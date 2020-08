Used 2017 BMW X5 for Sale Near Me

BMW of Fremont - Fremont / California

Canberra Beige; Dakota Leather Upholstery Atlas Cedar Metallic Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. BMW of Fremont is pleased to be currently offering this 2017 BMW X5 xDrive35d with 16,266mi. This BMW includes: WHEELS: 19 Aluminum Wheels ATLAS CEDAR METALLIC PREMIUM PACKAGE WiFi Hotspot Multi-Zone A/C Keyless Start HD Radio A/C Climate Control Hands-Free Liftgate Satellite Radio Power Door Locks Keyless Entry Rear A/C Remote Trunk Release DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Back-Up Camera Heads-Up Display Cross-Traffic Alert CANBERRA BEIGE, DAKOTA LEATHER UPHOLSTERY Leather Seats DRIVING ASSISTANCE PLUS PACKAGE Lane Departure Warning Back-Up Camera Brake Assist Blind Spot Monitor *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This vehicle has passed our highest inspection standards and is therefore awarded a Certified status. This SUV is a great example of beauty and brawn with classic styling and a workhorse power plant. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2017 BMW X5 xDrive35d is the perfect example of the modern luxury. This vehicle has an added performance bonus: AWD. It improves handling on those winding back roads, and gives you added safety and control when driving through wet and snow weather conditions. One of the best things about this BMW X5 is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the BMW X5 xDrive35d. Drive any city's streets like you've lived there all your life using the navigation system on this BMW X5. More information about the 2017 BMW X5: BMW's X5 offers seating for seven with high-tech on- and off-road capabilities. With great styling as well as a host of refinements throughout its development, the package is hard to ignore. Although it ranks among the more expensive SUVs in its class, it's a strong competitor, offering a wide range of options not found on the Acura MDX, Lexus RX 350 or Mercedes M-Class. The X5 M competes with the top-of-the-line GL-Class from Mercedes and the Cayenne GTS from Porsche. The BMW offers intense performance for less money than either without giving up comfort and capability both on- and off-road. This model sets itself apart with intense performance from X5 M, hybrid powertrain available, available all-wheel drive, powerful engine choices, and BMW luxury and build quality *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 BMW X5 xDrive35d with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 23 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5UXKS4C39H0Y16067

Stock: H0Y16067

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 07-28-2020