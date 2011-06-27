My father bought the car in 2007 for about $18000 with 60,000 miles on it. Personally, I love the car; it starts every key turn and is great in the snow. If you give it enough gas she will really get moving too! clocked about 0-60 in 8 seconds, not bad for 190,000 miles that it has today. the car is also super comfortable, leather seats and heating makes any drive awesome. The issues I have with the car are that we bought it used and the repairs. The previous owner towed with the car so we needed to replace odd things like the bevel gear. Since it is so old, it needs repairs quite often which are usually several hundred dollars. In conclusion, the car is really fun to drive, safe, can be $$$

