Vehicle overview

Volvo station wagons been popular with families looking for safe transportation. Over the years, they've come in a wide variety of styles, from basic cloth-upholstered grocery getters to leather-lined luxury haulers to turbocharged sport wagons. But they've all had one thing in common: safety that is engineered into every nook and cranny.

In the mid-1990s, as consumer interest in SUVs was booming, Volvo decided to try and capitalize on buyer desires for family vehicles that didn't look like family vehicles. The company took a standard-issue V70 station wagon, raised the suspension, installed all-wheel drive, fastened some cladding to the body, added foglights and special trim and swiped the name of a high school sport for its new concoction. The Cross Country, as it was known, employed the same winning philosophy as the Subaru Outback. Turn a car into an SUV and buyers would come. Come they did, and soon the Volvo Cross Country was accounting for half of all V70 sales.

When the V70 was redesigned for 2001, so was the Cross Country. Designers tried to make it into a more serious SUV, adopting a masked front fascia and sturdy-looking wheels to impart a rough-and-tumble image. Inside, however, were traditionally comfortable leather seats and all of the safety and luxury goodies for which Volvo has become known. The Cross Country name changed to XC70 in 2003 to keep in line with Volvo's emerging nomenclature for SUV-type vehicles. Now the smaller sibling to the seven-passenger XC90 SUV, the XC70 has effectively been eclipsed by the newer and larger offering. Other than a slight price advantage, we see little reason to buy the 2006 Volvo XC70 instead of the new XC90 unless all you really want is a rugged-looking all-wheel-drive station wagon. Even then, Subaru's Outback is a better bet, as it offers more power, better handling and true off-road capability for less money.