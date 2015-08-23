Used 2006 BMW X5 for Sale Near Me

Choice Motor Car - Plainville / Connecticut

VERY nice running X5. Very clean leather and interior. Fresh trade-in at a local new car store who then wholesaled it to us. Loaded with heated leather seats, power sliding sunroof, in dash Navigation with wide screen, power windows locks and seats, keyless remote entry and so much more. Drives great. previous total loss history but has been inspected and runs great. Buy it with cash or finance with only $900 down and low weekly payments deducted straight from your checking or savings. Have good credit? We work with several lenders to get you the best rate. NO CREDIT? BAD CREDIT? Not to worry. BAD or NO credit is perfectly acceptable with our Guaranteed Credit approval program available to ANYONE who has ANY FORM of income, whether it be paystubs, unemployment, self employment, Social Security, Disability..You name it, We accept it!!! Easy weekly payments deducted directly from your checking or savings and there is no penalty for early payoffs! Sales tax and registration are included in your down payment. Hurry before it goes!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Title issue reported Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 BMW X5 3.0i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5UXFA13516LY27869

Stock: Y27869

Certified Pre-Owned: No

