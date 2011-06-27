  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(105)
2001 BMW X5 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Rides and drives like a BMW sedan, top safety scores, loaded with luxury.
  • Limited off-road abilities, high price tag.
Edmunds' Expert Review

If you've got too much money and desperately need the SUV image (but don't really care about SUV utility), the X5 will ring your bell.

Vehicle overview

With the success of SUVs in recent years, it was only a matter of time before BMW added their own version to the mix. The X5 debuted in 2000 as the first BMW SAV, or sport activity vehicle. In typical BMW fashion, the German automaker has decided to follow its own path in designing such a vehicle and created one that accurately represents the company's philosophy. What they've come up with is the ultimate, uh, activity machine?

Actually, BMW's goal was to design an SUV that performed extraordinarily on every surface. Thus far that distinction would have been reserved for the Toyota Land Cruiser/Lexus LX 470 twins. But with an optional 4.4-liter eight-cylinder engine, along with an advanced four-wheel independent suspension and electronic wizardry like dynamic stability control, the new X5 blows the Land Cruiser into the weeds... as far as on-road performance goes.

Once into the weeds, however, the BMW's unibody design and refined suspension components are outgunned by Lexus, Toyota, Land Rover, GM and Ford luxury SUVs, all of which offer superior abilities when the road gets ugly (or simply disappears). BMW freely admits that the X5 is not meant for extreme off-road adventuring, and we'd advise any potential buyers preparing to drop $40-60K on one to listen.

But BMW knows that most luxury SUV buyers spend about as much time off-roading as they do in the 99-cent store. These customers are looking for a palatial and secure environment to carry them between business meetings and soccer games. Here the X5 scores, with leather and wood interior surfaces, a sophisticated all-wheel-drive system, front and rear electric seating adjustments, a navigation system, advanced ABS, rear climate controls, and a total of 10 airbags. Crash testing of the X5 has shown it to set new standards in front- and side-impact protection. From a pure safety standpoint, the X5 is truly impressive.

Exterior dimensions for the X5 put it at roughly the same size as the Jeep Grand Cherokee. Its short overhangs and compact size (it's 4.5 inches shorter than a 5 Series sedan) add to the SAV's maneuverability claims, but leave a teensy 16.1 cubic feet of cargo space with the rear seats in their upright position. Of course, it still features the BMW styling cues we've come to expect, including a twin kidney grille, quad headlights and L-shaped taillights.

The X5 is produced at the company's Spartanburg plant in South Carolina and comes with either a 224-horsepower 3.0-liter inline six or a 282-horsepower 4.4-liter V8 engine. Performance with the larger engine is brisk, scoring a sub-8-second zero-to-60 time. We're certain an M-badged X5, similar in philosophy to the Mercedes ML55, is in the works. Until then, we'll try to get used to the idea of a BMW SUV while simultaneously preparing our automotive psyche for a Porsche-badged utility vehicle in the near future. Did someone just see a horseman of the Apocalypse ride by?

2001 Highlights

A lower-priced X5, with a standard 3.0-liter inline six is offered for 2001. Other newsworthy items include available sunshades for the back doors, as well as optional heated rear seats. The sport package includes a sport steering wheel, and 16-way power front seats can be purchased. All X5s come with a self-leveling rear suspension as standard equipment.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 BMW X5.

5(64%)
4(26%)
3(6%)
2(4%)
1(0%)
4.5
105 reviews
105 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I'm In Love
mom68,05/13/2008
We just bought this BMW, which is our first jump from Volvo into any other vehicle in over 15 years. We were blown away by the performance of the engine, the luxury of the interior and how an SUV (don't care if BMW calls it an SAV or not, it's still an SUV) actually handles like a car. God willing, we're going to remain BMW owners for a long time. We bought an extended warranty at the dealer, as we've read here at Edmunds that repairs can become an issue. If you find a good used one like we did our pristine "new" x5, buy it. I'm blown away each time I get in the car at how well it's made. Even down to the alarm key. We loved BMW so much, we ran out and bought a 740i for the husband the next weekend.
Proud owner of an X5
BMW guy,01/06/2009
I LOVE this "SAV." It's my third BMW. After owning a 325i and than a 330i, I was very resistant on getting an suv, it all went away after driving it. I love the performance, and its only the 6 cylinder! It handles great, the exterior is beautiful, and it very reliable. This is WAY batter than Mercedes' ML class that I test drove. The best thing of all, after 120,000 miles, it still drives like I just drove off the lot.
The Best Value SUV Used. Nothing Better!
James .D,04/03/2006
I have had two 01 BMW x5 4,4's and I never had any real issues with them. The first X5 was bought used at 49k and I had the lower control arms changed under warranty. I had it until 79k and nothing else but oil changes were done. I sold it and bought the same model with 69k and every single option as the other was just a 4.4 with no extra options. I had to change the AC Climate control module. I did the repair in 15 minutes. At 78k just did front brakes and coolant flush. I do not baby my vehicles and both x5's have held up very well in NYC. If you want an SUV that handles and drives great, this is it!
Dinan Package is a Blast!!
Seekrr,12/23/2005
Bought this X5 4.4 used, with 28K mi. and the Dinan package (throttle body, exhaust, 19" rims, etc) from an AZ reseller. Whoever traded this truck in was nuts! This one's for keeps. Performance is BMW-esque, suspension firm, but not harsh, and handling outshines most sports cars. And the Dinan package puts it in a league of its own. A note of caution: max out on an extended warranty. It will pay for itself. They just don't make 'em like they used to. Speaker grilles fall off, cup holders fail to close, electronic gremlins that you just learn to live with. If you live in good terrain where the roads are long, you'll love it for all the right reasons.
See all 105 reviews of the 2001 BMW X5
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
225 hp @ 5900 rpm
MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
282 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2001 BMW X5 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2001 BMW X5

Used 2001 BMW X5 Overview

The Used 2001 BMW X5 is offered in the following submodels: X5 SUV. Available styles include 3.0i AWD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 5M), and 4.4i AWD 4dr SUV (4.4L 8cyl 5A).

