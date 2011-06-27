Used 2006 Volvo XC70 Consumer Reviews

Great car Jerry , 10/02/2015 Volvo Ocean Race Edition 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful 180000 miles love car in snow plenty of power on highway bought new2015 now have 2 xc70s Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

Great Vehicle! But... Gabriel Welch , 12/18/2016 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A) I purchased my 2006 Volvo XC70 at a local auto auction with 137,000 miles on it. The Volvo was a workhorse! I drive my cars fast and hard and the Volvo took a beating. It was fast and smooth. The Volvo was also extremely comfortable. The car was versatile and fun to drive. The Volvo never left me stranded or let me down! It was very reliable however, It had some finicky electrical issues from time to time. Parts for the Volvo are never readily available and they are very expensive. If you plan on keeping up on maintenance you're going to need some deep pockets. The frequency and cost of maintenance on a car like this is insane! I owned a Mercedes Benz previous to the Volvo that was less expensive to maintain. But if you take care of the Volvo, it will take care of you.

great, but.... BR , 09/05/2010 This is my second xc70. The first one (2003) was a lemon; I gave another try to a newer model with a dealer-backed 100k warranty. It's been great, but.... now at 75k, I've had two sets of tie rod issues again, and I'm starting to wonder how many repairs I'll be facing after 100k. The design, comfort and performance of this car are outstanding. In exchange, you will be buying a very touchy and expensive car to maintain. My advice? If you don't mind spending all your discretionary income on car repairs and $$$$maintenance, and you live near a Volvo dealer, you'll love this car. If you live in big snow country like I do, it's amazing!

computer problems AGAIN mabess , 11/02/2006 you'd think the engineers at Volvo would get the electrical right. my '06 is the 2nd XC70 where the computer failed and the car stopped- this time in rural Vermont. call 800# and you get 25 miles towing and NOTHING else. this is my last Volvo- NOT DEPENDABLE!