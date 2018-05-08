Used 2015 BMW X5 for Sale Near Me

This is without a doubt the most solidly engineered and all around best vehicle I've ever owned. It exudes quality of build everyplace you look. I'm a diesel fan so I've owned diesel cars and SUV's in the past but I never realized until owning this car that the short coming of those past vehicles was to a large degree the under designed transmissions that they were equipped with. In this vehicle the diesel engine and 8 speed transmission are impeccably matched. The transmission allows the engine to work at it's most efficient torque level / RPM at all speeds thereby rendering phenomenal fuel economy for a 5,000 + Lb. vehicle. I'm talking 32 to 34 MPG on the highway consistantly at 70 to 75 MPH (around 1700 RPM - Just Incredible...). At the time of this writing I'm in the middle of a cross country road trip (5000 mi. so far) from Florida to Oregon and I can tell you that the comfort and drivability of the X5 35D make long trips something to look forward to. Don't just drive this one back and forth to the grocery store. Take her out and stretch her legs on a long road trip and you'll be glad you did. Oh, I forgot to mention that with it's 22.5 ga. fuel capacity and more than 650 mile highway range you can drive pretty much all day without stopping for fuel. Yes there are a few shortcomings, but they are few. I find that German cars are typically behind the 8 ball when it comes to entertainment system electronics. Bluetooth is a bit quirky. There's no Apple Play in this 2015 model but I believe that's been addressed in later models. The Nav is great but the "Points of Interest" database is sorely lacking. Being a Floridian I notice that the A/C could be a little more robust for my tastes but it's not a deal killer. I bought the 100,000 mi. Bumper to Bumper extended warranty and I'm glad I did because I'm thinking that I'll drive the wheels off this one.

