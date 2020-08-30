Dodge Sedans for Sale Near Me
Brown's Sterling Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
You won't want to miss this excellent value! It comes equipped with all the standard amenities for your driving enjoyment. Dodge prioritized comfort and style by including: an outside temperature display, heated front and rear seats, and power seats. It features an automatic transmission, rear-wheel drive, and a powerful 8 cylinder engine. Our aim is to provide our customers with the best prices and service at all times. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Dodge Charger Scat Pack with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXGJ2LH197718
Stock: 2246
Listed since: 08-07-2020
Brown's Sterling Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Hurry and take advantage now! Check out this great value! It delivers an exhilarating ride without compromising safety and comfort! Dodge prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: high intensity discharge headlights, rain sensing wipers, and power seats. It features an automatic transmission, rear-wheel drive, and a powerful 8 cylinder engine. We pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Dodge Charger Scat Pack with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXGJ0LH197717
Stock: 2245
Listed since: 08-07-2020
Farrish Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AWD, Black Cloth. Blacktop Package (Fleet) (DISC) (AWD Rhombi Black Badge, Black 1-Piece Performance Spoiler, Dodge Grille Badge, Gloss Black I/P Cluster Trim Rings, Satin Black Charger Decklid Badge, Satin Black Dodge Tail Lamp Badge, and Wheels: 19" x 7.5" Black Noise Painted), Cold Weather Package (Heated Front Seats and Heated Steering Wheel), Quick Order Package 28H, AWD, Black Cloth, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cloth Sport Seat, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver & Passenger Lower LED Lamps, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SiriusXM Guardian, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front License Plate Bracket, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Manufacturer's Statement of Origin, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Power 8-Way Driver Seat, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power Sunroof, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 4C w/8.4" Display, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Armrest w/Cupholder Seat, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wheels: 19" x 7.5" Satin Carbon. Pitch Black Clearcoat 2020 Dodge Charger SXT AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT18/27 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Dodge Charger SXT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXJG6LH137213
Stock: D9665
Listed since: 02-12-2020
- Great Deal
$43,285Est. Loan: $711/mo
Farrish Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Recent Arrival! Black Cloth. Quick Order Package 21W, Black Cloth, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cloth Performance Seats w/Bee Logo, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SiriusXM Guardian, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front License Plate Bracket, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Driver/Passenger 4-Way Lumbar Adjust, Power Front Driver/Passenger Seats, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power Sunroof, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 4C w/8.4" Display, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wheels: 20" x 9" Lo Gloss Granite Crystal. Indigo Blue 2020 Dodge Charger R/T Scat Pack RWD 8-Speed Automatic SRT HEMI 6.4L V8 MDS
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Dodge Charger Scat Pack with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXGJ7LH204470
Stock: D9817
Listed since: 08-27-2020
Farrish Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AWD, Black Cloth. Blacktop Package (Fleet) (DISC) (AWD Rhombi Black Badge, Black 1-Piece Performance Spoiler, Dodge Grille Badge, Gloss Black I/P Cluster Trim Rings, Satin Black Charger Decklid Badge, Satin Black Dodge Tail Lamp Badge, and Wheels: 19" x 7.5" Black Noise Painted), Cold Weather Package (Heated Front Seats and Heated Steering Wheel), Quick Order Package 28H, AWD, Black Cloth, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cloth Sport Seat, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver & Passenger Lower LED Lamps, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SiriusXM Guardian, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front License Plate Bracket, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Manufacturer's Statement of Origin, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Power 8-Way Driver Seat, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power Sunroof, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 4C w/8.4" Display, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Armrest w/Cupholder Seat, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wheels: 19" x 7.5" Satin Carbon. Pitch Black Clearcoat 2020 Dodge Charger SXT AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT18/27 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Dodge Charger SXT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXJG7LH115124
Stock: D9636
Listed since: 12-18-2019
Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Indigo Blue 2020 Dodge Charger R/T Scat Pack RWD 8-Speed Automatic SRT HEMI 6.4L V8 MDS Charger R/T Scat Pack, SRT HEMI 6.4L V8 MDS, 8-Speed Automatic, RWD, Black Artificial Leather.Recent Arrival!Check out our customer reviews and see why your friends and neighbors choose Criswell. E-price plus taxes, tag fees, dealer processing charge and freight will give you the highest total amount due at purchase. However, you may qualify for additional discounts. All prices, specifications, and availability are subject to change without notice. Pictures may be for illustrative purposes only; offers not valid on prior sales. Please contact Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT in Gaithersburg, MD for complete details and the most current information. While all efforts are made to provide 100% accurate information we cannot be responsible for any technical or human error that may result in mistakes. Price includes: $4850 - 2020 National Retail Consumer Cash 20CL1. Exp. 08/31/2020
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Dodge Charger Scat Pack with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXGJ9LH202378
Stock: J201698
Listed since: 08-18-2020
Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Pitch Black Clearcoat 2020 Dodge Charger R/T Scat Pack RWD 8-Speed Automatic SRT HEMI 6.4L V8 MDS Charger R/T Scat Pack, SRT HEMI 6.4L V8 MDS, 8-Speed Automatic, RWD, Black Artificial Leather.Recent Arrival!Check out our customer reviews and see why your friends and neighbors choose Criswell. E-price plus taxes, tag fees, dealer processing charge and freight will give you the highest total amount due at purchase. However, you may qualify for additional discounts. All prices, specifications, and availability are subject to change without notice. Pictures may be for illustrative purposes only; offers not valid on prior sales. Please contact Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT in Gaithersburg, MD for complete details and the most current information. While all efforts are made to provide 100% accurate information we cannot be responsible for any technical or human error that may result in mistakes. Price includes: $4850 - 2020 National Retail Consumer Cash 20CL1. Exp. 08/31/2020
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Dodge Charger Scat Pack with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXGJ7LH192255
Stock: J201545
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- Good Deal
$41,799Est. Loan: $681/mo
Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Torred Clearcoat 2020 Dodge Charger R/T RWD 8-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVT Charger R/T, HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVT, 8-Speed Automatic, RWD, Black Artificial Leather.Recent Arrival!Check out our customer reviews and see why your friends and neighbors choose Criswell. E-price plus taxes, tag fees, dealer processing charge and freight will give you the highest total amount due at purchase. However, you may qualify for additional discounts. All prices, specifications, and availability are subject to change without notice. Pictures may be for illustrative purposes only; offers not valid on prior sales. Please contact Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT in Gaithersburg, MD for complete details and the most current information. While all efforts are made to provide 100% accurate information we cannot be responsible for any technical or human error that may result in mistakes. Price includes: $3700 - 2020 National Retail Consumer Cash 20CL1. Exp. 08/31/2020
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Dodge Charger R/T with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXCT4LH193273
Stock: J201723
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- Great Deal
$43,104Est. Loan: $708/mo
Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Triple Nickel Clearcoat 2020 Dodge Charger R/T Scat Pack RWD 8-Speed Automatic SRT HEMI 6.4L V8 MDS Charger R/T Scat Pack, SRT HEMI 6.4L V8 MDS, 8-Speed Automatic, RWD, Black Cloth.Recent Arrival!Check out our customer reviews and see why your friends and neighbors choose Criswell. E-price plus taxes, tag fees, dealer processing charge and freight will give you the highest total amount due at purchase. However, you may qualify for additional discounts. All prices, specifications, and availability are subject to change without notice. Pictures may be for illustrative purposes only; offers not valid on prior sales. Please contact Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT in Gaithersburg, MD for complete details and the most current information. While all efforts are made to provide 100% accurate information we cannot be responsible for any technical or human error that may result in mistakes. Price includes: $4850 - 2020 National Retail Consumer Cash 20CL1. Exp. 08/31/2020
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Dodge Charger Scat Pack with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXGJ4LH207536
Stock: J201722
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- Good Deal
$44,270Est. Loan: $724/mo
Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Sinamon Stick 2020 Dodge Charger R/T RWD 8-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVT Charger R/T, HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVT, 8-Speed Automatic, RWD, Black Artificial Leather.Recent Arrival!Check out our customer reviews and see why your friends and neighbors choose Criswell. E-price plus taxes, tag fees, dealer processing charge and freight will give you the highest total amount due at purchase. However, you may qualify for additional discounts. All prices, specifications, and availability are subject to change without notice. Pictures may be for illustrative purposes only; offers not valid on prior sales. Please contact Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT in Gaithersburg, MD for complete details and the most current information. While all efforts are made to provide 100% accurate information we cannot be responsible for any technical or human error that may result in mistakes. Price includes: $3700 - 2020 National Retail Consumer Cash 20CL1. Exp. 08/31/2020
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Dodge Charger R/T with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXCT5LH200053
Stock: J201670
Listed since: 08-11-2020
Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Price includes: $1000 - Labor Day Bonus Cash 39CLV. Exp. 08/31/2020 $2920 - 2020 National Retail Consumer Cash 20CL1. Exp. 08/31/2020 $500 - Mid-Atlantic BC Fast Finish Bonus Cash MACL1Z. Exp. 08/31/2020
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Dodge Charger SXT with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXBGXLH209030
Stock: J201760
Listed since: 08-27-2020
Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Smoke Show 2020 Dodge Charger SXT RWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT Charger SXT, 3.6L V6 24V VVT, 8-Speed Automatic, RWD, Black Cloth.Recent Arrival! 19/30 City/Highway MPGCheck out our customer reviews and see why your friends and neighbors choose Criswell. E-price plus taxes, tag fees, dealer processing charge and freight will give you the highest total amount due at purchase. However, you may qualify for additional discounts. All prices, specifications, and availability are subject to change without notice. Pictures may be for illustrative purposes only; offers not valid on prior sales. Please contact Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT in Gaithersburg, MD for complete details and the most current information. While all efforts are made to provide 100% accurate information we cannot be responsible for any technical or human error that may result in mistakes. Price includes: $1000 - Labor Day Bonus Cash 39CLV. Exp. 08/31/2020 $2920 - 2020 National Retail Consumer Cash 20CL1. Exp. 08/31/2020 $500 - Mid-Atlantic BC Fast Finish Bonus Cash MACL1Z. Exp. 08/31/2020
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Dodge Charger SXT with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXBG1LH209031
Stock: J201725
Listed since: 08-19-2020
Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Smoke Show 2020 Dodge Charger SXT RWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT Charger SXT, 3.6L V6 24V VVT, 8-Speed Automatic, RWD, Black Cloth.Recent Arrival! 19/30 City/Highway MPGCheck out our customer reviews and see why your friends and neighbors choose Criswell. E-price plus taxes, tag fees, dealer processing charge and freight will give you the highest total amount due at purchase. However, you may qualify for additional discounts. All prices, specifications, and availability are subject to change without notice. Pictures may be for illustrative purposes only; offers not valid on prior sales. Please contact Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT in Gaithersburg, MD for complete details and the most current information. While all efforts are made to provide 100% accurate information we cannot be responsible for any technical or human error that may result in mistakes. Price includes: $1000 - Labor Day Bonus Cash 39CLV. Exp. 08/31/2020 $2920 - 2020 National Retail Consumer Cash 20CL1. Exp. 08/31/2020 $500 - Mid-Atlantic BC Fast Finish Bonus Cash MACL1Z. Exp. 08/31/2020
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Dodge Charger SXT with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXBGXLH195694
Stock: J201590
Listed since: 07-28-2020
Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Octane Red Pearlcoat 2020 Dodge Charger R/T Scat Pack RWD 8-Speed Automatic SRT HEMI 6.4L V8 MDS Charger R/T Scat Pack, SRT HEMI 6.4L V8 MDS, 8-Speed Automatic, RWD, Black Artificial Leather.Recent Arrival!Check out our customer reviews and see why your friends and neighbors choose Criswell. E-price plus taxes, tag fees, dealer processing charge and freight will give you the highest total amount due at purchase. However, you may qualify for additional discounts. All prices, specifications, and availability are subject to change without notice. Pictures may be for illustrative purposes only; offers not valid on prior sales. Please contact Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT in Gaithersburg, MD for complete details and the most current information. While all efforts are made to provide 100% accurate information we cannot be responsible for any technical or human error that may result in mistakes. Price includes: $4850 - 2020 National Retail Consumer Cash 20CL1. Exp. 08/31/2020
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Dodge Charger Scat Pack with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXGJ0LH176351
Stock: J201544
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- Good Deal
$41,799Est. Loan: $682/mo
Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
F8 Green 2020 Dodge Charger R/T RWD 8-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVT Charger R/T, HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVT, 8-Speed Automatic, RWD, Black Artificial Leather.Recent Arrival!Check out our customer reviews and see why your friends and neighbors choose Criswell. E-price plus taxes, tag fees, dealer processing charge and freight will give you the highest total amount due at purchase. However, you may qualify for additional discounts. All prices, specifications, and availability are subject to change without notice. Pictures may be for illustrative purposes only; offers not valid on prior sales. Please contact Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT in Gaithersburg, MD for complete details and the most current information. While all efforts are made to provide 100% accurate information we cannot be responsible for any technical or human error that may result in mistakes. Price includes: $3700 - 2020 National Retail Consumer Cash 20CL1. Exp. 08/31/2020
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Dodge Charger R/T with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXCT2LH193272
Stock: J201699
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- Great Deal
$36,384Est. Loan: $568/mo
Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat 2020 Dodge Charger SXT RWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT Charger SXT, 3.6L V6 24V VVT, 8-Speed Automatic, RWD, Black Cloth.Recent Arrival! 19/30 City/Highway MPGCheck out our customer reviews and see why your friends and neighbors choose Criswell. E-price plus taxes, tag fees, dealer processing charge and freight will give you the highest total amount due at purchase. However, you may qualify for additional discounts. All prices, specifications, and availability are subject to change without notice. Pictures may be for illustrative purposes only; offers not valid on prior sales. Please contact Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT in Gaithersburg, MD for complete details and the most current information. While all efforts are made to provide 100% accurate information we cannot be responsible for any technical or human error that may result in mistakes. Price includes: $1000 - Labor Day Bonus Cash 39CLV. Exp. 08/31/2020 $2920 - 2020 National Retail Consumer Cash 20CL1. Exp. 08/31/2020 $500 - Mid-Atlantic BC Fast Finish Bonus Cash MACL1Z. Exp. 08/31/2020
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Dodge Charger SXT with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXBG3LH209029
Stock: J201724
Listed since: 08-19-2020
Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Torred Clearcoat 2020 Dodge Charger R/T Scat Pack RWD 8-Speed Automatic SRT HEMI 6.4L V8 MDS Charger R/T Scat Pack, SRT HEMI 6.4L V8 MDS, 8-Speed Automatic, RWD, Black Artificial Leather.Recent Arrival!Check out our customer reviews and see why your friends and neighbors choose Criswell. E-price plus taxes, tag fees, dealer processing charge and freight will give you the highest total amount due at purchase. However, you may qualify for additional discounts. All prices, specifications, and availability are subject to change without notice. Pictures may be for illustrative purposes only; offers not valid on prior sales. Please contact Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT in Gaithersburg, MD for complete details and the most current information. While all efforts are made to provide 100% accurate information we cannot be responsible for any technical or human error that may result in mistakes. Price includes: $4850 - 2020 National Retail Consumer Cash 20CL1. Exp. 08/31/2020
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Dodge Charger Scat Pack with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXGJ5LH197163
Stock: J201653
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- Great Deal
$32,304Est. Loan: $496/mo
Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Pitch Black Clearcoat 2020 Dodge Charger SXT RWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT Charger SXT, 3.6L V6 24V VVT, 8-Speed Automatic, RWD, Black w/Cloth Performance Seats or Daytona Logo Nappa/Alcantara Seat or Nappa/Alcantara Performance Seat.19/30 City/Highway MPGCheck out our customer reviews and see why your friends and neighbors choose Criswell. E-price plus taxes, tag fees, dealer processing charge and freight will give you the highest total amount due at purchase. However, you may qualify for additional discounts. All prices, specifications, and availability are subject to change without notice. Pictures may be for illustrative purposes only; offers not valid on prior sales. Please contact Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT in Gaithersburg, MD for complete details and the most current information. While all efforts are made to provide 100% accurate information we cannot be responsible for any technical or human error that may result in mistakes. Price includes: $1000 - Labor Day Bonus Cash 39CLV. Exp. 08/31/2020 $2920 - 2020 National Retail Consumer Cash 20CL1. Exp. 08/31/2020 $500 - Mid-Atlantic BC Fast Finish Bonus Cash MACL1Z. Exp. 08/31/2020
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Dodge Charger SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXBG7LH166878
Stock: J201359
Listed since: 06-29-2020