Used 2017 BMW X5 for Sale Near Me

Porsche Orlando - Maitland / Florida

Taupe; Extended Merino Leather Upholstery Imperial Blue Metallic Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2017 BMW X5 xDrive35i is proudly offered by Porsche of Orlando. This 2017 BMW X5 comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. With its full CARFAX one-owner history report, you'll know exactly what you are getting with this well-kept BMW X5. If you're in the market for an incredible SUV -- and value on-the-road comfort and manners more than ultimate off-road prowess or tow capacity -- you'll definitely want to check out this BMW X5 xDrive35i. The BMW X5 xDrive35i's pristine good looks were combined with the BMW high standard of excellence in order to make this a unique find. Simply put, this all wheel drive vehicle is engineered with higher standards. Enjoy improved steering, superior acceleration, and increased stability and safety while driving this AWD BMWX5 xDrive35i. In addition to being well-cared for, this BMW X5 has very low mileage making it a rare find. If, upon choosing the road less traveled you find yourself lost, relax and remember this beautiful car has navigation. How often was the oil changed? Were important service intervals taken care of? You'll have the records on this vehicles to know for sure. If not for a few miles on the odometer you would be hard-pressed to know this 2017 BMW X5 is a pre-owned vehicle. BMW's X5 offers seating for seven with high-tech on- and off-road capabilities. With great styling as well as a host of refinements throughout its development, the package is hard to ignore. Although it ranks among the more expensive SUVs in its class, it's a strong competitor, offering a wide range of options not found on the Acura MDX, Lexus RX 350 or Mercedes M-Class. The X5 M competes with the top-of-the-line GL-Class from Mercedes and the Cayenne GTS from Porsche. The BMW offers intense performance for less money than either without giving up comfort and capability both on- and off-road. Interesting features of this model are intense performance from X5 M, hybrid powertrain available, available all-wheel drive, powerful engine choices, and BMW luxury and build quality. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 BMW X5 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5UXKR0C30H0V81160

Stock: H0V81160

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-18-2020