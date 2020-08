Used 2015 BMW X5 for Sale Near Me

BMW of Denver Downtown - Denver / Colorado

WHEELS: 18" X 8.5" LIGHT ALLOY (STYLE 446) -inc: Double spoke (STD), SURROUND VIEW, SPACE GRAY METALLIC, RUNNING BOARDS DELETION, REAR-VIEW CAMERA, PREMIUM PACKAGE -inc: 4-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, multi-function remote control, Satellite Radio w/1 Year Subscription, MULTI-CONTOUR SEATS -inc: 20-way power, 10-way power seat functions, additional power adjustment functions for shoulder and thigh support, backrest width and lumbar support (contour and position) and 2-way manual lateral adjustment for comfort headrest,, LUXURY SEATING PACKAGE -inc: Multi-Contour Seats 20-way power, 10-way power seat functions, additional power adjustment functions for shoulder and thigh support, backrest width and lumbar support (contour and position) and 2-way manual lateral adjustment for comfort headrest, Front Ventilated Seats, LIGHTING PACKAGE -inc: LED Adaptive Headlights, Automatic High Beams, HIGH-GLOSS ROOF RAILS. This BMW X5 has a dependable Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-6 3.0 L/182 engine powering this Automatic transmission.* Experience a Fully-Loaded BMW X5 xDrive35i *DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE -inc: Head-Up Display, Rear-view Camera, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE -inc: Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, High-Intensity Retractable Headlight Washers , BLACK, DAKOTA LEATHER UPHOLSTERY, ALUMINUM RUNNING BOARDS, ACC STOP & GO + ACTIVE DRIVING ASSISTANT, Wheels: 18" x 8.5" Light Alloy (Style 446) -inc: Double spoke, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/STEPTRONIC, Tracker System, Tires: P255/55R18 Run-Flat AS, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Streaming Audio, Sport Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away, Smart Device Integration, Side Impact Beams.* See What the Experts Say!*As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: From its sleek lines to its sporty athletic stance the BMW X5 demands attention. The X5's aggressive air intakes direct more air to the engine for increased power, centrally positioned fog lights and Xenon Adaptive Headlights with LED Daytime Running Lights distinguish the vehicle's front facia. A matte aluminum finish along with front and rear underside protective cladding, allow the X5 to navigate unpaved roads as easily as tarmac. The long wheelbase and short overhangs at the front and rear, muscular hood and square-shape flared wheel arches, contoured flanks and L-shape rear taillights featuring LED technology all add to the design. With the addition of sumptuous interior materials, the X5 truly becomes a sanctuary of unrivaled comfort and taste. Lower the split-folding rear seats to create up to 66cu. ft. of cargo space or, when equipped with third-row seats for two, the driver can share the journey with up to six passengers. Other features include available panoramic glass moonroof and rear seat DVD player with 8 inch screen. With a single twin-scroll turbocharger the xDrive35i will perform 300hp and 300 lb-ft of torque. Generating 413lb. ft. of torque with 255hp, an inline-six Advanced Diesel engine is available on the xDrive35d. A 4.8L V8 engine yields 445hp and 479 lb-ft of torque on the xDrive50i. The M Power V8 Turbo comes from the M performance division giving the X5 M an impressive 555hp. With BMW Assist, you have an emergency switchboard, navigation system, and information service, all in one on an integrated touchscreen. A premium Harman Kardon system puts the power of 11 speakers at your disposal. Using BMW Apps you can extend the communication and entertainment of your X5 with tailor-made applications.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Murray BMW of Denver, 4320 E Kentucky Ave, Glendale, CO 80246.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 BMW X5 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5UXKR0C57F0P12079

Stock: TF0P12079

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-17-2020