Used 2010 Volvo XC70 for Sale Near Me

118 listings
XC70 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 118 listings
  • 2010 Volvo XC70 3.2 in Silver
    used

    2010 Volvo XC70 3.2

    125,426 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,300

    $653 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Volvo XC70 3.2 in Silver
    used

    2010 Volvo XC70 3.2

    110,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,990

    $373 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Volvo XC70 3.2 in Gray
    used

    2010 Volvo XC70 3.2

    161,907 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2010 Volvo XC70 3.2 in Black
    used

    2010 Volvo XC70 3.2

    144,000 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    $407 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Volvo XC70 3.2 in White
    used

    2010 Volvo XC70 3.2

    138,996 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,917

    $517 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Volvo XC70 3.2 in Silver
    used

    2010 Volvo XC70 3.2

    130,176 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,990

    Details
  • 2010 Volvo XC70 3.2 in Black
    used

    2010 Volvo XC70 3.2

    112,000 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,999

    Details
  • 2010 Volvo XC70 3.2 in Black
    used

    2010 Volvo XC70 3.2

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,000

    Details
  • 2011 Volvo XC70 3.2 in Black
    used

    2011 Volvo XC70 3.2

    85,547 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,451

    $3,289 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Volvo XC70 3.2 in Black
    used

    2011 Volvo XC70 3.2

    118,653 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,975

    $1,989 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Volvo XC70 3.2 in White
    used

    2011 Volvo XC70 3.2

    80,989 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,999

    Details
  • 2011 Volvo XC70 3.2 in Silver
    used

    2011 Volvo XC70 3.2

    93,678 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,995

    Details
  • 2011 Volvo XC70 T6
    used

    2011 Volvo XC70 T6

    103,964 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,800

    $514 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Volvo XC70 T6 in Black
    used

    2011 Volvo XC70 T6

    59,466 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,995

    Details
  • 2011 Volvo XC70 3.2 in Gray
    used

    2011 Volvo XC70 3.2

    129,175 miles

    $9,478

    Details
  • 2011 Volvo XC70 T6 in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Volvo XC70 T6

    83,003 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,995

    Details
  • 2011 Volvo XC70 3.2 in Silver
    used

    2011 Volvo XC70 3.2

    148,853 miles
    3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,049

    Details
  • 2011 Volvo XC70 3.2 in Silver
    used

    2011 Volvo XC70 3.2

    116,783 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,995

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Volvo XC70

Read recent reviews for the Volvo XC70
Overall Consumer Rating
4.420 Reviews
  • 5
    (55%)
  • 4
    (35%)
  • 3
    (5%)
  • 1
    (5%)
Volvo
zakwilliams,12/22/2011
I have had this car for a little bit now, and love every thing about it! i have heard that they have some problems but mine has held up fine. This car is amazing off road and in the snow. i live near Lake Tahoe and wile other cars and trucks were stuck in last years big snow storm my car just kept trucking along like there was no snow at all! heck iI was even able to pull my friend out of the now when all f the roads where absolutely covered in ice. and let me tell you when his car is not small at all. so if you are looking for a car that can get you there safely in any and i mean ANY type of weather this will be he car for you!
