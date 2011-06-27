  1. Home
2003 Volvo XC70 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Versatile all-wheel drive, superb comfort, plenty of safety equipment, solid construction, amazing braking ability.
  • High price, lacks the true off-road capability of an SUV, odd control placement.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Volvo's XC70 offers space and safety in addition to snow-busting capability.

2003 Highlights

The psuedo-SUV formerly known as Cross Country gets a new name this year, to align itself more seamlessly with Volvo's revised SUV nomenclature. Now called the XC70, this all-wheel-drive, luxury crossover vehicle can be equipped with dark tinted windows, rain-sensing wipers and a new telematics system named On-Call Plus. Crystal Green is the new color for 2003.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Volvo XC70.

5(56%)
4(27%)
3(9%)
2(6%)
1(2%)
4.3
55 reviews
55 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

253,400 miles and still in the passing
Chris from Norwood ,03/22/2009
253,400 miles and still in the passing lane! I love my 2003 XC70. I am almost at 300,000 miles and the engine's performance is that of a young and vibrant one - the car is absolutely safe, an easy to handle vehicle and I Love my Volvo XC 70!
Just a great car
Jim,07/26/2010
It's just a great comfortable and reliable car.I have put 150,000 miles on this car and it has never let me down. Amazing room for three kids and large dog which I bought a Walmart gate to keep him contained in the back.The very best car in snow, I've had jeeps and all others and nothing compares to the xc.
Love my XC70, can be expensive though
James Kaufman,02/20/2015
AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A)
My father bought the car in 2007 for about $18000 with 60,000 miles on it. Personally, I love the car; it starts every key turn and is great in the snow. If you give it enough gas she will really get moving too! clocked about 0-60 in 8 seconds, not bad for 190,000 miles that it has today. the car is also super comfortable, leather seats and heating makes any drive awesome. The issues I have with the car are that we bought it used and the repairs. The previous owner towed with the car so we needed to replace odd things like the bevel gear. Since it is so old, it needs repairs quite often which are usually several hundred dollars. In conclusion, the car is really fun to drive, safe, can be $$$
Our '03 XC70 is outstanding!
Hugo,06/01/2005
We are the second owner at 13,000 miles, bought it pre-certified with a 100K warranty and now have close to 26,000 miles. The car has not given us any problems at all, it has peformed extremely well in mostly heavy, city, Dallas TX driving; though the Pirelli Scorpion STR tires need to be replaced (don't recommend V-rated tires) at $150 a tire. The A/C is outstanding in 100 degree temps and still get 19 mpg in the city. We compared this vehicle to the Audi All- Road & BMW Wagons, both were over- priced; and the Range Rover which had too many poor maintenance & gas mileage reviews. The light turbo has plenty of kick (210 hp), we're very happy with the overall performance of the Volvo XC70!
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
208 hp @ 5000 rpm
More about the 2003 Volvo XC70

Used 2003 Volvo XC70 Overview

The Used 2003 Volvo XC70 is offered in the following submodels: XC70 Wagon. Available styles include AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A).

