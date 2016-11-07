Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class for Sale Near Me

Mercedes-Benz of Miami - Miami / Florida

Premium Package Multimedia Package Transmission: 7G-Tronic Plus 7-Speed Automatic Keyless-Go Wheels: 18" 5-Twin-Spoke Design Burl Walnut Trim Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Convertible Hardtop Mars Red Rear Spoiler Sahara Beige; Mb-Tex Upholstery

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 32 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDDPK4HA3EF081597

Stock: EF081597

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-10-2020