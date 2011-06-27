I loved my 2005 Volvo XC70. Everything about the car screamed quality. The swedes know how to build a car - the leather on the seats is very thick, very little plastic is used, and metal covers the exterior of the car. As much as I loved the car, I did have some issues with it. 1st, the siren went out and caused the sunroof to stop working (if you don't believe me, google it), and the check engine light came on once because the gas cap needed to be replaced. Neither of these issues cost very much money to fix, however. The car did have a little over 100,000 miles, so a few repairs are acceptable since Volvo cars will outlast any others if you take care of them. The other thing that I didn't like about the car was its fuel economy. I was averaging 21 MPG - might as well get an XC90. This car is really for those of us who don't buy into the SUV craze, but still need a light off-road vehicle with plenty of cargo space. The thing that really won me over on Volvo was safety. I know that in my XC70, I can rest assured knowing that I drive the safest car in the world. Look up "Volvo saved my life" and read the stories (CAUTION: You will never be able to drive another non-Volvo car if you do this :) I got a great deal on this car so I only bought it to re-sell it, but I ended up falling in love with the car. I would recommend the XC70 to anyone - in fact, I am buying a 2006 XC70 to replace my 2014 Camry Hybrid.

