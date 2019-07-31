2020 Nissan 370Z Review

There's no doubt about it, even the most basic and purest cars are becoming more complicated as they get loaded up with more technology. But there's one standout sports car that bucks that trend: the Nissan 370Z. It's essentially stuck in a time warp from the previous generation and lacks many of the driver aids and infotainment technology that can be found in even base-model economy cars these days. But that doesn't mean we don't recommend the Z. Its V6 engine produces a healthy 332 horsepower and 270 lb-ft of torque and comes with a direct-acting six-speed manual gearbox to send the power to the rear wheels. A Nismo trim squeezes a bit more power out of the same engine (350 hp and 276 lb-ft). But its improved suspension, aero, and wheels and tires are the real reasons to opt for this factory-modified sports car. In the middle, the Sport model has more dynamic capability than the base model, while the Sport Touring version adds luxury touches and some in-car electronics. However, the Z is now in its 10th year of production. And other sports cars, such as the Mazda MX-5 and Toyota 86, offer an even purer driving experience coupled with the benefits of more modern engineering and design. On the other end of the spectrum, cars such as the Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro perform like a sports car but with a back seat and modern electronics. Although even further afield in price, the new front-engine Corvette C8, Toyota Supra and Jaguar F-Type share the same two-door coupe layout, while the Cayman S and GTS feature a racing-oriented mid-engine layout. Either way, all of these models instill the same passion for sports cars and driving. Notably, the 2020 Nissan 370Z is a featured vehicle in our Cheapest New Cars article.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 5.6 / 10

Long neglected by Nissan, the Z might now appeal only to unrepentent enthusiasts who can look past and welcome the car's idiosyncrasies and lack of refinement. Driving purity can be found less expensively in a Miata or a BRZ. For power and real modernity, look to the Camaro and Mustang.



The Z faithful will have more luck with the Nismo model, a sharper version with choice aftermarket parts including proper performance tires and better brakes.

How does it drive? 6.5

With a 0-60 mph acceleration time of 5.3 seconds, the Z's straightline performance is acceptable. The lack of a limited-slip differential, however, reduces all-important initial grip, while the coarseness of the powertrain makes accelerating and rowing through the gears a chore. Braking feels good at least, as the pedal is firm, pleasant and easy to modulate, but some will find them grabby when cold, and its 60-0 mph stopping distance of 113 feet is on the long side for a sports car equipped with summer tires.



Compared to the rest of the Z's heavy controls, its steering is oddly lightweight and slightly numb on center. It has good accuracy, though, and the Z is easy to place on the road.

How comfortable is it? 6.0

Small sport coupes aren't generally leaders in comfort, but the 370Z proves even more challenging when it comes to settling in. The Z's seats are too firm and lack lumbar support, making them disagreeable over longer distances. Climate controls are easy to figure out but are too low on the center console, and the fan is loud at higher speeds.



The Z's ride is one of the few bright spots, and it's genuinely impressive with its ability to take the edge off of both large and small bumps alike. But noise from the road goes straight into the cabin, as does engine and geartrain noise. It's loud and it groans.

How’s the interior? 6.0

There is something to be said for opting for a straightforward and easy-to-use base-model sports car. But the Z lacks even basic equipment such as a telescoping steering wheel, which makes finding an effective and comfortable driving position particularly difficult. The cabin is otherwise acceptable on head- and legroom, but it's narrow at the elbows.



Because of the Z's low seating position, most will find exterior visiblity challenging. The door sides and cowl are relatively tall, the rear window is small, and the rear pillars are massive, making lane changes an act of faith.

How’s the tech? 3.0

While basic can be good, the 370Z is woefully outdated, with really no technology to speak of at this trim level. Asking over $30K for a car this far behind is almost laughable.

How’s the storage? 6.0

For a sports car, there's some practicality to be had with the 370Z's hatchback configuration, but the layout could be better. The trunk loses some space to the suspension configuration and, unless you buy an optional cargo cover, everything is exposed under the rear glass. There is a small amount of storage behind the front seatbacks. And if your Z doesn't have navigation, you'll get a small cubby in the dash, but you should pack light.



Surprisingly, there is one car seat anchor in the cargo area behind the passenger seat. The seats aren't aggressively bolstered, but they still probably won't fit well for most.

How economical is it? 7.5

Rated at 21 mpg combined (18 city/ 26 highway), the 370Z is capable of frugality when driven accordingly. On our 116-mile evaluation loop, the Z returned 25.0 mpg. Of course with a heavier foot and some enthusiasm, mileage will drop into the teens. 91 octane fuel is required.

Is it a good value? 6.5

The Z gives you decidedly more performance than a BRZ or Miata, but it's only on par with V6 Mustangs and Camaros. When optioned to compete feature to feature with V8-powered coupes, the 370Z finds itself both outgunned and outclassed.



Build quality and materials are all adequate, but we noticed faint buzzing from the rear chassis brace and some creaky leather trim on the shift knob.

Wildcard 5.0

A tenet of sports cars is that they are fun to drive. Some might be basic and pure while others are sophisticated and complex, but they should excite and engage the driver. The aging Z struggles to excite and engage, and it constantly reminds us of its compromises and lack of sophistication.

Which 370Z does Edmunds recommend?

To get the most sports car for your buck, opt for the 370Z Sport. It only comes with a manual transmission but includes Nissan's nifty SynchroRev Match feature, which automatically blips the throttle when downshifting for smoother and easier gear changes. Opting for Sport also adds grippier tires and brakes to improve cornering and braking. For more style points, spring for the BRE livery-inspired 50th Anniversary Edition. Based on the Sport, it comes with unique graphics and colorways straight from the Sports Car Club of America (SCCA) race car and ditches the front lip and rear spoiler.

Nissan 370Z models

The 2020 Nissan 370Z is a two-seat sports car available as a hatchback coupe that comes in base, Sport, Sport Touring, and Nismo trims. All are equipped with a non-turbocharged 3.7-liter V6 engine paired to either a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed automatic transmission. This engine produces 332 horsepower and 270 lb-ft of torque, but the Nismo version bumps it up to 350 hp and 276 lb-ft. A 50th Anniversary Edition model based on the Sport is new for 2020.