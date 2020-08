Used 2011 Volvo XC70 for Sale Near Me

New Motors Volkswagen - Erie / Pennsylvania

Seashell Metallic 2011 Volvo XC70 3.2 AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Geartronic3.2L I6 Moonroof, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Trailer Hitch, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, AWD.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2011 Volvo XC70 3.2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 25 Highway)

VIN: YV4940BZ4B1095342

Stock: 41397N

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-08-2020