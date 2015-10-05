Used 2015 Audi TTS for Sale Near Me
- 13,206 miles
$30,588
Park Place Motorcars a Dallas Mercedes-Benz Dealer - Dallas / Texas
Contact the Internet Sales Department at 214-443-8201 or visit Lemmon Ave. dealership to begin your Park Place Motorcars Dallas journey today!Why Park Place Motorcars Dallas?** One Touch Sales Process - you interact with one person throughout the entire sales experience** Voted one of the Top 100 Places to Work by the Dallas Morning News for SEVEN consecutive years** Extended warranty options available (depending on vehicle year and mileage)** 5 minutes away from Dallas Love Field Airport** #4 in National Top Workforces in America - Workforce Dynamics' Top Places to Work 2015** Park Place Motorcars Dallas "Employer of the Year" - Universal Technical Institute Inc.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi TTS quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUB1AFKXF1000309
Stock: F1000309
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 53,291 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,800
AutoLinx - Vallejo / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi TTS quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUB1AFK7F1000350
Stock: 2835
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 72,108 miles
$24,490
Spanos Motors - Daytona Beach / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi TTS quattro with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUS1AFKXF1000858
Stock: 11683
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 22,205 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$31,998$3,804 Below Market
Barocci Motor Group - Richmond / California
Our One Owner, 2016 Audi TTS 2.0T quattro looks fabulous in Florett Silver Metallic. Powered by a Turbocharged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that generates 292hp which is tethered to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This All Wheel Drive sports luxury coupe offers potent acceleration, can achieve up to 27mpg on the open road, and features svelte styling accented by multi-spoke alloy wheels, HID headlamps, and a power-deployable spoiler. Your pulse will quicken as you step inside our TTS bright red leather-trimmed interior. Slide into the comfortable, power-adjustable front seats and enjoy the many amenities including the leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel, the full-color instrument panel display with navigation, and a superb Bang and Olufsen sound system with AM-FM-CD-Aux inputs. Of course, Audis engineers put your safety ahead of all else when meticulously designing advanced safety features such as anti-lock brakes, advanced airbags, front-rear parking sensors, Blind Spot Monitoring, a back-up camera, and traction-stability control that help protect you and your passengers from harm. Reward yourself with this masterpiece, it may be one of the best decisions youll make this year to try out our TT! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi TTS quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUC1AFV9G1032913
Stock: 6091AT
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-19-2019
- 15,920 milesLemon history, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$32,995
Boston Foreign Motor - Allston / Massachusetts
ONE OWNER ... UNDER MANUFACTURER WARRANTY TILL 10/2020 OR UP TO 50K MILES ... 2016 AUDI TTS COUPE 2.0T QUATTRO S TRONIC ... LOADED WITH TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE ... 20 WHEEL PACKAGE ... BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM ... FINE NAPPA LEATHER WITH S EMBOSSING ... RED BRAKE CALIPERS ... AUDI MMI NAVIGATION PLUS ... AUDI CONNECT with ONLINE SERVICES 9 SUBSCRIPTION REQUIRED ) ... 10-Y-SPOKE WHEELS ... AUDI VIRTUAL COCKPIT ... LED TAILLIGHTS WITH DYNAMIC TURN SIGNALS ... HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE EXTERIOR MIRRORS IN ALUMINUM OPTIC ... AUDI ADVANCED KEY ... AUDI DRIVE SELECT ... PNEUMATIC SIDE BOLSTERS FOR FRONT SEATS ... ALCANTARA LEATHER INTERIOR ... SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO ... PARKING SYSTEM REAR ACOUSTIC SENSORS ... SUPER CLEAN CAR INSIDE OUT ... HAS JUST BEEN SERVICED, FULLY DETAILED AND READY TO GO ... WE ACCEPT TRADE INS ... FINANCING AVAILABLE ... FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 617-254-6700 - This 2016 Audi TTS 2dr 2dr Coupe S tronic quattro 2.0T features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Vegas Yellow with a Black Full Leather interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Full Leather Interior Surface, Adaptive headlights, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact SALES DEPARTMENT at 617-254-6700 or bostonforeignmotor@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi TTS quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUC1AFV0G1026630
Stock: 4337A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-19-2018
- 29,312 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$32,987$2,835 Below Market
Weeks Pre-Owned Center - Danbury / Connecticut
2016 Audi SSM TTS Nano Gray Metallic 2.0T Like new, Buy now, Call now, Audi Connect w/Online Services, Audi MMI Navigation Plus, Audi Side Assist, Auto-Dimming/Power-Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors, Fine Nappa Leather Interior w/S Embossing, Fine Nappa Leather Seat Trim, Parking System Plus (Front/Rear Acoustic Sensors), Rear-View Camera, Technology Package, Wheels: 9.0" x 20" 10-Y-Spoke Design Forged. Clean CARFAX. quattro 6-Speed Automatic S tronic 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi TTS quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUC1AFV5G1027305
Stock: U11423A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-04-2020
- 53,085 milesDelivery Available*Good Deal
$30,990$1,943 Below Market
Carvana - Raleigh - Raleigh / North Carolina
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi TTS quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUC1AFV7G1018606
Stock: 2000595783
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 45,214 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$32,695
North Park Lexus of San Antonio - San Antonio / Texas
Very Nice, LOW MILES - 45,214! Navigation, Heated Leather Seats, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Keyless Start, Bluetooth, WHEELS: 9.0 X 20 10-Y-SPOKE DESIGN. BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM, TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE, All Wheel Drive . Call Us Today!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Heated Driver Seat, Turbocharged, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Keyless Start, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control. Audi 2.0T with Florett Silver Metallic exterior and Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 292 HP at 5400 RPM*.OPTION PACKAGESTECHNOLOGY PACKAGE Audi MMI Navigation Plus, Auto-Dimming/Power-Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors, LED turn signal repeaters, Audi Connect w/Online Services, 6-month trial subscription, Rearview Camera, Audi Side Assist, Parking System Plus (Front/Rear Acoustic Sensors), WHEELS: 9.0 X 20 10-Y-SPOKE DESIGN FORGED Tires: P255/30R20 Summer, BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM 680W, 12 speakers. Maintenance Up To Date, Clean CarFax! Great color!EXCELLENT SAFETY FOR YOUR FAMILYBlind Spot Monitor, Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist newCarTestDrive.com explains As before, the TT and TTS offer plenty of passenger space, with greater front legroom than in most sports cars or sporty coupes. Seats are comfortable and supportive..WHY BUY FROM USOur passion is providing you with a world-class Lexus ownership experience. Lexus has awarded us with the Elite of Lexus award every year since 1995. We set the bar in provided an elevated level of service to our clients. Lexus shoppers and owners enjoy personal delivery of their vehicle of interest to their local doorstep, loaner cars available in our service department with an appointment, full cafe equipped with wireless Internet and a massage room with waterfall.Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi TTS quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUC1AFV0G1027342
Stock: U1027342
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 16,475 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$38,988
Audi North Austin - Austin / Texas
Audi Connect w/Online Services, Audi MMI Navigation Plus, Audi Side Assist, Auto-Dimming/Power-Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors, Fine Nappa Leather Interior w/S Embossing, Fine Nappa Leather Seat Trim, Parking System Plus (Front/Rear Acoustic Sensors), Rear-View Camera, Technology Package. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. - Austin's first & best Audi dealership with the largest inventory & lowest prices on New & Used Audi vehicles. Call Internet Sales for the BEST PRICE on any vehicle 8 4 4 - 4 7 4 - 6 0 7 6 or visit us at AudiNorthAustin dot com. - - Pricing and vehicle details are provided by a third party polling service. Any mistake is neither the responsibility of Audi North Austin nor our site provider. All reasonable efforts are made to ensure our pricing is current and updated on a regular basis. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi TTS quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUC1AFV9G1033575
Stock: A15143A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 18,584 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$36,998
CarMax Phoenix-Gilbert - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Gilbert / Arizona
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in AZ, and excludes tax, title, tags and $199 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi TTS quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUC1AFV4G1020586
Stock: 19061165
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 20,361 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$37,654
Mike Ward Alfa Romeo of South Denver - Highlands Ranch / Colorado
2016 Audi TTS 2D Coupequattro 2.0TMythos Black Metallic 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSIquattro 6-Speed Automatic S tronicClean Carfax 1 Owner, Bang & Olufsen Sound System, Audi Connect w/Online Services, Audi MMI Navigation Plus, Audi Side Assist, Auto-Dimming/Power-Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors, Fine Nappa Leather Seat Trim, Parking System Plus (Front/Rear Acoustic Sensors), Rear-View Camera, Red Brake Calipers, Technology Package, Wheels: 9.0 x 20 10-Y-Spoke Design Forged.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Odometer is 8433 miles below market average!Please contact our dealership for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi TTS quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUC1AFV3G1030218
Stock: A4539
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 27,649 miles
$35,998
CarMax Irvine - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Irvine / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi TTS quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUC1AFVXG1032144
Stock: 19261135
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 25,670 miles
$36,247
Bobby Layman Cadillac - Carroll / Ohio
DESIRABLE FEATURES: CLEAN CARFAX, NAVIGATION, HEATED SEATS, AWD, BACKUP CAMERA, LEATHER, BLUETOOTH, BACKUP SENSORS, KEYLESS ENTRY, ALUMINUM WHEELS, TURBOCHARGED ENGINE, MP3 COMPATIBLE. This all wheel drive 2016 Audi TTS 2.0T features an impressive 2.0 l Engine with a Gray Exterior with a Black Leather Interior. With only 25,670 miles this 2016 Audi TTS is your best buy in Columbus, OH. TECHNOLOGY FEATURES: This 2016 Audi TTS in Columbus, OH Includes: Keyless Start, Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Anti Theft System, Auxiliary Audio Input, Garage Door Opener, AM/FM Stereo, Single-Disc CD Player STOCK# G1014906 Performance Cadillac GMC Columbus has this 2016 Audi TTS 2.0T ready for a quick sale today. Don't forget Performance Cadillac GMC Columbus Columbus will buy or trade for your car, truck, SUV, van, motorcycle and/or ATV! DEALER CONTACT INFO: Call Performance Cadillac GMC Columbus today at (740) 652-6020 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE of this 2016 Audi TTS 2.0T! Performance Cadillac GMC Columbus of Columbus, New Albany, Gahanna, Westerville & Worthington, OH. You can also visit us at, 3733 Claypool St. Carroll OH, 43112 to check it out in person! MECHANICAL FEATURES: Scores 27.0 Highway MPG and 23.0 City MPG! This Audi TTS comes Factory equipped with an impressive 2.0 l engine, an 6-speed auto-shift manual w/od transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Heated Mirrors, Power Windows, Active Suspension, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Traction Control, Power Passenger Seat, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Cruise Control, Air Suspension, Disc Brakes, Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Tires - Front Performance, Power Steering, Tires - Rear Performance, Spare Tire (Small Size) INTERIOR OPTIONS: New Albany, Gahanna & Westerville, OH used car shoppers are lighting up the phones at our Carroll OH dealership over these interior options: Dual Power Seats, Premium Synthetic Seats, Automatic Climate Control, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Cargo Shade, Adjustable Lumbar Seat(s), Air Conditioning, Bucket Seats, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Vanity Mirrors, Bench Seat, Rear Window Defroster, Floor Mats EXTERIOR OPTIONS: Whether driving to From New Albany to Westerville, you'll arrive in style with exterior options like: Fog Lights, Auto Headlamp, Spoiler / Ground Effects SAFETY OPTIONS: Whether making a cross-town Columbus commute from Worthington to Grove City or car pooling precious cargo to after school sports practice, you'll enjoy peace of mind with the following safety equipment options: Electronic Stability Control, Rear Parking Aid, Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers, Side Mirror Turn Signals, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Anti-Lock Brakes, Auto Leveling Headlights, Knee AirBag, Drivers Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror, Front Side Air Bags, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Used Cars Columbus Ohio: with over 127 used cars for sale at our Columbus, Ohio Cadillac GMC dealership. Performance Cadillac GMC Columbus has the used cars Columbus, Ohio shoppers trust for safety, reliability and service.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi TTS quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUC1AFVXG1014906
Stock: G1014906
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 21,443 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$39,920
MC MOTORCARS - Miami / Florida
2.0L Turbocharged I4 Engine, Automatic Transmission, Leather Seats, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Leather Steering Wheel Trim, Cruise Control, Audio Steering Wheel Controls, Bluetooth Connectivity, BOSE Sound System, Navigation System, Rearview Camera, Power Door Locks, Power Windows, Power Exterior Mirrors, Xenon Headlights, Fog Lights, 19 Inch Wheels
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi TTS quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUC1AFV5G1014795
Stock: 10348312
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 20,660 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$36,888
Penn Toyota - Greenvale / New York
RARE FIND!!!! Amazing Condition Inside & Out!!!! 20,660 Original Miles!!! AWD Drivetrain!!!!! Only Six Listings Within 500 Miles!!!! Grab It Before Its Gone!!!! NO DEALER FEES!!!!!!! To Ensure Your Safety, all of Our Vehicles Have Been Serviced & Sanitized Prior To Delivery. Easy Buying Process Without Spending Time At The Dealership. We Offer One On One Virtual Vehicle Tours By Request. Home Delivery Options Are Available. Restrictions May Apply..Price Includes $1000 Bonus Finance Discount. Must Finance With Dealer to Receive Discount. Call For More Details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi TTS quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUC1AFV1G1021453
Stock: U22721
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 41,914 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$35,477
Imperial Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Mendon / Massachusetts
Power Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Locks, Steering Wheels Radio Controls, Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front S Sport Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather/Alcantara Seating Surfaces, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: MMI AM/FM/SAT w/1 CD Player, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Remote CD player, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers. Gray 2016 Audi TTS 2.0T quattro 2D Coupe 2.0T quattro quattro 6-Speed Automatic S tronic Clean CARFAX. 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI 23/27 City/Highway MPG MORE ABOUT US: Imperial Cars Purchase With Confidence: 1) Free Car Fax Vehicle History Report available for all our vehicles online. 2) Our vehicles are Imperial Certified and go through a rigorous 125-Point vehicle inspection. 3) Bottom line pricing. 4) 5-Day or 200 Mile Vehicle Exchange Program for your total confidence. If you are not happy with it bring it back within 5 days or 200 miles and we'll give you a credit of your full purchase price toward the purchase of another vehicle. (Excludes Renewed for You vehicles.) Price does not include tax, title, registration, documentation fee or other applicable fees, and includes our Imperial Trade Assistance Bonus of $1,000 for qualifying 2010 or newer retailable trades. To receive advertised promotional price, the vehicle must be paid in full and take same day delivery from dealer stock. Call or email our phone and internet team for the most current information and Imperial discounts. Price cannot be combined with any other discounts or promotions and is subject to change based on market value at any time without notice, customer must mention promo code in order to qualify for internet special discount. MENTION PROMO CODE: INTERNET1. The information contained herein is deemed reliable but not guaranteed, dealer not responsible for any misprint involving the price or description of the vehicle, it's the sole responsibility of buyer to physically inspect and verify such information prior to purchasing. Transparency is our goal. Call 800-526-AUTO (2886) to receive your personalized buy for price. NO WHOLESALERS OR DEALERS! Some of our Pre-Owned vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/ Reviews: * Impeccable cabin design bolstered by impressive level of technology; more power than you might think from the turbocharged, four-cylinder engine; precise handling that makes it easy to maneuver in any situation; standard all-wheel drive means it's sure-footed in any kind of weather. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi TTS quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUC1AFV4G1028333
Stock: 20693A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$34,962
Toth Buick GMC - Akron / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi TTS quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUC1AFV7G1029489
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 21,651 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$36,500$2,035 Below Market
Audi of Orange Park - Jacksonville / Florida
Audi Certified 5 years unlimited mile warranty. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Brilliant Black 2017 Audi TTS 2.0T quattro quattro 6-Speed Automatic S tronic 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI Passed Rigorous Safety Inspection Performed by Certified Technician, Meticulously Detailed Inside and Out, Fresh Oil Change, Audi Connect w/Online Services, Audi MMI Navigation Plus, Audi Side Assist, Audi Smartphone Interface, Navigation System, Parking System Plus (Front/Rear Acoustic Sensors), Red Brake Calipers, Technology Package.Recent Arrival! 23/27 City/Highway MPGAudi Certified pre-owned Details:* Warranty Deductible: $0* Includes 24/7 Roadside Assistance emergency towing, collision, jump start, flat tire change, emergency fuel service, lock-out service, extrication service, Audi assist, CARFAX Vehicle History Report and SiriusXM satellite radio complimentary 90 day subscription. If Audi New Vehicle Limited Warranty (NVLW) coverage remains at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty Coverage commences upon expiration of NVLW and continues until 5 years from vehicle's original in-service date with no mileage limitation. If NVLW coverage has expired at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty coverage commences at time of purchase and continues for 12 months with no mileage limitation. Limited warranty is transferable between private parties.* 300+ Point Inspection* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase dateFor your peace of mind we have included over 40+ photos and a video for you to judge the condition yourself. As you do your comparison shopping, you will see Audi Jacksonville offers some of the best values in the market. We will provide you a Carfax, Comprehensive Vehicle Inspection. Hanania "HandPicked" vehicles come with a 30 day, or 3,000 miles warranty. Call 904-565-4000 or visit Audi of Jacksonville . Located at 7230 Blanding Blvd, Jacksonville, Florida 32244. Out of town buyers free pick up at the airport. See more cars online at http://www.audijax.com/used-inventory/index.htm.Reviews:* Impeccable cabin design bolstered by impressive level of technology; more power than you might think from the turbocharged, four-cylinder engine; precise handling that makes it easy to maneuver in any situation; standard all-wheel drive means it's sure-footed in any kind of weather. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi TTS quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUC1AFV6H1004973
Stock: H1004973P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
