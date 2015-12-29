  1. Home
Used 2016 Volvo XC70

MSRP$37,100
Edmunds' Expert Review

  • Pros
  • Cons
  •  
  • Light-duty off-road ability
  • supportive front seats
  • fuel-efficient four-cylinder engine
  • numerous safety features
  • ample cargo capacity.

With its raised suspension and scuff protection, the 2016 Volvo XC70 can be an appealing choice if you intend to do a lot of driving on dirt and gravel roads or in inclement weather and want a bit of luxury while doing so. But many crossover SUVs pretty much do the same thing, and have fresher designs.

Vehicle overview

When people consider getting a luxury vehicle to handle the latest snowstorm or bounce up to that vacation cabin without looking worse for the wear, a crossover SUV is usually the first thing that comes to mind. But there's also the 2016 Volvo XC70, a luxury wagon that can handle much of the same thing. To accomplish this, Volvo equips it with available all-wheel drive, a raised suspension for extra ground clearance, front and rear underbody skid plates and lower body panels with material that resists hacks and scratches. If crossovers aren't your thing, this Volvo could be an interesting alternative.

Even with the upgrades, the XC70 is still a very practical vehicle. Its rear cargo area is roomier than those of many small luxury crossover SUVs, and you've got the wide range of safety features for which Volvo is known. For 2016, the all-wheel-drive XC70 has a new turbocharged 2.5-liter inline-5 engine that replaces both the naturally aspirated 3.2-liter inline-6 and turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 engines offered last year. The inline-5 is more powerful than the 3.2 and just as efficient. It's not as strong as the old turbo 3.0-liter engine, but we believe for most buyers it will still be quite suitable. The front-wheel-drive XC70 keeps the efficient-yet-peppy turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder and eight-speed automatic transmission combo that was introduced last year.

Luxury wagons that can handle the occasional dirt trail aren't exactly common. The XC70's closest competitor is the Audi Allroad. It's a nicer and more premium-feeling vehicle, but not as roomy inside. The Subaru Outback is another great choice if you want an off-road-themed wagon and don't need something with a luxury badge. You might even consider Volvo's own V60 Cross Country, which follows the XC70's playbook but with a smaller, more nimble-handling body. Among this group, the XC70 doesn't hold any major advantages. But if Volvo's reputation for safety and the XC70's blend of luxury and utility appeal to you, it's worth a look.

Volvo XC70 models

The 2016 XC70 is a five-passenger wagon available in four trim levels: T5 Drive-E, T5 Platinum, T5 All-Wheel Drive and T5 AWD Platinum. There also are a number of options packages and stand-alone options.

Standard equipment for the XC70 T5 Drive-E and XC70 T5 AWD models includes 18-inch alloy wheels, foglights, underbody skid plates, roof rails, heated side mirrors, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 40/20/40-split rear seat, a heated, eight-way power driver seat, driver memory settings, a heated power front passenger seat, a tilt-and-telescoping leather-wrapped steering wheel and leatherette upholstery. Standard technology features include low-speed forward collision notification and mitigation, a 7-inch central display screen, Volvo's Sensus Connect system with smartphone app integration, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and an eight-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack and a USB audio interface.

The Premier package adds a sunroof, leather upholstery, a navigation system, a configurable instrument display, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and rear privacy glass.

Moving up to the Platinum trims adds everything in the Premier package plus adaptive xenon headlights with washers, interior accent lighting, a blind-spot monitoring system, a 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system and Volvo's Convenience, Technology and Proximity packages, which are options on all other XC70 trims.

The Technology package adds adaptive cruise control, automatic high-beam headlight control, an upgraded collision mitigation system, road sign information, a driver alertness monitor and lane departure warning.

The Convenience package provides a fold-flat front passenger seat to increase cargo capacity, a cargo cover, a pop-up rear grocery bag holder and power-folding rear head restraints.

The Proximity package includes keyless ignition and entry, a rearview camera and a power liftgate. A Climate package, optional on all trims, includes heating for the rear seats, windshield, steering wheel and windshield washer nozzles.

Stand-alone options include front and rear parking sensors, integrated rear child booster seats and a rear entertainment system with dual displays.

2016 Highlights

For the 2016 XC70, Volvo has replaced the previous 3.2-liter inline-6 engine with a turbocharged 2.5-liter inline-5 that's more fuel-efficient. The previous top-line turbocharged inline-6 engine (the T6) has been dropped. Elsewhere, Volvo has added a few extra standard features to the base XC70 and shuffled option package content.

Performance & mpg

The standard engine for the 2016 XC70 T5 Drive-E is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder that produces 240 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. It comes with an eight-speed automatic and drives the front wheels. The EPA's fuel economy estimate for the 2016 XC70 T5 Drive-E is 26 mpg combined (23 city/31 highway), which is excellent for a luxury wagon or crossover. Contributing to the front-wheel drive XC70's efficiency is an automatic engine stop-start system (it shuts off the engine while the vehicle is stopped to save gas) that is standard with this engine.

The XC70 T5 AWD gets a turbocharged 2.5-liter inline-5 rated at 250 hp and 266 lb-ft of torque. It comes with a six-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 22 mpg combined (19 city/26 highway).

Safety

The 2016 XC70 comes standard with antilock disc brakes, hill descent control, stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and active front head restraints. Also standard is Volvo's City Safety feature, which can automatically apply the brakes in low-speed situations when a frontal collision seems imminent. Also standard is Volvo's On Call system that includes emergency assistance, automatic crash notification and stolen vehicle assistance.

Optional features include a blind spot warning system, lane departure warning, a driver inattention monitor, an upgraded frontal collision warning and intervention system with full automatic braking and pedestrian and bicycle detection, and integrated rear booster seats.

Driving

We haven't tested the all-wheel-drive 2016 XC70 with its new 2.5-liter engine but it should provide adequate acceleration. The T5 Drive-E is similarly powered and has much improved fuel efficiency, but it can only be had with front-wheel drive, which limits its appeal.

Where the XC70 shines is with its premium ride, which pleasantly eradicates the nastiest bumps and potholes and handles smaller road annoyances. The too-light steering doesn't seem to match the controlled ride, though, and the XC70 corners less nimbly than many taller crossover SUVs.

Interior

Inside, the 2016 Volvo XC70 sports an elegant look. The floating center stack adds a distinctive touch you won't find on competitive models. For the most part, the gauges are easy to read and controls operate intuitively. For more complicated tasks such as selecting a media player playlist or programming the optional navigation system, the S60 relies on the standard Sensus system. It's fairly easy to use, though the multipurpose knob's location on the dash (rather than the center console) is not ideal and lacks a touchpad input like some other rival controller systems.

As is the norm throughout the Volvo lineup, the XC70's front seats are remarkably comfortable and supportive. The rear seats are nearly as good, though tall passengers will likely wish for a bit more legroom. But the backseat's 40/20/40-split-folding design along with the available folding front passenger seat gives the interior an uncommon degree of flexibility in transporting passengers, cargo or some combination of the two. You'll find 33 cubic feet of space behind the rear seats and 72 cubic feet with those seats folded down. One benefit of the XC70's wagon design is that the roof line is a few inches lower than that of the typical crossover SUV, making it a bit easier to load bikes, kayaks and other gear on rooftop racks.

Used 2016 Volvo XC70 pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Consumer reviews

5 star reviews: 92%
4 star reviews: 8%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.9 stars based on 12 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, "I now take the LONG way everywhere I go!"
DRS,
T5 Premier 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A)

For my 40th birthday, my wife surprised me with a trip to the Volvo dealership. You see, a couple of years ago I had to bite the bullet and trade in my 08 XC90 for a Chrysler Town and Country minivan because of the kids. As minivans go, it's great, but... it's a minivan. So for my 40th, my wife said that we could trade in her '15 Subaru Forester for the new XC90! I test drove the 90 and it was great - really nice, but just a little too fancy. See, I'm an avid fly fisherman and I was having trouble picturing this very fancy SUV with muddy boots and waders in the back and mud all over the sides. Besides, I think the new '90 lost a lot of its "Volvoness". The XC70 on the other hand - beautiful classic Volvo. Just as comfortable on the side of a river as it is going out to dinner and a show in the city. So I test drove it and fell in love. The whole experience made it feel like the car was made for me. So we traded in the Forester, which I never quite fit into comfortably (I'm 6', 280lbs, but I carry it well ;) ), and leased the XC70. I picked up the car on New Year's Eve, 2015 and have been loving every bit of it for about a month now. The built in booster seats are awesome for the kids, the fold down passenger seat means I don't have to break down my fly rods to get them in the car, the iPhone app is ridiculously useful, I drove it in the Blizzard of '16 and it handled it like the "blizzard" of '15, I was a little worried about the lack of touch screen but having gotten used to the controls on the steering wheel I found them to be so much easier - especially with the rhino hooves that I have for hands! Every time - Every single time - I get into it, I smile. I smile, and I take the long way everywhere I go. Hey, with these gas prices, what's stoppin' me?

5 out of 5 stars, Reunited
MMS,
T5 Premier 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A)

Sold my 2004 xc70 5 years and two cars ago with 150,000 miles on it. Missed it from day one. When I heard this was the last year for the model I had to get one. Best car ever. Solid ride, excellent performance with the 5 cylinder engine. The best all around car on the road. The Golden Retriever of the car industry.

4 out of 5 stars, My new volvo XC70
John Sibilia,
T5 Premier 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A)

Picked up the volvo about three weeks ago after driving a BMW530 for twelve years. Decided to lease the car in case I missed the sporty feel of a sedan. However, after a few weeks I really like the convenience of the wagon, more room for the dog, golf clubs and hitch on the back for the bikes. Electronics are simple and intuitive. I really like the wifi hot spot feature in this 2016 model. Comfort is excellent compared to the beamer. The only thing I don't like is the low gas mileage but I knew this would be the trade-off with the four wheel drive. With gas prices low and living in NJ, I was willing to give up gas efficiency to feel safer especially when it snows. So far, I'm very happy with this car.

5 out of 5 stars, A Super Solid Choice
Robin Kirk,
T5 Drive-E 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

My Audi A8 just turned 4 years old and 60k miles and I was looking for a comfortable, practical SUV/Wagon replacement that didn't cost as much. I drove the Q5 and Allroad, the BMW X3 and X5, and the V60, XC60 and XC70. Although an older design, the XC70 was just more comfortable, more practical and less flashy. It is powerful, quiet, extremely comfortable and handles reasonably well. The technology package is state-of-the-art and the IPhone App is just great. With just under 1000 miles in the past month, I am quite delighted. I was worried that "trading down" from the A8 would be painful, but am really quite pleased. The fuel economy isn't too good, but with current gas prices, it doesn't hurt too much. I would strongly recommend this car.

T5 Premier 4dr Wagon AWD features & specs
T5 Premier 4dr Wagon AWD
2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A
MPG 19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 5400 rpm
T5 4dr Wagon AWD features & specs
T5 4dr Wagon AWD
2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A
MPG 19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 5400 rpm
T5 Drive-E Platinum 4dr Wagon features & specs
T5 Drive-E Platinum 4dr Wagon
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
MPG 23 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5600 rpm
T5 Platinum 4dr Wagon AWD features & specs
T5 Platinum 4dr Wagon AWD
2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A
MPG 19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 5400 rpm
Is the Volvo XC70 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2016 XC70 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Volvo XC70 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the XC70 gets an EPA-estimated 22 mpg to 26 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the XC70 has 33.3 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Volvo XC70. Learn more

Is the Volvo XC70 reliable?

To determine whether the Volvo XC70 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the XC70. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the XC70's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2016 Volvo XC70 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2016 Volvo XC70 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2016 XC70 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2016 Volvo XC70?

The least-expensive 2016 Volvo XC70 is the 2016 Volvo XC70 T5 Drive-E 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $37,100.

Other versions include:

  • T5 Premier 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $42,050
  • T5 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $38,600
  • T5 Drive-E Platinum 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $45,675
  • T5 Platinum 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $47,175
  • T5 Drive-E 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $37,100
  • T5 Drive-E Premier 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $40,550
  • T5 Classic Premier 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $43,050
  • T5 Drive-E Classic Premier 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $41,550
  • T5 Drive-E Classic Platinum 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $46,675
  • T5 Classic Platinum 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $48,175
What are the different models of Volvo XC70?

If you're interested in the Volvo XC70, the next question is, which XC70 model is right for you? XC70 variants include T5 Premier 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A), T5 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A), T5 Drive-E Platinum 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and T5 Platinum 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A). For a full list of XC70 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

Used 2016 Volvo XC70 Overview

The Used 2016 Volvo XC70 is offered in the following submodels: XC70 Wagon. Available styles include T5 Premier 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A), T5 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A), T5 Drive-E Platinum 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), T5 Platinum 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A), T5 Drive-E 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), T5 Drive-E Premier 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), T5 Classic Premier 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A), T5 Drive-E Classic Premier 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), T5 Drive-E Classic Platinum 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and T5 Classic Platinum 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A).

What do people think of the 2016 Volvo XC70?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2016 Volvo XC70 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2016 XC70 4.9 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2016 XC70.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2016 Volvo XC70 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2016 XC70 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 Volvo XC70 for sale near. There are currently 4 new 2016 XC70s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $25,000 and mileage as low as 40337 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2016 Volvo XC70.

