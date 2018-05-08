Used 2015 BMW X5 for Sale Near Me

3,728 listings
X5 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,728 listings
  • 2015 BMW X5 sDrive35i in Silver
    used

    2015 BMW X5 sDrive35i

    77,359 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $20,993

    $4,392 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW X5 xDrive35i in Gray
    used

    2015 BMW X5 xDrive35i

    82,808 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $22,999

    $4,202 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW X5 sDrive35i in Silver
    used

    2015 BMW X5 sDrive35i

    65,119 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $21,500

    $3,294 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW X5 xDrive35i in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 BMW X5 xDrive35i

    114,291 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $17,995

    $2,393 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW X5 xDrive35i in White
    used

    2015 BMW X5 xDrive35i

    53,062 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $26,995

    $5,507 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW X5 xDrive35i in Gray
    used

    2015 BMW X5 xDrive35i

    68,360 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $21,980

    $2,614 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW X5 xDrive35i in White
    used

    2015 BMW X5 xDrive35i

    59,291 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $25,950

    $6,059 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW X5 xDrive35i in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 BMW X5 xDrive35i

    47,633 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $25,770

    Details
  • 2015 BMW X5 xDrive50i in Silver
    used

    2015 BMW X5 xDrive50i

    79,842 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $26,910

    Details
  • 2015 BMW X5 xDrive35i in Silver
    used

    2015 BMW X5 xDrive35i

    89,818 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $21,495

    Details
  • 2015 BMW X5 xDrive35d in Gray
    used

    2015 BMW X5 xDrive35d

    53,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $24,990

    $3,080 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW X5 xDrive50i in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 BMW X5 xDrive50i

    66,013 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $29,995

    $2,890 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW X5 xDrive35i in Gray
    used

    2015 BMW X5 xDrive35i

    69,000 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $21,500

    $3,259 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW X5 xDrive35i in Silver
    used

    2015 BMW X5 xDrive35i

    73,888 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $20,995

    $2,763 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW X5 xDrive50i in Black
    used

    2015 BMW X5 xDrive50i

    43,487 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $28,500

    $3,267 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW X5 xDrive35i in White
    used

    2015 BMW X5 xDrive35i

    62,571 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $26,499

    $3,424 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW X5 xDrive35i in Gray
    used

    2015 BMW X5 xDrive35i

    57,529 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $24,995

    $2,392 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW X5 xDrive35i
    used

    2015 BMW X5 xDrive35i

    95,651 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $21,495

    $2,382 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following BMW X5 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,728 listings
Consumer Reviews for the BMW X5

Read recent reviews for the BMW X5
Overall Consumer Rating
4.221 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 21 reviews
  • 5
    (52%)
  • 4
    (29%)
  • 3
    (10%)
  • 2
    (5%)
  • 1
    (5%)
65,000 Miles and Still loving it!
MK Jubiladosan,08/05/2018
xDrive35d 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
This is without a doubt the most solidly engineered and all around best vehicle I've ever owned. It exudes quality of build everyplace you look. I'm a diesel fan so I've owned diesel cars and SUV's in the past but I never realized until owning this car that the short coming of those past vehicles was to a large degree the under designed transmissions that they were equipped with. In this vehicle the diesel engine and 8 speed transmission are impeccably matched. The transmission allows the engine to work at it's most efficient torque level / RPM at all speeds thereby rendering phenomenal fuel economy for a 5,000 + Lb. vehicle. I'm talking 32 to 34 MPG on the highway consistantly at 70 to 75 MPH (around 1700 RPM - Just Incredible...). At the time of this writing I'm in the middle of a cross country road trip (5000 mi. so far) from Florida to Oregon and I can tell you that the comfort and drivability of the X5 35D make long trips something to look forward to. Don't just drive this one back and forth to the grocery store. Take her out and stretch her legs on a long road trip and you'll be glad you did. Oh, I forgot to mention that with it's 22.5 ga. fuel capacity and more than 650 mile highway range you can drive pretty much all day without stopping for fuel. Yes there are a few shortcomings, but they are few. I find that German cars are typically behind the 8 ball when it comes to entertainment system electronics. Bluetooth is a bit quirky. There's no Apple Play in this 2015 model but I believe that's been addressed in later models. The Nav is great but the "Points of Interest" database is sorely lacking. Being a Floridian I notice that the A/C could be a little more robust for my tastes but it's not a deal killer. I bought the 100,000 mi. Bumper to Bumper extended warranty and I'm glad I did because I'm thinking that I'll drive the wheels off this one.
Report abuse
