2022 BMW X5

Release Date: Fall 2021
Estimated Price: Starting around $61,000 (estimated)
  • Expected refresh for 2022
  • Part of the fourth X5 generation introduced for 2019
2022 BMW X5 Review
04/20/2021
What is the X5?

With a lineup that currently spans four core models — along with three "coupe" variants, several plug-in hybrids and a few high-performance M versions — it's hard to believe that BMW's extensive SUV roster started with just one vehicle: the BMW X5. Now in its third decade of production, the X5 is one of the strongest choices in the midsize SUV segment. Every model offers impressive acceleration, a wealth of technology features, and a spacious, comfortable cabin.

We don't expect any of these qualities to change this year, though the styling inside and out will likely be updated for 2022. This X5 generation is about to enter its fourth year of production, and leaked spy photos show that a face-lift is in the works. We don't know the extent of the changes for 2022, but rest assured that the bucktoothed grille seen on the most recent BMW 4 Series won't appear on the X5. We also wouldn't mind a less expensive four-cylinder version, which would compete directly with the Mercedes-Benz GLE 350. Stay tuned to this space for more info once the wraps come off.

EdmundsEdmunds says

The BMW X5 is one of the finest midsize luxury SUVs available today. An upcoming refresh could only make this spacious and comfortable crossover even more appealing.

