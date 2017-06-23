Used 2014 BMW X5 for Sale Near Me

3,728 listings
X5 Reviews & Specs
  • 2014 BMW X5 xDrive35d in Dark Blue
    2014 BMW X5 xDrive35d

    88,697 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $22,510

  • 2014 BMW X5 xDrive35i in Black
    2014 BMW X5 xDrive35i

    62,144 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $19,990

    $2,268 Below Market
  • 2014 BMW X5 sDrive35i in Dark Blue
    2014 BMW X5 sDrive35i

    73,815 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $21,999

  • 2014 BMW X5 xDrive50i in White
    2014 BMW X5 xDrive50i

    85,715 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $22,928

  • 2014 BMW X5 xDrive35d in White
    2014 BMW X5 xDrive35d

    60,014 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $24,450

    $1,587 Below Market
  • 2014 BMW X5 xDrive35i in Black
    2014 BMW X5 xDrive35i

    112,825 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $18,500

    $1,853 Below Market
  • 2014 BMW X5 xDrive50i in Black
    2014 BMW X5 xDrive50i

    64,769 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $25,499

    $4,005 Below Market
  • 2014 BMW X5 xDrive35i in Gray
    2014 BMW X5 xDrive35i

    72,381 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $21,195

    $2,358 Below Market
  • 2014 BMW X5 xDrive35i in Black
    2014 BMW X5 xDrive35i

    58,651 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $23,900

    $2,708 Below Market
  • 2014 BMW X5 xDrive35i in Black
    2014 BMW X5 xDrive35i

    70,809 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $21,495

    $2,200 Below Market
  • 2014 BMW X5 xDrive35i in Gray
    2014 BMW X5 xDrive35i

    41,353 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $22,881

    $2,261 Below Market
  • 2014 BMW X5 xDrive35i in White
    2014 BMW X5 xDrive35i

    64,946 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $23,950

    $2,313 Below Market
  • 2014 BMW X5 xDrive50i in Black
    2014 BMW X5 xDrive50i

    96,447 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $23,498

    $1,479 Below Market
  • 2014 BMW X5 sDrive35i in Black
    2014 BMW X5 sDrive35i

    71,655 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $18,995

  • 2014 BMW X5 xDrive35i in Black
    2014 BMW X5 xDrive35i

    53,300 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $24,498

    $856 Below Market
  • 2014 BMW X5 xDrive35i in Black
    2014 BMW X5 xDrive35i

    81,747 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $20,998

    $2,053 Below Market
  • 2014 BMW X5 xDrive35i in Silver
    2014 BMW X5 xDrive35i

    136,611 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $17,000

    $372 Below Market
  • 2014 BMW X5 xDrive35i in Dark Blue
    2014 BMW X5 xDrive35i

    96,539 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $19,995

Consumer Reviews for the BMW X5

Overall Consumer Rating
4.5
11 Reviews
  • 5
    (82%)
  • 3
    (9%)
  • 1
    (9%)
Beautiful but it's the last US made BMW I'll get
JC Car Enthusiast,06/23/2017
sDrive35i 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
I will start by saying that I consider my self a BMW enthusiast. This is my 5th BMW and sadly my first review, were I feel compelled to put out there, what my disappointments have been. I understand that one can be the unlucky bearer of a rare lemon. However the abysmal difference of expiereiences with this, my first US made BMW makes me believe that there could be fundamental quality control differences between plants. Here is what went wrong: loud ringing on the right-rear column (4 visits to repair), transmission box failure (1 visit, but the engine sounds funny, when going up a hill, ever since), cargo door would open on its own (3 visits where I was mostly blamed for "inadvertently hitting the open button", until on the 4th visit, they found that there was in deed an issue), failure of the soft-locking mechanism (this being the worst of all issues, as the doors would open by themselves while the vehicle was being operated!!). I swear this to be true. It took 4 visits as well, where BMW service centers would refuse to fix the problem since they had to "witness" the issue happening. The challenge being that if the episodes would happen at random, the service tecnitians could not drive around the car for days until they actually saw the phenomenon happen. So of course, as a customer, to have to deal with the disbelief of the dealerships, while being forced to drive around when doors can open at any time, is beyond frustrating. I believe that BMW still makes very good product, but I have moved my vote of no confidence in the North Carolina quality control and for the first time in 15 years, I steered off from BMW SUV's.
