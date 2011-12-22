Used 2010 Volvo XC70 for Sale Near Me
- 125,426 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,300$653 Below Market
- 110,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,990$373 Below Market
- 161,907 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,995
- 144,000 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995$407 Below Market
- 138,996 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,917$517 Below Market
- 130,176 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,990
- 112,000 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,999
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,000
- 85,547 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,451$3,289 Below Market
- 118,653 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,975$1,989 Below Market
- 80,989 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,999
- 93,678 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,995
- 103,964 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,800$514 Below Market
- 59,466 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,995
- 129,175 miles
$9,478
- 83,003 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,995
- 148,853 miles3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,049
- 116,783 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995
zakwilliams,12/22/2011
I have had this car for a little bit now, and love every thing about it! i have heard that they have some problems but mine has held up fine. This car is amazing off road and in the snow. i live near Lake Tahoe and wile other cars and trucks were stuck in last years big snow storm my car just kept trucking along like there was no snow at all! heck iI was even able to pull my friend out of the now when all f the roads where absolutely covered in ice. and let me tell you when his car is not small at all. so if you are looking for a car that can get you there safely in any and i mean ANY type of weather this will be he car for you!
