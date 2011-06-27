2003 Volvo XC70 Review
Pros & Cons
- Versatile all-wheel drive, superb comfort, plenty of safety equipment, solid construction, amazing braking ability.
- High price, lacks the true off-road capability of an SUV, odd control placement.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,241 - $2,970
Used XC70 for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Volvo's XC70 offers space and safety in addition to snow-busting capability.
2003 Highlights
The psuedo-SUV formerly known as Cross Country gets a new name this year, to align itself more seamlessly with Volvo's revised SUV nomenclature. Now called the XC70, this all-wheel-drive, luxury crossover vehicle can be equipped with dark tinted windows, rain-sensing wipers and a new telematics system named On-Call Plus. Crystal Green is the new color for 2003.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2003 Volvo XC70.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Chris from Norwood ,03/22/2009
253,400 miles and still in the passing lane! I love my 2003 XC70. I am almost at 300,000 miles and the engine's performance is that of a young and vibrant one - the car is absolutely safe, an easy to handle vehicle and I Love my Volvo XC 70!
Jim,07/26/2010
It's just a great comfortable and reliable car.I have put 150,000 miles on this car and it has never let me down. Amazing room for three kids and large dog which I bought a Walmart gate to keep him contained in the back.The very best car in snow, I've had jeeps and all others and nothing compares to the xc.
James Kaufman,02/20/2015
AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A)
My father bought the car in 2007 for about $18000 with 60,000 miles on it. Personally, I love the car; it starts every key turn and is great in the snow. If you give it enough gas she will really get moving too! clocked about 0-60 in 8 seconds, not bad for 190,000 miles that it has today. the car is also super comfortable, leather seats and heating makes any drive awesome. The issues I have with the car are that we bought it used and the repairs. The previous owner towed with the car so we needed to replace odd things like the bevel gear. Since it is so old, it needs repairs quite often which are usually several hundred dollars. In conclusion, the car is really fun to drive, safe, can be $$$
Hugo,06/01/2005
We are the second owner at 13,000 miles, bought it pre-certified with a 100K warranty and now have close to 26,000 miles. The car has not given us any problems at all, it has peformed extremely well in mostly heavy, city, Dallas TX driving; though the Pirelli Scorpion STR tires need to be replaced (don't recommend V-rated tires) at $150 a tire. The A/C is outstanding in 100 degree temps and still get 19 mpg in the city. We compared this vehicle to the Audi All- Road & BMW Wagons, both were over- priced; and the Range Rover which had too many poor maintenance & gas mileage reviews. The light turbo has plenty of kick (210 hp), we're very happy with the overall performance of the Volvo XC70!
Features & Specs
See all Used 2003 Volvo XC70 features & specs
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
208 hp @ 5000 rpm
Sponsored cars related to the XC70
Related Used 2003 Volvo XC70 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2017
- Used Cadillac Escalade 2016
- Used Ford F-150 2007
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2011
- Used Ford Taurus
- Used Volkswagen Tiguan 2015
- Used Audi A6 2018
- Used Cadillac XT5 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2009
- Used Lexus LX 570 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Ford Ranger
- 2019 INFINITI Q50
- 2021 Subaru Impreza News
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class News
- BMW 5 Series 2019
- 2019 INFINITI QX80
- 2019 4 Series
- 2019 Chevrolet Express
- 2019 Acura NSX
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Volvo V90 Cross Country 2019
- 2019 XC60
- 2019 XC40
- 2019 Volvo S60
- Volvo XC90 2019
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 Volvo V90
- 2019 Volvo V90 Cross Country
- 2021 Volvo XC60
- Volvo XC90 2020