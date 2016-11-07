Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class for Sale Near Me
- 37,198 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$23,498$2,003 Below Market
Sutherland Chevrolet - Nicholasville / Kentucky
ONLY 37,000 MILES! LOCALLY OWNED AND PREVIOUS OWNER WILL HIGHLY RECOMMEND! A NON-SMOKER UNIT. LOADED WITH AUTOMATIC, A/C, 1.8 LITER WITH TURBOCHARGER, HEATED LEATHER BUCKET SEATS WITH CONSOLE, NAVIGATION, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, CRUISE AND TILT WHEEL, POWER DRIVER'S AND PASSENGER SEATING, AM-FM STEREO WITH CD, HARMON / KARDON SURROUND SOUND SOUND AUDIO SYSTEM, SIRUS-XM SATILITE RADIO, BLUETOOTH, KEY-LESS START, KEY-LESS ENTRY, COMPASS DISPLAY, PREMIUM DUAL EXHAUSTS, REAR SPOILER, PREMIUM ALUMINUM WHEELS AND MUCH MORE! SERVICES HAVE BEEN PERFORMED BY THE LOCAL MERCEDES STORE! SERVICED WITH NEW TIRES AND BRAKES! THIS UNIT HAS GREAT EYE APPEAL! MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDPK4HA9EF074928
Stock: 144672-20A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 10,620 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$32,495
Jeff Gordon Chevrolet - Wilmington / North Carolina
CARFAX 1-Owner, Hendrick Certified, Excellent Condition, GREAT MILES 10,620! FUEL EFFICIENT 29 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! Heated Leather Seats, Moonroof, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Convertible Hardtop, Onboard Communications SystemKEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Driver Seat, Premium Sound System, Chrome Wheels, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats MP3 Player, Steering Wheel Controls, Rollover Protection System, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Mirrors.OPTION PACKAGESLIGHTING PACKAGE Bi-Xenon Headlamps, Active Curve Illumination, Adaptive Highbeam Assist, TRIM PACKAGE Wood/Leather Steering Wheel, Burl Walnut Trim, trim on center console and doors, Wood/Leather Shift Knob, KEYLESS-GO. Mercedes-Benz SLK 350 with Palladium Silver Metallic exterior and Ash/Black interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 302 HP at 6500 RPM*. Non-Smoker vehicleBUY WITH CONFIDENCE12-month/12,000 mile High-Tech Coverage, 168-Point Vehicle Inspection, 24-hour Roadside Assistance, Trip Interruption Services, Vehicle Rental Coverage, CARFAX Vehicle History Report, 10-year/100,000 mile Limited Powertrain WarrantyVISIT US TODAYJeff Gordon Chevrolet in Wilmington, NC is a Hendrick Automotive Group dealership and a member of the Hendrickcars.com family. Shop 500 GM Certified Used and over 3,500 Hendrick Certified Pre Owned vehicles at jeffgordonchevy.com. Jeff Gordon Chevrolet is the Official Chevy Camaro Headquarters and proudly serves Wilmington, Leland, Burgaw, Wrightsville Beach, Carolina Beach, Jacksonville, Hampstead, Oak Island, and other Cape Fear area communities.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDPK5HA9EF075616
Stock: PS28730
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 44,776 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease
$20,289$574 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Miami - Miami / Florida
Premium Package Multimedia Package Transmission: 7G-Tronic Plus 7-Speed Automatic Keyless-Go Wheels: 18" 5-Twin-Spoke Design Burl Walnut Trim Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Convertible Hardtop Mars Red Rear Spoiler Sahara Beige; Mb-Tex Upholstery This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDPK4HA3EF081597
Stock: EF081597
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 40,659 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$23,995$1,373 Below Market
California Car Company - Brea / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDPK4HA5EF088146
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 16,692 miles
$45,998
CarMax Salt Lake (South Jordan) - Now offering Curbside Pickup - South Jordan / Utah
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in UT, and excludes tax, title, tags, and $199 dealer documentation fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK55 AMG® with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDPK7FA5EF090998
Stock: 19222227
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 91,232 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$19,900$271 Below Market
Fairless Motors - Fairless Hills / Pennsylvania
Navigation System, Bluetooth Connection, CD Changer, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, PWR Memory Heated Front Seat(s), Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Harman Kardon Premium Sound System, Rain Sensing Wipers, Satellite Radio, Tire Pressure Monitor, Woodgrain Interior Trim
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDPK4HA3EF089358
Stock: 26716
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 69,039 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$22,441
Mercedes-Benz of Tysons Corner - Vienna / Virginia
GOOD TIRES, GOOD BRAKES, 30K SERVICE PERFORMED, NAVIGATION GPS, BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE, SIRIUS XM, MBRACE, PANORAMA SUNROOF MOONROOF, PARKING SENSORS, KEYLESS GO, MULTIMEDIA PACKAGE, HARD TOP CONVERTIBLE, TRIM PACKAGE.MARKET-BASED PRICING:Our market-based pricing software scans the market hourly and prices our vehicles based on real-time market supply and demand data. This means you get our best price upfront. No games, just an easy and transparent shopping experience! - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, Leather Upholstery, harman/kardon Logic 7 Surround Sound System, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Convertible HardTop, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Convertible roof lining, Convertible roof wind blocker, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Glass rear window, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Weather band radio, Front beverage holders, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, 11 Speakers, Compass, harman/kardon Speakers, Emergency communication system: mbrace Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Rear Fog Lamps, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDPK5HA9EF081853
Stock: UM22187
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 43,324 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$34,495
House of Imports - Buena Park / California
Multimedia Package Lighting Package Keyless-Go Leather Seats Airguide Windstop Black Ash Wood Trim Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Convertible Hardtop Amg Illuminated Door Sills Black; Premium Leather Upholstery Polar White Wheels: 8.0" X 18" Et43 Front 9.0" X 18" Et42 Rear This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This Mercedes-Benz includes: AIRGUIDE WINDSTOP AMG ILLUMINATED DOOR SILLS (PIO) *PRICE TO FOLLOW* BLACK ASH WOOD TRIM Woodgrain Interior Trim KEYLESS-GO Power Door Locks Keyless Entry WHEELS: 8.0 Aluminum Wheels BLACK, PREMIUM LEATHER UPHOLSTERY Leather Seats POLAR WHITE WHEEL LOCKS (PIO) *PRICE TO FOLLOW* Wheel Locks MULTIMEDIA PACKAGE Navigation System CD Player CD Changer Auxiliary Audio Input Hard Disk Drive Media Storage MP3 Player LIGHTING PACKAGE HID headlights Headlights-Auto-Leveling All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK55 AMG® with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDPK7FA2EF080221
Stock: EF080221
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 37,264 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$24,999
Livermore Toyota - Livermore / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDPK4HAXEF091947
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 46,421 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$25,805$237 Below Market
Barley Automotive - Sainte Genevieve / Missouri
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDPK4HA1EF081615
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$24,995
California Car Company - Brea / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDPK4HA0EF093061
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 41,114 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$27,999
Bennett Chevrolet Buick - Kingsland / Georgia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDPK4HA0EF090354
Stock: U11691
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 45,025 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$45,996
Mercedes-Benz of Monterey - Monterey / California
Recent Arrival! New Price! **Local Vehicle**, **Fresh Oil Change**, 18 AMG Matte Black Multi-Spoke Alloy Wheels, Adaptive Highbeam Assist, AMG Differential Lock, AMG Handling Package, AMG Illuminated Door Sills, AMG Performance Steering Wheel, AMG Performance Suspension, Bi-Xenon Headlamps, Black Ash Wood Trim, KEYLESS GO , Lighting Package, MAGIC SKY CONTROL Panorama Roof, Multimedia Package, Radio: COMAND System w/Hard Drive Navigation, Speed Limit Raised To 174 mph. designo Manufaktur Cashmere White Magno 19/28 City/Highway MPG 5.5L V8 DOHC 7G-TRONIC PLUS 7-Speed Automatic. . . Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We encourage you to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive and investigate financing options. You can also request more information about a vehicle using our online form or by calling 888-814-0560.. . Mercedes-Benz of Monterey in Monterey, CA treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. Proudly serving customers in Monterey, Carmel, Salinas, Gilroy, Morgan Hill, and Watsonville.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK55 AMG® with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDPK7FA4EF075991
Stock: 11105
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 65,729 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$22,836
Haley GMC - North Chesterfield / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDPK5HAXEF075835
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 18,553 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$23,500$3,804 Below Market
Haus Auto Group - Canfield / Ohio
All vehicles are Fully Serviced through our service department.2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK 250 Silver 1.8L I4 Turbo RWD 7G-TRONIC PLUS 7-Speed Automatic Navigation System, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Convertible HardTop, Fully automatic headlights, Memory seat, Radio: Audio System w/Single Disc CD/USB Port, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.Why buy from Haus? How about 2 free oil changes and lifetime brake pads. Drive with confidence knowing your vehicle has been through a 100 point inspection, fresh oil change, and much more. Our vehicles are also backed by a 30 day 1000 mile warranty. (Model year 2000 to present) Excellent Service For Excellent Customers At Haus Auto Group, we are proud to offer award-winning service to Canfield customers. As members of the Ohio Independent Automobile Dealers Association and the National Independent Automobile Dealers Association, we are one of only five used car dealers in Ohio to be designated as a Certified Master Dealer. In addition, we were awarded the prestigious 2018 Ohio Quality Dealer Of The Year award out of over 5,300 licensed dealers in recognition of our supreme customer service, community support, and utmost professionalism. Stop in today for award-winning customer service and an enjoyable car buying experience.Odometer is 14676 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK 250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDPK4HA6FF101794
Stock: 6200
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 21,524 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$22,991$2,094 Below Market
Crown FIAT - Dublin / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDPK4HA7DF053493
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 32,901 milesLemon history, 3 Owners, Lease
$21,975
IMotoBank - Walpole / Massachusetts
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK 250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDPK4HA5FF100118
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 65,492 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$17,500$2,277 Below Market
Heritage Motor Company - Virginia Beach / Virginia
Recent Arrival! **CALL OR TEXT CHASE NOW 757-576-1287, **VIN NUMBER INCLUDED ON FREE CARFAX, **2 OWNERS, **VIRGINIA STATE INSPECTED, **LOADED, **INCLUDES WARRANTY, **DEALER TRADE IN, **SERVICE RECORDS, **MOONROOF SUNROOF, **LEATHER INTERIOR, **HEATED SEATS, **PREMIUM SOUND, **NAVIGATION, **BLUETOOTH, **AUX INPUT, **USB PORT, **SIRIUS XM, **MUST BRING IN AD TO GET SPECIAL INTERNET PRICE, 18'' 5-Twin-Spoke Design Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, 8-way Power Sport Seats w/Memory, ABS brakes, Adaptive Highbeam Assist, Air Conditioning, AIRSCARFÂ® Neck-Level Heating System, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Bi-Xenon Headlamps, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, Compass, Convertible HardTop, Convertible roof lining, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: mbrace, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, Glass rear window, harman/kardonÂ® Logic 7Â® Digital Surround, Heated door mirrors, Heated Seats, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, IR Remote Roof Automation, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Lighting Package, Low tire pressure warning, MAGIC SKY CONTROLÂ® Panorama Roof, MB-Tex Upholstery, Media Interface Cables, Memory seat, MP3 Media Interface, Multimedia Package, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Leather Upholstery, Premium Package, Radio data system, Radio: Audio System w/Single Disc CD/USB Port, Radio: COMANDÂ® System w/Hard Drive Navigation, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Weather band radio. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 23/33 City/Highway MPG We are located on Shore Drive across from the Little Creek Amphibious Base. We happily serve our community, and we proudly offer our military exclusive deals. -In-House Financing & Bank Financing On Location. -Bad Credit / No Credit / NO PROBLEM! -Low Down Payments / Bank Financing As Low As 1.9%... -Proudly serving the Military and all of Hampton Roads for 28 years. Value is the combination of quality & pricing. Meaning, High-quality with low prices equal the best value!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK 250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDPK4HAXFF097944
Stock: 16845
Certified Pre-Owned: No
