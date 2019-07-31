  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
5.6 / 10
Consumer Rating
(2)

2020 Nissan 370Z

Type:
#4 Coupe

What’s new

  • 50th Anniversary Edition, based on the Sport trim coupe, features revised graphics and trims and removes spoiler and front lip
  • Part of the sixth Z generation introduced for 2009

Pros & Cons

  • Sharp steering and precise handling
  • Pure driving experience without excessive aids and assists
  • Very loud with abundant road and engine noise
  • Difficult to drive smoothly
  • Huge blind spots
  • Base trim missing common standard features
Nissan 370Z for Sale
MSRP Starting at
$30,090
Save as much as $2,590
Select your model:
Save as much as $2,590 with Edmunds

2020 Nissan 370Z pricing

in Ashburn, VA
2020 Nissan 370Z Review

There's no doubt about it, even the most basic and purest cars are becoming more complicated as they get loaded up with more technology. But there's one standout sports car that bucks that trend: the Nissan 370Z. It's essentially stuck in a time warp from the previous generation and lacks many of the driver aids and infotainment technology that can be found in even base-model economy cars these days.

But that doesn't mean we don't recommend the Z. Its V6 engine produces a healthy 332 horsepower and 270 lb-ft of torque and comes with a direct-acting six-speed manual gearbox to send the power to the rear wheels. A Nismo trim squeezes a bit more power out of the same engine (350 hp and 276 lb-ft). But its improved suspension, aero, and wheels and tires are the real reasons to opt for this factory-modified sports car. In the middle, the Sport model has more dynamic capability than the base model, while the Sport Touring version adds luxury touches and some in-car electronics.

However, the Z is now in its 10th year of production. And other sports cars, such as the Mazda MX-5 and Toyota 86, offer an even purer driving experience coupled with the benefits of more modern engineering and design. On the other end of the spectrum, cars such as the Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro perform like a sports car but with a back seat and modern electronics. Although even further afield in price, the new front-engine Corvette C8, Toyota Supra and Jaguar F-Type share the same two-door coupe layout, while the Cayman S and GTS feature a racing-oriented mid-engine layout. Either way, all of these models instill the same passion for sports cars and driving.

Notably, the 2020 Nissan 370Z is a featured vehicle in our Cheapest New Cars article.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

5.6 / 10
Long neglected by Nissan, the Z might now appeal only to unrepentent enthusiasts who can look past and welcome the car's idiosyncrasies and lack of refinement. Driving purity can be found less expensively in a Miata or a BRZ. For power and real modernity, look to the Camaro and Mustang.

The Z faithful will have more luck with the Nismo model, a sharper version with choice aftermarket parts including proper performance tires and better brakes.

How does it drive?

6.5
With a 0-60 mph acceleration time of 5.3 seconds, the Z's straightline performance is acceptable. The lack of a limited-slip differential, however, reduces all-important initial grip, while the coarseness of the powertrain makes accelerating and rowing through the gears a chore. Braking feels good at least, as the pedal is firm, pleasant and easy to modulate, but some will find them grabby when cold, and its 60-0 mph stopping distance of 113 feet is on the long side for a sports car equipped with summer tires.

Compared to the rest of the Z's heavy controls, its steering is oddly lightweight and slightly numb on center. It has good accuracy, though, and the Z is easy to place on the road.

How comfortable is it?

6.0
Small sport coupes aren't generally leaders in comfort, but the 370Z proves even more challenging when it comes to settling in. The Z's seats are too firm and lack lumbar support, making them disagreeable over longer distances. Climate controls are easy to figure out but are too low on the center console, and the fan is loud at higher speeds.

The Z's ride is one of the few bright spots, and it's genuinely impressive with its ability to take the edge off of both large and small bumps alike. But noise from the road goes straight into the cabin, as does engine and geartrain noise. It's loud and it groans.

How’s the interior?

6.0
There is something to be said for opting for a straightforward and easy-to-use base-model sports car. But the Z lacks even basic equipment such as a telescoping steering wheel, which makes finding an effective and comfortable driving position particularly difficult. The cabin is otherwise acceptable on head- and legroom, but it's narrow at the elbows.

Because of the Z's low seating position, most will find exterior visiblity challenging. The door sides and cowl are relatively tall, the rear window is small, and the rear pillars are massive, making lane changes an act of faith.

How’s the tech?

3.0
While basic can be good, the 370Z is woefully outdated, with really no technology to speak of at this trim level. Asking over $30K for a car this far behind is almost laughable.

How’s the storage?

6.0
For a sports car, there's some practicality to be had with the 370Z's hatchback configuration, but the layout could be better. The trunk loses some space to the suspension configuration and, unless you buy an optional cargo cover, everything is exposed under the rear glass. There is a small amount of storage behind the front seatbacks. And if your Z doesn't have navigation, you'll get a small cubby in the dash, but you should pack light.

Surprisingly, there is one car seat anchor in the cargo area behind the passenger seat. The seats aren't aggressively bolstered, but they still probably won't fit well for most.

How economical is it?

7.5
Rated at 21 mpg combined (18 city/ 26 highway), the 370Z is capable of frugality when driven accordingly. On our 116-mile evaluation loop, the Z returned 25.0 mpg. Of course with a heavier foot and some enthusiasm, mileage will drop into the teens. 91 octane fuel is required.

Is it a good value?

6.5
The Z gives you decidedly more performance than a BRZ or Miata, but it's only on par with V6 Mustangs and Camaros. When optioned to compete feature to feature with V8-powered coupes, the 370Z finds itself both outgunned and outclassed.

Build quality and materials are all adequate, but we noticed faint buzzing from the rear chassis brace and some creaky leather trim on the shift knob.

Wildcard

5.0
A tenet of sports cars is that they are fun to drive. Some might be basic and pure while others are sophisticated and complex, but they should excite and engage the driver. The aging Z struggles to excite and engage, and it constantly reminds us of its compromises and lack of sophistication.

Which 370Z does Edmunds recommend?

To get the most sports car for your buck, opt for the 370Z Sport. It only comes with a manual transmission but includes Nissan's nifty SynchroRev Match feature, which automatically blips the throttle when downshifting for smoother and easier gear changes. Opting for Sport also adds grippier tires and brakes to improve cornering and braking. For more style points, spring for the BRE livery-inspired 50th Anniversary Edition. Based on the Sport, it comes with unique graphics and colorways straight from the Sports Car Club of America (SCCA) race car and ditches the front lip and rear spoiler.

Nissan 370Z models

The 2020 Nissan 370Z is a two-seat sports car available as a hatchback coupe that comes in base, Sport, Sport Touring, and Nismo trims. All are equipped with a non-turbocharged 3.7-liter V6 engine paired to either a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed automatic transmission. This engine produces 332 horsepower and 270 lb-ft of torque, but the Nismo version bumps it up to 350 hp and 276 lb-ft. A 50th Anniversary Edition model based on the Sport is new for 2020.

The base 370Z comes standard with 18-inch wheels, summer performance tires, automatic xenon headlights, LED running lights and taillights, keyless ignition and entry, a rearview camera, cruise control, automatic climate control, auto-dimming rearview mirror, four-way manual front seats, cloth upholstery, a leather-wrapped tilt-only steering wheel, Bluetooth phone connectivity, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack.

Upgrade to the Sport coupe trim and you'll get a limited-slip differential, upgraded brakes, a rev-matching downshift feature, 19-inch wheels, heated mirrors, chin and rear deck spoilers, and an eight-speaker Bose audio system.

The Sport Touring coupe trim loses the Sport's performance upgrades but adds leather and simulated-suede upholstery, upgraded interior trim, a rear cargo cover (coupe only), heated four-way power-adjustable seats (with adjustable lumbar for the driver), a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, navigation, a USB port, voice controls, Bluetooth audio connectivity, satellite radio, a media player interface, and the Bose audio system.

The 370Z Nismo gets a more powerful version of the standard 3.7-liter V6 and features either the same or upgraded versions of the Sport trim's performance hardware, including an exclusive sport-tuned suspension, upgraded tires, racing clutch, and special brake fluid and hoses. The Nismo also features unique aerodynamic body pieces, Recaro sport seats, a simulated-suede-trimmed steering wheel, and the Sport Touring's various upgraded electronics features, including the 7-inch touchscreen interface and navigation system.

For 2020, the Nissan 370Z 50th Anniversary Edition is a special-edition model that takes the 370Z Sport, removes the front lip and rear spoiler, and then adds unique graphics and two-tone paint.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 Nissan 370Z.

5 star reviews: 100%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 5.0 stars based on 2 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • appearance
  • value
  • comfort

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Don't take Edmund's Ratings Seriously
Paul C,
Sport 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A)

I own a 370Z, and as an Enthusiast, I can tell you first hand that all the ratings on Edmunds.com for this vehicle are bogus being under rated. Put a BMW or Mercedes, Audi or Porsche badge on the Z and Edmunds no doubt will rate it 10 points on all categories. I can Guarantee everything about the car is at least an 8 or a 9 points if you are an enthusiast like me who appreciates Sports Cars, all without paying the exorbitant pricing of a Designer Euro-Trash Snobby Car: Looks, Style, Sportiness, Fast, Agile, Comfortable, Nibble, Low cost of Maintenance, Awesome Engine (bullet proof pedigreed V6 used in the Infinity line), Awesome Tranny (especially with the Synchro-Rev Match) - You'll fall in love quick with the car after your first test drive. Disregard the ratings on Edmunds, they don't reflect the actual car - test it yourself and you'll see.

5 out of 5 stars, Don't take Edmunds review too seriously.
Joe Moriss,
Sport 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)

The 370z is the last of its kind and it is worth every penny. Admidtedly, it's not as comfortable as a Cadillac, but nobody should buy a car like this and expect a totally comfortable ride. It's difficult to take Edmunds review too seirously when it is littered with factual errors. Two glaring examples, the C8 is rear-mid engine not front, the 370z Sport IS avaialble with an automatic only the base model is not. Also, why are they mentionning cars that cost twice as much (Corvette, Jaguar, Porsche, etc.)? Why do they fail to mention that both the Miata and the BRZ/GT 86 are very much underpowered. The 370z is not perfect, but I have yet to meet a Z owner that does not love the car.

Write a review

See all 2 reviews

Features & Specs

2dr Coupe features & specs
2dr Coupe
3.7L 6cyl 6M
MSRP$30,090
MPG 17 city / 26 hwy
SeatingSeats 2
Transmission6-speed manual
Horsepower332 hp @ 7000 rpm
Sport Touring 2dr Coupe features & specs
Sport Touring 2dr Coupe
3.7L 6cyl 7A
MSRP$39,490
MPG 19 city / 26 hwy
SeatingSeats 2
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower332 hp @ 7000 rpm
2dr Coupe features & specs
2dr Coupe
3.7L 6cyl 7A
MSRP$31,490
MPG 19 city / 26 hwy
SeatingSeats 2
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower332 hp @ 7000 rpm
NISMO 2dr Coupe features & specs
NISMO 2dr Coupe
3.7L 6cyl 7A
MSRP$47,190
MPG 19 city / 26 hwy
SeatingSeats 2
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower350 hp @ 7400 rpm
See all 2020 Nissan 370Z features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite 370Z safety features:

Rearview Camera
Displays a view of what's behind you in either the infotainment screen or the rearview mirror.
Side Curtain Airbags
Protects the head and torso of occupants in a side impact.
Front Airbags
Protects occupants in the event of a front collision.

Nissan 370Z vs. the competition

Nissan 370Z vs. Nissan GT-R

Though they're both sport coupes, the GT-R is a supercar with rear seats and a trunk, while the Z only seats two and has a hatchback. From a price perspective, they don't compare at all, but both aim to satisfy the driver looking for a pure driving experience. The GT-R just does it with electronics and mechanical systems, while the Z keeps it simple. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Nissan GT-R.

Compare Nissan 370Z & Nissan GT-R features

Nissan 370Z vs. Ford Mustang

Both of these models feature unmistakable styling and come from a long history of sports cars. But the Mustang features modern safety and infotainment equipment, while the Z is using the same equipment as when it was totally new nearly 10 years ago. The Mustang also gets the benefit of more choices regarding engines and options, though some may prefer the simplicity of buying a Z. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Mustang GT.

Compare Nissan 370Z & Ford Mustang features

Nissan 370Z vs. Toyota Supra

The Supra is all-new, and the amount of technology it comes with shows what it takes to stay competitive in the sports-car segment. Still, the Z's powertrain is about on par with the Supra's horsepower, though it is nearly 60 lb-ft down on torque. But the Toyota's lack of manual transmission will put off some buyers.

Compare Nissan 370Z & Toyota Supra features

FAQ

Is the Nissan 370Z a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 370Z both on the road and at the track, giving it a 5.6 out of 10. You probably care about Nissan 370Z fuel economy, so it's important to know that the 370Z gets an EPA-estimated 20 mpg to 22 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the 370Z has 6.9 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Nissan 370Z. Learn more

What's new in the 2020 Nissan 370Z?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Nissan 370Z:

  • 50th Anniversary Edition, based on the Sport trim coupe, features revised graphics and trims and removes spoiler and front lip
  • Part of the sixth Z generation introduced for 2009
Learn more

Is the Nissan 370Z reliable?

To determine whether the Nissan 370Z is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the 370Z. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the 370Z's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2020 Nissan 370Z a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Nissan 370Z is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2020 370Z and gave it a 5.6 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 370Z is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2020 Nissan 370Z?

The least-expensive 2020 Nissan 370Z is the 2020 Nissan 370Z 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $30,090.

Other versions include:

  • 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $30,090
  • Sport Touring 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) which starts at $39,490
  • 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) which starts at $31,490
  • NISMO 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) which starts at $47,190
  • NISMO 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $45,790
  • Sport 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $33,820
  • Sport 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) which starts at $35,070
What are the different models of Nissan 370Z?

If you're interested in the Nissan 370Z, the next question is, which 370Z model is right for you? 370Z variants include 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M), Sport Touring 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A), 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A), and NISMO 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A). For a full list of 370Z models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2020 Nissan 370Z

2020 Nissan 370Z Overview

The 2020 Nissan 370Z is offered in the following submodels: 370Z Coupe, 370Z NISMO. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M), Sport Touring 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A), 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A), NISMO 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A), NISMO 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M), Sport 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M), and Sport 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A).

What do people think of the 2020 Nissan 370Z?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Nissan 370Z and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 370Z 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 370Z.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Nissan 370Z and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 370Z featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2020 Nissan 370Z?

2020 Nissan 370Z 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A)

The 2020 Nissan 370Z 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $32,415. The average price paid for a new 2020 Nissan 370Z 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) is trending $2,590 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,590 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $29,825.

The average savings for the 2020 Nissan 370Z 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) is 8% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 5 2020 Nissan 370Z 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Which 2020 Nissan 370ZES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Nissan 370Z for sale near. There are currently 6 new 2020 370ZES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $32,735 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Nissan 370Z. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $3,561 on a used or CPO 2020 370Z available from a dealership near you.

Can't find a new 2020 Nissan 370Zs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Nissan 370Z for sale - 9 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $7,984.

Find a new Nissan for sale - 5 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $7,473.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2020 Nissan 370Z?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

