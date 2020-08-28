Used 2018 BMW X5 for Sale Near Me
- 9,396 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$55,900
Zigler Motors - Addison / Texas
A GREAT DEAL!! 2018 BMW X5 5.0 V8 Luxury Line Executive Package 9300 MILES CLEAN CARFAX,with remaining balance of BMW Warranty valid until 6/2022 or 50,000 MILES (6/18 IN SERVICE DATE) .This 7-Passengers(3rd row seat)is equipped with lots of SAFETY and Advanced Technology OPTIONAL FEATURES including: 20 Wheels Executive Package ,Heated front seat ,Heated rear seats,Multi-Contour seats,Adaptive LED lights,Dynamic Digital cluster. 3RD ROW SEAT ($1700.00) 3rd Row Seat Air Suspension HEAD-UP DISPLAY ($1100.00) WHEELS: 21 ($1550.00 DRIVING ASSISTANCE PLUS PACKAGE ($1200.00) Lane Departure Warning Lane Keeping Assist Adaptive Cruise Control Cruise Control DYNAMIC HANDLING PACKAGE ($4500.00) Active Suspension IVORY WHITE INTERIOR DESIGN PACKAGE ($1950.00) LIGHTING PACKAGE ($1900.00) Daytime Running Lights This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. With amenities and luxuries befitting a modern day king, this splendorous coach reigns supreme. This AWD-equipped vehicle will handle beautifully on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an all wheel drive vehicle, such as this BMW X5 xDrive50i, include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability. IF YOU DO NOT SEE SOMETHING ON OUR WEBSITE THAT MEETS YOUR CRITERIA, LET US KNOW AND WE WILL FIND YOUR DREAM CAR! Zigler Motors offers world wide shipping, Airport Valet, and door step deliveries to make this the simplest car buying process you will ever experience. We are here to answer any questions you have 24/7. Please do not hesitate to call or text anytime. Phone 972-930-0130 sales@ziglermotors.com 16280 Midway Rd. Addison Texas 75001
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X5 xDrive50i with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKR6C50J0U15182
Stock: J0U15182
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 22,328 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$47,998$11,473 Below Market
Maserati of Willow Grove - Willow Grove / Pennsylvania
Dark Graphite Metallic 2018 BMW X5 xDrive50i AWD 8-Speed Automatic 4.4L V8 DOHC 32V Twin Turbocharged EXECUTIVE PACKAGE, PREMIUM PACKAGE, DRIVING ASSIST PLUS PACKAGE, NEW BRAKES, LANE DEPARTURE, HEADS UP DISPLAY, Black Leather, ACC Stop & Go + Active Driving Assistant, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Adaptive Full LED Lights, Automatic High Beams, Driving Assistance Plus Package, Dynamic Digital Instrument Cluster, Executive Package, Extended Collision Mitigation, Head-Up Display, Heated Steering Wheel, Parking Assistant, Premium Package, Soft-Close Automatic Doors, Speed Limit Information, Surround View Cameras.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X5 xDrive50i with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKR6C59J0U15486
Stock: J0U15486
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 24,871 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$41,999$9,504 Below Market
BMW of Denver Downtown - Denver / Colorado
Certified Pre-Owned, Driving assistance package, Premium package, Navigation system, Park distance control, Remote services, BMW assist eCall, Heated front seats, Rear view camera, Harman Kardon sound system, and much more! CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED 5YR/UNLIMITED MILE Protection... Guaranteed Carfax - No Accidents!FANTASTIC SONIC-PRICE SAVINGS, without the haggle! Why pay inflated prices when you can pay a guaranteed lowest Sonic Price right from the start?Make an appointment to see it here today! 1-855-445-0576.USED VEHICLES MAY BE SUBJECT TO UNREPAIRED MANUFACTURER RECALLS.PLEASE CONTACT THE MANUFACTURER OR A DEALER FOR THAT LINE MAKE FOR RECALLASSISTANCE/QUESTIONS OR CHECK THE NATIONAL HIGHWAY TRAFFIC SAFETY ADMINISTRATIONWEBSITE FOR CURRENT RECALL INFORMATION BEFORE PURCHASINGhttps://www.safercar.gov/Visit BMW of Denver Downtown at 1040 South Colorado Blvd Denver, CO 80246 today. /s/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X5 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKR0C53J0X86589
Stock: TJ0X86589
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 26,724 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$50,595$10,444 Below Market
BMW of Mount Laurel - Mount Laurel / New Jersey
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Black Sapphire 2018 BMW X5 xDrive50i AWD 8-Speed Automatic 4.4L V8 DOHC 32V Twin Turbocharged Black w/Dakota Leather Upholstery, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Blind Spot Detection (ZN1), Active Driving Assistant, Adaptive Full LED Lights, Aerodynamic Kit, Automatic High Beams, Dynamic Digital Instrument Cluster, Executive Package, Head-Up Display, Heated Steering Wheel, High-Gloss Roof Rails, M Sport Package, M Sport Package (337), M Steering Wheel, Parking Assistant, Poplar Wood Trim, Shadowline Exterior Trim, Soft-Close Automatic Doors, Speed Limit Information, Standard Suspension, Surround View Cameras, Wheels: 19 x 9 M Light Alloy Double Spoke, Without Lines Designation Outside.Recent Arrival!CARFAX 1-Owner, ONLY 26,724 Miles! Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, All Wheel Drive, Panoramic Roof, Turbo Charged, EXECUTIVE PACKAGE , FRONT VENTILATED SEATS , ADAPTIVE M & REAR AXLE AIR SUSPENSION. TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTO W/STEPTRON. M SPORT PACKAGE.This vehicle is located at BMW of Mt. LaurelPlease contact us at (856)840-1400 or visit www.bmwofmountlaurel.com to schedule an appointment.OPTION PACKAGESM SPORT PACKAGE M foot rest and M door sills, Parking Assistant, Active Driving Assistant, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, pedestrian warning and city collision mitigation, Without Lines Designation Outside, High-Gloss Roof Rails, Speed Limit Information, Shadowline Exterior Trim, Wheels: 19" x 9" M Light Alloy Double Spoke Style 467M, Heated Steering Wheel, M Steering Wheel, M Sport Package (337), Active Blind Spot Detection, Aerodynamic Kit, Active Blind Spot Detection (ZN1), Surround View Cameras, EXECUTIVE PACKAGE Dynamic Digital Instrument Cluster, Adaptive Full LED Lights, Soft-Close Automatic Doors, Head-Up Display, Automatic High Beams, ADAPTIVE M & REAR AXLE AIR SUSPENSION, FRONT VENTILATED SEATS, APPLE CARPLAY COMPATIBILITY, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTO W/STEPTRONIC, FINELINE OAK WOOD TRIM.ABOUT BMW OF MT. LAURELHolman Automotive has been dedicated to providing outstanding service to its customers since 1924. During the past 9 decades the Holman Family of businesses has established a record of successful growth. Now into the third generation of family leadership, the Holman Automotive Group is poised to continue its success for decades to come.Sale price may include any or all applicable offers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X5 xDrive50i with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKR6C50J0U15375
Stock: J0U15375
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 8,497 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$44,850$5,380 Below Market
Fishers Imports - Fishers / Indiana
Certified. Gray 2018 BMW X5 xDrive35i AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L I6 DOHC 24V TwinPower Turbo Black Leather, 10 Speakers, 3.154 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 4-Zone Automatic Climate Control, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-Theft AM/FM Stereo w/CD/MP3, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: BMW Assist eCall, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Head restraints memory, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Lumbar Support, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Poplar Wood Trim, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Front Seats, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Package, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Satin Aluminum Roof Rails, Security system, SensaTec Upholstery, SiriusXM Satellite Radio w/1 Year All Access, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Standard Suspension, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Weather band radio, Wheels: 19" x 9" Lt Alloy Orbit Gray (Style 449).Recent Arrival! Odometer is 20916 miles below market average!Certification Program Details: Type your description here
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X5 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKR0C54J0X87220
Stock: D7220
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 25,780 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseDelivery Available*
$49,990$9,590 Below Market
Carvana - Washington DC - Washington / District of Columbia
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X5 xDrive50i with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKR6C56JL069279
Stock: 2000644712
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- certified
2018 BMW X5 xDrive50i40,517 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$51,695$10,769 Below Market
BMW of Mount Laurel - Mount Laurel / New Jersey
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Space Gray 2018 BMW X5 xDrive50i AWD 8-Speed Automatic 4.4L V8 DOHC 32V Twin Turbocharged Mocha Leather, ACC Stop & Go + Active Driving Assistant, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Blind Spot Detection (ZN1), Active Driving Assistant, Adaptive Full LED Lights, Aerodynamic Kit, Automatic High Beams, Driving Assistance Plus Package, Dynamic Digital Instrument Cluster, Executive Package, Extended Collision Mitigation, Head-Up Display, Heated Steering Wheel, High-Gloss Roof Rails, M Sport Package, M Sport Package (337), M Steering Wheel, Mocha Interior Design Package, Mocha Nappa Leather Package, Mocha Nappa Leather Package w/M Sport, Nappa Leather Upholstery, Navigation System, Parking Assistant, Poplar Wood Trim, Shadowline Exterior Trim, Soft-Close Automatic Doors, Speed Limit Information, Standard Suspension, Surround View Cameras, Wheels: 19 x 9 M Light Alloy Double Spoke, Without Lines Designation Outside.BMW Details: * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Multipoint Point Inspection * Roadside Assistance * 1 year/Unlimited miles beginning after new car warranty expires. * Transferable Warranty * Vehicle HistoryCARFAX 1-Owner, BMW Certified. Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, EXECUTIVE PACKAGE , All Wheel Drive, Panoramic Roof, Turbo Charged, M SPORT PACKAGE , HEATED REAR SEATS , FRONT VENTILATED SEATS , TRANSMISSION: SPORT AUTOMATIC, FINELINE OAK WOOD TRIM, WIRELESS CHARGINGThis vehicle is located at BMW of Mt. LaurelPlease contact us at (856)840-1400 or visit www.bmwofmountlaurel.com to schedule an appointment.PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCEAdditional plans are available to extend coverage, if desired, Every vehicle is thoroughly inspected and reconditioned by BMW-Certified technicians, 1-Year/Unlimited Miles plus balance of original new vehicle limited warranty (4-Year/50,000-miles), Roadside Assistance includes jump starts, tire changes, lock out service, and fuel/fluid delivery, 24/7 Roadside Assistance (even if someone else is driving your vehicle), Trip interruption benefits are included, Service loaner and/or alternate transport are included for the duration of your protection planOPTION PACKAGESM SPORT PACKAGE M foot rest and M door sills, Parking Assistant, Active Driving Assistant, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, pedestrian warning and city collision mitigation, Without Lines Designation Outside, High-Gloss Roof Rails, Speed Limit Information, Shadowline Exterior Trim, Wheels: 19" x 9" M Light Alloy Double Spoke Style 467M, Heated Steering Wheel, M Steering Wheel, M Sport Package (337), Active Blind Spot Detection, Aerodynamic Kit, Active Blind Spot Detection (ZN1), Surround View CamerasABOUT BMW OF MT. LAURELHolman Automotive has been dedicated to providing outstanding service to its customers since 1924. During the past 9 decades the Holman Family of businesses has established a record of successful growth. Now into the third generation of family leadership, the Holman Automotive Group is poised to continue its success for decades to come.Sale price may include any or all applicable offers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X5 xDrive50i with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKR6C5XJL069074
Stock: JL069074
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- certified
2018 BMW X5 sDrive35i10,684 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$45,889
BMW of Arlington - Arlington / Texas
Check out this gently-used 2018 BMW X5 we recently got in. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. In their original incarnation, SUVs were chiefly owned by folks who valued utility above sport. Not anymore! The BMW X5 sDrive35i redefines the SUV and makes the perfect all around family companion. Excellence, luxury and stature are just a few of the pillars this car is built upon. You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X5 sDrive35i with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKR2C53J0X09006
Stock: J0X09006
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 14,326 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$46,895$10,170 Below Market
Princeton BMW - Hamilton Twp / New Jersey
Certified. Imperial Blue Metallic 2018 BMW X5 xDrive35i AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L I6 DOHC 24V TwinPower Turbo Brown Leather, 4-Zone Automatic Climate Control, ACC Stop & Go + Active Driving Assistant, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Adaptive Full LED Lights, Automatic High Beams, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Driving Assistance Package, Driving Assistance Plus Package, Dynamic Digital Instrument Cluster, Dynamic Handling Package, Dynamic Handling Package (7SZ), Dynamic Performance Control, Executive Package, Extended Collision Mitigation, Head-Up Display, Navigation System, Parking Assistant, Premium Package, SiriusXM Satellite Radio w/1 Year All Access, Soft-Close Automatic Doors, Speed Limit Information, Surround View Cameras, Wheels: 19 x 9 V-Spoke Light Alloy (Style 450).Recent Arrival! Odometer is 9837 miles below market average!BMW Details: * Transferable Warranty * Roadside Assistance * Warranty Deductible: $0 * 1 year/Unlimited miles beginning after new car warranty expires. * Multipoint Point Inspection * Vehicle History
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X5 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKR0C53J0X91047
Stock: J0X91047
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 34,934 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$39,988$13,342 Below Market
BMW of Williamsport - Muncy / Pennsylvania
BMW Certified, Kelley Blue Book Value over $43,000 - Great Value! Excellent Condition. LOADED - Dynamic Handling Package, Bang & Olufsen Sound System, Driving Assistance Package, Premium Package, Parking Assistance Package. Heated SeatsKEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation, Sunroof, Panoramic Roof, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate.OPTION PACKAGESDYNAMIC HANDLING PACKAGE: Dynamic Performance Control, active roll stabilization, Dynamic Handling Package (7SZ), BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Lane Departure Warning, Active Blind Spot Detection, Speed Limit Information, Head-Up Display, Active Driving Assistant, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, pedestrian warning and city collision mitigation, PREMIUM PACKAGE: 4-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, PARKING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE: Parking Assistant, Surround View Cameras, WIRELESS CHARGING: Enhanced USB & Bluetooth (ZEB), WiFi Hotspot, ALUMINUM RUNNING BOARDS, HEATED REAR SEATS, APPLE CARPLAY COMPATIBILITY, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, FINELINE OAK WOOD TRIM, BLACK, SENSATEC UPHOLSTERY, TRANSMISSION: SPORT AUTOMATIC (STD). Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicle, Originally bought hereEXCELLENT VALUEWas $46,995.PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCECARFAX 1-Owner Additional plans are available to extend coverage, if desired, Every vehicle is thoroughly inspected and reconditioned by BMW-Certified technicians, 1-Year/Unlimited Miles plus balance of original new vehicle limited warranty (4-Year/50,000-miles)WHY BUY FROM USCiocca BMW of Williamsport is a member of the Ciocca Dealerships Family. Our goal is 100% customer satisfaction, not only with the vehicle you buy.Pricing analysis performed on 8/28/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X5 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKR0C51J0Y02577
Stock: B20182577
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 12-26-2019
- certified
2018 BMW X5 sDrive35i32,200 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$38,999
Momentum BMW - Houston / Texas
BMW Certified. PREMIUM PACKAGE -inc: 4-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, LUXURY PACKAGE -inc: Chrome-Line Exterior, Luxury Line, Parking Assistance Package, Navigation System, Rear-view Camera, Auxiliary Audio Input, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, HD Radio, MP3 Player, Bluetooth Connection. A Certified Pre-Owned BMW goes through a rigorous 160-point inspection by a BMW-trained technician. Every Certified Pre-Owned BMW comes with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report.Momentum BMW has been serving Houston and surrounding communities for the last 25 years. In an effort to better serve our customers, we have expanded our BMW Pre-Owned department and facility. We have a boutique full of gift ideas and a showroom full of a variety of SUVs, sedans, coupes, and convertibles. We now feature the largest BMW Certified Pre-Owned inventory in Texas and have our own BMW Certified service and reconditioning center. BMW Certified technicians will carefully perform all repairs in order to give our customers the best possible product and peace of mind. We are the only BMW Dealer in Houston to be prestigiously named a Center of Excellence in 2016 by BMW, an award that represents the facilities that score in the top ten percent for Quality and Customer Service. Customer Service is our first priority and we invite you to experience the Ultimate Driving Machine at Momentum BMW the Ultimate Dealer. Please verify any information in question with Momentum BMW. Come in and enjoy a cup of coffee or tea, browse the internet and relax. Hope to see you soon.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X5 sDrive35i with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKR2C58J0Z19536
Stock: TJ0Z19536
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 22,883 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$40,997$4,777 Below Market
Fields BMW Northfield - Northfield / Illinois
This vehicle can be purchased online with Home delivery using Fields Exclusive Stay@Home Purchasing Program.BMW CERTIFIED AND ONLY 23K MILES! Meticulously Maintained and Perfectly Equipped With All-Wheel-Drive, Adaptive Xenon Headlamps, X-Line Package, Premium Package, Navigation With Connected Drives, Voice Command and Real-Time Traffic Information, Rear-View Camera and Park Distance Control, Power Heated Front Seats With Lumbar and Driver Memory, Heated Leather Wrapped Sport Steering Wheel With Audio and Phone Controls, Split Fold-Down Rear-Seat, Automatic Multi-Zone Climate Control, Hi-Fi Sound With Satellite Radio, iPod/USB Input and Streaming Bluetooth Audio, Power Panoramic Glass Moonroof, Auto Dimming Mirrors, Homelink, Privacy Glass, Comfort Access Keyless Entry With Power Tailgate, LED Foglamps, 19 Inch Alloys With NEW Pirelli All-Season Tires, BMW Factory Certified Unlimited Mileage Warranty Until 02/28/2023, Non-Smoker, Garage Kept, Only 23k Miles and Priced To Sell!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X5 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKR0C55J0X84942
Stock: 46306A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 24,194 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$40,994$5,014 Below Market
BMW of Tucson - Tucson / Arizona
Driving Assistance Package Black; Dakota Leather Upholstery Luxury Seating Package Multi-Contour Seats Premium Package Head-Up Display Harman/Kardon Surround Sound System Parking Assistance Package Wheels: 20" X 10" Fr & 20" X 11" Rr (Style 451) Black Sapphire Metallic Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Wireless Charging Apple Carplay Compatibility Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Heads-Up Display Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive Fineline Oak Wood Trim Satin Aluminum Roof Rails Transmission: Steptronic Automatic W/Shift Paddles This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X5 xDrive40e iPerformance with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKT0C51J0W02994
Stock: J0W02994
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 26,587 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$33,988$4,419 Below Market
ALM Kennesaw - Kennesaw / Georgia
*SDRIVE XLINE..PANORAMIC ROOF..NAVIGATION..BACK UP CAMERA PARKING AID..HEATED SEATS..BLUETOOTH..(AUCTION ANNOUNCED FRAME/UNIBODY DAMAGE)..FULLY LOADED OPTIONS HEAT REAR DEFROST PWR WINDOWS PWR LOCKS PWR STEERING REAR DEFROST ALL ABS BRAKES FRONT SIDE IMPACT AIRBAGS TRACTION CNTRL SECURITY ALARM SYSTEM NON SMOKER LOOKS GOOD RUNS GREAT MUST SEE FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL DIRECT SALES TEAM AT 678-213-5700. WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!!! WE DO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTIES, FULL FINANCING, SUB PRIME TO SUPER PRIME CREDIT HISTORY AND TRADE INS ARE WELCOME. ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS ARE ACCEPTED. WE OFFER NATION WIDE SHIPPING AT DISCOUNTED RATES FOR OUR CUSTOMERS. OVER 14 YEARS IN ATLANTA OFFERING YOU THE BEST DEALS IN PRE-OWNED LUXURY!! CARFAX ADVANTAGE DEALER! WE BUY AND SELL WITH CONFIDENCE! BE THE FIRST ONE TO CALL!!! OVER 400 CARS LISTED ONLINE AT WWW.ALMKENNESAW.COM. ALL DESCRIPTIONS AND OPTIONS SELECTED SUBJECT TO CHANGE, PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X5 sDrive35i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKR2C58J0Z16247
Stock: J0Z16247
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-25-2020
- certified
2018 BMW X5 xDrive40e iPerformance31,508 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$43,499$6,383 Below Market
Stevens Creek BMW - Santa Clara / California
This BMW X5 has a strong Intercooled Turbo Gas/Electric I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 19" x 9" Lt Alloy Orbit Gray (Style 449), Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch.* This BMW X5 Features the Following Options *Trip Computer, Transmission: STEPTRONIC Automatic w/Shift Paddles, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, Tracker System, Tires: P255/50R19 Run-Flat AS, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Sport Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away, Smart Device Integration.* Stop By Today *Live a little- stop by Stevens Creek BMW located at 4343 Stevens Creek Blvd, Santa Clara, CA 95051 to make this truck yours today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X5 xDrive40e iPerformance with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKT0C52J0W03636
Stock: BJ0W03636
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 33,008 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$42,690$9,141 Below Market
Motorwerks BMW - Bloomington / Minnesota
CARFAX 1-Owner, ONLY 33,008 Miles! Heated Seats, Sunroof, NAV, Alloy Wheels, PREMIUM PACKAGE, EXECUTIVE PACKAGE, Turbo, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Power Liftgate, All Wheel Drive, Panoramic Roof READ MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation, Panoramic Roof, Power Liftgate, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. OPTION PACKAGESMOCHA INTERIOR DESIGN PACKAGE: Black Nappa leather dashboard with contrast stitching, Mocha Nappa Leather Package, EXECUTIVE PACKAGE Parking Assistant, Dynamic Digital Instrument Cluster, Adaptive Full LED Lights, Soft-Close Automatic Doors, Automatic High Beams, Surround View Cameras, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Lane Departure Warning, Active Blind Spot Detection, Speed Limit Information, Head-Up Display, Active Driving Assistant, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, pedestrian warning and city collision mitigation, LUXURY SEATING PACKAGE Multi-Contour Seats 20-way power, 10-way power seat functions, additional power adjustment functions for shoulder and thigh support, backrest width and lumbar support (contour and position) and 2-way manual lateral adjustment for comfort headrest, Front Ventilated Seats, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PLUS PACKAGE ACC Stop & Go + Active Driving Assistant CARFAX 1-Owner OUR OFFERINGSIntroducing complimentary valet vehicle pickup & delivery for service exclusively at Motorwerks BMW! We are committed to your passion for driving The Ultimate Driving Machine. With our industry leading service, Motorwerks BMW makes it easy for you to ensure your BMW receives the necessary maintenance & service from our factory-trained Technicians. See dealer for complete details. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Sport Package, Nappa Leather Interior Surface, Adaptive headlights, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X5 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKR0C5XJ0X86993
Stock: BA03268T
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 30,820 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$39,698
Audi West Houston - Houston / Texas
ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED TO THE CAR FAX, X5 MODEL.Our highly trained technicians inspected this vehicle and reconditioned it to Sonic Safety Standards. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, please verify any information in question with Audi West Houston. Please chat, email or call today and request your VIP Appointment to enjoy the Sonic Automotive Sonic Price Experience for yourself. Visit AUDI WEST HOUSTON at 15865 Katy Fwy, Houston Tx, 77094 or Call 1-888-445-6998!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X5 sDrive35i with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKR2C5XJ0X08709
Stock: TJ0X08709
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 34,737 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$38,487$5,764 Below Market
Lexus of Maplewood - Maplewood / Minnesota
One Owner, Low Miles, xDrive AWD, Heated Steering Wheel w/ Paddle Shifters, Parking Assist Sensors, Navigation, 3rd Row, Frontal Camera, Heated Leather Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, 2nd Row Heated Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Push Start, Brake Hold, Auto Lights, Memory Seats, Adjustable Drive Modes, Homelink, Power Back Door, and More!Buy with Confidence. All of our vehicles go through a rigorous inspection by Lexus Certified Technicians. See us for additional details!CARFAX One-Owner.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X5 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKR0C59JL073727
Stock: 17328L1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
