  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW X5
  4. Used 2004 BMW X5
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(141)
Appraise this car

2004 BMW X5 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Rides and drives like a BMW sedan, multiple drivetrain choices, top safety scores, high-end cabin furnishings.
  • Less interior volume than a 5 Series wagon, price goes up quickly with options, poor fuel economy in the city.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
BMW X5 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price
$2,450
Used X5 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

If you want a vehicle that looks utilitarian but doesn't drive that way, you can't do much better than the X5 -- just don't expect much in the way of practicality.

2004 Highlights

The high-performance X5 4.6is is discontinued. The 3.0i and 4.4i receive an exterior update, as well as a new all-wheel-drive system called xDrive. A six-speed manual transmission is now standard on the 3.0i, and a six-speed automatic is standard on the 4.4i. The 4.4i also receives a new 4.4-liter engine with Valvetronic and a fully variable intake system. Both models can add Sirius Satellite Radio and Bluetooth hands-free cell phone capability as dealer-installed accessories.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 BMW X5.

5(79%)
4(13%)
3(4%)
2(3%)
1(1%)
4.7
141 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 141 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Seven years young and still superb ...
pasomike,02/26/2011
Other than no lumbar support ... this is and has been an awesome machine to drive. I purchased it new in January '04 ... now have 165,000 miles and it rides the same as the day I bought it! I have driven cross country (CA to NY and return) four times and have visited almost every state. I service it as scheduled and have had routine problems ... brakes once, front boots, a faulty thermostat when new and a broken brake light. I do have to add one quart of oil between each oil change ... I drive long high speed miles and the engine runs hot I have been told. Since the 1 qt has stayed consistent ... and no engine problems, I'm good. I'm onto to 300,000 miles!
X5 best SUV
MS,09/17/2003
Well-made, handles like a dream. Much more practical than my Range Rover. Exterior looks compact, but it has a lot of interior room, especially rear passenger leg room.
Maintenance Hog
RaleighBMWOwner,07/27/2010
Purchased new. Always followed recommended maintenance schedule. 54,000 miles driven as of jul/2010. Front brakes replaced under warranty (28,638). Starting to have lots of maintenance issues. Heat exchanger (34,113 miles). Thermostat (37,803). Front axle boot (47,488). Brakes fluid needed flushing (52,779). Rear brake light assembly (53,353). Front thrust rod bushings replaced (53,793). Told we need to replace other front axle boot. Passenger side a/c not working. What is next? All BMW repairs are not cheap. We purchased a 2005 Ford escape SUV (now with 57,000 miles) and have experienced only brake replacement. We didn't expect a $50k BMW to have these issues. We intended 2004 x5 to be 100,000 car.
Never will buy X5 again
Razor,09/22/2015
4.4i AWD 4dr SUV (4.4L 8cyl 6A)
BMW = Be My Wreck 2004 X5, 4.4. When I bought this hunk of junk 3 years ago, I was glad I spent the extra money for an extended warranty. And, before I bought it, I insisted the seller take it to a BMW dealership and have it checked out. It cost me $100, and was found to have no issues at that time. Within the first six months, all the seals for the transfer case had to be replaced - $3,300. Within the next year, it started blowing white smoke from the exhaust, also common with this model. I took it in for an oil change and diagnosis for the white smoke. The repair shop found 3 small pieces from the oil pan and informed me that I needed a new oil pump, another common issue with the 4.4 engine - $3,000. Next, they informed me that, due to BMW using cheap valve guides which wore out prematurely causing the engine to burn oil, those had to be replaced. Another common issue with the 4.4 engine. Cost - $7,000. My extended warranty provider refused to pay for repairs that totaled more than the value of the vehicle, so I ended up paying $4,000 out of pocket. After only six months since the rebuild, the engine is now leaking oil all over the driveway. Total cost paid by me and extended warranty = $22,000. My advice: Never buy a BMW x5 with over 100,000 miles on it. I am now shopping for a 4Runner.
See all 141 reviews of the 2004 BMW X5
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
225 hp @ 5900 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
315 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
355 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all Used 2004 BMW X5 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2004 BMW X5

Used 2004 BMW X5 Overview

The Used 2004 BMW X5 is offered in the following submodels: X5 SUV. Available styles include 3.0i AWD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 6M), 4.4i AWD 4dr SUV (4.4L 8cyl 6A), and 4.8is AWD 4dr SUV (4.8L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 BMW X5?

Price comparisons for Used 2004 BMW X5 trim styles:

  • The Used 2004 BMW X5 3.0i is priced between $2,450 and$2,450 with odometer readings between 269460 and269460 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 BMW X5s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 BMW X5 for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2004 X5s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $2,450 and mileage as low as 269460 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 BMW X5.

Can't find a used 2004 BMW X5s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used BMW X5 for sale - 1 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $13,651.

Find a used BMW for sale - 6 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $9,537.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW X5 for sale - 8 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $10,254.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW for sale - 7 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $14,055.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 BMW X5?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out BMW lease specials
Check out BMW X5 lease specials

Related Used 2004 BMW X5 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles