Used 2000 BMW X5 for Sale Near Me

2000 BMW X5 4.4i137,761 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,995
82nd Auto Mall - Portland / Oregon
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 BMW X5 4.4i with AWD/4WD.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAFB3345YLH03012
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2001 BMW X5 3.0iNot ProvidedNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,775
Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois
This 2001 BMW X5 4dr 3.0L features a 3.0L I6 DOHC 24V 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is Silver with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, AM/FM, Cassette, Center Console, Cup Holders, Head-Protection System, Heated Mirrors, Premium Sound, Rear Wipers, Roll Stability Control, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 BMW X5 3.0i with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAFA53551LM75992
Stock: AAW-M75992
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- used
2001 BMW X5 3.0i209,558 miles3 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$3,994
OT Auto Sales - Chicago Heights / Illinois
Certified and backed by our 30 day/1000 mile limited warranty - additional coverage is available! Serviced and Ready for a new owner! Quality is not an act. It is a habit. That is why standard procedure at O.T. Auto Sales is to put each of our vehicles through our quality 100 plus point inspection process and regular maintenance to ensure our vehicles are in excellent running condition. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to give us a call at 708-748-3130 or email us at sales@otautosales.com. Need financing? We work closely with over 20 different lenders to meet your very specific financial needs. With rates as low as 3.99% APR for qualified buyers, there is no need to look anywhere other than O.T. Auto Sales. To learn more about your financing options, call us at 708-748-3130 or e-mail us at sales@otautosales.com .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 BMW X5 3.0i with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAFA53551LM68556
Stock: M68556
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2002 BMW X5 4.4i158,999 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,333
Main Street Motors - Enterprise / Oregon
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 BMW X5 4.4i with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXFB335X2LH31776
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2003 BMW X5 3.0i89,734 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
Kuni BMW - Beaverton / Oregon
CARFAX 1-Owner. 3.0i trim. Edmunds Editors' Most Wanted Midsize SUV Under $45,000, Premium Sound System, All Wheel Drive, Aluminum Wheels. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE All Wheel Drive, Premium Sound System, Aluminum Wheels. Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Mirrors. EXPERTS REPORT Edmunds Consumers' Most Wanted Midsize SUV Under $45,000. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE CARFAX 1-Owner MORE ABOUT US Kuni BMW is the largest BMW Center in Oregon. At Kuni BMW we take a tremendous amount of pride in the relationships we develop with our clients. The philosophy at Kuni BMW has always been to hire the most dedicated, professional, and knowledgeable staff possible. We invite you to make your purchase of an Ultimate Driving Machine from the Ultimate BMW Center. This vehicle is equipped with Stargard theft recovery system accessory for an additional $695. Sale price may include any or all applicable offers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 BMW X5 3.0i with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXFA53503LV87720
Stock: T3LV87720
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- used
2003 BMW X5 4.4i83,000 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,500
Huffmans Auto Sales - Mount Pleasant / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 BMW X5 4.4i with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXFB33533LH43625
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2004 BMW X5 3.0i102,684 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$8,900
Lowery Brothers Motors - Boaz / Alabama
LOWERY BROTHERS MOTORS INC. has been family owned & operated since 1972 with over 250+ quality pre-owned vehicles to choose from with less than half our current inventory listed on the internet. Come see why we've stayed the #1 PRE-OWNED DEALERSHIP for 20 Years in a row. We want your business and value your trust wanting to provide you the best customer care possible. You can fill out our online credit application to get your pre-approved loan started today or call us today at 1-855-395-7868 for further details on any of our vehicles or to schedule a test drive. We hope to hear from you soon!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 BMW X5 3.0i with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXFA13594LU23666
Stock: U23666
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2004 BMW X5 4.4i154,070 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use
$7,988
Massa Auto Sales - Colorado Springs / Colorado
Good Car$ - Great Price$ Take a look at this super clean 2004 BMW X5!This fun to drive vehicle is V8, 4.4L, AWD, automatic and ready for a new owner. Come on down to our 3025 N Freeway, Pueblo location today to test drive and make an offer on your next vehicle. We are family owned and operated business for over 25 years with multiple locations across Colorado. Let's help you with your next vehicle purchase.Vehicle is at our Pueblo Location 719-545-4722.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 BMW X5 4.4i with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXFB53554LV07164
Stock: c049100
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-14-2019
- used
2004 BMW X5 3.0i269,460 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$2,450
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning. This BMW X5 also includes Power Driver's Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Memory Seat Position, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, CD Player, Rear Wipers, Cup Holders, Vanity Mirrors, Center Console, Heated Mirrors, Head-Protection System, Premium Sound. Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, CD Player, Center Console, Cup Holders, Head-Protection System, Heated Mirrors, Premium Sound, Rear Wipers, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 BMW X5 3.0i with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXFA13514LU35441
Stock: 121863
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 75,021 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,838
Beyond Motors - Manassas / Virginia
Excellent
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 BMW X5 4.4i with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXFB53515LV16252
Stock: 10903
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- used
2005 BMW X5 3.0i179,443 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
Carefree Motors - Tucson / Arizona
2005 BMW X5 3.0i SUV 4 Door 6-Cyl 3.0 Liter Automatic All Wheel Drive Premium Package Hill Descent Control Traction Control Stability Control ABS (4-Wheel) Air Conditioning Power Windows Power Door Locks Power Steering Telescoping Wheel AM/FM Stereo CD/MP3 (Multi Disc) Premium Sound Navigation System Integrated Phone Dual Air Bags Side Air Bags Dual Power Seats Wood grain Leather Moon Roof Roof Rack Towing Package Alloy WheelsFuel City/Hwy 13/19 MPG2 YEARS FREE LUBE OIL AND FILTER CHANGES179443 Original Actual MilesONLY $5995.00! Carefree Motors has been family-owned and operated by Joe Kroto for 35 years! Conveniently located at 6941 E. 22nd Street in Tucson AZ 85710. (Across the street from Palo Verde High School) Feel free to stop by Monday - Friday 9:00am - 5:00pm and on Saturday from 10:00am - 2:00pm. You are welcome to give us a call with any questions you may have at 520-747-7162 or email us at carefreemtrs@mindspring.com! We look forward to meeting you your family and your friends! We are proud of our quality pre-owned vehicles and we are confident you will be happy purchasing your next vehicle from us!! We are here to assist you in acquiring the vehicle you want. We will not pressure you into purchasing a vehicle you have no interest in buying! For easy Loan Pre-Qualification contact the friendly staff at Lendmark Financial Services 520-319-8750. Conveniently located at 4528 E. Broadway Blvd Tucson AZ 85711. Or if you prefer we will prepare the paperwork necessary for your credit union to finance the vehicle. Of course if you don't require a lender we will gladly accept a cashiers check money order or cash. Wishing you a great new year!! We look forward to hearing from you soon!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 BMW X5 3.0i with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXFA13585LY06015
Stock: Y06015
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 74,690 miles
$7,995
AutoNation Chevrolet West Austin - Austin / Texas
Leather Seats All Wheel Drive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Chevrolet West Austin is excited to offer this 2005 BMW X5 4.4i. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Want more room? Want more style? This BMW X5 4.4i is the vehicle for you. Outstanding craftsmanship and artisanal refinements abound with this BMW X5 4.4i. This BMW X5 4.4i comes equipped with all wheel drive, which means no limitations as to how or where you can drive. Different terrains and varying weather conditions will have little effect as to how this vehicle performs. The X5 4.4i is well maintained and has just 74,690mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 BMW X5 4.4i with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXFB53555LV15315
Stock: 5LV15315
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 92,293 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,958
Riverton Elko Buick Chevrolet GMC - Elko / Nevada
Sterling Gray Metallic 2005 BMW X5 4.4i AWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic 4.4L V8 32V 10 Speakers, 16-Way Power Comfort Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Panorama Moonroof, Rear window defroster. Odometer is 38367 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 BMW X5 4.4i with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXFB53505LV10474
Stock: 0T051T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-20-2020
- used
2005 BMW X5 3.0i173,001 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,995
Smith Chevrolet - Idaho Falls / Idaho
Recent Arrival! 2005 BMW X5 3.0i Silver AWD 5-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 3.0L I6 DOHC 24V
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 BMW X5 3.0i with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXFA13505LY05117
Stock: N201141D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- used
2006 BMW X5 3.0i157,726 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,450
Choice Motor Car - Plainville / Connecticut
VERY nice running X5. Very clean leather and interior. Fresh trade-in at a local new car store who then wholesaled it to us. Loaded with heated leather seats, power sliding sunroof, in dash Navigation with wide screen, power windows locks and seats, keyless remote entry and so much more. Drives great. previous total loss history but has been inspected and runs great. Buy it with cash or finance with only $900 down and low weekly payments deducted straight from your checking or savings. Have good credit? We work with several lenders to get you the best rate. NO CREDIT? BAD CREDIT? Not to worry. BAD or NO credit is perfectly acceptable with our Guaranteed Credit approval program available to ANYONE who has ANY FORM of income, whether it be paystubs, unemployment, self employment, Social Security, Disability..You name it, We accept it!!! Easy weekly payments deducted directly from your checking or savings and there is no penalty for early payoffs! Sales tax and registration are included in your down payment. Hurry before it goes!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 BMW X5 3.0i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXFA13516LY27869
Stock: Y27869
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2006 BMW X5 3.0i134,911 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
Ultimate Rides - Appleton - Appleton / Wisconsin
All Wheel Drive! Large 2-Pane sun roof! Leather upholstery! This 2006 BMW X5 is a luxurious and comfortable ride!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 BMW X5 3.0i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXFA13596LY23973
Stock: 8345
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 128,366 milesTitle issue, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$9,990
Windy City Motorsports - Lombard / Illinois
This 2006 BMW X5 4dr 4.8is features a 4.8L V8 DOHC 32V 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Titanium Silver Metallic with a Black Nappa Leather Interior Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - 2006 BMW X5 4.8is 4.8L V8 AWD with auto trans in Titanium Silver Metallic/Black Leather! Clean carfax with no accidents! Has good service history! Hard to find 4.8L engine!! Fully loaded with *navigation *parking sensors *panoramic sunroof *heated steering wheel *bluetooth hands free *dual climate control *heated seats *power liftgate *rear heated seats *rear powered seats and more!! Call us today to schedule a test drive!! We finance anyone! Good credit, bad credit, no credit, NO PROBLEM!!!! Call us today 630-620-1900! For complete interior and exterior pictures and further details along with the free Carfax report, visit our website at www.intlcarcenter.com Advertised price is subject to change depending on buyers credit if financing with our lenders. - This BMW is in Good overall exterior condition, Good overall interior condition, Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Heated Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, Automatic Headlights, Automatic Load-Leveling, Child Safety Door Locks, Electrochromic Exterior Rearview Mirror, Electrochromic Interior Rearview Mirror, Electronic Brake Assistance, Electronic Parking Aid, Front Air Dam, Front Power Lumbar Support, Heated Exterior Mirror, High Intensity Discharge Headlights, Leather Seat, Load Bearing Exterior Rack, Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror, Power Trunk Lid, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear Wiper, Second Row Folding Seat, Skid Plate, Subwoofer, Telematics System Bluetooth, Center Console, Chrome Exhaust Tips, Cup Holders, Front Heated Seats, Head-Protection System, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Rear Heated Seats , Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Sales Department at 630-620-1900 or intlcarcenterinc@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 BMW X5 4.8is with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXFA93546LE84170
Stock: PMC1879
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-13-2020
- used
2006 BMW X5 4.4i173,363 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
82nd Auto Mall - Portland / Oregon
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 BMW X5 4.4i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXFB53596LV27694
Certified Pre-Owned: No
