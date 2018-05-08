Used 2015 BMW X5 for Sale Near Me
- 77,359 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$20,993$4,392 Below Market
Sport Mazda Orlando - Orlando / Florida
Covid .19 induced INVENTORY CLEARANCE Event going on NOW! SAVE THOUSANDS on this 2015 BMW X5 sDrive35i - located at our SPORT MAZDA SOUTH Superstore - 9786 S. Orange Blossom Trl, Orlando FL 32837 - Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! SPORT LUXURY SUV, GREAT VALUE, GREAT CONDITION - MUST SEE, SUNROOF, LEATHER, BACK UP CAMERA, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, ALLOYS, Black w/Dakota Leather Upholstery.Wholesale Direct Pricing from Don Mealey / Sport Auto Group - offering Unbeatable VALUE from a name you can Trust.- We price our quality cars, trucks and SUVs below market price daily to offer the absolute BEST VALUE in Central Florida. (No Salvage, Flood or Rebuilt Titles!) We also offer Low Bank Rate Financing, Credit Union Financing and Credit Challenged Finance Solutions in a Reputable - High Integrity Dealership Environment. DealerRater.com's #1 Customer Rated Dealership and Dealer of the Year 7 Years in a Row w/ over 8,000 Positive Customer Reviews Online :) Our Wholesale Direct vehicles are inspected, safety checked and always carry any remaining Comprehensive Factory Warranty. As a Market Priced velocity dealership, our inventory moves very fast and used vehicle prices may be published before reconditioning cost (not to exceed $999), do not include tax, tag, electronic filing fee, pre-delivery service charge or Dealer Fee ($699). Transactions not financed through dealership lending source may be subject to $350 third party finance fee. Please check with dealer regarding final financing arrangement when possible.Due to the possibility of 3rd party errors or omissions, dealership is not liable for the accuracy of information in listing. THANKS for the opportunity to earn your business!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X5 sDrive35i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKR2C53F0H39228
Stock: ZTH39228
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 82,808 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$22,999$4,202 Below Market
BMW of Denver Downtown - Denver / Colorado
WHEELS: 18" X 8.5" LIGHT ALLOY (STYLE 446) -inc: Double spoke (STD), SURROUND VIEW, SPACE GRAY METALLIC, RUNNING BOARDS DELETION, REAR-VIEW CAMERA, PREMIUM PACKAGE -inc: 4-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, multi-function remote control, Satellite Radio w/1 Year Subscription, MULTI-CONTOUR SEATS -inc: 20-way power, 10-way power seat functions, additional power adjustment functions for shoulder and thigh support, backrest width and lumbar support (contour and position) and 2-way manual lateral adjustment for comfort headrest,, LUXURY SEATING PACKAGE -inc: Multi-Contour Seats 20-way power, 10-way power seat functions, additional power adjustment functions for shoulder and thigh support, backrest width and lumbar support (contour and position) and 2-way manual lateral adjustment for comfort headrest, Front Ventilated Seats, LIGHTING PACKAGE -inc: LED Adaptive Headlights, Automatic High Beams, HIGH-GLOSS ROOF RAILS. This BMW X5 has a dependable Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-6 3.0 L/182 engine powering this Automatic transmission.* Experience a Fully-Loaded BMW X5 xDrive35i *DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE -inc: Head-Up Display, Rear-view Camera, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE -inc: Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, High-Intensity Retractable Headlight Washers , BLACK, DAKOTA LEATHER UPHOLSTERY, ALUMINUM RUNNING BOARDS, ACC STOP & GO + ACTIVE DRIVING ASSISTANT, Wheels: 18" x 8.5" Light Alloy (Style 446) -inc: Double spoke, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/STEPTRONIC, Tracker System, Tires: P255/55R18 Run-Flat AS, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Streaming Audio, Sport Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away, Smart Device Integration, Side Impact Beams.* See What the Experts Say!*As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: From its sleek lines to its sporty athletic stance the BMW X5 demands attention. The X5's aggressive air intakes direct more air to the engine for increased power, centrally positioned fog lights and Xenon Adaptive Headlights with LED Daytime Running Lights distinguish the vehicle's front facia. A matte aluminum finish along with front and rear underside protective cladding, allow the X5 to navigate unpaved roads as easily as tarmac. The long wheelbase and short overhangs at the front and rear, muscular hood and square-shape flared wheel arches, contoured flanks and L-shape rear taillights featuring LED technology all add to the design. With the addition of sumptuous interior materials, the X5 truly becomes a sanctuary of unrivaled comfort and taste. Lower the split-folding rear seats to create up to 66cu. ft. of cargo space or, when equipped with third-row seats for two, the driver can share the journey with up to six passengers. Other features include available panoramic glass moonroof and rear seat DVD player with 8 inch screen. With a single twin-scroll turbocharger the xDrive35i will perform 300hp and 300 lb-ft of torque. Generating 413lb. ft. of torque with 255hp, an inline-six Advanced Diesel engine is available on the xDrive35d. A 4.8L V8 engine yields 445hp and 479 lb-ft of torque on the xDrive50i. The M Power V8 Turbo comes from the M performance division giving the X5 M an impressive 555hp. With BMW Assist, you have an emergency switchboard, navigation system, and information service, all in one on an integrated touchscreen. A premium Harman Kardon system puts the power of 11 speakers at your disposal. Using BMW Apps you can extend the communication and entertainment of your X5 with tailor-made applications.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Murray BMW of Denver, 4320 E Kentucky Ave, Glendale, CO 80246.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X5 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKR0C57F0P12079
Stock: TF0P12079
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 65,119 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$21,500$3,294 Below Market
Fairway Auto Sales - Phoenix / Arizona
Embrace the brilliant handling of our 2015 BMW X5 sDrive35i SUV presented in Mineral Silver Metallic! Powered by a 3.0 Liter Twin TurboCharged 6 Cylinder that unleashes 300hp on demand and is tethered to an innovative 8 Speed Automatic transmission for smooth passing power. You'll enjoy near 27mpg on the open road, the ability to tow, and a smooth luxurious ride in our Rear Wheel Drive SUV! Stunning in every respect, our sDrive35i is enhanced by roof rails, a power tailgate and adaptive xenon headlights. You'll feel right at home in the handsome sDrive35i interior with power adjustable heated leather front seats, a panoramic sunroof and the comfort of dual-zone automatic climate control. A prominent central screen with iDrive interface, voice-commanded full-color navigation, Bluetooth, BMW Assist, and an extraordinary sound system allow you to stay connected as you confidently take on your day in this X5. In typical BMW style, our sDrive35i is equipped with an array of advanced safety features such as stability control, parking sensors, brake drying/standby features and a rollover sensor to keep you out of harm's way. A luxurious daily driver that blends utility and sedan-like handling, this is the complete package that can only come from BMW! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! All of our Vehicles undergo a thorough Safety and Mechanicalinspection prior to being offered for sale by local certified mechanics andnecessary repairs are completed. A copyof our inspection report is published online in our vehicle photos. ThisVehicle qualifies for the Elite Warranty Certified Pre-Owned Superior ServiceContract which covers any vehicle component that is covered by the originalmanufacturer unless explicitly excluded for 90 days and /or 3000 miles. Longer terms and more coverage available atadditional cost. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE through a variety of lenders dependingon your credit history and down payment. Service Contracts are available onmost cars also at competitive rates. We accept trade-ins and we will buy yourcar even if you don’t buy ours. Document Fee of $495 is used to purchaseservice contracts when Manufacturer’s warranty does not apply. Trades arewelcomed.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X5 sDrive35i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKR2C58F0H38933
Stock: CMKP2382
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-27-2019
- 114,291 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$17,995$2,393 Below Market
Crown Auto Group - Falls Church / Virginia
VA inspection passed! Drives excellent..2015 BMW X5 AWD with powerful 3.0L DOHC I-6 24V TwinPower Turbo engine and driven 114291 miles!You can always call or text at (703) 763-4428 for quick answers to your questions..For appointments only: We are available until 7:30 pm Monday to Saturday . We are open on Sundays 11 AM - 4 PM. Please call us prior to your visit...Terms of Sale Overview: We reserve the right to end this listing at anytime should the vehicle no longer be available for sale and sales prices are subject to change without notice.Fees and Taxes: All vehicles sold are subject to $495 dealer processing fee. This represents the costs incurred with inspecting, cleaning, and adjusting vehicles. This fee also covers preparation of all documents, as well as all costs incurred with shipping of paperwork. Buyers are responsible for all state, county, city taxes and fees, as well as title/registration fees in the state that the vehicle will be registered. Accepted Payment Type: Cash, certified check, bank transfers, EFT or 3rd-party financing.WARRANTY: Please call us about warranty details. Different terms may be applied which is dependent on the millage, year and make of the car. Warranty is applicable when full/advertised price is paid when purchasing the car. FINANCING:If you have a job we can assist with financing (bad or good credit).Interest rates may vary and related to your credit and income.Please note, processing fee, DMV fees and taxes are not included in the price.. Older (more than 10 years old) and certain high maintenance luxury vehicles can not be applied for. Please, contact us prior submitting credit application on any vehicle if you have a question.Millage : Millage on the odometer may be higher than you see on the ads.Crown Auto Group, Inc
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X5 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKR0C57F0K60022
Stock: CAG4060
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-06-2020
- 53,062 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$26,995$5,507 Below Market
Exclusive Motor Sports - Central Valley / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X5 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKR0C53F0K52869
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 68,360 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$21,980$2,614 Below Market
Auto Hub - North Brunswick / New Jersey
This 2015 BMW X5 4dr xDrive35i features a 3.0L STRAIGHT 6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Gray with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, 3.154 Axle Ratio, Sensatec Leatherette Upholstery, Lumbar Support, Heated Front Seats, Navigation System with Touchpad, Hi-Fi Sound System, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Navigation System, Spoiler, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Head restraints memory, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window wiper, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Weather band radio, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, 10 Speakers, Roadside assistance coverage: 48 months/ unlimited distance, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Emergency communication system: BMW Assist eCall Adaptive headlights, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 732-798-6678 or leadsautohubnj@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X5 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKR0C55F0K70449
Stock: K70449
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 59,291 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$25,950$6,059 Below Market
Denver Quality Motors - Englewood / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X5 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKR0C58F0K69618
Stock: 10383
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 47,633 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$25,770
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X5 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKR0C53F0P07994
Stock: 10433493
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 79,842 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$26,910
AutoNation Buick GMC Corpus Christi - Corpus Christi / Texas
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Black; Dakota Leather Upholstery Glacier Silver Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X5 xDrive50i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKR6C54F0J78655
Stock: F0J78655
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 89,818 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$21,495
Ultimate Motorsports - Houston / Texas
Ultimate Motorsport Presents 2015 BMW X5 xDrive35i All Wheel Drive PREMIUM PACKAGE $2,550 DRIVING ASSIST PACKAGE $1,400 LUXURY LINE $1,600 ORIGINAL MSRP NEW $68,820 NAVIGATION WITH VOICE ! PANORAMIC SUNROOF ! HEADS UP DISPLAY ! SPORT, COMFORT AND ECO PRO MODES ! PREMIUM 20” ALLOYS ! LEATHER ! XENONS ! WOOD ! PREMIUM HARMAN SOUND SYSTEM ! HEATED AND COOLED SEATS ! 7 PASSENGER 3RD ROW SEATING ! ALL WHEEL DRIVE WITH ACTIVE SUSPENSION ! REAR VIEW CAMERA WITH PARK ASSIST ! KEYLESS START GO ! DUAL POWER SEATS ! POWER LIFT-GATE ! RUNNING BOARDS ! ROOF RAILS ! FOG LIGHTS ! BLUETOOTH ! ADD A 3 MONTH 3,000 MILE WARRANTY FOR ONLY $ 395 ASK US FOR DETAILS ON A 4 YEAR UNLIMITED MILES NATION WIDE WARRANTY !! PEACE OF MIND ! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE !! 20+ PICTURES BELOW AFTER DESCRIPTION MUCH MUCH MORE SEE IT TO BELIEVE IT !!! Beautiful Mineral Silver Metallic on Beige Leather With Wood Trim Interior!! DON'T SLEEP ON THIS ONE! CALL US TODAY AT 888-650-4908 or email sales CALL US 24x7 365 DAYS A YEAR! WE ARE HERE TO SERVE YOU ! Bid with Excitement & Confidence!!! Only at ULTIMATE MOTORSPORT !! WE FINANCE ! APPLY ONLINE FOR RATES AS LOW AS 2.99% DOOR TO DOOR SHIPPING AVAILABLE ASK FOR A QUOTE ! Email: sales@ultimatems.com Call 888-650-4908 Visit 10311 Altonbury Lane Houston TX 77031
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X5 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKR0C56F0P02305
Stock: P02305
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 53,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$24,990$3,080 Below Market
Cars 4 Less - Manassas / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X5 xDrive35d with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKS4C58F0N05678
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 66,013 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$29,995$2,890 Below Market
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
***REAR HEATED SEATS, HARMON KARDON SOUND SYSTEM................................2015 BMW X5 XDRIVE50i SPORTS ACTIVITY VEHICLE, DARK BLUE WITH A IVORY WHITE/BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR, NAVIGATION, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, DUAL HEATED POWER SEATS WITH LUMBAR SUPPORT & MEMORY SETTINGS, REAR CLIMATE CONTROL AND HEATED SEATS, POWER TAILGATE, KEYLESS GO, PARKTRONIC, PREMIUM ALLOY WHEELS, PLEASE CALL US AT 703 822 7998 TO SCHEDULE AN APPT TO VIEW***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS..boom-extension-active{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-active *:hover{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-hovered-element{outline: 2px solid rgba(130, 170, 210, .6) !important}.boom-extension-expanded-element{background: transparent !important;border: 0 !important;float: none !important;margin-left: auto !important;margin-right: auto !important;padding-left: 0 !important;padding-right: 0 !important;position: relative !important;max-width: initial !important;min-width: initial !important;width: 100% !important;}
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X5 xDrive50i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKR6C5XF0J74335
Stock: MAX18723
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 69,000 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$21,500$3,259 Below Market
Big Blue Autos - Lexington / Kentucky
4 NEW TIRES! FULLY LOADED LUXURY SUV! APPOINTMENT ONLY! Be ready for any type of weather in the sought after '15 BMW X5 well equip with Brown Leather/AWD/V6 Engine/Navigation/Skyroof/19 Alloy Wheels/Key-less Entry/New Tires/Heated and Power Seats. At Big Blue Autos we stand behind our inventory. Come test drive any of our quality pre-ownedvehicles and have a certified mechanic of your choice inspect the vehiclebefore purchase. All of our vehicles areserviced and given a fresh oil change upon arrival. Offering up to 3 yearextended warranties at an unbeatable price you can't go wrong with buying acar from Big Blue Autos. With over 150pre-owned vehicles in stock and numerous financing options available includingour GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVAL PROGRAM Big Blue Autos has exactly what you'relooking for! Advertised deals are applicable to cash and/or approved credit. Special Finance deals may vary. Prices do not include TT&L. For more information please visit ourwebsite at www.bigblueautos.com for an entire view of our inventory additionalphotos and to apply for credit online. Visit Big Blue Autos online at www.bigblueautos.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 859-293-0012 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X5 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKR0C53F0P08272
Stock: 8266
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 73,888 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$20,995$2,763 Below Market
Auto Club of Miami - Miami / Florida
!!! SPECIAL OFFER !!! , WE FINANCE EVERYBODY....WE EXPORT WORLDWIDE....ALL OF OUR VEHICLES ARE CLEAN TITLES...... FINANCING IS AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE! IF YOU HAVE BAD CREDIT !!! WE CAN HELP !!! WE HAVE OVER 200 CARS AVAILABLE FOR YOU TO CHOOSE. THE STORE IS LOCATED ON THE CORNER OF 103 ST AND NW 27 AVE, CASH OFFER ONLY, PRICE MAY VARY IF YOU FINANCE, WAC,TAX TAG AND TITLE NOT INCLUDED..........We are a family operated dealership, in business for over 10 years. With our large selection, you`re sure to find a car that suits your needs and fits your budget. We guarantee that every used car we sell has an accurate mileage count and has not been branded as a salvaged or flood-damaged car. Peace of mind comes from knowing details about your car`s past, including odometer readings and vehicle history. Every used car we sell comes with a free full Vehicle History Report available online or from your Sales Consultant. Our technician put every vehicle through a rigorous Certified Quality Inspection. Our Sales Consultants are paid a fixed commission no matter which car they sell, so they can focus on helping you find a car that fits your needs. We work with a variety of financial institutions to provide the best possible financing options. If approved, you`ll see all your offers when we do. Simply choose the one that`s right for you. So what are you waiting for? Start the search for your next car now!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X5 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKR0C53F0P09535
Stock: P09535
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 43,487 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$28,500$3,267 Below Market
Benson Alfa Romeo - Greer / South Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X5 xDrive50i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKR6C54F0J77375
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 62,571 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$26,499$3,424 Below Market
Coon Rapids Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Coon Rapids / Minnesota
***CERTIFIED WARRANTY INCLUDED***, -SUNROOF-, -NAVIGATION-, -VENTED SEATS-, -LEATHER-, -HEATED SEATS-, -BACKUP CAMERA-, -POWER LIFTGATE-, -BLUETOOTH-, - ALL WHEEL DRIVE-, CLEAN CARFAX!!!!!.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Coon Rapids Certified Warranty includes 120 Months/100,000 Miles* Powertrain Warranty and 3 Months/3,000 Miles** Comprehensive Warranty. To qualify, all vehicles must pass a 110-point inspection that covers nearly every mechanical aspect of this vehicle. If any covered component is recommended to be fixed, it has to be fixed in order to qualify. We are so confident with our inspection that we guarantee it with 3 months/3,000 Miles** of Comprehensive Warranty at no extra charge. Upgrades available at the time of purchase. With a $200 Deductible per repair visit, all of the following are included: $100 Roadside Assistance $100 Towing Allowance $40 First Day Rental $250/Day Trip Interruption Coverage*** *10 years/100,000 miles warranty is good for 10 years from vehicle's original in-service date or 100,000 miles on the odometer, whichever comes first. **3 Months/3,000 Miles Comprehensive coverage is good for 3 Months or 3,000 Miles from purchase, whichever comes first. ***Roadside Assistance provided in the event breakdown occurs over 100 miles away from your home. Maximum of three days or until vehicle is repaired, whichever occurs first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X5 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKR0C59F0P02699
Stock: R13431A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 57,529 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$24,995$2,392 Below Market
Lee's Summit Dodge Chrysler Jeep RAM - Lees Summit / Missouri
Check out this gently-used 2015 BMW X5 we recently got in. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. In their original incarnation, SUVs were chiefly owned by folks who valued utility above sport. Not anymore! The BMW X5 xDrive35i redefines the SUV and makes the perfect all around family companion. You deserve a vehicle designed for higher expectations. This BMW X5 xDrive35i delivers with a luxurious, well-appointed interior and world-class engineering. Comfort. Performance. Safety. Enjoy all three with this well-appointed AWD 2015 BMW. One of the best things about this BMW X5 is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. You can take the guesswork out of searching for your destination with this BMW X5 xDrive35i's installed Navigation system. More information about the 2015 BMW X5: BMW's X5 offers seating for seven with high-tech on- and off-road capabilities. With great styling as well as a host of refinements throughout its development, the package is hard to ignore. Although it ranks among the more expensive SUVs in its class, it's a strong competitor, offering a wide range of options not found on the Acura MDX, Lexus RX 350 or Mercedes M-Class. This model sets itself apart with available all-wheel drive, BMW luxury and build quality, and powerful engine choices At Lee's Summit Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, we are proud to offer a high quality selection of pre-owned vehicles from many major auto manufacturers at competitive prices. Please call (816) 525-9825 to schedule your V.I.P. test drive appointment today or stop in and see us at 1051 SE Oldham Parkway, Lee's Summit, MO 64081 , when you see something you are interested in.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X5 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKR0C55F0K56910
Stock: 445071B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 95,651 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$21,495$2,382 Below Market
Insider's Auto of Manassas - Manassas / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X5 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKR0C59F0P17459
Certified Pre-Owned: No
