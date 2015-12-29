Used 2016 Volvo XC70
- Light-duty off-road ability
- supportive front seats
- fuel-efficient four-cylinder engine
- numerous safety features
- ample cargo capacity.
For my 40th birthday, my wife surprised me with a trip to the Volvo dealership. You see, a couple of years ago I had to bite the bullet and trade in my 08 XC90 for a Chrysler Town and Country minivan because of the kids. As minivans go, it's great, but... it's a minivan. So for my 40th, my wife said that we could trade in her '15 Subaru Forester for the new XC90! I test drove the 90 and it was great - really nice, but just a little too fancy. See, I'm an avid fly fisherman and I was having trouble picturing this very fancy SUV with muddy boots and waders in the back and mud all over the sides. Besides, I think the new '90 lost a lot of its "Volvoness". The XC70 on the other hand - beautiful classic Volvo. Just as comfortable on the side of a river as it is going out to dinner and a show in the city. So I test drove it and fell in love. The whole experience made it feel like the car was made for me. So we traded in the Forester, which I never quite fit into comfortably (I'm 6', 280lbs, but I carry it well ;) ), and leased the XC70. I picked up the car on New Year's Eve, 2015 and have been loving every bit of it for about a month now. The built in booster seats are awesome for the kids, the fold down passenger seat means I don't have to break down my fly rods to get them in the car, the iPhone app is ridiculously useful, I drove it in the Blizzard of '16 and it handled it like the "blizzard" of '15, I was a little worried about the lack of touch screen but having gotten used to the controls on the steering wheel I found them to be so much easier - especially with the rhino hooves that I have for hands! Every time - Every single time - I get into it, I smile. I smile, and I take the long way everywhere I go. Hey, with these gas prices, what's stoppin' me?
Sold my 2004 xc70 5 years and two cars ago with 150,000 miles on it. Missed it from day one. When I heard this was the last year for the model I had to get one. Best car ever. Solid ride, excellent performance with the 5 cylinder engine. The best all around car on the road. The Golden Retriever of the car industry.
Picked up the volvo about three weeks ago after driving a BMW530 for twelve years. Decided to lease the car in case I missed the sporty feel of a sedan. However, after a few weeks I really like the convenience of the wagon, more room for the dog, golf clubs and hitch on the back for the bikes. Electronics are simple and intuitive. I really like the wifi hot spot feature in this 2016 model. Comfort is excellent compared to the beamer. The only thing I don't like is the low gas mileage but I knew this would be the trade-off with the four wheel drive. With gas prices low and living in NJ, I was willing to give up gas efficiency to feel safer especially when it snows. So far, I'm very happy with this car.
My Audi A8 just turned 4 years old and 60k miles and I was looking for a comfortable, practical SUV/Wagon replacement that didn't cost as much. I drove the Q5 and Allroad, the BMW X3 and X5, and the V60, XC60 and XC70. Although an older design, the XC70 was just more comfortable, more practical and less flashy. It is powerful, quiet, extremely comfortable and handles reasonably well. The technology package is state-of-the-art and the IPhone App is just great. With just under 1000 miles in the past month, I am quite delighted. I was worried that "trading down" from the A8 would be painful, but am really quite pleased. The fuel economy isn't too good, but with current gas prices, it doesn't hurt too much. I would strongly recommend this car.
|T5 Premier 4dr Wagon AWD
2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A
|MPG
|19 city / 26 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|250 hp @ 5400 rpm
|T5 4dr Wagon AWD
2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A
|MPG
|19 city / 26 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|250 hp @ 5400 rpm
|T5 Drive-E Platinum 4dr Wagon
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MPG
|23 city / 31 hwy
|Seats 5
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|240 hp @ 5600 rpm
|T5 Platinum 4dr Wagon AWD
2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A
|MPG
|19 city / 26 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|250 hp @ 5400 rpm
How much should I pay for a 2016 Volvo XC70?
The least-expensive 2016 Volvo XC70 is the 2016 Volvo XC70 T5 Drive-E 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $37,100.
Other versions include:
- T5 Premier 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $42,050
- T5 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $38,600
- T5 Drive-E Platinum 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $45,675
- T5 Platinum 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $47,175
- T5 Drive-E 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $37,100
- T5 Drive-E Premier 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $40,550
- T5 Classic Premier 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $43,050
- T5 Drive-E Classic Premier 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $41,550
- T5 Drive-E Classic Platinum 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $46,675
- T5 Classic Platinum 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $48,175
Used 2016 Volvo XC70 Overview
The Used 2016 Volvo XC70 is offered in the following submodels: XC70 Wagon. Available styles include T5 Premier 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A), T5 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A), T5 Drive-E Platinum 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), T5 Platinum 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A), T5 Drive-E 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), T5 Drive-E Premier 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), T5 Classic Premier 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A), T5 Drive-E Classic Premier 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), T5 Drive-E Classic Platinum 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and T5 Classic Platinum 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A).
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2016 Volvo XC70 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2016 XC70 4.9 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2016 XC70.
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2016 Volvo XC70 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2016 XC70 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 Volvo XC70 for sale near. There are currently 4 new 2016 XC70s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $25,000 and mileage as low as 40337 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2016 Volvo XC70.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
