Used 2015 Audi TTS for Sale Near Me

49 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
TTS Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 49 listings
  • 2015 Audi TTS quattro in Gray
    used

    2015 Audi TTS quattro

    13,206 miles

    $30,588

    Details
  • 2015 Audi TTS quattro in Gray
    used

    2015 Audi TTS quattro

    53,291 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $25,800

    Details
  • 2015 Audi TTS quattro in Black
    used

    2015 Audi TTS quattro

    72,108 miles

    $24,490

    Details
  • 2016 Audi TTS quattro in Silver
    used

    2016 Audi TTS quattro

    22,205 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $31,998

    $3,804 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi TTS quattro in Yellow
    used

    2016 Audi TTS quattro

    15,920 miles
    Lemon history, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $32,995

    Details
  • 2016 Audi TTS quattro in Gray
    used

    2016 Audi TTS quattro

    29,312 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $32,987

    $2,835 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi TTS quattro in Gray
    used

    2016 Audi TTS quattro

    53,085 miles
    Delivery Available*
    Good Deal

    $30,990

    $1,943 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi TTS quattro in Silver
    used

    2016 Audi TTS quattro

    45,214 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $32,695

    Details
  • 2016 Audi TTS quattro in Silver
    used

    2016 Audi TTS quattro

    16,475 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $38,988

    Details
  • 2016 Audi TTS quattro in Silver
    used

    2016 Audi TTS quattro

    18,584 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $36,998

    Details
  • 2016 Audi TTS quattro in Black
    used

    2016 Audi TTS quattro

    20,361 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $37,654

    Details
  • 2016 Audi TTS quattro in White
    used

    2016 Audi TTS quattro

    27,649 miles

    $35,998

    Details
  • 2016 Audi TTS quattro in Gray
    used

    2016 Audi TTS quattro

    25,670 miles

    $36,247

    Details
  • 2016 Audi TTS quattro in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Audi TTS quattro

    21,443 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $39,920

    Details
  • 2016 Audi TTS quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Audi TTS quattro

    20,660 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $36,888

    Details
  • 2016 Audi TTS quattro in Gray
    used

    2016 Audi TTS quattro

    41,914 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $35,477

    Details
  • 2016 Audi TTS quattro in Black
    used

    2016 Audi TTS quattro

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $34,962

    Details
  • 2017 Audi TTS quattro in Black
    used

    2017 Audi TTS quattro

    21,651 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $36,500

    $2,035 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Audi TTS searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 49 listings
  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi TTS
  4. Used 2015 Audi TTS

Consumer Reviews for the Audi TTS

Read recent reviews for the Audi TTS
Overall Consumer Rating
51 Review
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
Love this car!
sparetire4,05/10/2015
quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
why would a corporation build such a beautiful, well performing machine and equip it with such cheap tires. after 12k km I could not hear the radio anymore, the tires were so noisy. I am 68 years old and drive like a 68 years old should, carefully and at the speed limit. not even a year and I have to spend a fortune on new tires! don't give me the high performance BS because michelins will last longer. so why not put those on at the factory? cheap, cheap Up-date (a year later) Thanks to the dealer's (Mark Motors of Ottawa) goodwill, I was given a deal, 4 for the price of 3 wholesale, Michelin and I have been happy ever since. No help from Audi corp however (just a few ''so sorry'' emails). BUT, still absolutely love that TT! Working on my third set of tires @ 50,000kilometres. Got a good deal again from dealer: Yokohamas all season. supposed to last longer.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Audi
TTS
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Audi TTS info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.