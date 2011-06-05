Used 2008 Volvo XC70 for Sale Near Me
118 listings
- 138,770 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,999$4,520 Below Market
- 125,595 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,499$3,491 Below Market
- 101,443 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,995$3,690 Below Market
- 186,724 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,975
- 177,883 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,995
- 130,886 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,750$2,097 Below Market
- 129,387 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,775$1,098 Below Market
- 177,259 milesFrame damage, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,995
- 167,930 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$4,850$306 Below Market
- 161,431 miles
$4,895$406 Below Market
- 193,265 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$4,500$233 Below Market
- 202,217 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$4,990
- 110,491 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,995
- 125,426 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,300$653 Below Market
- 110,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,990$373 Below Market
- 161,907 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,995
- 144,000 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995$407 Below Market
- 138,996 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,917$517 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Volvo XC70
Read recent reviews for the Volvo XC70
Write a reviewSee all 40 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.340 Reviews
Report abuse
lindsayg,05/06/2011
My 2008 XC70 was comfortable, reliable, safe, and VERY roomy. I liked it so much that I just bought a 2011 XC70 T6 (the Turbo model). My few "issues" with the 2008 were that the suspension was air-ride and was therefore unable to be customized for a tighter ride, the Tiptronic transmission was too slow to react and the brakes were too whimpy for the weight of the car. ALL those issues have been corrected in the 2011 as if they read my mind. However, with a good set of snow tires, my 2008 NEVER got stuck, and we had 2 winters of 2-6 foot snow storms. I went out on roads that hadn't been plowed, through plow piles at the end of my driveway, and it never hesitated. Better than my Jeep!
