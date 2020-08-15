Used 2016 Volvo XC70 for Sale Near Me

118 listings
  • 2016 Volvo XC70 T5 Premier in Silver
    used

    2016 Volvo XC70 T5 Premier

    19,002 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $24,498

    $6,633 Below Market
  • 2016 Volvo XC70 T5 Premier in Silver
    used

    2016 Volvo XC70 T5 Premier

    99,000 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $11,995

    $7,262 Below Market
  • 2016 Volvo XC70 T5 Premier in Silver
    used

    2016 Volvo XC70 T5 Premier

    60,556 miles
    Great Deal

    $19,450

    $5,519 Below Market
  • 2016 Volvo XC70 T5 Premier in Black
    used

    2016 Volvo XC70 T5 Premier

    47,379 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $23,495

  • 2016 Volvo XC70 T5 Premier in White
    used

    2016 Volvo XC70 T5 Premier

    51,429 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $21,595

    $3,963 Below Market
  • 2016 Volvo XC70 T5 Platinum in Black
    used

    2016 Volvo XC70 T5 Platinum

    54,191 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $26,865

    $671 Below Market
  • 2016 Volvo XC70 T5 Premier in Black
    used

    2016 Volvo XC70 T5 Premier

    60,628 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $23,802

    $431 Below Market
  • 2016 Volvo XC70 T5 Platinum in Dark Brown
    certified

    2016 Volvo XC70 T5 Platinum

    55,435 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $27,990

    $2,201 Below Market
  • 2016 Volvo XC70 T5 Premier in Black
    used

    2016 Volvo XC70 T5 Premier

    113,847 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $15,999

  • 2016 Volvo XC70 T5 Drive-E Classic Platinum in Black
    certified

    2016 Volvo XC70 T5 Drive-E Classic Platinum

    39,961 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $27,995

  • 2016 Volvo XC70 T5 Premier in White
    used

    2016 Volvo XC70 T5 Premier

    56,553 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $24,000

    $1,415 Below Market
  • 2016 Volvo XC70 T5 Premier in Dark Brown
    used

    2016 Volvo XC70 T5 Premier

    54,460 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $26,993

  • 2016 Volvo XC70 T5 Premier in White
    used

    2016 Volvo XC70 T5 Premier

    98,211 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $19,990

  • 2016 Volvo XC70 T5 Premier in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Volvo XC70 T5 Premier

    24,858 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $34,990

  • 2016 Volvo XC70 T5 Drive-E Platinum in White
    used

    2016 Volvo XC70 T5 Drive-E Platinum

    25,869 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $25,989

  • 2016 Volvo XC70 T5 Drive-E Premier
    certified

    2016 Volvo XC70 T5 Drive-E Premier

    54,797 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $23,342

  • 2016 Volvo XC70 T5 Premier in Dark Blue
    certified

    2016 Volvo XC70 T5 Premier

    38,500 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $28,881

    $943 Below Market
  • 2016 Volvo XC70 T5 Premier in Black
    used

    2016 Volvo XC70 T5 Premier

    22,676 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $32,488

Consumer Reviews for the Volvo XC70

Overall Consumer Rating
12 Reviews
  • 5
    (92%)
  • 4
    (8%)
"I now take the LONG way everywhere I go!"
DRS,01/29/2016
T5 Premier 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A)
For my 40th birthday, my wife surprised me with a trip to the Volvo dealership. You see, a couple of years ago I had to bite the bullet and trade in my 08 XC90 for a Chrysler Town and Country minivan because of the kids. As minivans go, it's great, but... it's a minivan. So for my 40th, my wife said that we could trade in her '15 Subaru Forester for the new XC90! I test drove the 90 and it was great - really nice, but just a little too fancy. See, I'm an avid fly fisherman and I was having trouble picturing this very fancy SUV with muddy boots and waders in the back and mud all over the sides. Besides, I think the new '90 lost a lot of its "Volvoness". The XC70 on the other hand - beautiful classic Volvo. Just as comfortable on the side of a river as it is going out to dinner and a show in the city. So I test drove it and fell in love. The whole experience made it feel like the car was made for me. So we traded in the Forester, which I never quite fit into comfortably (I'm 6', 280lbs, but I carry it well ;) ), and leased the XC70. I picked up the car on New Year's Eve, 2015 and have been loving every bit of it for about a month now. The built in booster seats are awesome for the kids, the fold down passenger seat means I don't have to break down my fly rods to get them in the car, the iPhone app is ridiculously useful, I drove it in the Blizzard of '16 and it handled it like the "blizzard" of '15, I was a little worried about the lack of touch screen but having gotten used to the controls on the steering wheel I found them to be so much easier - especially with the rhino hooves that I have for hands! Every time - Every single time - I get into it, I smile. I smile, and I take the long way everywhere I go. Hey, with these gas prices, what's stoppin' me?
