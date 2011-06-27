Used 2012 BMW X5 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Trim
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Options & Packages
Vehicle Listing Details
- $15,995Great Deal | $3,717 below market
2012 BMW X5 xDrive35d72,050 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Trademark - Manassas / Virginia
2012 BMW X5 X-Drive 35D1 Owner, Diesel, Premium Pkg, Navigation System, Panoramic Sunroof 4WD/AWD, ABS Brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, AM/FM Stereo, Automatic Transmission, Auxiliary Audio Input, Bluetooth, CD Audio, Cold Weather Package, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Diesel Engine, Front Seat Heaters, Leatherette Seats, Memory Seat(s), Overhead Airbags, Parking Sensors, Power Liftgate/DeckLid, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Seat(s), Power Windows, Premium Package, Rear Air Conditioning, Rear Defroster, Rear Seat Heaters, Rear Sunshade, Rear View Camera w Top View, Run Flat Tires, Running Boards, Side Airbags, Smart Key, Traction Control, Financing And Extended Service Plans Available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW X5 xDrive35d with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXZW0C58CL672466
Stock: AT12971
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- New Listing$10,995Great Deal
2012 BMW X5 xDrive50i105,583 milesDelivery available*
AutoNation Ford South Fort Worth - Fort Worth / Texas
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW X5 xDrive50i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXZV8C59CL422185
Stock: CL422185
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- $8,999Great Deal | $3,610 below market
2012 BMW X5 xDrive35i Sport Activity123,696 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Inessa Motors - Canoga Park / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW X5 xDrive35i Sport Activity with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXZV4C52CL756695
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $16,780Great Deal | $6,420 below market
2012 BMW X5 xDrive35d64,548 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
First Class Auto Land - Philadelphia / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW X5 xDrive35d with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXZW0C5XCL672095
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $11,495Great Deal | $3,757 below market
2012 BMW X5 xDrive35i83,282 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Select Auto Outlet - Virginia Beach / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW X5 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXZV4C51CL985269
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $11,999Great Deal | $1,830 below market
2012 BMW X5 xDrive35i Premium96,060 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Concord Toyota - Concord / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW X5 xDrive35i Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXZV4C58CL746284
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $13,988Fair Deal | $1,967 below market
2012 BMW X5 xDrive35d96,652 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Capitol Buick GMC - San Jose / California
DGDG Value *2012 BMW X5 xDrive35d* (AWD, 6-Speed Automatic with Steptronic, 3.0L I6 DOHC 24V Advanced Diesel) with 96,652 miles. Sanitized, disinfected, and deodorized with BG Vehicle Sanitizing Service. Oil and filter changed. DGDG Value Cars are reliable rides for car shoppers on a budget! Each vehicle has over 90,000 miles and has undergone our 80-Point Vehicle Inspection. DGDG Value Cars have a clean title and come with a 3-Day/250-Mile Return Policy - as well as a Vehicle History Report, and an optional DGDG Extended Service Contract.*Vehicle Features:* * Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror * Front dual zone A/C * Front fog lights * Fully automatic headlights * Head restraints memory * Heated door mirrors * Heated Front Bucket Seats * High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon * Nevada Leather Upholstery * Power adjustable front head restraints * Rain sensing wipers * Rear window defroster * Remote keyless entry * Speed-sensing steering * Speed-Sensitive Wipers * Steering wheel memory * Steering wheel mounted A/C controls * Steering wheel mounted audio controls.*Disclosures:* Prices do not include government fees, taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, or any emission testing charge.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW X5 xDrive35d with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXZW0C51CL668694
Stock: B11353A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- New Listing$14,490Good Deal | $2,789 below market
2012 BMW X5 xDrive35d87,985 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Byers Volvo Cars - Columbus / Ohio
HARD TO FIND DIESEL MODEL LEATHER SEATS SUNROOF ALL WHEEL DRIVE AND ALOT MORE PRICED TO SELL QUICKLY SO DON'T WAIT CALL NOW!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW X5 xDrive35d with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXZW0C54CL668317
Stock: V200572A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- $11,995Good Deal | $1,453 below market
2012 BMW X5 xDrive35i102,912 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
LV Cars West - Las Vegas / Nevada
Visit Us Today!Stop by our store or browse our online inventory. We carry a variety of Premium Pre-Owned cars trucks and SUVs from various manufacturers. Each Pre-Owned vehicle is rigorously inspected to meet our standards. In-House Financing available with no credit check. BAD CREDIT NO PROBLEM!*** LOW DOWN PAYMENT ***Acura - Audi - BMW - Buick - Chevrolet - Chrysler - Dodge - Ford - Honda - Hyundai - Jaguar - Jeep - Kia - Lexus - Mazda - Mercedes Benz - MINI - Nissan - RAM - Subaru - Tesla - Toyota - Volkswagen Let us show you how easy it is to purchase a Top Quality Pre-Owned vehiclein Las Vegas. Our knowledgeable sales staff is here to help youfind the perfect vehicle priced to fit your budget.CLICK HERE For Easy FinancingAll prices shown are cash prices.Price does not include Doc Fee Recon Fee State Taxes and Bank Fees (if applicable) All Vehicles are sold AS-ISExtended Warranties are available for purchase. All sales are final. No refunds or exchanges.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW X5 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXZV4C51CL990679
Stock: LVCW990679
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $13,499
2012 BMW X5 xDrive50i87,739 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto World USA - Plantation / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW X5 xDrive50i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXZV8C58CL423487
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $16,000Fair Deal | $1,855 below market
2012 BMW X5 xDrive35d89,888 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Speedy Automotive - Philadelphia / Pennsylvania
2012 BMW X5 XDrive 35d Diesel 3.0L 6Cyl Twin Turbo Clean title car No rust Extra Clean Two Set of keys , BLUE & Black F U L L Y L O A D E D !!! Vehicle runs & Drives without any issues Transmission Shift perfect Navi Back up camera Vehicles come with book and/or manual only if pictured in the included photos or if stated in the ad. As with any used vehicle minor signs of wear may become more obvious under close inspection such small chips or nicks, light scratches or minor abrasions, wheel scuffs, and other indications of normal wear or tear. We will not and cannot be held liable or responsible for these issues. Please do not expect a brand new vehicle, especially since many of these vehicle are older and with higher mileage. Please see all photos, could be you can find more details that we do not state in our description
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW X5 xDrive35d with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXZW0C51CL673684
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $14,232Good Deal | $2,635 below market
2012 BMW X5 xDrive35d90,679 milesDelivery available*
Wallace Volkswagen of Johnson City - Johnson City / Tennessee
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW X5 xDrive35d with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXZW0C50CL664331
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$15,650Good Deal
2012 BMW X5 xDrive35d75,739 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Northside Lexus - Spring / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW X5 xDrive35d with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXZW0C52CL673368
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $13,999Good Deal | $1,604 below market
2012 BMW X5 xDrive35i Sport Activity94,613 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Loudoun Motorcars - Chantilly / Virginia
STOCK#LMC801 LOW MILES DRIVEN WITH 3rd ROW SEATING CAPACITY, NICE AND CLEAN BMW X5 SPORT ACTIVITY xDRIVE AWD SUV IS UP FOR SALE, BEAUTIFUL SILVER EXTERIOR, CLEAN LEATHER INTERIOR, TWIN TURBO SMOOTH ENGINE, 8 SPEED TRANSMISSION SHIFTS SMOOTH, HAS HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA WITH PARKING AID, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, POWER TAILGATE, FRESH VA STATE INSPECTION & EMISSION, NO ACCIDENT CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY, GOOD TO GO SUV LOUDOUN MOTOR CARS located in Chantilly VA is the sister concern company of LOUDOUN used cars located in Leesburg VA.We are one of the renowned pre-owned used cars business, operating both in Chantilly VA and Leesburg VA serving nationwide especially the adjacent areas of tri states (DC/MD/VA) and WV with the quite satisfaction of hundreds of customers. With the each passing day we rapidly adding countless happy customers to our business circle having rating close to 5 (FIVE) stars. Prior to offer for sale, our vehicles are thoroughly inspected by the competent experts and if needed brought into compliance as well. Our prime focus in this essential area of life is to facilitate the customers with quality vehicles within competitive prices. We are continuously striving to provide full technical support to customers as per their requirement, help them to choose the appropriate vehicle which is best fit in their budget. We are committed to provide our customers pressure free environment with honest opinion. Third party Warranties are also offered if required by customers. We are glad to serve you anytime 11.00 A.M to 6.00 P.M Mon. To Fri. Sunday 12 PM To 05 PM LISTED PRICE FOR VEHICLE DOESN'T INCLUDE TITLE/TAX/REGISTRATION/LICENSE, $399 PROCESSING FEE & FINANCE CHARGES. FINANCING AVAILABLE, TERMS AND CONDITIONS APPLY. TRADE-INS WELCOME, ALWAYS OFFER FAIR BOOK VALUE DISCLAIMER: Any warranty that is provided by a third party is provided solely by such third party, and not by us or any other of our affiliates. LOCATION:- This vehicle is available at 25280 PLEASANT VALLEY RD.UNIT 174 CHANTILLY, VA 20152 For Quick info pl call 571-349-3100 APPLY FOR AN AUTO LOAN DEALER INFO LOUDOUN MOTOR CARS 25280 Pleasant Valley Rd. Unit 174 Chantilly, VA 20152 (571) 349-3100 Send a Text
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW X5 xDrive35i Sport Activity with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXZV4C53CL749349
Stock: LMC801
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $15,988Good Deal | $2,521 below market
2012 BMW X5 xDrive35d81,595 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Automax Atlanta - Lilburn / Georgia
This 2012 BMW X5 4dr 35d features a 3.0L I6 DOHC 24V 6cyl Diesel engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Alpine White with a Beige Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - One owner, Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, All scheduled maintenance, Dealer maintained, Have service records, Have original manuals, This BMW is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, Satellite; Immobilizer; Daytime Running Lights; Dual Front Airbags; Head Airbags; Rear Head Airbags; Active Seatbelts Adaptive headlights, Bluetooth, Child Proof Door Locks, Chrome Exhaust Tips, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Head-Protection System, HID Headlamps, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact General Dealership at 404-454-0000 or sales@automaxatlanta.com for more information. - OVER 60+ PICS ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE @ WWW.AUTOMAXATLANTA.COM -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW X5 xDrive35d with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXZW0C56CL669890
Stock: 19914
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-27-2020
- $11,900Good Deal | $1,761 below market
2012 BMW X5 xDrive35i126,586 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Gary Simmons Lease - Sales - Mc Kenzie / Tennessee
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW X5 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXZV4C58CL987407
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $14,500Fair Deal | $1,148 below market
2012 BMW X5 xDrive35d95,209 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
DCH Montclair Acura - Verona / New Jersey
BMWQUALITY, DCH ECONOMY CERTIFIED DIESEL, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, LEATHER, HEATED FRONT SEATS, BLUETOOTH, MOONROOF, REAR PARKING AID, MP3 Player, 20 SERVICE RECORDS FOUND ON CARFAX, 26 MPG Highway, HID HEADLIGHTS, TURBOCHARGED, POWER LIFTGATE, ALLOY WHEELS. Priced at KBB True Market Value, we specialize in obtaining financing for customers who have low credit scores, no credit, bad credit, recent bankruptcy and repossessions. Please call us directly and ask for the special financing department at 1888-858-2602. CARFAX REPORT SHOWS 2 OWNERS and 20 SERVICE RECORDS. This vehicle comes with a comprehensive 35 Point Inspection & Quality Assured Review, Carfax Vehicle History Report, Sold Mechanically and Cosmetically As Is *See dealer for details.Prices include all costs to be paid by a consumer, except for licensing costs, registration fees, finance charges, and taxes. Dealer doc fee of $699.00 not included in price. DCH Montclair Acura proudly services the central and northern New Jersey area, we can handle all of your Used Car needs.Some of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW X5 xDrive35d with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXZW0C55CL666737
Stock: MAJ0271A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- $13,000Fair Deal | $985 below market
2012 BMW X5 xDrive35d107,113 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
LaFontaine Buick GMC - Highland / Michigan
The Family Deal It's not just what you get, it's how you feel. 2012 BMW X5 xDrive35d Jet Black AWD Odometer is 1715 miles below market average! Bluetooth / Handsfree Calling, Leather, Sunroof / Moonroof, Push Button Start, GPS Navigation, Local Trade, Non Smoker, Heated Seats, AWD All Wheel Drive, Back Up Camera, X5 xDrive35d, AWD, Cold Weather Package, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation System, Online Information Services, Real Time Traffic Information, Retractable Headlight Washers, Ski Bag, Voice-Command. At LaFontaine our mission is to build lifelong relationships that connect families, strengthen communities and personalize the automotive experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW X5 xDrive35d with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXZW0C56CL666357
Stock: 0G1215Z
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020