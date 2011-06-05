Used 2008 Volvo XC70 for Sale Near Me

My 2008 XC70 was comfortable, reliable, safe, and VERY roomy. I liked it so much that I just bought a 2011 XC70 T6 (the Turbo model). My few "issues" with the 2008 were that the suspension was air-ride and was therefore unable to be customized for a tighter ride, the Tiptronic transmission was too slow to react and the brakes were too whimpy for the weight of the car. ALL those issues have been corrected in the 2011 as if they read my mind. However, with a good set of snow tires, my 2008 NEVER got stuck, and we had 2 winters of 2-6 foot snow storms. I went out on roads that hadn't been plowed, through plow piles at the end of my driveway, and it never hesitated. Better than my Jeep!

