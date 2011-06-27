  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(118)
1998 Volvo V70 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Front and side airbags. Excellent side-impact protection. Superb seats. Solid construction. More cargo volume than many sport-utilities. Available all-wheel drive.
  • Oddly placed controls. No all-speed traction control system available.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Safe and sturdy describes the Volvo image. To be sure, Volvos are both safe and sturdy, boasting many standard safety features, and feeling as though they've been cast from a single block of iron. But, are there any other reasons to buy a Volvo?

Yes. Turbo power, for one. The engine bogs a bit until the turbocharger gets spooled up, but once on boil, a Volvo will rocket forward quickly enough to force your body back in the seat. Brakes are outstanding, and steering is firm and linear. All mechanical systems communicate clearly, allowing the driver to understand what the car is doing at all times.

Comfort is another big Volvo advantage. The seats in these Swedish cars are the best the world has to offer. You can drive a Volvo all day long, non-stop, and not feel one bit of fatigue unless you and Jose Cuervo visited a bit longer than you should have the night before.

These are the characteristics that keep Volvo buyers returning in droves for new versions of their favorite car, whether it's the sedan or wagon. They live with the minor ergonomic glitches and the staid styling, trading these for the comfort, performance and security a Volvo delivers.

For 1998, Volvo has decided to provide more reason to visit their showrooms. Designers and engineers have given the bread-and-butter 850 model a thorough revamp, adding power, safety, comfort and a dash of styling pizzazz to an already fine automobile. For good measure, the cars are renamed: S70 is the sedan, and V70 is the wagon.

Three trim levels are available. Base and GT models have the same powertrain as the 1997 850; a 2.4-liter inline five-cylinder engine pumping 168 horsepower through either a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission. GLT sedans, Base AWD wagons and Cross Country AWD wagons get a light-pressure turbocharged version of the base engine, good for 190 horsepower. The only transmission available on the GLT and AWD models is a four-speed automatic with second gear winter start mode. T-5 designates the hot rod 2WD edition, and it comes with a high-pressure turbocharged 2.3-liter inline five-cylinder engine making 236 horsepower. The AWD R wagon gets this same engine. Performance fans will take note that the T-5 is newly available with a manual gearbox.

Side-impact protection is improved with strengthened B-pillars that allow time for the side airbags to inflate more efficiently in the event of an accident. Seatbelt tensioners have been improved, and the steering column provides better protection in a crash.

Inside, the interior has been completely redesigned. Power mirror and window switches move to the driver's door panel, and the dashboard sports a more rounded countenance. Other controls are placed where they were in the 850, which is to say, somewhat haphazardly. Still, the new design is a big improvement over the 850.

Stylists cleaned up the sheetmetal front and back, giving the sedan and wagon body-colored trim to make the car look smaller, and clipping the front styling of the upcoming C70 coupe to the front end for a racier, more modern look.

Nice job, Volvo. All you need to give the S70 and V70 now is an all-speed traction control system, because when that turbo is shrieking, the front wheels break loose far too easily once the 25 mph threshold of the current low-speed traction control system is reached.

1998 Highlights

Volvo's 850 wagon gets a new name, new nose, body-color trim, stronger side-impact protection, more powerful turbo engines, redesigned interior and revised suspension. All-wheel-drive versions arrive to battle luxury SUVs.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Volvo V70.

5(36%)
4(42%)
3(19%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.1
118 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

What A Great Car
tostik,05/10/2011
Found a 1998 v70xc last year (2010) at a used car dealership with a 104,000 miles on it. The dealer had all the maintenance records, which showed a trip to the dealership every 5,000 miles. The interior and exterior looked brand new--the back seat looked like it had never been ridden in. Obviously garaged and pampered by the prior owner. I had to fix a broken motor mount, and the rear hatch struts were weak, which I replaced. About $450 for both. It now has a 121,000 miles on it and has been trouble-free. My independent Volvo mechanic is jealous. He says the 1998 and earlier volvos are tougher than the current ones. Finding a good independent volvo mechanic will save you lots of money.
Be careful where and how you get repairs done
coldjensens,12/30/2012
We just bought a 1998 V70 XC awd with 238,000 miles on it. WE quickly learned something it may be helpful to pass on. Volvo delaership work and Volvo parts will break you. Example: Heater core replacmeent - from Volvo $800. It is a two hour job and you cna do it for less than $200. Or you cna find a good independant mechanic who does not blindly charge book rates and get it done for $400. Front Struts - this needs to be done by a professional unless you have special tools or knowledge, but you cna pay over $1000 at Volvo or about $600 at a decent indy shop. There are quite a few other items that are relatively easy to do yourself and if you find after market parts -
great car overall
broadbeard,01/31/2014
Purchased in 2004 with 64,000 miles for my wife, she didn't like the 95 850 turbo wagon because it had too much power. The light pressure turbo and AWD is much better for her. I use high quality parts and do not have tire, brake, or other components wearing out prematurely. Currently have Michelin Harmony and ceramic brakes, best ride of any car I've owned and the AWD makes the snow disappear. Has not left us stranded in 10 years. Not transmission problems, averages 22 MPG, can get 28 MPG on interstate. High quality and good design. As others posted, it is expensive to maintain at dealer. I do most of the work, however, I do have a friend that helps me with more difficult repairs.
Safe old reliable built like a tank
K Mad,03/31/2016
T5 Turbo 4dr Wagon
Love this car! Although it is 19 years old, it offers solid handling and a smooth ride. It lacks the bells and whistles of the newer model but it's basic offerings are solid and reliable... Very few repairs in my 17 years of ownership and still going! Can even fit my 10+ ft kayak inside and be able to close the hatch safely! Great alternative to a mini-van! Still going! Can't say that about a lot of cars these days!
See all 118 reviews of the 1998 Volvo V70
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
168 hp @ 6100 rpm
MPG
17 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
168 hp @ 6100 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
236 hp @ 5100 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
Used 1998 Volvo V70 Overview

The Used 1998 Volvo V70 is offered in the following submodels: V70 Wagon, V70 R. Available styles include 4dr Wagon, GT 4dr Wagon, T5 Turbo 4dr Wagon, Turbo 4dr Wagon AWD, R Turbo 4dr Wagon AWD, XC 4dr Wagon AWD, and GLT Turbo 4dr Wagon.

