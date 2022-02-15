  1. Home
2023 BMW X5

Release Date: Early 2023
Estimated Price: Starting at $62,000
What to expect
  • Refreshed exterior styling
  • Updated in-car tech
  • Part of the fourth X5 generation introduced for 2019
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.

