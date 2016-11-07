Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class for Sale Near Me

SLK-Class Reviews & Specs
  • 2014 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK250 in Light Blue
    used

    2014 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK250

    37,198 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $23,498

    $2,003 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK350 in Silver
    used

    2014 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK350

    10,620 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $32,495

    Details
  • 2014 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK250 in Red
    used

    2014 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK250

    44,776 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease

    $20,289

    $574 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK250 in Black
    used

    2014 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK250

    40,659 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $23,995

    $1,373 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK55 AMG in Silver
    used

    2014 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK55 AMG®

    16,692 miles

    $45,998

    Details
  • 2014 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK250 in White
    used

    2014 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK250

    91,232 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $19,900

    $271 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK350 in Gray
    used

    2014 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK350

    69,039 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $22,441

    Details
  • 2014 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK55 AMG in White
    used

    2014 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK55 AMG®

    43,324 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $34,495

    Details
  • 2014 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK250 in Red
    used

    2014 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK250

    37,264 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $24,999

    Details
  • 2014 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK250 in Silver
    used

    2014 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK250

    46,421 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $25,805

    $237 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK250 in White
    used

    2014 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK250

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $24,995

    Details
  • 2014 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK250 in Black
    used

    2014 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK250

    41,114 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $27,999

    Details
  • 2014 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK55 AMG in White
    used

    2014 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK55 AMG®

    45,025 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $45,996

    Details
  • 2014 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK350 in Light Blue
    used

    2014 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK350

    65,729 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $22,836

    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK 250 in Silver
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK 250

    18,553 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $23,500

    $3,804 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK250 in White
    used

    2013 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK250

    21,524 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $22,991

    $2,094 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK 250 in White
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK 250

    32,901 miles
    Lemon history, 3 Owners, Lease

    $21,975

    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK 250 in White
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK 250

    65,492 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $17,500

    $2,277 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class

Overall Consumer Rating
4.45
See all 5 reviews
  • 5
    (80%)
  • 2
    (20%)
Great handling, great lines, great looks!
David Omlor,07/11/2016
SLK250 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
This is my 3rd convo and while the smallest this is the most enjoyable and rock solid. While biased others might rate the Z4 & A4 higher/better the SLK has plenty of power and an esoteric aura the others lack. Other MB drivers render a salute just like bikers, they know the feel! The hard top retracts and closes quickly and offers silence protection that soft tops can't match. This is a fun roadster!
Report abuse
