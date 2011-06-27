Used 2009 BMW 7 Series Consumer Reviews
BMW builds another fantastic 7 Series!
I have owned four BMW 7 series. 1991, 95, 2006' and 2009. This newest one, 2009 750Li is a fantastic automobile. The upgrade in power from a normally aspirated 360 hp v8 to the new twin turbo charged v8 is great. I can really feel the difference. I like the heads up display. I like all of the new features like the lane departure warning, the blind spot avoidance, the lane change vibration steering wheel , the continued excellent leather used, the continued excellent standard of the industry BMW seats.
3 1/2 yrs later on used 2009 750i
Now have 88k miles, bought at 58k (see previous review). Over the last 3 1/2 years this car has had about 10k in repairs. Fortunately I had an extended warranty that covered everything -- a couple of major oil leaks (3700) , satellite radio receiver (1700) and 3 more leaks (oil block, turbo housing and radiator - 4700). Supposedly everything has been fixed! The car is now over 9 years old, still drives well. It looks almost new, styling still looks current, and paint and interior are holding up remarkably. I keep it waxed & have done my own leather treatment twice. I also updated the nav software. As for the much posted oil and battery problems, I've had none. Burns no oil and I keep the battery charged occasionally with a Battery Tender. Battery is about5 years old now. This car has the dynamic sway control and 4 wheel steering, and when I test drove some newer 7 series and 5 series models, they did not handle near as well as this old 750, so I'll be keeping it. Hopefully nothing else will require repair, but whatever, it's better than 100k for a new one. This early model 2009 had air shocks in the rear, and IMO they are not as good as regular adaptive ride shocks. Sometimes they give a rather bumpy ride, but it could also be the sorry run-flat tires (Goodyear Excellence). Now car is over 10 years old, with about 85k miles (Previous mileage above was incorrect). Since my last entry, my extended warranty expired and I had to do $3500 worth of repair work at my expense. This included a new radiator, new hoses and a couple of preventative things that I don't recall. I've been operating on the principle that unless the cost of repair work is absolutely prohibitive, I'll continue to have repair work done and keep the car. As I said before, I've driven a couple of the newer ones and don't believe they drive as well as my car does. One correction to my comments above — the car does not have air shocks — but it does not have adaptive shocks either, so I'm guessing they're just regular dynamic dampers. I've kept the car because buying a new lesser car, Like a Honda or a Camry, would be a severe step down in my opinion. I've come close to trading on a 2016 BMW 750 a couple of times, primarily for more horsepower, but the money the dealership wanted for them was frankly out of my price range— plus as you may know, a certified BMWs have some pretty important things that are not covered, and a BMW extended warranty cost a lot of money. This car still burns no oil, cruises as fast as I want to go without breaking a sweat, has an interior that is pretty much new looking, has a great paint job because it's been garaged, and is so smooth-running, it's really hard to believe it's a V-8. One of these days I suppose it'll break and cost a lot of money for repairs. At that point I'll probably part it out and say goodbye to one of the best cars I've ever owned..
2009 BMW 750i
Gas mileage is poor in town, more like 13 than 15. Hi-way mileage is ok, averaging about 21.5 mpg. About 16.3 combined. Car is a fantastic machine and a true pleasure to drive - acceleration. anti-sway, steering control and ability to cruise comfortably at high speed are all phenomenal. Accessories are second to none. I had a 2009 E550 before this, and IMO it was inferior to this 750i. Maybe the best car I've ever owned -- except for a 2003 Honda V-6 that was an engineering marvel engine-wise. I know potential maintenance costs could kill me down the road, but this car was pretty much gone through by the dealer before purchase, so hopefully it'll be a while before repairs start. Short story? The Ultimate Driving Machine, hands-down. I love it. Update 6500 miles and 8 months later: Car continues to be maintenance free, runs like a charm; fast, comfortable, zero problems so far. 22.8 mpg on a recent 500 mile trip averaging over 70mph. Still the ultimate cruising auto, but unfortunately attracts police at 90.
"Without a doubt the best car yet"
I recently purchased my second 750Li after owning a BMW '07 Li. My first ride was unbelievable. Fast, comfortable, easy to handle, idrive more friendly, head up option and nav system 100% better, so quiet you have to check the tach to know it running, and 0-60 time is really true. This beast is a sports car feel in a limo body. Nothing compares with it. Mercedes can't hold a candle to the 750Li. I've owned both.
Awesome & Powerful but unreliable engine
I have had numerous engine, drivetrain malfuntion and constant battery drainage issues for the past 4 years and despite my dealership efforts, problems continue and have cost me many thousands of dollars BMW corp is aware of the faulty N63 engines but is offering 0 help. I have purchased 4 BMWs but will never buy a 750 again.
