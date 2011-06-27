Vehicle overview

It's not a popular sentiment in this country, but we'll say it: We love wagons. They offer the maneuverability and fuel economy of a car along with the cargo capacity of an SUV -- and in the case of stylish wagons like the 2009 Volvo XC70, they even look pretty good. Based on the front-wheel-drive V70 wagon, the XC70 adds standard all-wheel drive, a raised suspension, skid plates and rough-and-tumble SUV styling cues. It may not be ready for the Rubicon Trail, but the XC70 does add all-weather versatility for those who need it, and it offers all the virtues of the standard V70 wagon to boot.

First off, there's a cavernous 71 cubic feet of maximum cargo capacity, which is why people buy wagons instead of sedans in the first place. There's also Volvo's typical dizzying array of standard and optional safety/alert features, including a blind-spot warning system (which illuminates LED warning lights when another car is along the wagon's side), Vehicle Distance Alert (which activates an alarm when you're too close to the car ahead), Driver Alert Control (which alerts the driver if the car seems to be out of control), a collision warning system (which warns of imminent collisions and applies the brakes if necessary) and a lane-departure warning system (which beeps some sense into you when you start to meander into the adjacent lane). Additionally, the XC70 is one of a very few vehicles to offer integrated height-adjustable child booster seats, and its exterior and interior styling bear the unmistakable stamp of Swedish sophistication -- with a dash of off-road toughness thrown in.

For 2009, the Volvo XC70 actually does its V70 sibling one better with the addition of the exclusive T6 trim level. Sporting a new turbocharged inline-6, the T6 loses a bit of displacement, from 3.2 liters to 3.0, but gains a formidable 46 horsepower and 59 pound-feet of torque over the base engine. Other T6 AWD features include standard 17-inch alloy wheels, dual exhaust outlets and a unique instrument cluster.

That's the good news. The bad news is that the XC70 fails to distinguish itself from the teeming pack of crossover SUVs. The base 235-hp 3.2-liter inline-6 sounds unbecomingly truckish under hard acceleration, and it's truckish at the gas pump too, with EPA fuel economy estimates of just 15 mpg city/23 mpg highway and 18 mpg combined -- a couple mpg worse than the V70, and also inferior to the larger Chevrolet Traverse and Ford Flex crossover SUVs. Moreover, the XC70's 2.7 extra inches of ground clearance compared to a V70 put its handling abilities squarely in the crossover SUV league. Meanwhile, the Volvo's maximum passenger capacity is just five, while the Flex and Traverse (among numerous others) offer third-row seating.

We like the 2009 Volvo XC70's combination of safety and style, and for some shoppers, these two virtues may be enough to clinch the deal. However, in addition to the crossover SUVs already mentioned, it's worth noting that the Subaru Outback wagon offers similar versatility along with superior handling and better gas mileage at a lower price. Furthermore, while smaller wagons such as the Audi A4 Avant and BMW 3 Series are down on interior space, they're easier on gas and downright fun to drive. In sum, while the XC70 is undoubtedly a competent vehicle, we'd recommend taking a close look at other options.