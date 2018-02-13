Used 2017 BMW X5 for Sale Near Me
- 32,211 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$38,722$11,684 Below Market
South Shore Jaguar Land Rover - Schererville / Indiana
Aerodynamic Kit, High-Gloss Roof Rails, M Sport Package, M Sport Package (337), M Steering Wheel, Poplar Wood Trim, Shadowline Exterior Trim, Sport Seats, Standard Suspension, Wheels: 19 x 9 M Light Alloy Double Spoke, Without Lines Designation Outside. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 5244 miles below market average!Black Sapphire Metallic 2017 BMW X5 4D Sport Utility xDrive35i 3.0L I6 DOHC 24V TwinPower Turbo 8-Speed Automatic AWD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X5 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKR0C3XH0X78627
Stock: J20230A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 48,047 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$30,995$9,250 Below Market
Auto Gallery Imports - Westbury / New York
ALL WHEEL DRIVE, NAVIGATION GPS*, M SPORT PACKAGE, PREMIUM PACKAGE, DRIVER ASSIST PACKAGE, BMW LIGHT PACKAGE*, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEADS UP DISPLAY, PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL, REAR VIEW CAMERA, LUGGAGE RACK! MP3 Player, iPhone Connection, Satellite Radio, Leather Seats, Traction Control, ABS Anti-Lock Brakes, Power Windows/ Locks/ Seats/ Mirrors/Steering, Air Conditioning, Air Bags, Rear Window Defroster, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X5 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKR0C36H0V84063
Stock: 40000G
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- 14,086 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$37,999$5,999 Below Market
Ambar Motors - Miami / Florida
To help fight the COVID-19 pandemic and ensure safety and heath of our customer and community we are now applying a state-of-the-art Vehicle Disinfection and Long Term Microbial Control System with Surface Protectant engineered specifically for automotive use. CARFAX One-Owner. 2017 BMW X5 xDrive35i AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L I6 DOHC 24V TwinPower Turbo Bluetooth, Rear Backup Camera, Service Records Available, Free Carfax, 1-Owner, Great Economy, ONE OWNER, NEW BRAKES, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE WIRELESS, POWER SEATS, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, RUNNING BOARDS, LEATHER SEATS, NON SMOKER, LOCAL TRADE, POWER AND MEMORY SEATING, PANORAMIC MOONROOF, NAVIGATION/GPS, PASSED DEALER INSPECTION, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY, X5 xDrive35i, 4D Sport Utility, 3.0L I6 DOHC 24V TwinPower Turbo, 8-Speed Automatic, AWD, Alpine White, Terra, 4-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Dakota Leather Upholstery, Driving Assistance Package, Driving Assistance Plus Package, Head-Up Display, Navigation System, Premium Package, Rear-View Camera, SiriusXM Satellite Radio w/1 Year All Access, Speed Limit Information, Surround View, WiFi Hotspot, Wireless Charging.Odometer is 14961 miles below market average!Reviews:* Strong performance from every model; luxurious and comfortable cabin that lives up to its price tag; optional diesel engine is as potent as it is efficient; a long list of optional features allows for a wide range of customization. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X5 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKR0C37H0X79332
Stock: 14153
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 50,521 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$27,495$8,021 Below Market
Power Motor Group - Lindenhurst / New York
Why Power Motor Group? We have over 100 certified and well maintained pre-owned vehicles in stock which means an inventory of cars for any want or purpose you may have. View our entire inventory by visiting our virtual showroom at powermotorgroup.com. We invite you to come in to test any one of our vehicles to ensure that it suits your wants and needs. We understand that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer we welcome the challenge of exceeding those standards every time. Our primary goal is to treat the needs of each individual customer with exemplary concern and consideration. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence and earn your trust the transparent way! Save yourself time and money - fill out a credit application online at powermotorgroup.com and get PRE-APPROVED! We also offer same day delivery. While we make every effort to ensure the data listed is correct, there may be instances where the pricing, options and/or vehicle features may be listed incorrectly. Please refer to dealers website for exact pricing, promotions and programs that may apply! Dealer cannot be held liable for data that is listed incorrectly. We do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Visit powermotorgroup.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at (631) 450-4710 today to schedule your test drive. Prices shown above may vary from region to region and are subject to change. All cars are sold cosmetically As-Is. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. Price does not including tax, title, license, destination charges, finance charges, certification charges or any reconditioning fees. Prices and payments are computed with a $3500 down payment, financing for 72 months at 7.9% with approved credit. Every reasonable effort has been made to insure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, however absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. Please verify any information by calling us at (631) 450-4710 or by visiting us at the dealership. ***Power Motor Group Specials***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X5 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKR0C39H0V74773
Stock: V74773
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 47,069 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$26,795$6,869 Below Market
Auto Gallery Imports - Westbury / New York
ALL WHEEL DRIVE, NAVIGATION GPS*, LUXURY LINE PACKAGE, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL, REAR VIEW CAMERA! MP3 Player, iPhone Connection, Satellite Radio, Leather Seats, Traction Control, ABS Anti-Lock Brakes, Power Windows/ Locks/ Seats/ Mirrors/Steering, Air Conditioning, Air Bags, Rear Window Defroster, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X5 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKR0C38H0V74926
Stock: 39570GC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-09-2020
- 34,021 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$25,900$10,567 Below Market
Dip's Luxury Motors - Elizabeth / New Jersey
This 2017 BMW X5 4dr xDrive35i Sports Activity Vehicle features a 3.0L DOHC I-6 24V TWINPOWER TURBO 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Jet Black with a Black interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Sport Package, Adaptive headlights, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 908-327-9292 or dipsluxurymotors@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X5 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKR0C39H0V72764
Stock: V72764
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-02-2020
- 24,741 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$36,734$5,932 Below Market
Fishers Imports - Fishers / Indiana
Certified. White 2017 BMW X5 xDrive35i AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L I6 DOHC 24V TwinPower Turbo Black Leather, 10 Speakers, 3.154 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-Theft AM/FM Stereo w/CD/MP3, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: BMW Assist eCall, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Head restraints memory, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Lumbar Support, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Poplar Wood Trim, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Front Seats, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Rear-View Camera, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Satin Aluminum Roof Rails, Security system, SensaTec Upholstery, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Standard Suspension, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Weather band radio, Wheels: 19" x 9" Lt Alloy Orbit Gray (Style 449).Recent Arrival! Odometer is 14704 miles below market average!Certification Program Details: Type your description hereReviews: * Strong performance from every model; luxurious and comfortable cabin that lives up to its price tag; optional diesel engine is as potent as it is efficient; a long list of optional features allows for a wide range of customization. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X5 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKR0C35H0V73295
Stock: WD3295
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-03-2020
- certified
2017 BMW X5 xDrive40e iPerformance20,223 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$42,477$8,335 Below Market
Baron BMW - Merriam / Kansas
Looking for a 2017 BMW X5? This is it. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. Gone are the days of SUVs being the size of a tank and handling like one. This BMW X5 is a perfect example of how SUVs have evolved into vehicles that are as refined as they are rugged. This BMW X5 xDrive40e iPerformance is for the discerning driver who demands the utmost of his vehicle. Once you see this BMW, you'll quickly see that this is the perfect vehicle for the outdoor junky! You'll even feel relaxed knowing that this All-Wheel drive vehicle will get you to where you are going no matter what may come your way. Also, with this BMW X5's dependable control you'll be able to drive into the sunset without a care in the world! The X5 xDrive40e iPerformance is well maintained and has just 20,205mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. More information about the 2017 BMW X5: BMW's X5 offers seating for seven with high-tech on- and off-road capabilities. With great styling as well as a host of refinements throughout its development, the package is hard to ignore. Although it ranks among the more expensive SUVs in its class, it's a strong competitor, offering a wide range of options not found on the Acura MDX, Lexus RX 350 or Mercedes M-Class. The X5 M competes with the top-of-the-line GL-Class from Mercedes and the Cayenne GTS from Porsche. The BMW offers intense performance for less money than either without giving up comfort and capability both on- and off-road. Strengths of this model include intense performance from X5 M, hybrid powertrain available, available all-wheel drive, powerful engine choices, and BMW luxury and build quality We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X5 xDrive40e iPerformance with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKT0C35H0S81082
Stock: H0S81082
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 53,250 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$27,495$7,461 Below Market
European Masters - Great Neck / New York
NAVIGATION X LINE PACKAGE PREMIUM PACKAGE DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE DRIVER ASSISTANCE PLUS PACKAGE COLD WEATHER PACKAGE BLIND SPOT ASSISTANCE X Drive All Wheel Drive, MP3 Player, Panoramic Roof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Parking Distance Control, Rear View Camera, 3rd Row Seating, Luggage Rack, BlueTooth, iPhone Connection, Satellite Radio, Leather Seats, Traction Control,ABS Anti-Lock Brakes, Power Windows/Locks/ Seats/ Mirrors/Steering, Air Conditioning, Air Bags, Rear WindowDefroster, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel. Price excludes tax, title, Reg. fees. Special Internet pricingposted on this ad/coupon/promotion is only available to customers who referencesuch pricing present the ad at time of sale otherwise our store standardlist price applies. Certified Pre-Owned programavailable. price subject to change daily without notice based on market value,inventory subject to prior sales, Monthly payments based on $3K down,96months@1.99% Apr, Financing also available with $0 down, Rates, terms, financethru dealer only, credit subject to primary lender approval. Its consumerresponsibility to verify vehicle options packages. Any error voids thead.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X5 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKR0C35H0V84538
Stock: 39853D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-20-2020
- 35,631 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$26,500$12,185 Below Market
Dip's Luxury Motors - Elizabeth / New Jersey
This 2017 BMW X5 4dr xDrive35i Sports Activity Vehicle features a 3.0L DOHC I-6 24V TWINPOWER TURBO 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Alpine White with a Black interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Sport Package, Adaptive headlights, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 908-327-9292 or dipsluxurymotors@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X5 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKR0C3XH0V74992
Stock: V74992
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-02-2020
- 41,465 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$25,900$9,703 Below Market
Dip's Luxury Motors - Elizabeth / New Jersey
This 2017 BMW X5 4dr xDrive35i Sports Activity Vehicle features a 3.0L DOHC I-6 24V TWINPOWER TU 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Carbon Black Metallic with a Criollo Brown interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Sport Package, Adaptive headlights, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 908-327-9292 or dipsluxurymotors@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X5 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKR0C31H0V73892
Stock: V73892
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-02-2020
- certified
2017 BMW X5 xDrive35i20,413 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$41,495$5,567 Below Market
Passport BMW - Suitland / Maryland
BMW Certified, GREAT MILES 20,413! Heated Seats, NAV, Sunroof, 3rd Row Seat, Power Liftgate, Panoramic Roof, All Wheel Drive, Turbo, Alloy Wheels, 3RD ROW SEAT , APPLE CARPLAY COMPATIBILITY , TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/STE. MULTI-CONTOUR SEATS, PREMIUM PACKAGE TIBBFX.OPTION PACKAGESPREMIUM PACKAGE 4-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, WiFi Hotspot, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Wireless Charging, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PLUS PACKAGE Active Blind Spot Detection, Speed Limit Information, Surround View, Active Driving Assistant, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, pedestrian warning and city collision mitigation, 3RD ROW SEAT Rear Axle Air Suspension, 3rd Row Seat Climate ControlBUY WITH CONFIDENCEAdditional plans are available to extend coverage, if desired, Every vehicle is thoroughly inspected and reconditioned by BMW-Certified technicians, 1-Year/Unlimited Miles plus balance of original new vehicle limited warranty (4-Year/50,000-miles), Roadside Assistance includes jump starts, tire changes, lock out service, and fuel/fluid delivery, 24/7 Roadside Assistance (even if someone else is driving your vehicle), Trip interruption benefits are included, Service loaner and/or alternate transport are included for the duration of your protection planWHY BUY FROM USPassport BMW is your full service dealer for new BMW and pre-owned sales, service and parts, and serves Washington DC, Suitland, Waldorf, and all of the VA and MD Washington DC Metro Area. All pricing is inclusive of rebates and incentives and is plus tax, tags, government fees, freight (new cars) and a dealer service fee of $500 (not required by law). See center for details. Experience "The Ultimate Driving Machine" today! Full Or Scheduled Maintenance MAY Be Available. Check With Center For Details .Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.Using CARFAX vehicle history reports every used vehicle's title can be researched against an extensive database. CARFAX Vehicle History Reports include title information (including salvaged or junked titles) flood damage history total loss accident history odometer readings lemon history number of owners accident indicators (such as airbag deployments) state emissions inspection results service records and vehicle use (taxi rental lease etc.). This high level of consumer protection allows you to choose and purchase any of our quality vehicles with the confidence you deserve. Note CARFAX records may be incomplete and there may also be delays in reporting information. Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open manufacturer recalls for a vehicle from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's recall website https//vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X5 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKR0C31H0V84536
Stock: P63543
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- certified
2017 BMW X5 xDrive40e iPerformance31,348 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$39,999$7,505 Below Market
BMW of Denver Downtown - Denver / Colorado
WHEELS: 19" X 9" M LIGHT ALLOY DOUBLE SPOKE -inc: Style 467M, SURROUND VIEW, SOFT-CLOSE AUTOMATIC DOORS, REAR-VIEW CAMERA, PREMIUM PACKAGE -inc: 4-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, WiFi Hotspot, SiriusXM Satellite Radio w/1 Year All Access, Wireless Charging, MOCHA INTERIOR DESIGN PACKAGE -inc: Black Nappa leather dashboard w/contrast stitching, Mocha Nappa Leather Package, M SPORT PACKAGE -inc: M foot rest and M door sills, Shadowline Exterior Trim, Transmission: STEPTRONIC Automatic w/Shift Paddles, Wheels: 19" x 9" M Light Alloy Double Spoke Style 467M, M Steering Wheel, M Sport Package (337), Without Lines Designation Outside, High-Gloss Roof Rails, Aerodynamic Kit, Sport Seats, LIGHTING PACKAGE -inc: Adaptive Full LED Lights, Automatic High Beams, IVORY WHITE/BLACK, DAKOTA LEATHER UPHOLSTERY, HARMAN/KARDON SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM. This BMW X5 has a dependable Intercooled Turbo Gas/Electric I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This BMW X5 xDrive40e iPerformance Has Everything You Want *DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE -inc: Head-Up Display, Rear-View Camera, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE -inc: Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Retractable Headlight Washers , Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/STEPTRONIC, Tracker System, Tires: P255/50R19 Run-Flat AS, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Sport Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away, Smart Device Integration, Side Impact Beams, Satellite Radio Preparation, Roof Rack Rails Only, Roll-Up Cargo Cover, Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Murray BMW of Denver, 4320 E Kentucky Ave, Glendale, CO 80246 to claim your BMW X5!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X5 xDrive40e iPerformance with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKT0C57H0S80789
Stock: LH0S80789
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 54,827 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$28,999$6,382 Below Market
CarVision Mitsubishi - Norristown / Pennsylvania
***PRICE AS NEW $58,900*** ***WARRANTY COVERAGE EXPIRED*** VEHICLE OVERVIEW The 2017 BMW X5 lineup continues the evolution by satisfying all of the comfort and convenience requirements demanded by families and pleasing drivers with strong performance and an engaging driving experience. Standard features for the 35i model include 19-inch wheels, adaptive xenon headlights, LED foglights, power-folding and heated mirrors, auto-dimming mirrors, automatic wipers, a panoramic sunroof, roof rails, a power liftgate, and front and rear parking sensors. FEATURES One Owner AWD Back-Up Camera Bluetooth Connection Climate Control Fog Lamps HID headlights Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Heated Seats Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Keyless Start Multi-Zone A/C Navigation System Parking Assist Power Liftgate Power Seats Privacy Glass Rain Sensing Wipers Running Boards/Side Steps Seat Memory Smart Device Integration Tire Pressure Monitor Woodgrain Interior Trim
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X5 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKR0C33H0X81112
Stock: X81112
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- certified
2017 BMW X5 xDrive35d16,266 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$41,882$4,758 Below Market
BMW of Fremont - Fremont / California
Canberra Beige; Dakota Leather Upholstery Atlas Cedar Metallic Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. BMW of Fremont is pleased to be currently offering this 2017 BMW X5 xDrive35d with 16,266mi. This BMW includes: WHEELS: 19 Aluminum Wheels ATLAS CEDAR METALLIC PREMIUM PACKAGE WiFi Hotspot Multi-Zone A/C Keyless Start HD Radio A/C Climate Control Hands-Free Liftgate Satellite Radio Power Door Locks Keyless Entry Rear A/C Remote Trunk Release DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Back-Up Camera Heads-Up Display Cross-Traffic Alert CANBERRA BEIGE, DAKOTA LEATHER UPHOLSTERY Leather Seats DRIVING ASSISTANCE PLUS PACKAGE Lane Departure Warning Back-Up Camera Brake Assist Blind Spot Monitor *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This vehicle has passed our highest inspection standards and is therefore awarded a Certified status. This SUV is a great example of beauty and brawn with classic styling and a workhorse power plant. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2017 BMW X5 xDrive35d is the perfect example of the modern luxury. This vehicle has an added performance bonus: AWD. It improves handling on those winding back roads, and gives you added safety and control when driving through wet and snow weather conditions. One of the best things about this BMW X5 is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the BMW X5 xDrive35d. Drive any city's streets like you've lived there all your life using the navigation system on this BMW X5. More information about the 2017 BMW X5: BMW's X5 offers seating for seven with high-tech on- and off-road capabilities. With great styling as well as a host of refinements throughout its development, the package is hard to ignore. Although it ranks among the more expensive SUVs in its class, it's a strong competitor, offering a wide range of options not found on the Acura MDX, Lexus RX 350 or Mercedes M-Class. The X5 M competes with the top-of-the-line GL-Class from Mercedes and the Cayenne GTS from Porsche. The BMW offers intense performance for less money than either without giving up comfort and capability both on- and off-road. This model sets itself apart with intense performance from X5 M, hybrid powertrain available, available all-wheel drive, powerful engine choices, and BMW luxury and build quality *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X5 xDrive35d with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKS4C39H0Y16067
Stock: H0Y16067
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 26,790 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$26,500$11,785 Below Market
Exotic Auto Group - Elizabeth / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X5 sDrive35i with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKR2C30H0W43202
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 43,742 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$25,900$8,479 Below Market
Dip's Luxury Motors - Elizabeth / New Jersey
This 2017 BMW X5 4dr xDrive35i Sports Activity Vehicle features a 3.0L DOHC I-6 24V TWINPOWER TURBO 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Imperial Blue Metallic with a Terra interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Sport Package, Adaptive headlights, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 908-327-9292 or dipsluxurymotors@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X5 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKR0C31H0V73715
Stock: V73715
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-02-2020
- 45,138 milesGreat Deal
$30,989$6,219 Below Market
Porsche Orlando - Maitland / Florida
Taupe; Extended Merino Leather Upholstery Imperial Blue Metallic Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2017 BMW X5 xDrive35i is proudly offered by Porsche of Orlando. This 2017 BMW X5 comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. With its full CARFAX one-owner history report, you'll know exactly what you are getting with this well-kept BMW X5. If you're in the market for an incredible SUV -- and value on-the-road comfort and manners more than ultimate off-road prowess or tow capacity -- you'll definitely want to check out this BMW X5 xDrive35i. The BMW X5 xDrive35i's pristine good looks were combined with the BMW high standard of excellence in order to make this a unique find. Simply put, this all wheel drive vehicle is engineered with higher standards. Enjoy improved steering, superior acceleration, and increased stability and safety while driving this AWD BMWX5 xDrive35i. In addition to being well-cared for, this BMW X5 has very low mileage making it a rare find. If, upon choosing the road less traveled you find yourself lost, relax and remember this beautiful car has navigation. How often was the oil changed? Were important service intervals taken care of? You'll have the records on this vehicles to know for sure. If not for a few miles on the odometer you would be hard-pressed to know this 2017 BMW X5 is a pre-owned vehicle. BMW's X5 offers seating for seven with high-tech on- and off-road capabilities. With great styling as well as a host of refinements throughout its development, the package is hard to ignore. Although it ranks among the more expensive SUVs in its class, it's a strong competitor, offering a wide range of options not found on the Acura MDX, Lexus RX 350 or Mercedes M-Class. The X5 M competes with the top-of-the-line GL-Class from Mercedes and the Cayenne GTS from Porsche. The BMW offers intense performance for less money than either without giving up comfort and capability both on- and off-road. Interesting features of this model are intense performance from X5 M, hybrid powertrain available, available all-wheel drive, powerful engine choices, and BMW luxury and build quality. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X5 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKR0C30H0V81160
Stock: H0V81160
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
