Edmunds Rating
8.3 / 10
Consumer Rating
(22)
2018 BMW X5 Review

2018 BMW X5 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong performance from every model
  • Luxurious and comfortable cabin that lives up to its price tag
  • Less legroom for second-row occupants
  • Optional third-row seating is very tight
List Price Range
$30,999 - $75,888
Used X5 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Which X5 does Edmunds recommend?

The diesel-powered X5 xDrive35d model delivers the best combination of performance and efficiency. Choose the right options and it's easily the best value in the lineup. For safety-conscious shoppers, we suggest adding the optional Driver Assistance packages for another layer of passenger protection.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

8.3 / 10

The 2018 BMW X5 serves as a benchmark for the modern luxury performance crossover SUV. It impressively combines the attributes you normally associate with a BMW sedan and then adds true utility. A wide range of engine choices and trim packages ensures buyers can find the right configuration for their needs.

The X5 engine options include a turbocharged six-cylinder (300 horsepower, 300 pound-feet of torque), a diesel six-cylinder (255 hp, 413 lb-ft), a powerful V8 (445 hp, 480 lb-ft) and a plug-in hybrid (308 hp, 332 lb-ft). No matter what's under the hood, the X5 simultaneously provides a comfortable ride and sporty handling, and the X5's all-wheel-drive system provides extra traction in wet weather or the occasional trip off pavement.

There are a few downsides to the X5, with the main one being interior space. It's just not as roomy as some rival crossovers with third-row seats. Some of those rivals have fresher and newer designs, too. But overall we think the X5 is a solid pick if you want a luxury vehicle that offers a great combination of performance and utility.

Notably, we picked the 2018 BMW X5 as one of Edmunds' Best Midsize SUVs for 2018 and picked the 2018 BMW X5 xDrive40e as one of Edmunds' Best Luxury Hybrid SUVs for 2018.

2018 BMW X5 models

The 2018 BMW X5 is a midsize luxury SUV that is available in 35i, 35d, 40e and 50i trim levels. All have all-wheel drive (xDrive) except for the 35i, which comes standard with rear-wheel drive (sDrive). A high-performance X5 M variant is reviewed separately. There is seating for five passengers, and an optional third-row seat increases capacity to seven.

Standard features for the 35i and 35d models include 19-inch wheels, adaptive xenon headlights, LED foglights, power-folding and heated mirrors, auto-dimming mirrors, automatic wipers, a panoramic sunroof, roof rails, a power liftgate, and front and rear parking sensors.

On the inside, you get dual-zone automatic climate control, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, premium vinyl upholstery, power-adjustable and heated front seats, driver-seat memory functions, 40/20/40-split folding rear seats, BMW Assist emergency communications, a 10.2-inch central display screen, BMW's iDrive infotainment interface, a navigation system, voice controls and a nine-speaker sound system.

The 40e plug-in hybrid includes all of the above, along with adjustable suspension dampers and rear air suspension (optional on all other X5s), along with hybrid-specific instrumentation and additional iDrive menu items.

The X5 50i includes all of the features found in the 35i along with keyless ignition and entry, leather upholstery, upgraded front seats, four-zone climate control and 16-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound audio system.

Options include the Luxury, xLine and M Sport equipment lines that have different wheel designs (up to 20 inches), color schemes, and trim and upholstery types. The M Sport also includes sport front seats and shift paddles for the transmission.

Other bundled options include the Premium package for all but the 50i (keyless ignition and entry, four-zone climate control and satellite radio) and the Luxury Seating package (multicontour front seats with ventilation).

The Driver Assistance package adds a variety of driver safety aids, and you can get even more with the Driver Assistance Plus package. The Dynamic Handling package for xDrive models adds adaptive dampers, a rear air suspension and a body-roll mitigation feature for improved road holding. The Lighting package bundles upgraded adaptive LED headlights and automatic high-beam headlight control.

Other options for the BMW X5 include Apple CarPlay, a 16-speaker Bang & Olufsen surround-sound audio system, upgraded or extended leather upholstery, upgraded interior trim and manual sunshades for the rear windows. All X5s except the hybrid can be equipped with second-row comfort seats (with fore/aft and recline adjustment) and a third-row seat (includes the rear air suspension). You can also order a rear-seat entertainment system and a night-vision camera system.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2014 BMW X5 (turbo 3.0L inline-6 | 8-speed automatic | AWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current X5 has received minor revisions, including changes to the infotainment unit and a shuffling of options and trims structure. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's X5.

Driving

9.0
Surprising agility and strong, willing engine choices competently move this heavy SUV around. We tested the base turbocharged six-cylinder version in this rating and found it more than adequate.

Acceleration

9.0
The 300-hp turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine is smooth and refined and has plenty of torque. There is some slight throttle hesitation from a stop. Shifts from the automatic transmission are similarly smooth.

Braking

8.5
Adequately firm pedal is easy to modulate in driving around town. Its stopping ability in a panic situation is limited less by its brakes and more by its all-season tires.

Steering

8.0
The precise steering doesn't necessarily tell you about every divot in the road, but it doesn't feel synthetic either. Effort is substantial but not off-putting at parking lot speeds.

Handling

8.0
A heavy vehicle at 4,836 pounds, the X5 manages to get around corners feeling sharp-footed, never ponderous. Capable and confidence-inspiring. Our test car was equipped with the optional Dynamic Damper system.

Drivability

9.5
It's hard to fault the X5 for its driving dynamics, given its class of vehicle. This is an accomplished machine that sweats the details of the primary driving controls.

Comfort

8.5
The cabin appointments are first-rate, and the X5 comports itself well on the road. Few faults to be found apart from some extraneous noise, which is likely a consequence of the run-flat tires.

Seat comfort

9.5
Superb comfort and support from the seats, which are well-suited to long-distance driving.

Ride comfort

8.5
The X5's suspension is tuned on the firm side, yet it's still capable of absorbing most road imperfections. From time to time, the ride gets choppy on rough pavement, but this is the exception and not the rule.

Noise & vibration

6.5
Road noise is present to a degree that is not quite up to the standards of the class. There's also prominent wind noise from the driver's side windshield pillar at elevated freeway speeds.

Climate control

The system is easy enough to understand and use, but the vents don't put out sufficient cooling air in terms of volume and temperature. The vehicle takes too long to begin feeling comfortable after sitting in a parking lot.

Interior

8.0
Richly appointed and easy on the eyes, the cabin is a well-engineered space. Cargo room is a tick bigger than before, but it's still not exceptional. The running boards aren't well-designed.

Ease of use

9.0
The controls are logically laid out and easy to access. The X5's knob-based multimedia system (iDrive) is preferable to many touchscreen-based systems.

Getting in/getting out

5.5
Ingress is — ironically — severely hampered by the running board extensions, which are too narrow to be useful. It's also a rather large step up into the cabin.

Driving position

Plenty of seat and steering wheel adjustment. There's a very wide range of movement in the telescoping wheel, too. When you're all set, the gauges are very clearly visible through the steering wheel, too.

Roominess

8.5
Lots of headroom and plenty of space to sprawl out, both up front and in back.

Visibility

8.0
Great view ahead and to the sides. The substantial rear pillars block the view over your shoulder. Good thing there's a backup camera, but it's an optional extra.

Quality

9.5
Panels are well fit with consistent gaps, and no squeaks or rattles were to be found. The interior oozes quality. This is a well-made crossover.

Utility

7.5
The X5's cargo area isn't cavernous, given the exterior dimensions, but it's appropriate for the segment. The rear hatch is split into two halves — a hatch and a short tailgate. There's a reasonable amount of interior storage space for your personal items.

Technology

This X5 benefits from years of constant refinement of BMW's iDrive system, and the 2018 version features Apple CarPlay compatibility. The audio and navigation systems both work quite well.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall8.3 / 10
Driving9.0
Comfort8.5
Interior8.0
Utility7.5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 BMW X5.

5(59%)
4(18%)
3(14%)
2(4%)
1(5%)
4.2
22 reviews
22 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Reliable, safe, excellent mileage
Vin Tanner,03/25/2018
xDrive35d 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
This is our 2nd X5 diesel. Both have been trouble free. Mileage is much better than projected. Highway mpg is 35-37 depending on terrain. Same for previous X5. Diesel prices average 10% higher in FL, but mileage is 60-80% better than V8 gasoline. No brainer since torque is similar. The one thing I would like to see with BMW is weather radar/ability to access iphone apps for such via LTE networks. BMW says that is coming. X5 is adequate in size, bigger families may wait for the X7. This has been a superior vehicle and rides better than our ML series did. Yes, we will continue to buy the X5 diesel.
Hot 40e
Al smith,11/07/2018
xDrive40e iPerformance 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)
For my 82 K, really love this vechical, after reading the othe reviews I’ve had NONE of the other problems referred to, mine is a 5 star, mileage is running well over 30mpg
Wish I could return
Chris Oakley,10/04/2018
xDrive50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
This is definitely the worst car I've ever purchased. I paid $85k for my 2018 BMW X5. I've had numerous issues since I purchased it. It was not aligned from the factory and I had to take it in almost immediately to have an alignment done. The seatbelts were really noisy in the front seats. I had them replaced and they are a bit better now, but it's ridiculous to have this issue on such an expensive car. The electronics leave a lot to be desired. Sometimes it will automatically switch driver profiles. Sometimes it won't. There doesn't seem to be any reason why. Even the so-called "geniuses" at the dealer didn't know why. At around 8,000 miles, several interior panels started rattling and making noise. The seat motor in the passenger seat went out and that had to be replaced. I'm so done with this car and BMW. It's my first and definitely my last. There are some nice things about the car, but it's pretty hard for me to enjoy them when there are so many other things wrong with it.
More than you expect
Mark G,08/09/2018
xDrive35d 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
Previously had a ML350 bluetec. The ride, handling and performance are superior on all counts. And that is not even counting better MPG. The only three area's that I find the X5 short in are backseat room, specifically legroom, slightly smaller cargo area and confusing and lacking equipment packages. My thought is that a number of options on the X5 for a luxury SUV could and should be standard. I cannot express the significant difference in handling and engine performance vs the ML 350. If you are not familiar with diesel you will be hard pressed to notice the difference against a typical gasoline engine. Certainly X5 owners with a gasoline model will notice the difference, but it is important to express that the diesel is not lacking by any means. Price aside it is a good value for the money and you will not be disappointed. Going on 8 months now and couldn't be happier.
See all 22 reviews of the 2018 BMW X5
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Hybrid
N/A
MPG
23 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Diesel
255 hp @ 4000 rpm
See all Used 2018 BMW X5 features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the X5 models:

Active Blind-Spot Detection
Warns drivers when there are vehicles or objects in the vehicle's blind spots.
Active Driving Assistant
Helps drivers avoid calamity by combining front collision mitigation, pedestrian detection and lane departure warning.
Rear Axle Air Suspension
Keeps the car level when heavily loaded, ensuring consistent high-speed handling and braking performance.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover18.8%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2018 BMW X5

Used 2018 BMW X5 Overview

The Used 2018 BMW X5 is offered in the following submodels: X5 SUV, X5 Hybrid, X5 Diesel. Available styles include xDrive35i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), sDrive35i 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), xDrive40e iPerformance 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A), xDrive35d 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A), and xDrive50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 BMW X5?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 BMW X5 trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 BMW X5 xDrive35i is priced between $33,995 and$53,990 with odometer readings between 4675 and96417 miles.
  • The Used 2018 BMW X5 xDrive50i is priced between $56,790 and$75,888 with odometer readings between 4232 and21255 miles.
  • The Used 2018 BMW X5 xDrive35d is priced between $41,998 and$45,956 with odometer readings between 29517 and36518 miles.
  • The Used 2018 BMW X5 xDrive40e iPerformance is priced between $30,999 and$51,999 with odometer readings between 272 and53285 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 BMW X5s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 BMW X5 for sale near. There are currently 42 used and CPO 2018 X5s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $30,999 and mileage as low as 272 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 BMW X5.

Can't find a used 2018 BMW X5s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used BMW X5 for sale - 2 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $16,795.

Find a used BMW for sale - 12 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $14,687.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW X5 for sale - 2 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $7,677.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW for sale - 2 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $25,445.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 BMW X5?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

