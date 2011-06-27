2004 BMW X5 Review
Pros & Cons
- Rides and drives like a BMW sedan, multiple drivetrain choices, top safety scores, high-end cabin furnishings.
- Less interior volume than a 5 Series wagon, price goes up quickly with options, poor fuel economy in the city.
Other years
List Price
$2,450
Used X5 for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
If you want a vehicle that looks utilitarian but doesn't drive that way, you can't do much better than the X5 -- just don't expect much in the way of practicality.
2004 Highlights
The high-performance X5 4.6is is discontinued. The 3.0i and 4.4i receive an exterior update, as well as a new all-wheel-drive system called xDrive. A six-speed manual transmission is now standard on the 3.0i, and a six-speed automatic is standard on the 4.4i. The 4.4i also receives a new 4.4-liter engine with Valvetronic and a fully variable intake system. Both models can add Sirius Satellite Radio and Bluetooth hands-free cell phone capability as dealer-installed accessories.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 BMW X5.
Most helpful consumer reviews
pasomike,02/26/2011
Other than no lumbar support ... this is and has been an awesome machine to drive. I purchased it new in January '04 ... now have 165,000 miles and it rides the same as the day I bought it! I have driven cross country (CA to NY and return) four times and have visited almost every state. I service it as scheduled and have had routine problems ... brakes once, front boots, a faulty thermostat when new and a broken brake light. I do have to add one quart of oil between each oil change ... I drive long high speed miles and the engine runs hot I have been told. Since the 1 qt has stayed consistent ... and no engine problems, I'm good. I'm onto to 300,000 miles!
MS,09/17/2003
Well-made, handles like a dream. Much more practical than my Range Rover. Exterior looks compact, but it has a lot of interior room, especially rear passenger leg room.
RaleighBMWOwner,07/27/2010
Purchased new. Always followed recommended maintenance schedule. 54,000 miles driven as of jul/2010. Front brakes replaced under warranty (28,638). Starting to have lots of maintenance issues. Heat exchanger (34,113 miles). Thermostat (37,803). Front axle boot (47,488). Brakes fluid needed flushing (52,779). Rear brake light assembly (53,353). Front thrust rod bushings replaced (53,793). Told we need to replace other front axle boot. Passenger side a/c not working. What is next? All BMW repairs are not cheap. We purchased a 2005 Ford escape SUV (now with 57,000 miles) and have experienced only brake replacement. We didn't expect a $50k BMW to have these issues. We intended 2004 x5 to be 100,000 car.
Razor,09/22/2015
4.4i AWD 4dr SUV (4.4L 8cyl 6A)
BMW = Be My Wreck 2004 X5, 4.4. When I bought this hunk of junk 3 years ago, I was glad I spent the extra money for an extended warranty. And, before I bought it, I insisted the seller take it to a BMW dealership and have it checked out. It cost me $100, and was found to have no issues at that time. Within the first six months, all the seals for the transfer case had to be replaced - $3,300. Within the next year, it started blowing white smoke from the exhaust, also common with this model. I took it in for an oil change and diagnosis for the white smoke. The repair shop found 3 small pieces from the oil pan and informed me that I needed a new oil pump, another common issue with the 4.4 engine - $3,000. Next, they informed me that, due to BMW using cheap valve guides which wore out prematurely causing the engine to burn oil, those had to be replaced. Another common issue with the 4.4 engine. Cost - $7,000. My extended warranty provider refused to pay for repairs that totaled more than the value of the vehicle, so I ended up paying $4,000 out of pocket. After only six months since the rebuild, the engine is now leaking oil all over the driveway. Total cost paid by me and extended warranty = $22,000. My advice: Never buy a BMW x5 with over 100,000 miles on it. I am now shopping for a 4Runner.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2004 BMW X5 features & specs
MPG
13 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
225 hp @ 5900 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
315 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
355 hp @ 6200 rpm
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the X5
Related Used 2004 BMW X5 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- BMW M6 Gran Coupe 2019
- 2019 2 Series
- BMW X6 2019
- 2021 BMW ALPINA B7
- BMW 3 Series 2020
- 2019 BMW i3