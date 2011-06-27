  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo XC70
  4. Used 2005 Volvo XC70
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(43)
Appraise this car

2005 Volvo XC70 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Superb seat comfort, extensive array of safety equipment, solid construction, strong brakes, excellent snow vehicle.
  • High price, lacks the true off-road capability of an SUV, tight legroom in backseat.
Other years
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
Volvo XC70 for Sale
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
List Price Estimate
$1,728 - $3,768
Used XC70 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2005 Volvo XC70 is a viable alternative for those who need an all-weather wagon but don't want the bulk and poor handling of most SUVs.

2005 Highlights

Stone Gray bumpers and lower side trim replace last year's Slate Blue bumpers and trim. The grille has been redesigned, along with new headlamps (with new washers) and taillamps. Also new this year are brushed aluminum roof rails, flat-blade windshield wipers and aluminum skid plates. The front seats have been redesigned, along with the cruise control interface, center console and audio systems. A trip computer is now standard, and rear park assist, satellite radio preparation, a wood steering wheel, integrated booster seats, a rear-facing third-row seat, and a 40/20/40 rear seat are all stand-alone options. Real wood inlays replace last year's fake pieces in the Premium Package. A blind spot information system is added to the options list later in the model year.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Volvo XC70.

5(75%)
4(16%)
3(9%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
43 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 43 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Big Problems with 05 XC70
Drea88,11/26/2006
I have had so many problems with my 2005 XC70, that I am w/o a car more than I am with one. This is my 3rd Volvo and the worst one so far. From the driver door coming open while I was driving twice to gas shooting in my face due to a faulty gas line and cut off. I think I would have been better off with a car that is 20 years old. My car is now inactive again ( every month) because of a faulty trans. Do you think that Volvo or the Volvo dealership will take it back. NO! It is a lemon but of course in PA the lemon law is so crazy that I can't do anything with this car but to leave it in my driveway, due to the numerous times that it breaks down and put myself and my family at risk. So buyer beware
The best car I have ever owned!
camnate,07/20/2012
Ok so I baught this vehicle from my brother with 75k, he bought the vehicle with 51k and he had all scheduled maintenance done. I have kept up with the majore ones. I have no idea about the previous owner. This car has never left me stranded and rides like a dream! my wife loves it! 130k miles and still runs/rides perfect. There are the occasional minor fixes that will set you back a few hundred but really. as the car gets older even an extra $1200 year minor fixes is well worth it.. you can drive it for 20 years! The engine is iron clad (2.5 5cy) and it still drives like its on glass. tires are a pain, and MPG could be better but treat it right and will pay dividends!
Volvo - For Life
VolvoXCdriver,05/19/2016
AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A)
I loved my 2005 Volvo XC70. Everything about the car screamed quality. The swedes know how to build a car - the leather on the seats is very thick, very little plastic is used, and metal covers the exterior of the car. As much as I loved the car, I did have some issues with it. 1st, the siren went out and caused the sunroof to stop working (if you don't believe me, google it), and the check engine light came on once because the gas cap needed to be replaced. Neither of these issues cost very much money to fix, however. The car did have a little over 100,000 miles, so a few repairs are acceptable since Volvo cars will outlast any others if you take care of them. The other thing that I didn't like about the car was its fuel economy. I was averaging 21 MPG - might as well get an XC90. This car is really for those of us who don't buy into the SUV craze, but still need a light off-road vehicle with plenty of cargo space. The thing that really won me over on Volvo was safety. I know that in my XC70, I can rest assured knowing that I drive the safest car in the world. Look up "Volvo saved my life" and read the stories (CAUTION: You will never be able to drive another non-Volvo car if you do this :) I got a great deal on this car so I only bought it to re-sell it, but I ended up falling in love with the car. I would recommend the XC70 to anyone - in fact, I am buying a 2006 XC70 to replace my 2014 Camry Hybrid.
NASA on EARTH
George Karavitis,11/22/2005
Well im now 60 and went through many trials with all my vehicles, and they were many, This Volvo not like the rest! Volvo has done to the car, what NASA has succeeded to the space shutle, Long trips, comfortable, controls keep you company, they do everything without talking to you and at night they even relax your eyes, perfect ballance weight configuration, superb modulus of elasticity of the metal, sound and vibration minimal (dont feel it), not hard and stiff like the Mercedes or BMW, and soft like Lexus and most important it still caries the secret that only VOLVO owners know.
See all 43 reviews of the 2005 Volvo XC70
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
208 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 2005 Volvo XC70 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2005 Volvo XC70

Used 2005 Volvo XC70 Overview

The Used 2005 Volvo XC70 is offered in the following submodels: XC70 Wagon. Available styles include AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Volvo XC70?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2005 Volvo XC70s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Volvo XC70 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 Volvo XC70.

Can't find a used 2005 Volvo XC70s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volvo XC70 for sale - 2 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $9,761.

Find a used Volvo for sale - 10 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $8,235.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo XC70 for sale - 11 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $9,141.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo for sale - 9 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $19,727.

Should I lease or buy a 2005 Volvo XC70?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volvo lease specials
Check out Volvo XC70 lease specials

Related Used 2005 Volvo XC70 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles