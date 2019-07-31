2020 Nissan 370Z
What’s new
- 50th Anniversary Edition, based on the Sport trim coupe, features revised graphics and trims and removes spoiler and front lip
- Part of the sixth Z generation introduced for 2009
Pros & Cons
- Sharp steering and precise handling
- Pure driving experience without excessive aids and assists
- Very loud with abundant road and engine noise
- Difficult to drive smoothly
- Huge blind spots
- Base trim missing common standard features
2020 Nissan 370Z Review
There's no doubt about it, even the most basic and purest cars are becoming more complicated as they get loaded up with more technology. But there's one standout sports car that bucks that trend: the Nissan 370Z. It's essentially stuck in a time warp from the previous generation and lacks many of the driver aids and infotainment technology that can be found in even base-model economy cars these days.
But that doesn't mean we don't recommend the Z. Its V6 engine produces a healthy 332 horsepower and 270 lb-ft of torque and comes with a direct-acting six-speed manual gearbox to send the power to the rear wheels. A Nismo trim squeezes a bit more power out of the same engine (350 hp and 276 lb-ft). But its improved suspension, aero, and wheels and tires are the real reasons to opt for this factory-modified sports car. In the middle, the Sport model has more dynamic capability than the base model, while the Sport Touring version adds luxury touches and some in-car electronics.
However, the Z is now in its 10th year of production. And other sports cars, such as the Mazda MX-5 and Toyota 86, offer an even purer driving experience coupled with the benefits of more modern engineering and design. On the other end of the spectrum, cars such as the Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro perform like a sports car but with a back seat and modern electronics. Although even further afield in price, the new front-engine Corvette C8, Toyota Supra and Jaguar F-Type share the same two-door coupe layout, while the Cayman S and GTS feature a racing-oriented mid-engine layout. Either way, all of these models instill the same passion for sports cars and driving.
Notably, the 2020 Nissan 370Z is a featured vehicle in our Cheapest New Cars article.
Our verdict5.6 / 10
The Z faithful will have more luck with the Nismo model, a sharper version with choice aftermarket parts including proper performance tires and better brakes.
How does it drive?6.5
Compared to the rest of the Z's heavy controls, its steering is oddly lightweight and slightly numb on center. It has good accuracy, though, and the Z is easy to place on the road.
How comfortable is it?6.0
The Z's ride is one of the few bright spots, and it's genuinely impressive with its ability to take the edge off of both large and small bumps alike. But noise from the road goes straight into the cabin, as does engine and geartrain noise. It's loud and it groans.
How’s the interior?6.0
Because of the Z's low seating position, most will find exterior visiblity challenging. The door sides and cowl are relatively tall, the rear window is small, and the rear pillars are massive, making lane changes an act of faith.
How’s the tech?3.0
How’s the storage?6.0
Surprisingly, there is one car seat anchor in the cargo area behind the passenger seat. The seats aren't aggressively bolstered, but they still probably won't fit well for most.
How economical is it?7.5
Is it a good value?6.5
Build quality and materials are all adequate, but we noticed faint buzzing from the rear chassis brace and some creaky leather trim on the shift knob.
Wildcard5.0
Which 370Z does Edmunds recommend?
Nissan 370Z models
The 2020 Nissan 370Z is a two-seat sports car available as a hatchback coupe that comes in base, Sport, Sport Touring, and Nismo trims. All are equipped with a non-turbocharged 3.7-liter V6 engine paired to either a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed automatic transmission. This engine produces 332 horsepower and 270 lb-ft of torque, but the Nismo version bumps it up to 350 hp and 276 lb-ft. A 50th Anniversary Edition model based on the Sport is new for 2020.
The base 370Z comes standard with 18-inch wheels, summer performance tires, automatic xenon headlights, LED running lights and taillights, keyless ignition and entry, a rearview camera, cruise control, automatic climate control, auto-dimming rearview mirror, four-way manual front seats, cloth upholstery, a leather-wrapped tilt-only steering wheel, Bluetooth phone connectivity, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack.
Upgrade to the Sport coupe trim and you'll get a limited-slip differential, upgraded brakes, a rev-matching downshift feature, 19-inch wheels, heated mirrors, chin and rear deck spoilers, and an eight-speaker Bose audio system.
The Sport Touring coupe trim loses the Sport's performance upgrades but adds leather and simulated-suede upholstery, upgraded interior trim, a rear cargo cover (coupe only), heated four-way power-adjustable seats (with adjustable lumbar for the driver), a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, navigation, a USB port, voice controls, Bluetooth audio connectivity, satellite radio, a media player interface, and the Bose audio system.
The 370Z Nismo gets a more powerful version of the standard 3.7-liter V6 and features either the same or upgraded versions of the Sport trim's performance hardware, including an exclusive sport-tuned suspension, upgraded tires, racing clutch, and special brake fluid and hoses. The Nismo also features unique aerodynamic body pieces, Recaro sport seats, a simulated-suede-trimmed steering wheel, and the Sport Touring's various upgraded electronics features, including the 7-inch touchscreen interface and navigation system.
For 2020, the Nissan 370Z 50th Anniversary Edition is a special-edition model that takes the 370Z Sport, removes the front lip and rear spoiler, and then adds unique graphics and two-tone paint.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Nissan 370Z.
Trending topics in reviews
- appearance
- value
- comfort
Most helpful consumer reviews
I own a 370Z, and as an Enthusiast, I can tell you first hand that all the ratings on Edmunds.com for this vehicle are bogus being under rated. Put a BMW or Mercedes, Audi or Porsche badge on the Z and Edmunds no doubt will rate it 10 points on all categories. I can Guarantee everything about the car is at least an 8 or a 9 points if you are an enthusiast like me who appreciates Sports Cars, all without paying the exorbitant pricing of a Designer Euro-Trash Snobby Car: Looks, Style, Sportiness, Fast, Agile, Comfortable, Nibble, Low cost of Maintenance, Awesome Engine (bullet proof pedigreed V6 used in the Infinity line), Awesome Tranny (especially with the Synchro-Rev Match) - You'll fall in love quick with the car after your first test drive. Disregard the ratings on Edmunds, they don't reflect the actual car - test it yourself and you'll see.
The 370z is the last of its kind and it is worth every penny. Admidtedly, it's not as comfortable as a Cadillac, but nobody should buy a car like this and expect a totally comfortable ride. It's difficult to take Edmunds review too seirously when it is littered with factual errors. Two glaring examples, the C8 is rear-mid engine not front, the 370z Sport IS avaialble with an automatic only the base model is not. Also, why are they mentionning cars that cost twice as much (Corvette, Jaguar, Porsche, etc.)? Why do they fail to mention that both the Miata and the BRZ/GT 86 are very much underpowered. The 370z is not perfect, but I have yet to meet a Z owner that does not love the car.
Features & Specs
|2dr Coupe
3.7L 6cyl 6M
|MSRP
|$30,090
|MPG
|17 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|332 hp @ 7000 rpm
|Sport Touring 2dr Coupe
3.7L 6cyl 7A
|MSRP
|$39,490
|MPG
|19 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|332 hp @ 7000 rpm
|2dr Coupe
3.7L 6cyl 7A
|MSRP
|$31,490
|MPG
|19 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|332 hp @ 7000 rpm
|NISMO 2dr Coupe
3.7L 6cyl 7A
|MSRP
|$47,190
|MPG
|19 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|350 hp @ 7400 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite 370Z safety features:
- Rearview Camera
- Displays a view of what's behind you in either the infotainment screen or the rearview mirror.
- Side Curtain Airbags
- Protects the head and torso of occupants in a side impact.
- Front Airbags
- Protects occupants in the event of a front collision.
Nissan 370Z vs. the competition
Nissan 370Z vs. Nissan GT-R
Though they're both sport coupes, the GT-R is a supercar with rear seats and a trunk, while the Z only seats two and has a hatchback. From a price perspective, they don't compare at all, but both aim to satisfy the driver looking for a pure driving experience. The GT-R just does it with electronics and mechanical systems, while the Z keeps it simple. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Nissan GT-R.
Nissan 370Z vs. Ford Mustang
Both of these models feature unmistakable styling and come from a long history of sports cars. But the Mustang features modern safety and infotainment equipment, while the Z is using the same equipment as when it was totally new nearly 10 years ago. The Mustang also gets the benefit of more choices regarding engines and options, though some may prefer the simplicity of buying a Z. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Mustang GT.
Nissan 370Z vs. Toyota Supra
The Supra is all-new, and the amount of technology it comes with shows what it takes to stay competitive in the sports-car segment. Still, the Z's powertrain is about on par with the Supra's horsepower, though it is nearly 60 lb-ft down on torque. But the Toyota's lack of manual transmission will put off some buyers.
