Used 2014 Audi TT Consumer Reviews

600 miles in on an S-line TT purchased Labor Day despite the reviewers hating on it. She is practically perfect!!! My 120 mile, mostly highway commute to D.C. often becomes stop & go. It often flurries and/or rains in rush hour. She is easy to park, has good brakes, fits 2+a small dog crate w/the seats folded down, has AWD w/ a reputation for being great on wet roads & gets decent mileage. I know its not a "real sportscar" (we have an S2000 so I know the difference) but I think most people who think they want a sportscar really want an eye-catching fast daily driver. Strangers compliment her. Her IBIS white is extremely visible. Build quality seems as good as husband's Mercedes ML.

Alice , 12/30/2017 2.0T quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)

I loved my little TT for the 5 months I owned it except I would only suggest it to people than can pay for repairs. I had the vehicle two months and the heater stopped working on it. Thankfully the dealership I bought it from understood my frustration and only charged $100. It ran very well and strong the next few months, no signs of loss of power in hard on-ramp pulls or quick passing over-takes of slow moving cars. But then, one day put her in drive and the car lurched forward and my dash lit up with several warning lights. After only 5 months, my engine had blown without any warning - and not to mention the dealer had just checked it out only 3 months prior to. It would have cost over $10k to fix if I had not had the after-market dealership warranty. But by the point I was disappointed my very fun car had been so much work after only owning her for 5 months that I got rid of her. Buy it if you want to have LOTS of fun in the sun and/or snow and have the money to fix her when she throws a fit.