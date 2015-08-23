Used 2006 BMW X5 for Sale Near Me

3,728 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
X5 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,728 listings
  • 2006 BMW X5 3.0i in Black
    used

    2006 BMW X5 3.0i

    157,726 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,450

    Details
  • 2006 BMW X5 3.0i in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 BMW X5 3.0i

    134,911 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2006 BMW X5 4.8is in Silver
    used

    2006 BMW X5 4.8is

    128,366 miles
    Title issue, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,990

    Details
  • 2006 BMW X5 4.4i in Gray
    used

    2006 BMW X5 4.4i

    173,363 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2006 BMW X5 3.0i in Black
    used

    2006 BMW X5 3.0i

    112,724 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $7,551

    Details
  • 2006 BMW X5 4.4i in Gray
    used

    2006 BMW X5 4.4i

    152,374 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2006 BMW X5 3.0i in Gray
    used

    2006 BMW X5 3.0i

    89,492 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $7,728

    Details
  • 2007 BMW X5 4.8i in Gray
    used

    2007 BMW X5 4.8i

    97,360 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,990

    $984 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 BMW X5 3.0si in Silver
    used

    2007 BMW X5 3.0si

    136,506 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    $609 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 BMW X5 4.8i in Silver
    used

    2007 BMW X5 4.8i

    137,966 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,000

    Details
  • 2005 BMW X5 4.4i
    used

    2005 BMW X5 4.4i

    75,021 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,838

    Details
  • 2005 BMW X5 3.0i in Light Brown
    used

    2005 BMW X5 3.0i

    179,443 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2007 BMW X5 3.0si in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 BMW X5 3.0si

    117,015 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,999

    Details
  • 2007 BMW X5 3.0si in White
    used

    2007 BMW X5 3.0si

    106,549 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,994

    Details
  • 2007 BMW X5 4.8i in Silver
    used

    2007 BMW X5 4.8i

    74,260 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,975

    Details
  • 2007 BMW X5 4.8i in Silver
    used

    2007 BMW X5 4.8i

    68,976 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,999

    Details
  • 2005 BMW X5 4.4i
    used

    2005 BMW X5 4.4i

    74,690 miles

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2007 BMW X5 4.8i
    used

    2007 BMW X5 4.8i

    107,675 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,995

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following BMW X5 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,728 listings
  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW X5
  4. Used 2006 BMW X5

Consumer Reviews for the BMW X5

Read recent reviews for the BMW X5
Overall Consumer Rating
4.466 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 66 reviews
  • 5
    (71%)
  • 4
    (15%)
  • 3
    (3%)
  • 2
    (6%)
  • 1
    (5%)
Beware the 4.4i N62 engine- known issues
Adam,08/23/2015
4.4i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl 6A)
The N62 (X5 4.4) is notorious for a valve stem deal issue which is a $4000 repair. For more evidence search "X5 white smoke cloud." This happens around 130000 miles, which I just reached. Avoid this model at all costs, and stick with the 6 cylinder which is a much more reliable vehicle. Such a shame and a waste of money in my case. The car is awesome with the exception of this fatal flaw.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
BMW
X5
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related BMW X5 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings