Used 2015 Volvo XC70 for Sale Near Me

Hunter Subaru - Hendersonville / North Carolina

We take great honor in being your choice dealership and your safety and well-being is our top priority. Each store, in addition to the normal cleaning schedule, are conducting hourly wipe downs with sanitizer throughout the entire dealership, vehicles are being cleaned and wrapped, and we have asked employees to suspend handshakes and physical contact with our guests. You can always visit our website and see all the steps we are taking to protect our employees and our customers. Hunter is offering Free Pick Up and Delivery for test drives and purchases - just give us a call to have a sanitized vehicle brought to you. Don't worry, smiles and great customer service are still here! *BLUETOOTH*, *LEATHER*, *LOCAL TRADE*, *MOONROOF*, Located near Asheville, Hendersonville, and Greenville!!!, XC70 T5 Premier, 8 Speakers, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, CD player, Front dual zone A/C, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. Ice WhiteRecent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Hunter Automotive Group's Purpose, Cause, and Passion is striving to improve the quality of life for everyone we touch by adhering to our core values. We will serve you with integrity. We will always strive for improvement and never settle for just good enough. We expect to work hard because it illuminates our character. We will serve you with a positive attitude and look for the opportunities in every situation. Hunter has been selling and servicing vehicles in Western North Carolina for over 77 years. Hunter has served more than 350,000 satisfied customers. Our Family and staff truly care about you and your experience.2015 Volvo XC70 T5 Premier

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Volvo XC70 T5 Drive-E with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Mobile Internet .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

27 Combined MPG ( 24 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: YV440MBK4F1224217

Stock: A01093A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-24-2020