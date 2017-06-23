Used 2014 BMW X5 for Sale Near Me
- 88,697 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,510
- 62,144 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,990$2,268 Below Market
- 73,815 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$21,999
- 85,715 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,928
- 60,014 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,450$1,587 Below Market
- 112,825 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$18,500$1,853 Below Market
- 64,769 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$25,499$4,005 Below Market
- 72,381 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$21,195$2,358 Below Market
- 58,651 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,900$2,708 Below Market
- 70,809 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,495$2,200 Below Market
- 41,353 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,881$2,261 Below Market
- 64,946 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,950$2,313 Below Market
- 96,447 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$23,498$1,479 Below Market
- 71,655 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,995
- 53,300 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$24,498$856 Below Market
- 81,747 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$20,998$2,053 Below Market
- 136,611 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$17,000$372 Below Market
- 96,539 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,995
JC Car Enthusiast,06/23/2017
sDrive35i 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
I will start by saying that I consider my self a BMW enthusiast. This is my 5th BMW and sadly my first review, were I feel compelled to put out there, what my disappointments have been. I understand that one can be the unlucky bearer of a rare lemon. However the abysmal difference of expiereiences with this, my first US made BMW makes me believe that there could be fundamental quality control differences between plants. Here is what went wrong: loud ringing on the right-rear column (4 visits to repair), transmission box failure (1 visit, but the engine sounds funny, when going up a hill, ever since), cargo door would open on its own (3 visits where I was mostly blamed for "inadvertently hitting the open button", until on the 4th visit, they found that there was in deed an issue), failure of the soft-locking mechanism (this being the worst of all issues, as the doors would open by themselves while the vehicle was being operated!!). I swear this to be true. It took 4 visits as well, where BMW service centers would refuse to fix the problem since they had to "witness" the issue happening. The challenge being that if the episodes would happen at random, the service tecnitians could not drive around the car for days until they actually saw the phenomenon happen. So of course, as a customer, to have to deal with the disbelief of the dealerships, while being forced to drive around when doors can open at any time, is beyond frustrating. I believe that BMW still makes very good product, but I have moved my vote of no confidence in the North Carolina quality control and for the first time in 15 years, I steered off from BMW SUV's.
