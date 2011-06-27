  1. Home
2007 BMW X5 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Nimble on-road handling for this class of vehicle, powerful engines, interior's premium look and design.
  • Some may still find the ride too firm, impractical third-row seat, high price, iDrive still more hassle than it's worth.
Edmunds' Expert Review

In the crossover luxury SUV segment, the 2007 BMW X5 sets the standard for handling and performance. In terms of utility, however, many competitors are still better.

Vehicle overview

When BMW introduced the X5 seven years ago, many viewed it as a betrayal of the company's spirit. "BMW," those many asked, "the company that invented the sport sedan, is building a truck? That can't be good." Today the only question is whether or not the second-generation X5 is at least as good as the first.

All evidence points to the new 2007 BMW X5 being significantly better in almost all categories. This second-generation crossover SUV is 7.4 inches longer than the original and rides on a 4.5-inch longer (115.5-inch) wheelbase. That's enough room for BMW to shove in a third-row seat -- albeit one that's strictly for small children only. The steel unibody chassis is all-new and features a robust new front suspension with aluminum upper and lower wishbones rather than BMW's traditional MacPherson struts. The payoff is increased handling agility, says BMW.

For power, the X5 is once again equipped with a six- or eight-cylinder engine. The inline six-cylinder is BMW's latest magnesium-and-aluminum 3.0-liter DOHC 24-valve engine, and it's rated at 260 horsepower. The 350-hp, 4.8-liter V8 is largely a carryover from last year's 4.8is model.

As wonderfully as the first X5 drove, this new one drives even better. There's more suspension compliance over bumps and harsh pavement, yet the vehicle is still quite agile and responsive when driven aggressively on curvy roads. The interior is also larger and even better-looking.

Overall, we're impressed with the new 2007 BMW X5. For Bimmer-philes and driving enthusiasts needing a midsize luxury SUV, it's the obvious choice. But other SUV shoppers will want to consider all their options. When the original X5 debuted, it was pretty much the only game in town if you wanted an SUV that felt even remotely sporty when driven on pavement. Now the crossover SUV segment is full of impressive machines, including the new Acura MDX, Audi Q7, Cadillac SRX, Infiniti FX35/FX45 and Mercedes-Benz M-Class. Many of them cost less and offer better utility.

2007 BMW X5 models

A midsize luxury SUV, the 2007 BMW X5 is offered in two trim levels: the 3.0si with the six-cylinder engine and the 4.8i with the V8. Both models come standard with 18-inch wheels, adaptive xenon HID headlights, rain-sensing wipers with heated washer jets, power front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, the iDrive system control interface and a glove-box-mounted CD player. The 4.8i also has leather seating and burl walnut wood trim as standard.

Additional equipment is offered through a variety of option packages. The Sport Package adds an active suspension system, 19-inch wheels and sport front seats. The Premium Package includes a panoramic sunroof, auto-dimming mirrors, Bluetooth connectivity and the BMW Assist emergency communications system; on the 3.0si, it also includes leather upholstery. The Technology Package features park distance control, a rearview camera and a navigation system with real-time traffic updates. Other significant options include 20-inch wheels, a power liftgate (late availability), upgraded front seating, a separate rear climate control system, active steering, a premium audio system, a rear entertainment system and the third-row seat.

2007 Highlights

A second-generation X5 finally appears after a seven-year run by the original. The new model is larger and benefits from a more sophisticated chassis design, sleeker exterior styling and an optional third-row seat that ups the total passenger count -- at least theoretically -- to seven.

Performance & mpg

The 2007 BMW X5 3.0si is powered by a 3.0-liter inline-six cylinder engine good for 260 hp. It's backed by a six-speed automatic transmission (with a manual-shift mode) feeding BMW's xDrive all-wheel-drive system. The X5 4.8i uses a 4.8-liter V8 rated at 350 hp and features the same transmission and AWD system. BMW claims the 3.0si will accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 7.8 seconds, while the 4.8i will do the same trick in 6.4 seconds.

Safety

All 2007 X5s come equipped with front seat-mounted side airbags and head-protecting side-curtain airbags for the first and second rows. Antilock disc brakes and a stability control system with a rollover sensor are also standard. Front and rear parking sensors are optional on all BMW X5s.

Driving

The 2007 BMW X5 is simply one of the best-handling midsize luxury SUVs you can buy. Some competitors offer more utility and many are more adept off-road, but the X5 does an amazing job of taking the sensations and talents of BMW's legendary sport sedans and translating them over to the SUV world.

Interior

The new X5's interior is one of the most elegant BMW has ever built. The dash is gently curved, with elegant wood inlays, generously sized air vents, oversized instrumentation and a truly gorgeous soft-feeling top that unifies the whole design. The only sour notes are the all-in-one iDrive controller and the optional third-row seat. Despite recent improvements, the iDrive system still annoys many drivers with its complexity, and the third-row seat is acutely lacking in spaciousness, even compared with those in other midsize crossover SUVs. With the second- and third-row seats folded, the X5 has 75 cubic feet of cargo space available, which is about average for this class of vehicle.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 BMW X5.

5(41%)
4(20%)
3(27%)
2(9%)
1(3%)
3.9
69 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

Very Disappointed - Definitely not worth the money
mobettuh,02/25/2013
3.0si 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A)
I purchased a used 2007 BMW X5 less than 1 year ago. This is my FIRST luxury vehicle & I've always heard GREAT reviews about BMW. Within my first year of ownership, I have spent numerous hours in the BMW Service Department having MAJOR repairs done to this vehicle. They have replaced the transmission, the radiator, solenoid valve twice, latch on 3rd seat broke off completely, brake fluid flush, and I'm heading back into the service department this week bcuz the CEL is on again for the 3rd time in 7 weeks. I'm extremely disappointed & would not recommend this vehicle (or any BMW) for purchase. Not the QUALITY that I thought I was getting for my money.
Huge dissapointment!
Junbug1970,06/05/2016
3.0si 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A)
I bought this 07 truck used with 89k miles from a local Lexus dealer. It came with 3 months/3k miles warranty. I thought great! It made me confident that it would be a reliable car if the dealership warranty a used vehicles. First off, i love the way this car looks. I considered it cosmetically flawless for an 07 truck. Shines like a pretty penny. It came with 3rd row seats and 2nd row entertainment dvd center. I've owned 3 bmw sedans in the past and loved it. In the first 3 months I've noticed few things. Power steering was a bit heavy. 3rd row seat is extremely tight with leg room, but at least we have it. No spare tire with 3rd row option which was expected, but they dont even have a jack? Once the 3 months passed, the problems begins. It has been continuing issues after issues that never ends. I've owned this truck for a year now and put on less than 5k miles on it and it's time to get rid of it before it becomes more of a money pit. Something about the yaw control that makes the vehicle jerk during take off from a dead stop when the car is still cold in the first 30 mins of driving it. Passenger AC/heater vent motor grinds inside the dash when turning or making a right turn. Now the passenger climate control only blows warm air even when the AC is in full blast but the driver side blows cold. Air suspension deflates over night and you can hear the pump running when you first open the door to inflate it and level the rear of the car. Now it deflates after it sat for about 2-3 hours. Driver passenger LED tail light went out. No way to fix it, but replace the whole tail light assembly. Dvd navigations takes a long time to load and it gets really warm. Rear camera clarity is soo poor that at night it was unuseable. It started leaking oil. Came to find out, the head gasket needed to be replaced. While replacing the head gasket the brittle breather hose needed to be replace because it was guarantee to be broken when you have to take this hose out to remove the head gasket. It never ran the same since then. Rough idles when its cold for about 30 seconds then it was fine. Now the water pump is out and recommeded to replace the thermostat while its being fix. The water pump is plastic electric design and the thermostat is also enclosed in plastic housing assembly. And the location of the water pump and thermostat is impossible to get to that you have to remove the wheels and wheel well to give a little more room to get to it. $560 for the water pump, $170 for the thermostat, 3 magnesium mounting bolts that needed to be replaced and cannot be reused. And 3.5 hours of labor at $175/hour. Right stage two brake light keeps coming on, ive replaced all the bulbs and still comes on intermittently. Lastly, the truck goes to neutral from drive position when you just started moving from a complete stop in the middle of the street while the engine is still running. You cannot just throw it back into drive, you need to press the brake pedal, turn it off and restart the car to put it back in drive. It happened 3 to 4 times so far when my wife was driving it and was afraid that she would get rear ended cus other drivers doesn't know that your car just stopped in neutral position. HUGE SAFETY ISSUE! Called BMW and ofcourse you know the answer to this. This is the first time they are hearing about it when hundreds of others online experiencing the same problems with this safety issue. No oil dip stick. Computer monitors shows how much oil you have. No engine temp gauge unless you unlock certain computer codes to display it on your cluster gauge. Time to get rid of it before something else major needs fixing. Heres the good. Great looking truck! Easy do it your self oil change and filter. No issues with little problems all has been big jobs. Every features works with no issues like heated seats, power windows, mirrors and locks, sunroof and etc. So sad to get rid this beautiful truck, but i can't afford for the unknown with this much major problems with only less than 5k miles in a year.
Falls apart after 50k Miles!
alcapitalist,02/05/2012
3.0si 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A)
There were bugs the first year or two but the dealer would provide a loaner so it was not a problem. The dealership staff was courteous and helpful. The problems really started after 50k miles. I missed a flight when the electrical system went haywire. Turns out, it did not like syncing with my phone. So no bluetooth phone to car now. Then around 60k my radiator went out (>$1k to fix). 71k my water pump, solenoid valve, hood shocks (never remember them working) and hood latch replaced ($2,291). Went out on road full of curves and hills but vehicle won't let you drive it if it thinks something is wrong. Very dangerous situation resulted. Had to sit on steep angle side of road.
It feels like a Bimmer
Familyman,01/05/2007
This is one of the best handling SUVs (or SAV according to BMW) I've driven, equalled only by the new MDX. But what differentiates the X5 from the MDX are the tangible and intangible qualities of a BMW (handling, quiet cabin, solid build, "growl" of the engine, great styling and the looks you get on the street). We loaded the car up with lots of toys - let's hope it's as reliable as their airtight 4-yr maintenance program. The only areas of improvement are the unnecessarily complex iDrive and limited legroom in the 3rd row.
See all 69 reviews of the 2007 BMW X5
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
260 hp @ 6600 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
350 hp @ 6300 rpm
See all Used 2007 BMW X5 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2007 BMW X5
More About This Model

BMW of North America head honcho Tom Purves doesn't like when you call the 2007 BMW X5 a sport-utility vehicle.

We're not sure that we even finished pronouncing the "U" in SUV before Purves piped in, "S-A-V!" All right sure, it's a "Sport Activity Vehicle."

We didn't mean anything by it. It's just that, like its predecessor, the new X5 is one of those vehicles that's kind of tall, has four side doors, all-wheel drive and other, you know, SUV-like characteristics. We call the "four-door coupe" Mercedes CLS a sedan, too. We're just like that.

However fine a hair BMW might be splitting with its alternative acronym, the original X5's combination of sporty handling and limited utility made it distinctly different from any other SUV of the time. Thanks largely to the X5's success, that's certainly less true today. The list of vehicles that BMW might describe as SAVs is getting long and includes the Acura MDX, Audi Q7, Cadillac SRX, Infiniti FX, Porsche Cayenne and Range Rover Sport.

The shape of things
The handsome new X5 is an evolution of that original, um, SAV concept. Its look is familiar. The little ducktail detail on the tailgate remains, as do the tailpipes that exit from the rear bumper cover.

But now sharp creases break the flow of the X5's curved panels in a curiously pleasant way. This surface drama also gives the X5 more than a passing resemblance to a tomatillo with its husk still intact. The new X5 has grown slightly taller and wider, but it's really only the stretched overall length that changes the look of the thing. It is 7.4 inches longer than the outgoing model, with 4.5 inches of that increase given to the wheelbase. The result is a more planted, station-wagonlike appearance compared to the tall-and-tippy look of the original X5.

This subtly more stable look accurately telegraphs the evolutionary changes of the X5's driving behavior.

Ride, handling, whip and whoa
If the original X5 had a major fault, it was its sometimes flinty ride. But the '07 model barrels down the highway with the stability and serenity of a large luxury sedan. This is particularly impressive given that the standard wheels on all X5s (3.0 and 4.8 alike) are 18-inchers, wearing run-flat tires.

And it hasn't traded any of its signature handling prowess for this improved comfort. In fact, the X5 handles brilliantly. The narrow, rain-soaked roads we drove should have made driving this 5335-pound SUV feel like riding a pig wearing roller blades. Yet, even without the optional sport package (electronically adjustable dampers, trick antiroll bars, 19-inch wheels), we could place the X5 with surprising accuracy. The front end bites with unexpected tenacity and will hold its line without correction. It's easy to flow smoothly through transitions without the disconcerting weight transfers normally associated with SUVs. How much of this can be attributed to the new double-wishbone front suspension (the first non-strut front on a BMW since 1961), we cannot say.

Although a new 260-horsepower 3.0-liter inline-6 is the new X5's base motor, BMW had only V8s available for testing. The new 4.8-liter makes an impressive 350 hp and 350 pound-feet of torque (an increase of 35 hp and 26 lb-ft compared to the outgoing 4.4-liter). Paired with the new quick-shifting six-speed automatic, the X5 4.8 should be able to reach 60 mph in 6.4 seconds. That's almost a half-second quicker than the old V8 model despite a weight increase of 408 pounds.

As we've come to expect from the X5, and from BMW in general, braking performance is excellent. To compensate for its increased heft, the company has enlarged the new model's brake discs, by about half an inch up front and almost a full inch in the rear.

More utility ability
And hey, the cargo hold of the X5 is now larger than that of the 5 Series wagon, something that could not be said of the original. So there is a little "U" in this SAV. Into this slightly larger rear, the company will install what it calls a "third row of seats." They — two mini-seats separated by cupholders — could be straight outta Gitmo. Even BMW doesn't recommend that anyone taller than 5 feet, 5 inches sit back there. In truth, no human should be forced to. And without LATCH attachments they aren't ideal for safety-seat-bound toddlers either. They are useless, but at $1,200, they are not cheap. Unless you regularly carry 1:18-scale adult passengers or have children badly in need of punishment, forget them.

The interior is a new design and is handsome and comfortable, with a particularly nice driving position — halfway between a Land Rover LR3 and a BMW sedan. The materials are of excellent quality and the craftsmanship is top-notch. Rear-seat legroom is excellent.

Ay-yi-iDrive
The only sour notes in the interior are on the center console, where both an iDrive knob and a heavily designed electronic shifter have found a home. Despite half a decade on the market, iDrive is no more intuitive than it was at introduction. In our test vehicle, which had neither a navigation system nor a rearview camera (both are part of an option package that adds $2,600 to the V8's $55,195 base price), the iDrive was simply an unnecessarily complicated way to change the radio station.

The shifter, which is roughly the shape of a New York strip steak, operates something like the little spring-loaded stalk shifter of the 7 Series. You toggle forward for Reverse, backward for Drive and push a button on top for Park. BMW says that the shifter's oddness allows for more center console space, compared to a conventional automatic shifter. The company says this made room for two sizable cupholders. Indeed there are two cupholders. They are not, however, as large as those in many vehicles with conventional shifters. And they are not, as the company claims, Big Gulp-ready.

But as Tom Purves would surely point out, utility was never really the point of the X5. It still isn't. The goal was to build a premium SUV-like thing that handles like a BMW. With more luxury, surer handling and just a pinch of additional utility, the new X5 remains atop that niche — whatever you call it.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which selected members of the press were invited, to facilitate this report.

Used 2007 BMW X5 Overview

The Used 2007 BMW X5 is offered in the following submodels: X5 SUV. Available styles include 3.0si 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A), and 4.8i 4dr SUV AWD (4.8L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 BMW X5?

Price comparisons for Used 2007 BMW X5 trim styles:

  • The Used 2007 BMW X5 3.0si is priced between $8,900 and$8,900 with odometer readings between 117873 and117873 miles.
  • The Used 2007 BMW X5 4.8i is priced between $4,000 and$4,000 with odometer readings between 137966 and137966 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 BMW X5s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 BMW X5 for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2007 X5s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,000 and mileage as low as 117873 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 BMW X5.

Can't find a used 2007 BMW X5s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used BMW X5 for sale - 4 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $12,627.

Find a used BMW for sale - 9 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $10,979.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW X5 for sale - 5 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $9,016.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW for sale - 8 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $23,401.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 BMW X5?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

