddled with an outdated earlier version, the X5 gets the latest generation this year. The new iDrive greatly simplifies operation thanks to new physical shortcut buttons and revised on-screen menus. The optional navigation system also sees an update with improved graphics and usability.

With the BMW X5's strong foundation and continual improvement, it's easy to see why it still ranks highly among our editors. But it is certainly not alone in this segment. Other luxury crossovers like the Audi Q7, Infiniti FX, Mercedes-Benz ML-Class, Porsche Cayenne and Volkswagen Touareg provide competitive performance and quality, and the Acura MDX adds a bit more utility. Still, for loyal BMW drivers or those who just enjoy driving but need the functionality of a crossover, it's hard to beat the 2010 BMW X5.