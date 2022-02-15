What is the X5?

The 2023 BMW X5 is a midsize luxury SUV and one of the most popular vehicles in its class. The X5 wasn't the first luxury SUV around, though it was one of the earliest entries in a wildly popular segment. More than that, it proved so popular that BMW has an entire lineup of crossovers and SUVs, from the diminutive X1 to the three-row X7, with all manner of models in between.

The X5 is available in a wide array of trims, from fuel-efficient plug-in hybrid models to high-performance V8-powered variants from BMW's storied M division. The X5 does a lot of things well. It's comfortable and spacious, and offers loads of in-car tech. We like its driving dynamics, too, especially its strong engine lineup. The X5 doesn't stand out in any particular area, though it does most of what we expect from a luxury SUV very well. The fourth-generation X5 debuted in 2019, and recent spy photos have shown the X5 with a camouflage wrap covering both its front and rear, a big indication that BMW has an update in the works. Expect updated but not completely revised exterior styling in addition to other minor trim and feature changes for 2023.

There are almost too many competitors to name as just about every luxury automaker around has an SUV in this class. German rivals include the Audi Q8, Mercedes-Benz GLE and Porsche Cayenne. The Genesis GV80 is a relatively new entry in this class, and there are a number of three-row rivals including the Audi Q7 and Acura MDX worth considering. That said, the X5 is still plenty good, and the expected updates are only likely to improve things further.