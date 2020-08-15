Used 2016 Volvo XC70 for Sale Near Me

For my 40th birthday, my wife surprised me with a trip to the Volvo dealership. You see, a couple of years ago I had to bite the bullet and trade in my 08 XC90 for a Chrysler Town and Country minivan because of the kids. As minivans go, it's great, but... it's a minivan. So for my 40th, my wife said that we could trade in her '15 Subaru Forester for the new XC90! I test drove the 90 and it was great - really nice, but just a little too fancy. See, I'm an avid fly fisherman and I was having trouble picturing this very fancy SUV with muddy boots and waders in the back and mud all over the sides. Besides, I think the new '90 lost a lot of its "Volvoness". The XC70 on the other hand - beautiful classic Volvo. Just as comfortable on the side of a river as it is going out to dinner and a show in the city. So I test drove it and fell in love. The whole experience made it feel like the car was made for me. So we traded in the Forester, which I never quite fit into comfortably (I'm 6', 280lbs, but I carry it well ;) ), and leased the XC70. I picked up the car on New Year's Eve, 2015 and have been loving every bit of it for about a month now. The built in booster seats are awesome for the kids, the fold down passenger seat means I don't have to break down my fly rods to get them in the car, the iPhone app is ridiculously useful, I drove it in the Blizzard of '16 and it handled it like the "blizzard" of '15, I was a little worried about the lack of touch screen but having gotten used to the controls on the steering wheel I found them to be so much easier - especially with the rhino hooves that I have for hands! Every time - Every single time - I get into it, I smile. I smile, and I take the long way everywhere I go. Hey, with these gas prices, what's stoppin' me?

