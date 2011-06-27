  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo XC70
  4. Used 2006 Volvo XC70
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(27)
Appraise this car

2006 Volvo XC70 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Superb seat comfort, variety of safety features, solid construction, strong brakes, excellent snow vehicle, optional rear-facing third-row seat.
  • Not much power for this price range, not as nimble on pavement or as capable off-road as Subaru's Outback, tight legroom in backseat, stability control isn't standard.
Other years
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
Volvo XC70 for Sale
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
List Price Estimate
$2,046 - $4,264
Used XC70 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2006 Volvo XC70 is a viable alternative for those who need an all-weather wagon but don't want the bulk of an SUV. Subaru Outback offers more power, better handling and true off-road capability for less money.

Vehicle overview

Volvo station wagons been popular with families looking for safe transportation. Over the years, they've come in a wide variety of styles, from basic cloth-upholstered grocery getters to leather-lined luxury haulers to turbocharged sport wagons. But they've all had one thing in common: safety that is engineered into every nook and cranny.

In the mid-1990s, as consumer interest in SUVs was booming, Volvo decided to try and capitalize on buyer desires for family vehicles that didn't look like family vehicles. The company took a standard-issue V70 station wagon, raised the suspension, installed all-wheel drive, fastened some cladding to the body, added foglights and special trim and swiped the name of a high school sport for its new concoction. The Cross Country, as it was known, employed the same winning philosophy as the Subaru Outback. Turn a car into an SUV and buyers would come. Come they did, and soon the Volvo Cross Country was accounting for half of all V70 sales.

When the V70 was redesigned for 2001, so was the Cross Country. Designers tried to make it into a more serious SUV, adopting a masked front fascia and sturdy-looking wheels to impart a rough-and-tumble image. Inside, however, were traditionally comfortable leather seats and all of the safety and luxury goodies for which Volvo has become known. The Cross Country name changed to XC70 in 2003 to keep in line with Volvo's emerging nomenclature for SUV-type vehicles. Now the smaller sibling to the seven-passenger XC90 SUV, the XC70 has effectively been eclipsed by the newer and larger offering. Other than a slight price advantage, we see little reason to buy the 2006 Volvo XC70 instead of the new XC90 unless all you really want is a rugged-looking all-wheel-drive station wagon. Even then, Subaru's Outback is a better bet, as it offers more power, better handling and true off-road capability for less money.

2006 Volvo XC70 models

The Volvo XC70 is an all-wheel-drive midsize wagon available in one trim level. Standard equipment includes 16-inch alloy wheels, cloth seats, a trip computer, dual-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped tilt-telescoping steering wheel with audio controls, a CD stereo, heated front seats and simulated wood trim. Notable options include a DVD-based navigation system, a premium audio system, leather seating, real walnut trim, HID headlights and a sunroof. You can also get a rear-facing third-row seat large enough for two children. The Ocean Race Edition package provides special blue paint, silver exterior moldings, 17-inch wheels, darker-tint rear windows and a moonroof.

2006 Highlights

For 2006, the Volvo XC70 gets a new electronically controlled all-wheel-drive system. The Convenience Package has been beefed up to include power child locks, a holder for sunglasses, rear park assist, tinted rear windows and a split-folding rear seat, and setting information for the optional Four-C adaptive suspension now appears in the driver information menu. Midway through the year Volvo introduces a sailing-inspired Ocean Race Edition model with upgraded trim and a few additional standard features.

Performance & mpg

Only one engine is offered, a 2.5-liter turbocharged five-cylinder. It's rated at 208 horsepower and 236 pound-feet of torque and sends power to all four wheels in varying degrees, depending on available traction. Under normal conditions, 95 percent of the engine's power is routed to the front wheels for the sake of fuel-efficiency. A five-speed automatic with manual gear selection and a winter mode is the only transmission choice. EPA mileage ratings are 18 mpg in the city and 25 mpg on the highway.

Safety

The Volvo XC70 comes standard with side-impact airbags for front occupants, side curtain airbags for front and rear passengers, pre-tensioning seatbelts in all five seating positions, a whiplash protection system and four-wheel antilock disc brakes. A traction and stability control system is also an option, along with integrated child booster seats. In government crash tests, the XC70 earned a perfect five stars for its frontal- and side-impact protection.

Driving

With its soft, forgiving suspension, the 2006 Volvo XC70 provides a smooth, isolated ride on all surfaces. Sharp handling isn't in the XC's repertoire, but light steering and a relatively small size make for easy maneuvering. The fully automatic all-wheel-drive system assures surefootedness in inclement weather but the XC70, despite its raised suspension, really isn't rugged enough for off-road adventures. On the move, the turbocharged engine is economical and smooth with adequate power for most situations, but the automatic transmission is sometimes slow on the draw.

Interior

In standard trim, the Volvo XC70 doesn't look or feel particularly luxurious, but leather upholstery is available for those who want a more upscale cabin. The front seats provide excellent comfort, but legroom in the second row is tight. Interior ergonomics are generally good, although a few oddly placed controls take some getting used to. With the rear seats folded down, the XC70 has 71.5 cubic feet of cargo room, slightly less capacity than most midsize SUVs provide but considerably more than most other station wagons.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Volvo XC70.

5(78%)
4(15%)
3(3%)
2(4%)
1(0%)
4.7
27 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 27 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great car
Jerry,10/02/2015
Volvo Ocean Race Edition 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A)
180000 miles love car in snow plenty of power on highway bought new2015 now have 2 xc70s
Great Vehicle! But...
Gabriel Welch,12/18/2016
4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A)
I purchased my 2006 Volvo XC70 at a local auto auction with 137,000 miles on it. The Volvo was a workhorse! I drive my cars fast and hard and the Volvo took a beating. It was fast and smooth. The Volvo was also extremely comfortable. The car was versatile and fun to drive. The Volvo never left me stranded or let me down! It was very reliable however, It had some finicky electrical issues from time to time. Parts for the Volvo are never readily available and they are very expensive. If you plan on keeping up on maintenance you're going to need some deep pockets. The frequency and cost of maintenance on a car like this is insane! I owned a Mercedes Benz previous to the Volvo that was less expensive to maintain. But if you take care of the Volvo, it will take care of you.
great, but....
BR,09/05/2010
This is my second xc70. The first one (2003) was a lemon; I gave another try to a newer model with a dealer-backed 100k warranty. It's been great, but.... now at 75k, I've had two sets of tie rod issues again, and I'm starting to wonder how many repairs I'll be facing after 100k. The design, comfort and performance of this car are outstanding. In exchange, you will be buying a very touchy and expensive car to maintain. My advice? If you don't mind spending all your discretionary income on car repairs and $$$$maintenance, and you live near a Volvo dealer, you'll love this car. If you live in big snow country like I do, it's amazing!
computer problems AGAIN
mabess,11/02/2006
you'd think the engineers at Volvo would get the electrical right. my '06 is the 2nd XC70 where the computer failed and the car stopped- this time in rural Vermont. call 800# and you get 25 miles towing and NOTHING else. this is my last Volvo- NOT DEPENDABLE!
See all 27 reviews of the 2006 Volvo XC70
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
208 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
208 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 2006 Volvo XC70 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2006 Volvo XC70

Used 2006 Volvo XC70 Overview

The Used 2006 Volvo XC70 is offered in the following submodels: XC70 Wagon. Available styles include 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A), and Volvo Ocean Race Edition 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2006 Volvo XC70?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2006 Volvo XC70s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2006 Volvo XC70 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2006 Volvo XC70.

Can't find a used 2006 Volvo XC70s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volvo XC70 for sale - 5 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $19,572.

Find a used Volvo for sale - 8 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $13,825.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo XC70 for sale - 8 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $16,413.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo for sale - 5 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $17,673.

Should I lease or buy a 2006 Volvo XC70?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volvo lease specials
Check out Volvo XC70 lease specials

Related Used 2006 Volvo XC70 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles