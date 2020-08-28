Used 2018 BMW X5 for Sale Near Me

Zigler Motors - Addison / Texas

A GREAT DEAL!! 2018 BMW X5 5.0 V8 Luxury Line Executive Package 9300 MILES CLEAN CARFAX,with remaining balance of BMW Warranty valid until 6/2022 or 50,000 MILES (6/18 IN SERVICE DATE) .This 7-Passengers(3rd row seat)is equipped with lots of SAFETY and Advanced Technology OPTIONAL FEATURES including: 20 Wheels Executive Package ,Heated front seat ,Heated rear seats,Multi-Contour seats,Adaptive LED lights,Dynamic Digital cluster. 3RD ROW SEAT ($1700.00) 3rd Row Seat Air Suspension HEAD-UP DISPLAY ($1100.00) WHEELS: 21 ($1550.00 DRIVING ASSISTANCE PLUS PACKAGE ($1200.00) Lane Departure Warning Lane Keeping Assist Adaptive Cruise Control Cruise Control DYNAMIC HANDLING PACKAGE ($4500.00) Active Suspension IVORY WHITE INTERIOR DESIGN PACKAGE ($1950.00) LIGHTING PACKAGE ($1900.00) Daytime Running Lights This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. With amenities and luxuries befitting a modern day king, this splendorous coach reigns supreme. This AWD-equipped vehicle will handle beautifully on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an all wheel drive vehicle, such as this BMW X5 xDrive50i, include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability. IF YOU DO NOT SEE SOMETHING ON OUR WEBSITE THAT MEETS YOUR CRITERIA, LET US KNOW AND WE WILL FIND YOUR DREAM CAR! Zigler Motors offers world wide shipping, Airport Valet, and door step deliveries to make this the simplest car buying process you will ever experience. We are here to answer any questions you have 24/7. Please do not hesitate to call or text anytime. Phone 972-930-0130 sales@ziglermotors.com 16280 Midway Rd. Addison Texas 75001

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 BMW X5 xDrive50i with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5UXKR6C50J0U15182

Stock: J0U15182

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-12-2020