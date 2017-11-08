More about the 2018 BMW X5

Used 2018 BMW X5 Overview

The Used 2018 BMW X5 is offered in the following submodels: X5 SUV, X5 Hybrid, X5 Diesel. Available styles include xDrive35i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), sDrive35i 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), xDrive40e iPerformance 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A), xDrive35d 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A), and xDrive50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 BMW X5 ?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 BMW X5 trim styles: The Used 2018 BMW X5 xDrive35i is priced between $33,995 and $53,990 with odometer readings between 4675 and 96417 miles.

The Used 2018 BMW X5 xDrive50i is priced between $56,790 and $75,888 with odometer readings between 4232 and 21255 miles.

The Used 2018 BMW X5 xDrive35d is priced between $41,998 and $45,956 with odometer readings between 29517 and 36518 miles.

The Used 2018 BMW X5 xDrive40e iPerformance is priced between $30,999 and $51,999 with odometer readings between 272 and 53285 miles.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 BMW X5?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

